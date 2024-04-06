Highlights and goals from Athletic Club 1(4)-1(2) Mallorca in Copa del Rey
6:56 PM3 days ago

Thank you all !!

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure being with all of you. See you all again!
6:51 PM3 days ago

The moment in which Athletic Club became champion of the Copa del Rey 40 years later

6:46 PM3 days ago

​🏆​ THE ATHLETIC CLUB IS CHAMPION OF THE COPA DEL REY

6:41 PM3 days ago

Athletic 4-2 Mallorca

✅​ Alex Berenguer scored, although Greif got it right and Athletic Club is champion of the Copa del Rey
6:36 PM3 days ago

Athletic 3-2 Mallorca

✅​ Goal by Antonio Sánchez to keep Mallorca with options
6:31 PM3 days ago

Athletic 3-1 Mallorca

✅​ Marco Vesga and Athletic have it. Mallorca needs a miracle
6:26 PM3 days ago

Athletic 2-1 Mallorca

❌​ Radonjic throws him out, Mallorca is complicated
6:21 PM3 days ago

Athletic 2-1 Mallorca

✅​ Muniain scores to put Athletic ahead
6:16 PM3 days ago

Athletic 1-1 Mallorca

❌​ Manu Morlanes' shot was saved by Julen
6:11 PM3 days ago

Athletic 1-1 Mallorca

✅ Powerful shot by Raúl García that ties the score
6:06 PM3 days ago

Athletic 0-1 Mallorca

✅ The first to launch is Muriqi, who deceives Julen
6:01 PM3 days ago

WE ARE GOING TO THE PENALTIES

The Mallorca players celebrate it, while the Athletic Club fans make a serious gesture. There is a lot of play in this penalty shootout
5:56 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 120'

There will only be one more minute of added time. There will be a penalty shootout if nobody prevents it. 
5:51 PM3 days ago

🟨 118'

Yellow card to Radonjic. Third yellow of the match
5:46 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 117'

Athletic Club insists, which ends with a shot from Unai Gómez that goes high. Three minutes to go. 
5:41 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 115'

We enter the last five minutes. If there are no goals we will go to penalties to decide the winner of the Copa del Rey. 
5:36 PM3 days ago

This was Muriqi's occasion.

5:31 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 113'

Now it is Muriqi, who has had it, Julen has taken it out;
5:26 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 111' SAVES MAFFEO

Nico Williams was alone, but Maffeo managed to touch the ball to deflect it to a corner. The ball even hit the post.
5:21 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 110'

Ten minutes to go. The last change for Mallorca. Lato can't continue, while Van der Heyden comes on the pitch.
5:16 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 109'

Muniain fell, but Munuera says that there is nothing. 
5:11 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 107'

This Toni Lato with cramps. While Unai Gómez's shot crashed into an opposing defender. 
5:06 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 106'

The second half of extra time begins. Possession for Athletic Club. One change left for Mallorca 
5:01 PM3 days ago

This is how the first part of the extra time ended.

4:56 PM3 days ago

HALF-TIME

Morlanes' cross, which Julen did not manage to stop first time, but he did manage to clear. About 15 more minutes to go 
4:51 PM3 days ago

​🔃​ 105+1'

Nastasic comes in for Copete, who has cramps. Many players have physical problems
4:46 PM3 days ago

​🔃​ 105'

Lekue comes on in place of Yuri, who is unable to continue. At the same time it is announced that there will be three minutes of added time;
4:41 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 104'

We enter in the last minute of the first half. While Lekue is going in, we'll see if he waits until the second half of extra time.
4:36 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 102'

Unai Gómez takes a corner kick that Greif clears with his fists.
4:31 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 101'

OCCASION! Muniain had a chance with a free kick that went over the wall, but it went just wide.
4:26 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 99'

Javier Aguirre has sought out Abdón to talk to his striker, who is warming up. He has even crossed the Athletic Club bench.
4:21 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 98'

Raillo with problems. We will see if the RCD Mallorca central defender can continue on the field.
4:16 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 96'

