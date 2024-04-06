Highlights and goals from Athletic Club 1(4)-1(2) Mallorca in Copa del Rey

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all !!
The moment in which Athletic Club became champion of the Copa del Rey 40 years later
⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗗𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗥!!
❤️🤍 ¡¡El ATHLETIC CLUB ES CAMPEÓN DE LA COPA DEL REY EN SEVILLAAAA!!
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/DxejoP1yfW — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
🏆 THE ATHLETIC CLUB IS CHAMPION OF THE COPA DEL REY
Athletic 4-2 Mallorca
Athletic 3-2 Mallorca
Athletic 3-1 Mallorca
Athletic 2-1 Mallorca
Athletic 2-1 Mallorca
Athletic 1-1 Mallorca
Athletic 1-1 Mallorca
Athletic 0-1 Mallorca
WE ARE GOING TO THE PENALTIES
⏱️ 120'
🟨 118'
⏱️ 117'
⏱️ 115'
This was Muriqi's occasion.
¡¡Y RESPONDE MURIQI!!
Gran cabezado que despeja Agirrezabala.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 113'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/EoOUwMg5zN — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 113'
⏱️ 111' SAVES MAFFEO
⏱️ 110'
⏱️ 109'
⏱️ 107'
⏱️ 106'
This is how the first part of the extra time ended.
Qué peligro tienen esos centros...
¡¡La tuvo el Mallorca antes del final de la primera parte de la prórroga!!
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 108'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/RyIs9j4VTl — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
HALF-TIME
🔃 105+1'
🔃 105'
⏱️ 104'
⏱️ 102'
⏱️ 101'
⏱️ 99'
⏱️ 98'
⏱️ 96'
⏱️ 93'
⏱️ 92'
🔃 91'
THERE IS AN EXTENSION
⏱️ 90+3'
90+1' 🟨
⏱️ 90'
⏱️ 89'
⏱️ 87'
⏱️ 85'
Images of the second part
⚔️ ¡¡𝗟𝗔 𝗣𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔́ 𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗢 𝗟𝗢 𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗢!!
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 85'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/AJcX1bP7d9 — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 83'
⏱️ 81'
⏱️ 79'
⏱️ 76'
⏱️ 74'
🔃 72'
⏱️ 70'
⏱️ 69'
This was the occasion for Antonio Sanchez
¡¡ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ HA TENIDO EL SEGUNDO!!
Se fue por encima del larguero la ocasión del equipo balear.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 67'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/aZolGmo2zO — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 66'
⏱️ 65'
⏱️ 63'
🔃 61'
⏱️ 59'
⏱️ 58
⏱️ 55'
This was Sancet's goal
v
⚽️ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL DEL ATHLETIC CLUB!!! ¡¡¡LO EMPATA OIHAN SANCET CON UN GOLAZO!!!
Gran pase de Nico para que el internacional la clave en la red.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 1-1 | 50'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/YH6AYCci5O — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 52'
50' ⚽ GOOOOOOAAAALL
Athletic Club equalizes after a good pass from Nico Williams to Sancet, who sends the ball to the back of the net. Once again the Final of the Copa del Rey is equalized. Now the lions come up
⏱️ 49'
⏱️ 48'
⏱️ 47'
⏱️ 46'
This was the occasion for Nico Williams
🏁 ¡¡FINAL DE LA PRIMERA PARTE EN SEVILLA!!
Descanso con esta ocasión de Nico Williams en los últimos instantes de juego.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 0-1 | 46'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/OIlxvADHbu — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
HALF-TIME
⏱️ 45' ANOTHER ONE FOR NICO WILLIAMS
⏱️ 44'
⏱️ 42'
⏱️ 41'
❌ ANNULLED GOAL
⏱️ 37'
⏱️ 35'
⏱️ 34'
⏱️ 33'
⏱️ 32'
⏱️ 30' OPPORTUNITY FOR ATHLETIC CLUB
⏱️ 29'
⏱️ 28'
🟨 26'
⏱️ 25'
Dani Rodríguez's goal
⚽️ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOL DEL RCD MALLORCA!!! ¡¡¡MARCA DANI RODRÍGUEZ!!!
