Goals ans Highlights: Sporting beat Benfica with a stellar performance from Catamo
Foto: Benfica

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

Sporting beat Benfica 2-1 to move further clear at the top of Liga Portugal
 
+6

We will have 6 minutes overtime
92’ - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL

SPORTING! The rebound falls to Geny Catamo (Sporting CP) at the top of the box. He doesn't think twice and fires a fine shot into the left corner. His shot goes out of the reach of Anatoliy Trubin, changing the score to 2:1.
VAR

Sporting players call for a penalty on Daniel Bragança! The referee is listening to the VAR.
89’

WHAT A FAILURE! What a miss (again) for Daniel Bragança. Alone at the far post, with an open goal, the Sporting midfielder steps on the ball and makes an out-of-this-world miss!
88’

The ball can't get through! Paulinho (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide, but it's blocked by a defender. Sporting CP wins a corner.
86’

Aursnes fouls Geny Catamo and Artur Soares Dias gives him a yellow card. Yellow card for F. Aursnes.
83’

Franco Israel is on the ground complaining. The lions' goalkeeper fell while grabbing an aerial ball.
81’

João Neves (Benfica) picks up a rebound on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked by a defender. The referee points to the corner flag. Benfica wins a good chance.
78’

Angel Di Maria (Benfica) swings in the corner but his shot is intercepted in the box.
75’

Dangerous free-kick for Benfica! Hjulmand (already yellow) fouls Aursnes and escapes being sent off.
75’

Casper Tengstedt (Benfica) is shown the yellow card after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.
69’

BENFICA AGAIN!!! Di Maria's cross, Rafa tries to deflect it with his heel and Inácio cuts it out!!!
67’

Jerry St. Juste (Sporting CP) delivers a great ball into the penalty area, looking for one of his team-mates. The opposing defender manages to intercept it and comfortably clears the danger. The referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner to be taken by Sporting CP
65’

David Neres (Benfica) connects with a lovely pass inside the box and fires into the right corner, but a defender gets in the way and blocks the shot. The ball goes out of play for a corner. Benfica keep the ball in the attacking half.
63’

Geny Catamo (Sporting CP) outpaces his opponent and bursts into the box. He latches on to the ball and unleashes a tremendous shot that is inches wide of the right post.
58’

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) left footed shot from medium distance following a rebound, but his effort wasn't accurate and the ball went over the bar.
55’

A bad foul by Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) was seen by Artur Soares Dias, who didn't hesitate to blow the whistle.
53’

What a great move by Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)! He receives a precise pass inside the box and immediately tries a shot on goal. Unfortunately, his shot hits the crossbar.
49’

SPORTING THREATENS!!! Cross from Morita for a header from Gyokeres, which Trubin saved!!!
46’

Casper Tengstedt (Benfica) tries a through ball, but the defender prevents him from creating a dangerous chance. The assistant referee is right and Benfica wins a corner.
Restart

The half-time break is over and the second half is starting now. 
HALF TIME!

End of the first half for Sporting 1-1 Benfica in the Portuguese League. The Reds equalized in the last minute of extra time.
48' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

Goal by A. Bah. Di María takes a free kick and Bah, at the far post, heads home to make it 1-1 in Alvalade. A bucket of cold water for Sporting in Alvalade
47'

Sebastian Coates misses a great chance! He receives a fine cross from the free-kick, but his point-blank shot goes just wide of the right-hand post.
46'

Yellow card for A. Bah. For a foul on Trincão in a prohibited area. Another dangerous free-kick for Sporting.
+2

We'll have 2 minutes extra time.
45'

Jerry St. Juste (Sporting CP) crosses into the box, but fails to reach his target. It wasn't a bad decision, but none of his teammates got to the ball.
40’

David Neres (Benfica) will have to be careful for the rest of the match as he has just been yellow carded.
37’

Cardboard rained down on the area where Di María was going to take the corner. And even a piece of a chair, apparently
36’

Goncalo Piá (Sporting CP) broke the rules with his free-kick. At least that's what Artur Soares Dias ruled. Foul in favor of Benfica. They're not in a position to take a direct free-kick on goal.
31’

DI MARÍA OVER THE TOP! From half a distance after a blocked shot from Rafa.
28’

Pote hits a free-kick well, the ball goes over the Benfica goal.
28’

Soares Dias hands out cards after an argument between players. Yellow card for M. Hjulmand. Yellow card for N. Otamendi.
26’

ALMOST 2-0 SPORTING!!! The ball ends up in Gyökeres, who does what he wants to António Silva and then crosses low. Trubin saves, but Trincão narrowly misses the ball.
21’

Excellent Coates! Hjulmand goes down, Soares Dias calls the play and Neres leads a counter-attack, but then misses the timing of the pass and Coates closes in well.
19’

Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP) receives a good pass just inside the box, fires a shot from a promising position, but it is blocked by a defender
17’

Gonçalo Inácio does very well to prevent Neres from receiving down the right.
15’

