Summary: Leon 0-2 Queretaro in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:31 PM3 days ago

Goals and Highlights

8:56 PM3 days ago

94'

Few emotions in this final stretch, both teams seek to reach the rival goal.
8:53 PM3 days ago

91' The fight broke out!

Preciado fell injured and 'Diente' López managed to lift the player, but the effort did not grow.
8:52 PM3 days ago

90'

Five minutes are added to the game.
8:51 PM3 days ago

89' Changes in Querétaro

Pablo Barrera and Escamilla leave the match for Preciado and Río.
8:48 PM3 days ago

86'

Powerful shot by Alvarado, but the ball goes wide.
8:47 PM3 days ago

84'

Dangerous ball looking for Tesillo, but the latter ends up delaying the ball in search of greater danger, but ends up making the play.
8:45 PM3 days ago

82' Near!

Great intervention by Allison, preventing 'Diente' López's cannon shot from entering his goal.
8:42 PM3 days ago

80' Incredible!

Gularte scored the third for the visit, but a previous play was declared offside.
8:41 PM3 days ago

78'

León has managed to generate little or nothing, although he tries to reach, he cannot have depth.
8:38 PM3 days ago

76' Changes from both teams.

For León, Andrés Guerra and Rodríguez come for Cervantes and Barajas. Samuel Sosa leaves Querétaro for Oscar Manzanarez.
8:37 PM3 days ago

74' Goal, goal, goal from Querétaro!

Great charge from the penalty spot by Pablo Barrera, the ball embedded itself in the back of the net.
8:35 PM3 days ago

72' Penalty for Querétaro!

Jordan Sierra entered the area, he was knocked down by Guerra, who left him injured inside the area.
8:32 PM3 days ago

69'

León cannot find the way, despite the fact that he keeps reaching the Querétaro area, when he finishes, the defense deflects the strokes.
8:31 PM3 days ago

67'

Center looking for Viñas, but the 'Toro' cannot make contact with the round.
8:29 PM3 days ago

65'

Good reaction from Cota, after an attempt by Venegas to hit the ball.
8:25 PM3 days ago

63' Changes in Querétaro

Raúl Sandoval and Facundo Batista leave for Jordan Sierra and Ettson Ayón
8:24 PM3 days ago

61' Lion Change

Enter Andrés Saved by Elías Hernández.
8:23 PM3 days ago

60' Near!

After a kick at the ball by Allison, López is left with the ball in front of the goal, but sends his shot into the stands.
8:22 PM3 days ago

59'

Lopez crosses, but Gularte's timely sweep prevents him from shooting into the goal.
8:21 PM3 days ago

58'

Shot looking for Allison's goal, but the Mexican goalkeeper keeps that ball without problem.
8:18 PM3 days ago

55'

Lértora crosses, however Barreiro heads the ball away.
8:16 PM3 days ago

53'

Few emotions in the complement, the local squad seeks to reach Allison's goal.
8:14 PM3 days ago

51'

Center looking for Alvarado, but the visiting defense clears the ball.
8:13 PM3 days ago

49'

The match started quite calmly, the ball moved from goal to goal.
8:11 PM3 days ago

46' Plugin begins!

The complement begins in the stadium between León and Querétaro
8:11 PM3 days ago

45' Lion Change

Gonzalo Napoli leaves for Nico López
7:51 PM3 days ago

45+5' Halftime.

The first half ends, Gallos momentarily beats León by the minimum.
7:50 PM3 days ago

45+4'

A shot at Hernández's goal, but the ball ends up hitting the barrier.
7:47 PM3 days ago

45+2'

Half turn by Elías Hernández, but he sends his shot to the stands.
7:46 PM3 days ago

45'

Five more minutes are added to the first half.
7:46 PM3 days ago

44'

Sosa intervened in a good way, but the emerald defense took the ball out.
7:44 PM3 days ago

42'

The locals do not find the formula, Guerra arrives with danger, but the defense ends up closing in a good way.
7:41 PM3 days ago

40'

Querétaro keeps pressing at the top, however the emeralds do not let them shoot.
7:38 PM3 days ago

38' What thing!

Great defensive cross by Barbieri, preventing Alvarado's shot from reaching the goal.
7:37 PM3 days ago

37'

Viñas arrived dangerously at the area, but ended up slipping and Allison kept the ball.
7:36 PM3 days ago

35' Near!

Center and Tesillo gets up inside the area to head the ball, but the ball goes outside the area.
7:34 PM3 days ago

33' Goal from Querétaro!

Jaime Gómez sent a service to the area, Sosa was present and hit the ball with his left foot.
7:34 PM3 days ago

31'

Back and forth in the building, both teams fight for the ball.
7:30 PM3 days ago

29'

Air ball looking for Viñas, but Allison anticipates and dominates the stroke.
7:28 PM3 days ago

27'

The ball moves around the entire field of play, both teams try to get the ball.
7:26 PM3 days ago

25' Play!

Both teams rehydrate and continue the actions after a brief pause.
7:24 PM3 days ago

23' Stop everything!

The match is stopped so that both teams can rehydrate.
7:23 PM3 days ago

22'

León maintains possession of the ball, however they need to define in the last line.
7:20 PM3 days ago

19' Near!

Good defensive header from Barreiro, preventing the visiting team's offensive saga from hitting the goal.
7:18 PM3 days ago

17'

Alvarado's shot at the Queretaro goal, but the ball goes very wide.
7:16 PM3 days ago

16'

Good start from Allison who stays with the locals' line.
7:15 PM3 days ago

14'

Medina hits the goal, but Allison keeps the ball.
7:14 PM3 days ago

13' Eye!

