Summary and highlights of Formula 1 in Qualifying Japanese GP 2024
Image: VAVEL

3:13 AM4 days ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense qualifyng with an exciting ending
3:08 AM4 days ago

Here is a reminder of the classification results

The two Red Bulls were the fastest. Behind Lando Norris and the two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.
3:03 AM4 days ago

FIFTH CONSECUTIVE POLE POSITION FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN

Max Verstappen is again the fastest in qualifying and has been the fastest in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix. 
2:58 AM4 days ago

🏁 FINAL Q3

1. Max Verstappen 

2. Sergio Pérez

3. Lando Norris

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Oscar Piastri

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Charles Leclerc

9. George Russell 

10. Yuki Tsunoda 

2:53 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 00:00

Turn of the two Mercedes. Neither improves so the pole goes to Max Verstappen. 
2:48 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 00:00

Carlos Sainz, who is 4th for the moment, does not improve. If Fernando Alonso, who is placed behind. Right now he is 5th
2:43 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 1:20

The two Red Bulls are the first to do the lap. First sector purple for Max Verstappen, while slower Carlos Sainz. 
2:38 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 3:30

Charles Leclerc makes a lap and starts seventh, although he has no more chances. All nine remaining drivers now start for their second and last chance in Q3.
2:33 AM4 days ago

After the first attempt of Q3, the times are as follows

2:28 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 6:30

Out comes Charles Leclerc, alone, but the Ferrari driver has only one chance. Although when he enters the pits they will go out on track. 
2:23 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 7:30

Max Verstappen is placed first, who has made record in the third sector. Fernando is behind Hamilton, while Sainz is behind the Red Bulls. Norris is the one in second position now, among the Red Bulls. 
2:18 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 9:30

The first to start the lap are the Mercedes. Then the two Red Bulls, followed by the two Spanish drivers. 
2:13 AM4 days ago

⏳ Q3 10:50

Charles Leclerc remains in the garage for now. The others are already on the track;
2:08 AM4 days ago

🚥 Q3 12:00

Q3 starts. The moment arrives in which the pole will be decided. The drivers do not wait and start all together.
2:03 AM4 days ago

Tsunoda breaks into the top-10

1:58 AM4 days ago

❌ Drivers eliminated in Q2.

Ricciardo

Hulkenberg

Bottas

Albon 

Esteban Ocon 

1:53 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 00:00

Tsunoda overtakes Ricciardo and leaves the Australian out. The Japanese will be in Q3 and the grandstand celebrates it. 
1:48 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 00:00

The two Mercedes improve, Lewis Hamilton is in 3rd position, while Russell Russell is 7th. 
1:43 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 1:32

Top seven drivers stay off the track and save a soft tire for Sunday's race 
1:38 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 2:36

Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Alex Albon are the drivers currently in the elimination zone. 
1:33 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 3:50

The drivers are back on track. While Carlos Sainz is being checked. 
1:28 AM4 days ago

The standings after the first heat of Q2 are as follows

1:23 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 7:00

Carlos Sainz placed fifth behind Fernando Alonso, while Charles Leclerc seventh behind Oscar Piastri 
1:18 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 8:30

Very mediocre times for the Mercedes. While now it's the turn of the Ferraris 
1:13 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 9:35

Lando Norris is third, while Fernando Alonso is fourth. He has lost some of McLaren and remains close to the two Red Bulls.
1:08 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 11:30

Checo Perez was first, but Max Verstappen snatched the first position with a 1:28.740, 12 thousandths of a second faster than the Mexican. 
1:03 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q2 13:10

Fernando Alonso joins the team and his Spanish compatriot will soon follow, along with several other drivers. 
12:58 AM4 days ago

🚥 Q2 15:00

The second Q2 starts. The first drivers to start are the two Red Bulls, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez. 
12:53 AM4 days ago

Drivers who used only one tire in Q1

Max Verstappen, Checo Pérez, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. 
12:48 AM4 days ago

This was Fernando Alonso's lap that placed him in second position in Q1.

12:43 AM4 days ago

❌ Drivers eliminated in Q1.

