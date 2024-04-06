Summary: Newell’s 1-3 Boca in Argentine League 2024
Photo: @Newells

Summary

Boca liked it and Newell's left doubts

It was a close match in which for much of the match not many notable actions happened, but it became exciting towards the end. In the first half, Boca Juniors managed to take the lead after taking advantage of one of the few scoring opportunities they could generate. Although he did not clearly dominate, he showed a little more initiative to open the scoring. In the second half there was a similar development, with neither team imposing themselves strongly on the other. However, Boca managed to extend their advantage and from that moment on their game improved considerably, highlighting their calm and clear superiority. Near the end, the locals scored in an isolated play, which once again brought the excitement of the match into play. However, this situation was short-lived, as Boca managed to score the third goal to seal the match, taking advantage of a counterattack that they executed effectively, something that had cost them in the first half. In short, the visitors' victory was fair, especially due to their performance in the second half, where they were more forceful and effective.
90+6' The match ends

The match in Rosario ends with a victory for the visitor.
90+5' Yellow card 🟨

Card for Aguirre for protest.
90+4' Yellow card🟨

Briasco's foul and he takes the card.
90+3'

Méndez finished with his left foot from mid-range, the ball went just wide.
90+2'

Ramírez received a center from Calderara that was one-on-one with Brey, the Boca goalkeeper won.
90' GOOOOOOOOL FROM BOCA ⚽

Boca went on the counterattack with Fabra, he drove until he sent the center to Zenón who was alone, he scored alone against the goalkeeper.
88' NEWELL'S GOOOOOAL ⚽

Velázquez sent a ball into the area with a header, it was left to Julián Fernández and he scored from the right.
87'

Foul by Miljevic on Briasco in attack.
86'

Newell's tries to hurt Boca in the center of the field but fails.
83' Change in Boca

⬆️: Fabra

⬇️: Medina (🩹)

81'

Foul by Equi Fernández on Méndez.
78' Change at Newell's

⬆️: Calderara

⬇️: Martino

77'

Aguirre was offside after an assist from Martino.
75' Change at Newell's

⬆️: Miljevic

⬇️: Banega 

73' Changes in Boca

⬆️: Briasco, Valentini and Saralegui

⬇️: Rojo, Langoni and Pol Fernández

73'

Boca has control of the ball, Newell's in desperation cannot take control.
70'

Foul by Julián Fernández on Zenón in the middle of the field.
68' Change in Boca

⬆️: Sarachi

⬇️: Blanco (🚑)

67'

Medical assistance for Blanco.
67'

Foul by Medina on Banega in the middle of the field.
66'

Foul by Aguirre on Langoni in the Boca field.
64' Change in Newell's

⬆️: Aguirre 

⬇️: González

63'

Foul by Banega on Medina.
61' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Glavinovich for a hard tackle on Langoni.
60'

Ramírez received a great pass from Banega but was offside.
59'

Newell's has not been able to respond to the goal, despite the fact that it approaches, it cannot break the last line.
56'

González's left-footed shot in the area after receiving a cross, he finished first and the ball went just wide.
54' GOOOOOOOOAL FROM BOCA ⚽

Macagno saved a shot from Zenón, the ball still went to Boca and Langoni finished off, the goalkeeper was very out of touch due to the previous bailout.
53'

Foul by Ramírez on Equi Fernández.
51'

Cacciabue received a rebound, he finished from outside the area with his right foot, the ball went over the top.
49'

Foul by Advíncula on González near the Boca area.
46'

Chaverano's shot, Brey left a dangerous rebound that managed to take out Boca's defense.
Changes in Newell's

⬆️: Chiaverano and Cacciabue

⬇️: Esteban Fernández and Jaime 

45' Second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
Analysis of the first half

It was a highly contested first half in the center of the field, but with little deployment. Although Boca Juniors had more possession, neither team was able to control the game clearly, and most of the approaches by both teams lacked forcefulness in the rival area. The visitors managed to take the lead thanks to a play on the left wing that culminated in a shot by Langoni and a timely header from Medina after the rebound. However, beyond the goal, there were not many dangerous actions in a match that until now has lacked flashiness, with neither team managing to impose its dominance. Although Boca had some counterattack opportunities thanks to space, none of them were successful. On the other hand, Newell's based their game on centers and looking for opportunities through set pieces. Boca showed effectiveness in one of the few opportunities in which they managed to penetrate the rival defense, which allowed them to go into the break with the advantage on the scoreboard.
45+2' We go to rest

The first half ends at the Marcelo Bielsa with a partial victory for the visitor.
4:46 PM3 days ago

45+1'

The center that Velázquez headed went very close to Brey's goal.
4:45 PM3 days ago