Lato sent the ball to the goalkeeper. For now, few approaches at the start of extra time. Eight minutes to go in the first half of extra time.
4:11 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 93'

Muniain's shot goes high. While Muriqi, who has been left lying on the field, is bleeding.
4:06 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 92'

Heavy clash at the start of extra time between Samu Costa and Unai Gómez
4:01 PM3 days ago

​🔃​ 91'

The extra time starts with a triple change in Athletic Club for the extra time. Muniain, Raúl García and Berenguer come on. Iñaki Williams, Sancet and Guruzeta leave. Mallorca substitute Maffeo in place of Valjent.
3:56 PM3 days ago

THERE IS AN EXTENSION

There will be 30 minutes of added time. The score is tied at one. All to be decided 
3:51 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 90+3'

Athletic Club had a chance after a shot by Guruzeta, although the referee pointed out a previous foul. 
3:46 PM3 days ago

90+1' 🟨

Yellow card for Muriqi. The international player with Kosovo fouled Vivían.
3:41 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 90'

Samu Costa's header went high. We are now in stoppage time, there will be four minutes of added time. If there are no goals in this short time we will go to extra time. 
3:36 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 89'

Samu Costa falls down and the referee signals a free kick for RCD Mallorca. 
3:31 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 87'

Mallorca now plays calmly with the ball. Although the long pass does not reach Muriqi and they lose it. 
3:26 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 85'

Sancet's cross is saved by Samu Costa in the corner. Athletic Club will take the kick from the corner. High tension in La Cartuja 
3:21 PM3 days ago

Images of the second part

3:16 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 83'

Seven minutes and the possibility of extra time looms for both teams. There are still seven minutes left plus stoppage time 
3:11 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 81'

Paredes protected Paredes well and Julen will take the ball out of the net. 
3:06 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 79'

Ruiz de Galarreta leaves and Unai Gó mez enters in his place. Surprising change by Ernesto Valverde 
3:01 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 76'

Athletic Club is quick off the mark. Last quarter of hour 
2:56 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 74'

Nico Williams asked for a yellow card after Gio's foul. While Ernesto Valverde was angry for stopping the match 
2:51 PM3 days ago

​🔃​ 72'

Third change in Mallorca. Dani Rodríguez, scorer of the first goal of the match, leaves the field and Radonjic enters the field.
2:46 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 70'

Sancet's cross is cleared for a corner by Samu Costa. Corner in favor of Athletic Club 
2:41 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 69'

Vega sent to Greif. No problems for the Mallorca goalkeeper
2:36 PM3 days ago

This was the occasion for Antonio Sanchez

2:31 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 66'

Antonio Sánchez went high after a ball from behind and went wide. Once again Javier Aguirre's team came close to taking the lead again. 
2:26 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 65'

Toni Lato takes a free kick. RCD Mallorca are looking for another free kick. 
2:21 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 63'

Athletic Club controls the match. Less than half an hour to go and if the tie continues, the match will go to extra time. 
2:16 PM3 days ago

​🔃​ 61'

Double change in Mallorca. Morlanes and Antonio Sánchez come in. Larin is replaced by Sergi Darder. Javier Aguirre switches to just one striker. 
2:11 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 59'

There is no finish after the action created by Nico Williams, which nobody can finish off;
2:06 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 58

Mallorca is a bit more withdrawn now, and has taken two passes back. Nico Williams hits, but the ball goes over the goal. 
2:01 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 55'

Yuri comes close, but the ball goes wide. Ernesto Valverde's team keeps on pressing.
1:56 PM3 days ago

This was Sancet's goal

v

1:51 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 52'

Muriqi almost scored the second for Mallorca, but he grazed the ball. 
1:46 PM3 days ago

50' ​⚽ GOOOOOOAAAALL

ATHLETIC CLUB GOAL. GOAL OF SANCET.