Querétaro will be able to continue making its five changes, since when the concussion protocol is activated, it is given an extra change.
7:12 PM3 days ago

12'

Elías Hernández serves into the area, but the ball bounces off the defense.
7:10 PM3 days ago

10'

Good start from Allison, taking the ball away from Guerra who was arriving with speed.
7:08 PM3 days ago

8' Change from Querétaro due to injury.

Jaime Gómez enters, taking the place of Omar Mendoza.
7:08 PM3 days ago

7'

Sosa seeks to overflow in search of the center into the area protected by Cota, but the defense covers the ball well.

7:06 PM3 days ago

4' The alarms are going off!

Omar Mendoza had a clash of heads with Tesillo, however the man from Queretaro gets the worst of it and the doctors indicate that he cannot continue.
7:04 PM3 days ago

2'

The entrance to the León stadium is improving little by little, despite the hour, there is a lot of fans in the building.
7:02 PM3 days ago

1'

Barrera crosses, Sandoval anticipates, but fails to hit the ball to give it direction.
7:00 PM3 days ago

0' The meeting starts!

The first half of the match between León and Querétaro is already being played.
6:58 PM3 days ago

Queretaro: LineUp

Allison; Sandoval, Venegas, Barbieri, Gularte, Mendoza; Lertora, Escamilla, Sosa; Barrera, Batista
6:56 PM3 days ago

Leon: LineUp

Cota; Medina, Bellón, Barreiro, Tesillo; Napoli, Guerra, Rodríguez, Elías Hernández; Viñas, Alvarado
6:51 PM3 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up on the field, doing warm-ups prior to the start of this match.
6:46 PM3 days ago

Presents

Querétaro, with Mauro Gerk at the helm, has already arrived at the León stadium, the visiting team will seek to continue its positive streak.
6:41 PM3 days ago

Almost there!

There is less than half an hour until the match starts in this building, a great match is coming full of many emotions, with a lot of rivalry on the field.
6:36 PM3 days ago

Be careful with this player

Federico Viñas comes to this match after playing a great game against Necaxa last weekend, the Uruguayan will look to generate plays and pierce the goal protected by Allison.
6:31 PM3 days ago

They arrived!

León is already at home, the local team will seek to play a great game and score goals in front of their fans, for which they will go all out to win.
6:26 PM3 days ago

Be careful with this player

Pablo Barrera is the player in charge of giving impetus and good play to the Querétaro squad. The winger seeks to reach the rival goal with danger and generate plays for the Querétaro squad.
6:21 PM3 days ago

What a fact!

There are four games that Querétaro has played away from home, in three of these, those led by Gerk added three, while the fourth they tied against Xolos.
6:16 PM3 days ago

Be careful with this

León has accumulated two victories and two defeats in its home games, the two victories were against Puebla and San Luis, while it failed to add three against Cruz Azul and América.
6:11 PM3 days ago

To give it all

For the second consecutive game, it will be Guillermo Allison who guards the three Queretaro sticks, managing to leave Tapia on the bench.
6:06 PM3 days ago

For the third!

Querétaro has emerged triumphant against two of its staunch rivals in this tournament, they will seek to emerge victorious in this match to achieve three in this last one considered 'Classic'.
6:01 PM3 days ago

Last meetings

In the last five editions of the confrontations between these teams, León has recorded three victories and there were two tied games, so the feathered squad needs to turn around this bad streak.
5:56 PM3 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between León and Querétaro. We will soon share the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
5:51 PM3 days ago

Don't take off here to follow the lion vs Querétaro live

In a few moments we will share the initial alignments of the Lion vs Querétaro live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the León stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute and live online of Vavel.
5:46 PM3 days ago

Where and how to see Leon vs Queretaro online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

The Lion vs Querétaro can be tune in from live streams of Vix+ App.

If you want to watch the game live online, Vavel Mexico is your best option.

5:41 PM3 days ago

What time is the León vs Querétaro match corresponding to Day 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the León vs Querétaro match of April 6, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m.

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 02:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 10:00 hours

South Africa: 09:00 hours

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom Et: 11:00 hours

5:36 PM3 days ago

Declarations Querétaro

Mauro Gerk spoke prior to this meeting: “When we arrived it was after March 5 and it was very complicated, 2023 was very good with the United Stadium Tournament, I think we went from below everything and we go up, what I got I have the continuity in a process. ”

"Fighting, humility and sacrifice is what we instill in the players, it is a team that are beaten from other teams, we tell them what the way and they have done very well."

"I think it is no coincidence that I have won by visit, we do not pay the fine that was the first objective, now it remains to dream, we make it very difficult I am very proud of my team."

5:31 PM3 days ago

Last alignment of Querétaro

Guillermo Allison; Francisco Venegas, Raúl Sandoval, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte; Samuel Sosa, Léctor, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Gómez; Pablo Barrera, Facundo Batista
5:26 PM3 days ago

Last León Alignment

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Iván Moreno, Stiven Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Paul Bellón; Elías Hernández, Edgar Guerra, Gonzalo Napoli; Federico Viñas, José Alvarado.
5:21 PM3 days ago

How does Querétaro arrive?

Querétaro had a great match against Atlas where he ended up winning the three goals for two, a great performance by Guillermo Allison's goalkeeper where he ended up preventing Atlas from putting the third.
5:16 PM3 days ago

How does the lion get?

León defeated Necaxa last weekend at the Victoria stadium on a fairly moved score, the Esmeralda squad put the goal of La Victoria in the final stretch of the match.
5:11 PM3 days ago

The León vs Querétaro match will be played at the León Stadium

León vs Querétaro's game will be played at the León stadium in León, Guanajuato. The property has a capacity for 30 445 people.
5:06 PM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all Vavel readers!

Welcome to the retransmission of the León vs Querétaro Live Party, corresponding to Day 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the León stadium at 5:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo