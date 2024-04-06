Summary and highlights of Formula 1 in Qualifying Japanese GP 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Here is a reminder of the classification results
FIFTH CONSECUTIVE POLE POSITION FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN
VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE IN SUZUKA!! 🇯🇵— Formula 1 (@F1) April 6, 2024
Perez improves on his final lap but it's not enough to deny Max a fifth straight pole position! #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/5BwC2aNDwc
🏁 FINAL Q3
2. Sergio Pérez
3. Lando Norris
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Fernando Alonso
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Charles Leclerc
9. George Russell
10. Yuki Tsunoda
⏳ Q3 00:00
⏳ Q3 00:00
⏳ Q3 1:20
⏳ Q3 3:30
After the first attempt of Q3, the times are as follows
⏳ Q3 6:30
⏳ Q3 7:30
⏳ Q3 9:30
⏳ Q3 10:50
🚥 Q3 12:00
Tsunoda breaks into the top-10
YUKI 🙌💯
It's Q3 in Suzuka for the home hero as Tsunoda heads through the top-ten shootout 💪#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/B7SP6NHH2j — Formula 1 (@F1) April 6, 2024
❌ Drivers eliminated in Q2.
Hulkenberg
Bottas
Albon
Esteban Ocon
⏳Q2 00:00
⏳Q2 00:00
⏳Q2 1:32
⏳Q2 2:36
⏳Q2 3:50
The standings after the first heat of Q2 are as follows
⏳Q2 7:00
⏳Q2 8:30
⏳Q2 9:35
⏳Q2 11:30
⏳Q2 13:10
🚥 Q2 15:00
Drivers who used only one tire in Q1
This was Fernando Alonso's lap that placed him in second position in Q1.
¡Fernando Alonso va volando y se pone segundo a las primeras de cambio!
Si quedaba alguien por despertarse en España, ya estamos todos#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/XbAfTogBRe — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 6, 2024
❌ Drivers eliminated in Q1.
Pierry Gasly
Kevin Magnussen
Logan Sargeant
Zhou
⏳Q1 00:00
⏳Q1 2:00
⏳Q1 3:45
⏳Q1 6:45
⏳Q1 8:15
Gasly
Hulkenberg
Sargeant
Zhou
Kevin Magnussen
⏳Q1 10:22
⏳Q1 11:30
⏳Q1 13:30
⏳Q1 15:00
🚥 Q1 18:00
Watch out for this fact
Fastest by sector
Suzuka Circuit Data
Lap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton in 2019)
Built: 1962
First Grand Prix: 1987
Max Verstappen seeks fourth pole of the season
A special day for Oscar Piastri
Great atmosphere at Suzuka
Suzuka just hits different 🥲#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/kKCnd7vhr6 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 6, 2024
Charles Leclerc to pay tribute to Jules Bianchi
A special helmet in memory of a very special person for me. ❤️— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 4, 2024
10 years this year since we have lost Jules here in Japan.
So many memories together that I’ll never ever forget.
I miss you and I’ll do everything to bring that helmet on the top step of the podium on Sunday. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aT7QVbtedJ
Shock for Daniel Ricciardo
La F1 no da puntada sin hilo 😅— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 6, 2024
Ricciardo se sale de la pista y la realización enfoca inmediatamente a Lawson 👀#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/vSBieAK6ws
Free Practice 3
What time is the Qualifying of the Japanese Grand Prix in Formula 1?
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 00:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
Max Verstappen seeks his third consecutive pole in Japan
The Williams continue with problems
¡Golpe tremendo de Sargeant y bandera roja!— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 5, 2024
El piloto de Williams se va contra el muro cuando está montando el chasis reparado de Albon en su coche#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/2wt1DXz1lo