Athletic Club equalizes after a good pass from Nico Williams to Sancet, who sends the ball to the back of the net. Once again the Final of the Copa del Rey is equalized. Now the lions come up

1:41 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 49'

Two experienced Athletic Club players warm up. Raúl García and captain Iker Muniain. 
1:36 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 48'

Nico's ball to Galarreta, but it went to the left of Mallorca's goal. While Greif is warned not to waste so much time in goal kicking. 
1:31 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 47'

Larin went to Vivian, who beat him in the duel and Julen appeared to prevent Athletic Club's second goal. 
1:26 PM3 days ago

​⏱️ 46'

The second half starts with a change in Athletic Club. Beñat Prados leaves and Vesga enters in his place. 
1:21 PM3 days ago

This was the occasion for Nico Williams

1:16 PM4 days ago

HALF-TIME

The first 45 minutes ended with an advantage for Mallorca, which leads with Dani Rodriguez's goal. Athletic tried to react led by Nico Williams, who scored, but was disallowed. In the last of the first half he sent the ball to the side of the net.
 
1:11 PM4 days ago

⏱️ 45' ANOTHER ONE FOR NICO WILLIAMS

Nico Williams' shot went into the side netting. Close to equalizing. There will be one minute of added time in the first half. 
1:06 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 44'

Muriqi's pressure help. While fábrica the play the Athletic Club 
1:01 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 42'

Paredes clears it and throw-in for Mallorca. The central defender Valjent tries to put it inside the area, but it goes through the goal and Julen will save it.
12:56 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 41'

Corner kick for Mallorca. Copete is finally whistled for a foul in a set piece attack.
12:51 PM4 days ago

❌ ANNULLED GOAL

Nico Williams scored the equalizer after an individual play, but the goal did not go in the scoreboard after a one-two with Yuri. 
 
12:46 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 37'

Samu Costa is fouled by goalkeeper Greif and again the keeper Greif makes a long save. 
12:41 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 35'

Iñaki was left alone, who did not solve anything well, but the action of the Williams' older brother was invalidated.
12:36 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 34'

Nico Williams' cross from the free kick goes wide. The Spanish national team international did not hit it well. 
12:31 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 33'

Ernesto Valverde's team keeps trying, looking for space. Nico Williams went off and the captain, Raillo, was fouled. Attention, the foul is dangerous 
12:26 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 32'

Dani Rodriguez almost made a mistake in the pass and forced Greif to clear the ball. Iñaki Williams almost gets it 
12:21 PM4 days ago

⏱️ 30' OPPORTUNITY FOR ATHLETIC CLUB

Oscar de Marcos' cross, which the opposing defense cleared, fell to Guruzeta, who hit it, but Greif made a save. 
12:16 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 29'

Sancet's shot goes wide. The lions, who are looking for the equalizer, give a warning. 
12:11 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 28'

Athletic starts again from the back, although for now with a lack of rhythm in the game and ball movement. 
12:06 PM4 days ago

🟨​ 26'

The first yellow card of the match goes to Paredes for a foul on Muriqi. The play started in a loss of Ruiz de Galarret.
12:01 PM4 days ago

​⏱️ 25'

Athletic Club looks a bit nervous and needs to recover and start believing. 
11:56 AM4 days ago

Dani Rodríguez's goal

11:51 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 23'

The Mallorca fans are pushing. Javier Aguirre's team has always been a very rocky team, we will see in this Final. 
11:46 AM4 days ago

21' ​⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL

RCD MALLORCA GOAL. GOAL BY DANI RODRIGUEZ.

After several shots inside the area, Raillo left a ball to Dani Rodriguez who has put RCD Mallorca ahead. The "bermellones" hit first in the Final of the Copa del Rey.

11:41 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 19'

Another corner for Mallorca. Iñaki complained of a foul on the jump. 
11:36 AM4 days ago

⏱️ 18' FIRST FOR RCD MALLORCA

Muriqi's shot, which Julen deflected to a corner. First clear chance for Javier Aguirre's team. 
11:31 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 17'

Athletic Club foul now in attack. Greif's long throw-in and Samu Costa is fouled in the clash with Sancet. 
11:26 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 15'

A shot from outside the area by Ruiz de Galarreta, which Greif cleared for a corner. First warning for Athletic Club
 
11:21 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 14'

Dani Rodríguez steals the ball, but again Athletic Club has the ball and Samu Costa is whistled for a foul. 
11:16 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 13'

