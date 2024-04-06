Summary: Newell’s 1-3 Boca in Argentine League 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Boca liked it and Newell's left doubts
¡𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐎́ 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐂𝐀𝐀𝐀! 💙💛💙— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 6, 2024
Newell’s 1 - #Boca 3
☑ Goles: Medina, Langoni y Zenón.
¡Gran partido del Xeneize en Rosario para quedarse con 3 puntos fundamentales!#DaleBoca 🔵🟡🔵#CopaSurFinanzas ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/M69UPb8qDE
90+6' The match ends
90+5' Yellow card 🟨
90+4' Yellow card🟨
90' GOOOOOOOOL FROM BOCA ⚽
88' NEWELL'S GOOOOOAL ⚽
83' Change in Boca
⬇️: Medina (🩹)
78' Change at Newell's
⬇️: Martino
75' Change at Newell's
⬇️: Banega
73' Changes in Boca
⬇️: Rojo, Langoni and Pol Fernández
68' Change in Boca
⬇️: Blanco (🚑)
64' Change in Newell's
⬇️: González
61' Yellow card 🟨
54' GOOOOOOOOAL FROM BOCA ⚽
Changes in Newell's
⬇️: Esteban Fernández and Jaime
45' Second half begins
Analysis of the first half
45+2' We go to rest
45' We're going to 47
43' Yellow card🟨
38' Yellow card 🟨
27' GOOOOOAL BY BOCA JUNIORS ⚽
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Boca
Line-up – Boca
|4-4-2
12. L. Brey
17. L. Advíncula – 2. C. Lema – 6. M. Rojo – 23. L. Blanco
36. C. Medina – 8. G. Fernández – 21. E. Fernández – 22. K. Zenón
14. L. Langoni – 16. M. Merentiel
Substitutes – Newell’s
Line-up – Newell's
|4-2-3-1
12. R. Macagno
14. A. Méndez – 25. G. Velázquez – 22. J. Fernández – 23. A. Martino
10. É. Banega – 37. I. Glavinovich
35. M. O. Jaime – 36. E. Fernández – 44. F. A. González
99. I. Ramírez
Boca average age
Newell's Average Age
Visitor and home statistics
Last five games – Boca
March 17 - Argentine League: 0-0 vs Estudiantes (Suspended)
March 23 - Argentine Cup: 3-0 vs Central Norte (Won)
March 30 - Argentine League: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)
April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Drawed)
Last five games – Newell’s
March 10 - Argentine League: 1-1 vs Godoy Cruz (Drawed)
March 15 - Argentine League: 0-0 vs Platense (Drawed)
March 22 - Argentine Cup: 2-0 vs Midland (Won)
March 31 - Argentine League: 0-1 vs Sarmiento (Won)
Latest Newell's vs Boca at the Marcelo Bielsa
Date 15 – 2013 Final Tournament: Newell’s 4-0 Boca
Date 26 – Final Tournament 2014: Newell’s 0-0 Boca
Date 26 – Super League 2018/19: Newell’s 1-1 Boca
Date 26 - League 2022: Newell's 2-0 Boca
Last match
History Newell's vs Boca
Follow Newell’s vs Boca Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Newell’s vs Boca Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel: TyC Sports Internacional
USA stream channel: Paramount+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Newell’s vs Boca match for Argentine League?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|16:00 ET
|TyC Sports Internacional and Paramount+
|Argelia
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|21:00
|N/A
|Australia
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|7:00 AEDT
|N/A
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|2:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|16:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Brazil
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|17:00 AM
|
ESPN3, Sky+,Star+, Claro TV+ and Zapping
|Canada
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|16:00 ET
|Fanatiz Canada
|Chile
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|17:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Colombia
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
|India
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|1:00 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|5:00 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|14:00
|Fanatiz Mexico
|Morocco
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|20:00
|N/A
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|9:00
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|21:00
|N/A
|Spain
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|21:00
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 7 Apr 24
|0:00
|N/A
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|20:00 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Saturday, 06 Apr 24
|15:00
|Star+ and ESPN2
Zenón, the ball always at 22
Ramírez, the reference in attack
Boca’s latest lineup
Newell's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Facundo Rodríguez
Assistant #2: José Castelli
Fourth referee: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Juan Pafundi
Boca needs to get into the classification
Newell's wants to stay among the first
In their last match, they visited Sarmiento and managed to win 1-0, thanks to a penalty goal converted by Juan Ignacio Ramírez. It should be noted that the team played with one less player from the 75th minute of the game.
The match will be played at the Marcelo Bielsa
It was inaugurated on July 23, 1911, the stadium is named in honor of the technical director, and is also known as El Coloso del Parque. This venue was one of the venues used during the 2001 Youth Football World Cup. It was also the scene of the Rugby Youth World Cup in 2010.