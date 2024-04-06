Summary: Leon 0-2 Queretaro in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
91' The fight broke out!
90'
89' Changes in Querétaro
86'
84'
82' Near!
80' Incredible!
78'
76' Changes from both teams.
74' Goal, goal, goal from Querétaro!
72' Penalty for Querétaro!
69'
67'
65'
63' Changes in Querétaro
61' Lion Change
60' Near!
59'
58'
55'
53'
51'
49'
46' Plugin begins!
45' Lion Change
45+5' Halftime.
45+4'
45+2'
45'
44'
42'
40'
38' What thing!
37'
35' Near!
33' Goal from Querétaro!
31'
29'
27'
25' Play!
23' Stop everything!
22'
19' Near!
17'
16'
14'
13' Eye!
12'
10'
8' Change from Querétaro due to injury.
7'
4' The alarms are going off!
2'
1'
0' The meeting starts!
Queretaro: LineUp
Leon: LineUp
To the court
Presents
Almost there!
Be careful with this player
They arrived!
Be careful with this player
What a fact!
Be careful with this
To give it all
For the third!
Last meetings
We came back!
Don't take off here to follow the lion vs Querétaro live
Where and how to see Leon vs Queretaro online and live
The Lion vs Querétaro can be tune in from live streams of Vix+ App.
If you want to watch the game live online, Vavel Mexico is your best option.
What time is the León vs Querétaro match corresponding to Day 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m.
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 10:00 hours
South Africa: 09:00 hours
Australia: 00:00 hours
United Kingdom Et: 11:00 hours
Declarations Querétaro
"Fighting, humility and sacrifice is what we instill in the players, it is a team that are beaten from other teams, we tell them what the way and they have done very well."
"I think it is no coincidence that I have won by visit, we do not pay the fine that was the first objective, now it remains to dream, we make it very difficult I am very proud of my team."