45' We're going to 47

2 minutes are added to the match.
43' Yellow card🟨

Strong foul by Pol Fernández on Martino near the Boca area.
41'

Boca continues to maintain control of the ball and reach more into the Newell's area.
4:39 PM3 days ago

38' Yellow card 🟨

Strong foul by Equi Fernández on Ramírez in the middle of the field.
36'

Foul by Jaime on Advíncula in attack.
35'

Shot from outside the area with Jaime's right, the ball went over the top.
4:35 PM3 days ago

35'

Zenón tried a personal play starting from midfield, he finished on the edge of the area with his left foot and the ball went just wide.
33'

Great clearance from Merentiel to leave Langoni one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Macagno saved this time.
4:32 PM3 days ago

32'

Velázquez's shot with the ball bouncing went near Brey's left post.
30'

The game is paused, Pol Fernández is on the floor.
27' GOOOOOAL BY BOCA JUNIORS ⚽

Langoni finished with his left foot in the area, Macagno saved well but the rebound fell to Medina and he headed in without a goalkeeper.
27'

Rojo tried left footed after a rebound, the ball went well over the top.
4:25 PM3 days ago

25'

Foul in attack after a corner kick taken by Boca.
23'

They divide the ball in the middle of the field, there are no clear approaches so far.
20'

Zenón's cross deflected off Velázquez and almost went against him.
18'

Foul by Martino on Advíncula when the Newell's side went on the attack.
16'

Banega's shot hit the barrier.
15'

Foul by Lema on Esteban Fernández near the Boca area.
14'

Foul by Martino on Langoni.
13'

Both teams compete for the ball, but neither manages to generate a clear finish.
10'

Offside by Pol Fernández in the second corner kick for Boca.
9'

Corner kick for Boca Juniors, the first of the game.
6'

Blanco's cross was deflected by Velázquez before Merentiel arrived.
4'

Martino shot from afar, it was with little power and it was easy for Brey.
3'

Foul by Blanco on Banega in the middle of the field.
1'

Foul by Pol Fernández on Martino.
0' The match starts

Roll the ball at Marcelo Bielsa.
Substitutes – Boca

Marcelo Saracchi, Jorge Figal, Darío Benedetto, Nicolás Valentini, Frank Fabra, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Norberto Briasco, Sebastían Gabriel Díaz Robles, Aaron Anselmino, Vicente Taborda, Mauricio Benítez and Jabes Saralegui
Line-up – Boca

4-4-2

12. L. Brey

17. L. Advíncula – 2. C. Lema – 6. M. Rojo – 23. L. Blanco

36. C. Medina – 8. G. Fernández – 21. E. Fernández – 22. K. Zenón

14. L. Langoni – 16. M. Merentiel
 

Substitutes – Newell’s

Lucas Hoyos, Lucas Baños, Augusto Schott, Guillermo May, Brian Calderara, Brian Aguirre, Matko Miljevic, Ignacio Schor, Fabricio Tirado, Jerónimo Cacciabue, Giovani Chiaverano Meroi and Tomás Jacob
Line-up – Newell's

4-2-3-1

12. R. Macagno

14. A. Méndez – 25. G. Velázquez – 22. J. Fernández – 23. A. Martino

10. É. Banega – 37. I. Glavinovich

35. M. O. Jaime – 36. E. Fernández – 44. F. A. González

99. I. Ramírez
 

Boca average age

The average age of the Boca squad is 27.1 years. The oldest players are the Argentine goalkeepers Javier García and Sergio Romero, as well as the Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, all of them 37 years old. On the other hand, the youngest player is the Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, who is 18 years old and is a product of the club's youth system.
Newell's Average Age

The average age at Newell's is 25.5 years. The oldest player on the team is the Argentine winger Leonel Vangioni, who also serves as captain and has been with the club since 2022. On the other hand, the youngest player is Giovani Chiaverano, an 18-year-old Argentine winger who has trained in the club's quarry.
Visitor and home statistics

Newell's, playing at home this season, has achieved two wins, two draws and two losses, for a total of 8 points out of a possible 18. This represents an effectiveness percentage of 44.4% in its stadium. For its part, Boca Juniors, as a visitor this season, has achieved one victory, three draws and two defeats, for a total of 6 points out of a possible 18. This translates into an effectiveness percentage of 33.3%.
Last five games – Boca

March 10 – Argentine League: 4-2 vs Racing (Won)

March 17 - Argentine League: 0-0 vs Estudiantes (Suspended)

March 23 - Argentine Cup: 3-0 vs Central Norte (Won)

March 30 - Argentine League: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)

April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Drawed)

