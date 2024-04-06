SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+12' End of the match
Actions end at the Molineux stadium, great comeback from West Ham against Wolves. With the Olympic goal Ward-Prowse equals David Beckham's 18 goals with the most goals from set pieces.
90+8' Goal disallowed
The referee goes to the VAR booth and after a review annuls the goal due to positional offside.
90+7'
Phew Ward-Prowse close to another great goal, the ball rises and passes near the right corner.
90+6'
Impact from Traoré that goes wide of the right post.
90+3'
Weak reaction from the Wolves, they did not get up after Paquetá scored in the draw.
90' Added time
10 minutes will be played, plus actions at Molineux.
88'
One of Wolves' worst second halves of the season, the Hammers matched with the changes and with two flashes they are ahead on the scoreboard.
OLYMPIC GOAL!
Here's Ward-Prowse's great goal to turn the game around, with West Ham ahead.
84' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Great goal, incredible, majestic execution by Ward-Prowse, Olympic goal from the left sector. The ball ends up in José Sá's right corner.
82' They let the second go
The visit forgives, Kudus wastes a one-on-one against José Sá, the ball ends up staying behind at the Ghanaian's feet.
78'
Great reaction from West Ham, after the break they took the initiative and managed to tie the match. Concern about Bowen's injury.
75' Wolves changes
Double modification, Lemina and Sarabia are seen and Traoré and Chiwone enter. The Wolves lowered the intensity and gave ground on the field.
72' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Impossible for José Sá, enormous execution by Lucas Paquetá from the eleven steps, we have a draw.
70' Penalty for the visit
Handball by Kilman, the defender blocks Emerson's cross with his arm, a mistake in the Wolves' start.
68'
After the disallowed goal, West Ham lowered the intensity of the game.
65'
Nouri's departure hurt the Wolves' actions, the visit begins to gain confidence and looks for a draw.
62' Goal annulled by the VAR
Emerson scored the tie, but the VAR intervened to annul the score due to a foul on Semedo.
61'
The visit is activated, Kudus with a service that goes directly into the hands of Fabianski, we will see if there is a reaction from the Hammers.
58'
The barrier deflects a direct free kick from Ward-Prowse outside the area, Gomes avoids the shot into his goal.
55'
Looking to increase the advantage, Nouri comes out to the Matheus Cunha court for the locals.
53'
He couldn't take it anymore, Jarrod Bowen leaves injured and Aaron Cresswell enters
50'
Movements on the bench, the visiting bench begins to warm up. Medical attention for the star, Bowen.
45' Second half
Actions resume at the Molineux stadium, we will see if there is a reaction from West Ham.
Los suplentes
The options on the bench of both clubs, Cunha as the Wolves' luxury substitute, Corner, Antonio and Ings the variants for Moyes.
Mandatory reaction
After a poor performance in the first part, the visit should improve in all its aspects. Bowen and Kudus must appear in the attack.
45+2' Half time
The first half ends, with Pablo Sarabia's goal the Wolves take the lead on the scoreboard, little of the West Ham squad.
45+1'
Fabianski's experience to stop a Sarabia free kick from the edge of the area.
43'
We entered the final stretch of the first half, Álvarez was asked for a hand in the area but the actions continued.
41'
The arrivals of the Molineux team continue, Gomez with a long-distance attempt that Fabianski stops without problems.
39'
The Hammers do not get up after Sarabia's goal, the Wolves have taken advantage of every space of the rival team.
35'
The visiting team must react, a bad first half and they are down on the scoreboard. Little participation from Kudus and Bowen.
33' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Pablo Sarabia did not fail from the eleven steps and with a cross shot hit the left post he made it one to zero.
29' Penalty for Wolves
Emerson sweeps Nouri inside the area and the referee does not hesitate to call a penalty.
26'
Doyle's second, the visiting player fails to give goal direction to his shot after an assist from Doherty in the area.
24' The figure appears
Another intervention by Fabianski, now a cross shot from Doyle who was looking for the base of the left post.
23'
Kurt Zouma's punctual cut to Nouri's entry into the area, the French central defender crosses with a sweep and sends a corner.
20' Arrival of the Spanish
Pablo Sarabia left footed and Fabianski stops with his legs, Semedo appears with a pass from the right wing.
17'
Kudus crosses but the ball goes over the sideline, the Ghanaian begins to have contact with the number five, an important player for the visit.
14'
Intense match, both teams organized and without risking. Everything focuses on the midfield.
11' The opportunity is lost
Soucek forgives an important one, Bowen with a diagonal and the ball remains behind the Hammers midfielder.
09'
Wet field, Edson Álvarez with a slip that ends in a corner kick from the rival, in the first minutes the home team looks comfortable.
06'
First warning, Nouri with a shot that goes over the visiting crossbar.