Resolvió el jugador mallorquinista tras varios rechaces en el área para batir con calma a Agirrezabala.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 0-1 | 20'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/dfykvtRfM5 — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 23'
21' ⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
After several shots inside the area, Raillo left a ball to Dani Rodriguez who has put RCD Mallorca ahead. The "bermellones" hit first in the Final of the Copa del Rey.
⏱️ 19'
⏱️ 18' FIRST FOR RCD MALLORCA
⏱️ 17'
⏱️ 15'
⏱️ 14'
⏱️ 13'
⏱️ 11'
Ernesto Valverde making notes
✍️🏻 Ernesto Valverde toma nota de estos primeros minutos de igualdad en la final.
🆚 @AthleticClub - @RCD_Mallorca | 0-0 | 7'
📺 @La1_tve y @MovistarFutbol#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/OO7YKvIrqX — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⏱️ 9'
⏱️ 8'
⏱️ 6'
⏱️ 5'
⏱️ 4'
⏱️ 2'
⏱️ 1'
⏱️ 1'
All set
Match Referees
VAR Referee: Prieto Iglesias
Assistant: Iñigo Prieto
Assistant: Diego Barbero
4th Referee: Muñiz Ruiz
Mallorca wants its second Copa del Rey
40 years later they will seek to win the Cop del Rey
Both teams warm up
💪🏻 ¡¡CALIENTA EL EQUIPO BERMELLÓN!!
⚽️ @AthleticClub 🆚 @RCD_Mallorca#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/8Odi1YyQTc — RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
💪🏻 ¡¡TAMBIÉN SE EJERCITA EL ATHLETIC!!— RFEF (@rfef) April 6, 2024
⚽️ @AthleticClub 🆚 @RCD_Mallorca#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/PQ6ymgGUvu
Javier Aguirre analyzes Athletic Club's adversities
On the key to winning the title, Aguirre pointed out that "you have to play and not make mistakes or errors. In a final they condemn you, and Athletic even more so. They are the team that steals the most balls in your field and scores goals. They don't forgive you. We have to play an almost perfect game".
Ernesto Valverde with nothing to lose
On which team is the favorite in the Final he pointed out that in the final "there are no favorites". I wouldn't mind being considered a favorite if they gave me a goal, but they're not going to give it to us", he added. On the importance of the match, he said he knows what "this match means for everyone if we could win. Finals are always marked on the calendar".
Dominik Greif under the RCD Mallorca goalposts
The arrival of the RCD Mallorca players at the Cartuja stadium.
📍🏟️ pic.twitter.com/rqOrdqWNoy — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) April 6, 2024
Tucked in at the hotel exit
😉 ¿Qué tal van esos nervios?— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 6, 2024
¡Hagamos historia, athleticzales!#UniqueInTheWorld 🏆 #AthleticRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/kOzwJLIPib
XI Mallorca
XI Athletic Club
WE RETURN
Don't leave here to follow the Copa del Rey Final between Athletic Club and Mallorca
Where to watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas match in LaLiga?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Mallorca player
Watch out for this Athletic Club player
News - RCD Mallorca
This will be the fourth time in the club's history that they have reached the final of the Copa del Rey. A title they have only won once, and that was 21 years ago in 2003. The other two finals they played in 1991 and 1998 they lost.
Last five matches
Valencia 0-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: March 30, 2024
Mallorca 1-0 Granada : LaLiga: March 16, 2024
FC Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: March 8, 2024
Mallorca 1-0 Girona : LaLiga: March 3, 2024
News - Athletic Club
This will be the 40th time they have reached the final of the Copa del Rey. They have won 23 of them, while they have lost 16. However, they have lost the last six they have played. They have not lifted this title since 1984.
Last five matches
Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club : LaLiga: March 31, 2024
Athletic Club 2-0 Alavés : LaLiga: March 16, 2024
UD Las Palmas 0-2 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 10 March 2024
Athletic Club 0-0 FC Barcelona | LaLiga: March 3, 2024
Athletic Club 3-0 Atlético de Madrid| Copa del Rey: 29 February 2024
Background
Six times they have met in the Copa del Rey where three times Athletic won, twice the Balearic team and one draw. Twelve years later they will meet again in this competition, the last time was in 2012 in the quarter-final round.
Last five meetings
Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: 2 February 2024
Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 3 September 2023
Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club : LaLiga: 1 May 2023
Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: August 15, 2022
Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 14 February 2022