Last five games – Newell’s

March 7 – Argentine League: 1-0 vs Tigre (Won)

March 10 - Argentine League: 1-1 vs Godoy Cruz (Drawed)

March 15 - Argentine League: 0-0 vs Platense (Drawed)

March 22 - Argentine Cup: 2-0 vs Midland (Won)

March 31 - Argentine League: 0-1 vs Sarmiento (Won)

Latest Newell's vs Boca at the Marcelo Bielsa

Date 3 – 2011 Apertura Tournament: Newell’s 0-1 Boca

Date 15 – 2013 Final Tournament: Newell’s 4-0 Boca

Date 26 – Final Tournament 2014: Newell’s 0-0 Boca

Date 26 – Super League 2018/19: Newell’s 1-1 Boca

Date 26 - League 2022: Newell's 2-0 Boca

Last match

The last match at the Marcelo Bielsa took place on matchday 26 of the 2022 League, where Newell's won 2-0 with goals from García and Ditta. In addition, Sforza was sent off for a double yellow card for the home team. On the other hand, the last meeting between both teams in La Bombonera, during date 26 of the 2023 League, ended with Boca's victory 2-1. In that match, Newell's scored an own goal through Hoyos, while Medina scored the second goal for Boca. Recaldo discounted for Newell's.
History Newell's vs Boca

These teams have faced each other on a total of 159 occasions. Newell's has won 43 times, while Boca has been victorious 68 times. In addition, 48 ties have been recorded between both teams. Newell's biggest wins, by a difference of 4 goals, occurred twice during the 1987-88 season and in 2013. Boca's biggest victory was 6-1 in 1973.
Zenón, the ball always at 22

Boca's standout player is 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Kevin Zenón. So far this season, he has participated in 4 goals in 13 games played, with 3 assists and 1 score. Since his arrival to the team, Zenón has shown outstanding performance, quickly earning the starting position in the midfield. With an average of 78% passing accuracy and 60 touches per game, Zenón is fundamental in the team's play creation, with his versatility both in the center and on the left wing.
Ramírez, the reference in attack

The standout player at Newell's is 27-year-old Uruguayan forward Juan Ignacio Ramírez. In the 13 games he has played, he has participated in 9 goals, with 8 scores and 1 assist. His average shots per game is 2.3, and he registers a goal every 111 minutes on average. Of his 8 goals, 6 were inside the area, which highlights his ability to find dangerous positions in the opponent's area. Additionally, he has a 34% win rate in aerial duels.
Boca’s latest lineup

In their last match against Nacional Potosí, Boca formed a 4-3-3 formation with the following lineup: Brey in goal; Di Lollo, Anselmino, Valentini and Saracchi made up the defensive line; In the center of the field, there were Saralegui, Benítez and Ramírez; while Briasco, Benedetto and Janson were in the offensive trident.
Newell's latest lineup

In their last match against Sarmiento, Newell's lined up a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the following formation: Macagno in goal; Méndez, Velázquez, Vangioni and Marino made up the defensive line; In the center of the field, Rodrigo and Julián Fernández acted as a double pivot; while Jaime, Esteban Fernández and González were positioned as midfielders; Ramírez was the only forward in the lineup.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Central: Facundo Tello

Assistant #1: Facundo Rodríguez

Assistant #2: José Castelli

Fourth referee: Gastón Monsón Brizuela

VAR: Héctor Paletta

AVAR: Juan Pafundi

Boca needs to get into the classification

Boca is in fifth position in Group B, with a total of 19 points. So far, they have had 5 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. It is just one point away from fourth place, which would take it to the next phase. It should be noted that it has one game less than the rest of the teams. In addition to its participation in the League Cup and the Argentine Cup, Boca is also competing in the Copa Sudamericana.
Newell's wants to stay among the first

The Rosario team is in third position in group B with a total of 21 points, the result of 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. This position keeps it within the classification zone, with 1 point ahead of the fourth place and 5 points below the leader. In addition to participating in the Argentine League, the team is also competing in the Argentine Cup.

In their last match, they visited Sarmiento and managed to win 1-0, thanks to a penalty goal converted by Juan Ignacio Ramírez. It should be noted that the team played with one less player from the 75th minute of the game.

The match will be played at the Marcelo Bielsa

The Newell's vs Boca match will be played at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina with capacity for 42,000 people.

It was inaugurated on July 23, 1911, the stadium is named in honor of the technical director, and is also known as El Coloso del Parque. This venue was one of the venues used during the 2001 Youth Football World Cup. It was also the scene of the Rugby Youth World Cup in 2010.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Argentine League match: Newell’s vs Boca Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the information that arises from Marcelo Bielsa.