RCD Mallorca waited, while the ball was played to Nico on the left flank, who put in a cross, but Greif came out to clear it with his fists. 
11:11 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 11'

Gio was on his way, but Yuri appeared with a lot of strength. A throw-in in favor of Mallorca. The cameras are now focused on tennis player Rafa Nadal, supporting RCD Mallorca from the Cartuja box. 
11:06 AM4 days ago

Ernesto Valverde making notes

11:01 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 9'

Nico Williams does not arrive and there will be a goal kick for RCD Mallorca. Greif takes another long throw-in 
10:56 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 8'

RCD Mallorca steals, Muriqi protected the ball and was applauded by the fans 
10:51 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 6'

Athletic Club have come out to have more of the ball, while Mallorca are looking to make the game a duel. Goalkeeper Greif is betting on long throws. 
10:46 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 5'

A corner kick was cleared by Raillo. The rebound fell to an Athletic player who put in a cross that Iñaki failed to finish. 
10:41 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 4'

Sancet's cross and a corner in favor of Athletic Club. The lions' fans roar 
10:36 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 2'

Long ball to Larin, Julen hesitated, but finally Athletic Club's goalkeeper made the catch. 
10:31 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 1'

First warning from Athletic Club with a shot by Nico Williams, which goes wide. First warning from the lions 
10:26 AM4 days ago

​⏱️ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The match starts with possession for RCD Mallorca.
10:21 AM4 days ago

All set

The 22 players take the field. A great atmosphere in La Cartuja. The Spanish anthem is played before the start of the game and the players greet each other, as have the two coaches, Valverde and Aguirre, who have given each other a hug and a long conversation.
10:16 AM4 days ago

Match Referees

Main Referee: Munuera Montero

VAR Referee: Prieto Iglesias

Assistant: Iñigo Prieto

Assistant: Diego Barbero

4th Referee: Muñiz Ruiz

10:11 AM4 days ago

Mallorca wants its second Copa del Rey

It has been 21 years since they won their first title in this competition and today they will play the fourth Copa del Rey final in their history.
10:06 AM4 days ago

40 years later they will seek to win the Cop del Rey

Athletic Club will seek its 24th Copa del Rey today. It has not won the title since 1984. It has lost the last five it has contested, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2020 and 2021.
 
10:01 AM4 days ago

Both teams warm up

9:56 AM4 days ago

Javier Aguirre analyzes Athletic Club's adversities

What worries the Mallorca coach the most is "their speed. "They are very fast and lethal with the ball at the foot and in space. If you make a mistake at the start, they will vaccinate you. They are very dynamic going forward and very intense with the ball. They are a young and well-worked team," added the Mexican coach.

On the key to winning the title, Aguirre pointed out that "you have to play and not make mistakes or errors. In a final they condemn you, and Athletic even more so. They are the team that steals the most balls in your field and scores goals. They don't forgive you. We have to play an almost perfect game".

9:51 AM4 days ago

Ernesto Valverde with nothing to lose

Athletic Club's coach wanted to take the pressure off his players in the run-up to the Copa del Rey Final. "We've played finals and lost all five. When you have nothing there is nothing to lose".

On which team is the favorite in the Final he pointed out that in the final "there are no favorites". I wouldn't mind being considered a favorite if they gave me a goal, but they're not going to give it to us", he added. On the importance of the match, he said he knows what "this match means for everyone if we could win. Finals are always marked on the calendar".

9:46 AM4 days ago

Dominik Greif under the RCD Mallorca goalposts

The Slovakian goalkeeper has played seven matches this season and six of them have been in the Copa del Rey. His interventions against Real Sociedad in the penalty shootout were decisive in helping the Bermellones qualify for the Final. Will he be decisive again?
9:41 AM4 days ago

The arrival of the RCD Mallorca players at the Cartuja stadium.