Lance Stroll

Pierry Gasly

Kevin Magnussen 

Logan Sargeant

Zhou

12:38 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 00:00

Hulkenberg is saved, Tsunoda too, good lap by Ocon and watch out for Lance Stroll's fall.
12:33 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 2:00

We enter the last 2 minutes. Leclerc is going, although it seems that the Monaco driver should have no problems to pass to Q2. 
12:28 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 3:45

They now start with the Williams. Attention that Charles Leclerc is going to have to use the second tire. He is currently tenth 
12:23 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 6:45

Many drivers are already in the garage and some drivers will not start any more to save the soft tire for a possible Q3.
12:18 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 8:15

Right now in the elimination zone are:

Gasly
Hulkenberg
Sargeant
Zhou
Kevin Magnussen

12:13 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 10:22

Checo Pérez got first, but Max Verstappen is already in front with a 1:28.866. Fernando Alonso steals the second position to the Mexican;
12:08 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 11:30

There will be an investigation after the first session following George Russell's incident with Oscar Piastri. It seems that it will remain a financial penalty 
12:03 AM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 13:30

All the drivers start to leave. Lewis Hamilton holds the traffic. Everyone goes out with the soft tire 
11:58 PM4 days ago

⏳​Q1 15:00

Kevin Magnussen sets the first qualifying time. The Haas driver sets a 1:31.203.
11:53 PM4 days ago

🚥 Q1 18:00

Qualifying gets underway. The traffic light comes on and the first to start is Kevin Magnussen.
 
11:48 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this fact

To see the importance of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, we bring you this important fact. In the last 12 Japanese Grand Prix, the winner has started from the front row 11 times. 
11:43 PM4 days ago

Fastest by sector

In the final free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, Lando Norris was the fastest in the first sector, the second was for George Russell, while the third sector, which is the shortest, was for Alex Albon.
11:38 PM4 days ago

Suzuka Circuit Data

Circuit length: 5.807 kilometers


Lap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton in 2019)


Built: 1962


First Grand Prix: 1987

11:33 PM4 days ago

Max Verstappen seeks fourth pole of the season

After achieving it in the Grand Prix of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and will seek to do so in Japan to add the fourth in a row. He has been the fastest in free practice 1 and 3 starts as the big favorite. 
11:28 PM4 days ago

A special day for Oscar Piastri

The McLaren driver turns 23 years old today. The Australian wants to celebrate with a great weekend.
 
11:23 PM4 days ago

Great atmosphere at Suzuka

11:18 PM4 days ago

Charles Leclerc to pay tribute to Jules Bianchi

It is 10 years since the French driver's tragic accident at the Japanese Grand Prix, which ended his life nine months later. This weekend the Ferrari driver will wear a helmet to pay tribute to Jules Bianchi. 
11:13 PM4 days ago

Shock for Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian driver had a run off the track in free practice 3, although he was able to continue the session without any problems. 
11:08 PM4 days ago

Free Practice 3

Again Max Verstappen has been the fastest in the last practice session. Behind, his teammate Checo Perez. Three tenths behind was George Russell, who finished ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.
 
11:03 PM4 days ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes we will be back with the Formula 1 Qualifying preview of the Japanese Grand Prix, both the preview and the minute by minute of the race can be followed here on VAVEL.
10:58 PM4 days ago

10:43 PM4 days ago

Max Verstappen seeks his third consecutive pole in Japan

The Dutchman is a big favorite again in the 2024 World Championship, and last year he managed to be the fastest in the classification as well as in 2022. The last time someone other than the Dutchman achieved pole position here was in 2019 and it was Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari. We remember that in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 the Japanese Grand Prix was not held
10:38 PM4 days ago

The Williams continue with problems

After Logan Sargeant could not compete in the Australian Grand Prix following the accident of his teammate Albon, which left the team without available chassis. In Japan Sargeant will have to race with Alex Albon's repaired chassis so they still don't have a third chassis. Furthermore, for more problems, Sargeant had an accident in the first free practice sessions that caused a red flag.
10:33 PM4 days ago

Second Free Practice

The second practice session was marked by rain and very few drivers rode, in total only five drivers managed to make the lap. Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished in the top 3, although they are not very significant
10:28 PM4 days ago

First Free Practice

The two Red Bulls were the fastest in the first session. Carlos Sainz, the last winner of the Grand Prix, finished in third position. Piastri and Gasly have been the ones who have done the most laps
10:23 PM4 days ago

What happened in the last Formula 1 race?

In the Australian Grand Prix the victory went to Carlos Sainz, with a double for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc finished second behind the Spaniard. A race that was marked by the abandonment of Max Verstappen at the start of the race. The podium was completed by Lando Norris. The Mexican Checo Pérez finished in fifth position. The two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, did not finish the race either.
10:18 PM4 days ago

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

This Saturday, March 6, 2024, the classification of the Japanese Grand Prix will take place, the fourth of the Formula 1 World Championship season.
10:13 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix Classification in Formula 1 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this race. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
