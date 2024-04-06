Summary: Golden State Warriors 106-108 Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of the game
The fourth quarter ends, Dallas Mavericks are left with the victory after Klay Thompson missed the final shot.
4Q | 0:15
Timeout for the Warriors, they are down two points and they organize the last play of the game.
4Q | 1:20
After P.J.'s triple Washington, the Dallas Mavericks take the lead a few minutes before the game ends.
4Q | 3:15
Neither team gives up the advantage, since the second quarter neither team has an advantage of more than 6 points and this match will be decided in the next few minutes.
4Q | 5:21
Klay Thompson performs a step back jumpshot, makes the basket and shows his dominance on the court.
4Q | 7:05
After Gary Payton II's triple, the Golden State Warriors take the lead a few minutes before the end of the game.
4Q | 9:11
Dallas Mavericks win by 3 points, but they have a lot of problems defending and they already have 2 fouls in this quarter.
4Q | 12:00
The fourth quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 76-79 Dallas Mavericks.
3Q
The third quarter ends, Dallas Mavericks win by 3 points, Brandin Podziemski's excellent quarter scores 14 points off the bench.
3Q | 2:33
Golden State Warriors timeout, coach calls for a review of a play and wins the decision.
Great play by Dallas Mavericks
pic.twitter.com/mrJSEm9cW1 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 6, 2024
3Q | 4:55
Another triple! P.J. Washington is on fire, scoring its third triple after Kyrie Irving's assist and punishing on outside shots.
3Q | 7:01
The game is tied again, all the lead the Golden State Warriors got in the first half is gone.
3Q | 9:13
Very even game, both teams fight to get a big advantage but the Warriors are still ahead and do not want to lose their advantage.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 54-52 Dallas Mavericks.
2Q
The second quarter ends, the Golden State Warriors win by 2 points, excellent first half by Stephen Curry with 11 points and 3 rebounds.
2Q | 1:45
Rebound and basket! Gary Payton II got an offensive rebound and managed to score the basket afterwards.
2Q | 3:24
Dallas Mavericks time out, they win by 2 points and the coach wants to give his players a break.
2Q | 5:32
The game is tied, there have been a lot of points so far and either team could lead in the first quarter.
2Q | 8:56
The Dallas Mavericks bench regains the lead for their team, wins by 5 points and forces the Golden State Warriors to call a timeout.
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins, Golden State Warriors 32-31 Dallas Mavericks.
1Q
The first quarter ends, the Dallas Mavericks have a 1-point lead and P.J.'s good first quarter must be highlighted. Washington with 11 points and 2 assists.
1Q | 1:05
Chris Paul hits a 2-point step-back jumper, putting the Warriors down 2 points.
1Q | 2:45
The Golden State Warriors use their first timeout of the game, trail by 12 points and want to adjust their defense.
1Q | 4:20
Counter Attack! Kyrie Irving scores the assist for Tim Hardaway Jr., they score two points after quickly attacking the basket and dunking the ball.
1Q | 6:18
The Golden State Warriors have a lot of problems defending, they allow a lot of offensive rebounds and that has allowed the Dallas Mavericks to have second chances to score.
1Q | 9:24
Both teams play very evenly at the beginning of the first quarter, neither dominates and the Golden State Warriors win by 3 points.
1Q | 12:00
The game begins, Dallas Mavericks win the jump and the game begins.
Minutes from start
We are just a few minutes away from the game starting, the presentation of the game begins and the fans prepare to watch 48 minutes of the best basketball in the world. Almost the entire stadium is full of fans and we are 5 minutes away from the referee kicking off the game.
Regular Season Series
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have to face each other three times this season, the Angelenos took the advantage by winning the first game, the second game will be played today and the third game is on Monday, April 8.
Injury report
The casualties for this match are the following:
Golden State Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga (out) and Isaiah Wong (out).
Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic (out) and Maxi Kleber (out).
Dallas Mavericks lineup
These are the 5 players who will start the game:
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Golden State Warriors lineup
These are the 5 players who will start the game:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Referees
The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Crew Chief: James Williams (#60).
Referee: Karl Lane (#77).
Referee: Brandon Schwab (#86).
Playback Center: Sean Wright, JT Orr and Lauren Holtkamp.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on April 2, 2024 at the Chase Center, in that game the Golden State Warriors won 104 to 100. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
Battle for victory
A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of the last match between these two teams. The Californians dominated in the last game due to points in the paint, surpassing the percentage of successes and also due to the large number of rebounds they achieved.
History between both teams
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks met a total of 3 times during the 2022-2023 regular season, in which the Dallas Mavericks emerged winners three consecutive times. In the current season they have scheduled 2 games of which they have only played one and the Dallas team comes out as the favorite today.
Dallas Mavericks Arrival
The Dallas Mavericks are already in the stadium, doing their warm-up exercises and are ready for today's game. Fans gradually gather outside the stadium and begin to enter the American Airlines Center.
That assist THO 🤝#MFFL pic.twitter.com/VnPV7Ql4c1— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 5, 2024
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks begins at the American Airlines Center. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks of April 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 PM.
Bolivia: 20:30 PM.
Brazil: 21:30 PM.
Chile: 21:30 PM.
Colombia: 19:30 PM.
Ecuador: 19:30 AM.
United States (ET): 20:30 PM.
Spain: 1:30 AM.
Mexico: 18:30 PM.
Paraguay: 21:30 PM.
Peru: 19:30 PM.
Uruguay: 21:30 PM.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
These were the five players who started the last game:
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
These were the five players who started the last game:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Featured in Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, the new star of the Mavs
Forward Luka Doncic (#77) is a strong candidate for this season's MVP award. He is 25 years old and has become a key part of the Dallas Mavericks. This season he is in the top 5 of the best players, he has averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game so far. We will see him leading the team with his experience in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Featured in Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, the best shooter in the NBA
Point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is recognized as the best shooter in NBA history. At 36 years old, he remains the best player on his team by being a very effective three-point shooter and giving many assists to his teammates. In the last few games he has stood out a lot, despite the team's recent problems he has managed to put them in a Play-In position. He is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team who will lead the offense.
Dallas Mavericks: a few games away from the playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks are at the top of the Western Conference, at the moment they are in the playoffs and they only have to protect their position in the regular season. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 45 games won and 30 lost, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are still in the fight to enter the playoffs, they should not lose any opportunity to continue achieving victories. Their last game was on April 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Dallas Mavericks won 109-95 at the American Airlines Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Golden State Warriors: secure a place in the Play-In
The Golden State Warriors have had a good tournament, despite the problems they had during the season they have managed to be in a Play-In position. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 41 games won and 34 lost, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference. With 7 games left in the regular season, the Warriors will have to secure their spot to stay in the Play-In tournament and prevent another team from stealing their spot. Their last game was on April 4 against the Houston Rockets, where the Golden State Warriors won 133 to 11' at the Toyota Center (Houston) and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks, cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.