03'
The locals with possession of the ball at the start of the match, West Ham waits with their 11 players in their field.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at the Molineux stadium, Wolverhampton hosts West Ham on matchday 32 of the Premier League.
Por el título de goleo
In the morning Haaland scored and reached 19 goals, Bowen, a West Ham player, is starting and registers 15 goals.
TheStage
The Molineux stadium is in impeccable condition for a great match between Wolves and West Ham, don't miss any details.
Latest results
West Ham 3-0 Wolves
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
West Ham 2-0 Wolves
West Ham 1-0 Wolves
Wolves 1-0 West Ham
Injured
Wolves: Hee-Chan Hwang, Pedro Neto y Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
West Ham: Alphonse Areola.
The Mexican returns
After completing his suspension games, the Mexican, Edson Álvarez, returns to the starting team, his coach expressed about his return, "It will be great to have Edson Álvarez back on the squad after his suspension. We miss his presence and he has had a great influence in the team since he arrived".
Europa League
Next Thursday the Hammers will play against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.
Today's activity
Five meetings at the same time:
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Everton vs Burnley
Fulham vs Newcastle
Luton Town vs Bournemouth
Wolves vs West Ham
Later a great game, 12:30 a.m.
Brighton vs Arsenal
West Ham lineup
David Moyes with a modification unlike the previous match against Tottenham, Edson Álvarez returns to the starting lineup, Michael Antonio leaves.
Wolves lineup
The local eleven is ready, without a natural nine and the big absentee, Matheus Cunha. Hwang and Neto remain injured.
European Competitions
Both teams aspire to play in European competitions, West Ham is closer by being in 7th place in the general table, the Wolves need the victory, 11th place.
The first game of the day
At the moment, Manchester City defeats Crystal Palace four to one at the start of matchday 32 in England.
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Wolves vs West Ham match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 32 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
Key player of West Ham
Jarrod Bowen: The best player this season for the London team, the winger with nine goals, 15 goals, three points behind first place, Erling Haaland, plus five assists.
Total imbalance in the last third of the field, speed and good decision making.
Key player of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Matheus Cunha: After a weak time at Atlético de Madrid, the Brazilian fit like a glove at Wolves, the benchmark in attack, in addition to contributing with nine goals and six assists. He scored a hat trick in the victory against Chelsea.
West Ham's latest lineup
L. Fabianski; Emerson, K. Zouma, K. Mavropanos, V. Coufal; J. Ward-Prose, T. Soucek, L. Paquetá; M. Kudus, M. Antonio y J. Bowen.
DT. David Moyes.
Wolves' latest lineup
J. Sá; H. Bueno, T. Gomes, M. Kilman, N. Semedo; R. Nouri, J. Gomes, M. Lemina, M. Doherty; P. Sarabia y L. Chiwome.
DT. Gary O´Neil.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Tony Harrington, little participation in the league with only six games coached, the last last Wednesday in Newcastle United vs Everton.
On March 9, he was in the Wolves' victory over Everton by two to one.
To compose the path
The Hammers do not have a great present from more to less in the league, they have already gone four games without knowing the victory, the last one was against Everton by a score of three to one on March 2. Last date they tied 1-1 against Tottenham. The wear and tear on the squad is noticeable due to this campaign's commitments in the Europa League where they are classified for the quarterfinals and their rival will be Bayer Leverkusen. They are in seventh place in the general table with 45 points, in positions in European competitions, here the importance of continuing adding towards the end of the season, one of the best visitors to the Premier (among the seven best clubs) with six wins, two draws and seven losses. The Hammers do not have a great present from more to less in the league, they have already gone four games without knowing the victory, the last one was against Everton by a score of three to one on March 2. Last date they tied 1-1 against Tottenham. The wear and tear on the squad is noticeable due to this campaign's commitments in the Europa League where they are classified for the quarterfinals and their rival will be Bayer Leverkusen. They are in seventh place in the general table with 45 points, in positions in European competitions, here the importance of continuing adding towards the end of the season, one of the best visitors to the Premier (among the seven best clubs) with six wins, two draws and seven losses.
Dream of Europe
Season of ups and downs for Wolverhampton Wanderers, 11th position with 42 points, five the difference with the positions in European competitions. Only two victories in the last five games, two games without scoring three points, a two-zero defeat against Aston Villa and a draw against Burnley.
At home they have a record of: seven wins, three draws and four losses, a streak of four games without losing at Molineux.
A new date
This morning, matchday 32 of the Premier League will be played, five games simultaneously and later Brighton vs Arsenal.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Molineux stadium located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It was one of the first buildings to use artificial lighting and host the European Cup in the 1950s.
Capacity for 32,050 spectators, host of the England Senior National Team and the Under 21 Team, also the first UEFA Cup final in 1972.
In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.