9:36 AM4 days ago

Tucked in at the hotel exit

Athletic Club has departed to the Cartuja stadium with the support of its fans in the Andalusian city. 
9:31 AM4 days ago

XI Mallorca

Greif; Gio, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Lato; Darder, Samú, Dani Rodríguez; Muriqi y Larin
9:26 AM4 days ago

XI Athletic Club

Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Galarreta, Prados; Iñaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta
9:21 AM4 days ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the Copa del Rey Final kicks off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
9:16 AM4 days ago

Don't leave here to follow the Copa del Rey Final between Athletic Club and Mallorca

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Athletic Club vs Mallorca as well as the latest information from the Cartuja stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:11 AM4 days ago

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca?

If you want to watch the Athletic Club vs Mallorca match, you can follow it on TV through ESPN+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:06 AM4 days ago

What time is the FC Barcelona vs Las Palmas match in LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours

9:01 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Mallorca player

Abdón Prats who has been linked to the bermellón box since the 2017/18 season where he has gone from the Second Division B to reach the highest category of Spanish soccer and reach a final of the Copa del Rey with Mallorca. With six goals in this competition, he is the top scorer tied with Doubikas of Celta Vigo and Villalibre, who will also be in the final. The 31-year-old attacker has 11 goals and two assists in 33 games. The three goals he has scored in this 2024 have been in the Copa del Rey.
 
8:56 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Athletic Club player

Nico Williams is one of the young talents of Spanish soccer and is at Athletic Club. The 21-year-old left winger has six goals and 12 assists this season. His numbers in the Copa del Rey are also spectacular with three goals and four assists in five games. The Spanish national team international scored in the second leg of the semifinals and also against FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals.


 

8:51 AM4 days ago

News - RCD Mallorca

They arrive after a goalless draw at Mestalla against Valencia with a 0-0 score. The "bermellones" have only lost one game in the last six matches they have played and that was against FC Barcelona. Their objective in the league competition is to achieve permanence and with 31 points they are 15th, six points above the relegation places.


This will be the fourth time in the club's history that they have reached the final of the Copa del Rey. A title they have only won once, and that was 21 years ago in 2003. The other two finals they played in 1991 and 1998 they lost.

Last five matches

Valencia 0-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: March 30, 2024
Mallorca 1-0 Granada : LaLiga: March 16, 2024
FC Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: March 8, 2024
Mallorca 1-0 Girona : LaLiga: March 3, 2024
 

8:46 AM4 days ago

News - Athletic Club

They arrive after losing 2-0 at the home of LaLiga EA Sports leader, Real Madrid. A defeat that puts an end to the positive streak, as they had four matches without losing. In addition, this added to the victory of Atlético de Madrid this day causes them to lose the fourth place. They are now in fifth position with 56 points, two points behind Atlético de Madrid, which occupies the last position to go to the UEFA Champions League next season.
This will be the 40th time they have reached the final of the Copa del Rey. They have won 23 of them, while they have lost 16. However, they have lost the last six they have played. They have not lifted this title since 1984.

Last five matches


Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club : LaLiga: March 31, 2024
Athletic Club 2-0 Alavés : LaLiga: March 16, 2024
UD Las Palmas 0-2 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 10 March 2024
Athletic Club 0-0 FC Barcelona | LaLiga: March 3, 2024
Athletic Club 3-0 Atlético de Madrid| Copa del Rey: 29 February 2024
 

8:41 AM4 days ago

Background

A total of 69 times these two teams have faced each other in history. The balance is in favor of Athletic Club, which has won 33 times. RCD Mallorca has won 19 times and 17 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last February 2 in LaLiga where the team led by Valverde won 4-0.


Six times they have met in the Copa del Rey where three times Athletic won, twice the Balearic team and one draw. Twelve years later they will meet again in this competition, the last time was in 2012 in the quarter-final round.

Last five meetings


Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: 2 February 2024
Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 3 September 2023
Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club : LaLiga: 1 May 2023
Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: August 15, 2022
Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 14 February 2022

8:36 AM4 days ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Cartuja stadium, located in the city of Seville. It was inaugurated in May 1999 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
8:31 AM4 days ago

Preview of the match

Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca will meet on March 6, 2024 in the match corresponding to the Final of the Copa del Rey.
 
8:26 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Athletic Club vs Mallorca in Final Copa del Rey.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