MAL NERES!!! Di María is loose on the left, but the pass is too tight and the ball is lost by the back line.
12’

Gyökeres works well over António Silva, but then Bah helps his teammate well and cuts the ball back against the Swede's legs. Goal kick for Benfica.
09’

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) concedes a free-kick after a rough tackle. Referee Artur Soares Dias saw the whole situation.
8’

Great move by Angel Di Maria (Benfica) as he controls a lovely pass inside the box. He finds some space for the shot and whips the ball towards the bottom left corner. Unfortunately for him, the shot was pushed away by one of the defenders who managed to stop his attempt with a magical defensive move. Benfica force the corner. The opposition will face another threatening attack.
5’

Yellow card for Geny Catamo.
Soares Dias thinks he tried to take a penalty.
01’ - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL

Goal from Geny Catamo. What a start for Sporting in the derby! António Silva misses a pass. Pote gets the ball, passes between Bah and Florentino and crosses. Trubin clears, but the ball falls to Geny Catamo, who shoots to make it 1-0. Just 45 seconds into the game!
START THE GAME

Ball rolling for Sporting-Benfica in the Portuguese League
Teams on the pitch

The teams enter the pitch to the sound of Sporting's march. There's a firework display.
Referee

Artur Soares Dias will be the referee for today's game.
10 MIN

It's 10 minutes until the ball rolls in Alvalade. The Sporting and Benfica players will return to the pitch for the official protocols.
Benfica

Benfica are enjoying a good season, but they haven't had a good record in the derbies they've played in. The team has one of the strongest squads in Portugal and has been fighting point for point with Sporting for top spot. In their last ten matches, Benfica have won five, drawn three and lost two.
In the Portuguese Championship 2023/2024, Benfica have a record of 21 wins, four draws and two defeats, having scored 61 goals and conceded 21, thus occupying the number two position in the tournament's league table. As visitors, the team's record is nine wins, two draws and two defeats.
Sporting

Sporting Clube de Portugal has been enjoying a great season, the team that has been leading the Portuguese Championship 2023/2024 has lost only one of the last ten matches, however, in the midst of a good season, the team is going through an apprehensive situation behind the scenes. Coach Ruben Amorim has been speculated on by big European teams such as Liverpool and Bayern and could leave at the end of the season.
In the Portuguese Championship 2023/2024, Sporting have a record of 22 wins, two draws and two defeats, having scored 77 goals and conceded 26, thus occupying the number one position in the tournament's league table. On the road, the team's record is 13 wins, no draws and no defeats.
History

Sporting and Benfica have played each other 315 times throughout their history. The matches have taken place in the Lisbon Championship, the Portuguese Championship, the Portuguese Cup, the Portuguese Super Cup and the League Cup. The record shows that one side has a slight advantage, with Sporting winning 113 encounters, Benfica winning 138 and on 67 occasions the score ended in a draw.
The first meeting between the teams took place on December 1, 1907, when Sporting won 2-1. The record of the last ten times the teams have met is four wins for Sporting, three wins for Benfica and three draws. The last time the teams met was on April 2, 2024, when they drew 2-2.
Players on warm up

The players, led by captain Coates, went upstairs to warm up and receive a standing ovation. Now the Benfica players enter. A loud whistle is heard at the same time as the Benfica fans on the north side of the José Alvalad Stadium.
Mourinho

José Mourinho is in Alvalade. Currently unemployed, the coach has been following the Portuguese league closely and watching several Benfica games. And today is no different. He's there to watch the eternal derby.
Aquecimento

Guarda-redes do Benfica iniciam agora os exercícios de aquecimento. Entram agora os goleiros do Sporting.
Substitutes Benfica

Benfica substitutes: Samuel Soares, Álvaro Carreras, Morato, Arthur Cabral, Kökcü, João Mário, Marcos Leonardo, Tomás Araújo and Tiago Gouveia.
Substitutes

Sporting substitutes: Diogo Pinto, Edwards, Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Daniel Bragança, Diomande, Esgaio, Eduardo Quaresma and Koindredi.
Players on the field

Benfica's players take to the pitch in their pants and jackets and are greeted by whistles from the several hundred Sporting fans who have already painted Alvalade just over an hour before the kick-off.
Return from injury

In come St. Juste, Geny Catamo, Matheus Reis, Morita and Pote, who returns from injury.
5 changes

Ruben Amorim faz cinco alterações em relação ao dérbi. Saem Diomande, Ricardo Esgaio, Nuno Santos, Daniel Bragança e Paulinho.
Sporting XI

SPORTING: Franco Israel; St. Juste, Coates e Gonçalo Inácio; Geny Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita e Matheus Reis; Trincão, Gyökeres e Pote.
Repeats the line-up

Roger Schmidt repeats the line-up from the Cup derby on Tuesday.
Benfica XI

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi e Aursnes; Florentino e João Neves; Di María, Rafa e Neres; Tengstedt.
1 HOUR

One hour to go until the start of the Liga Portugal match between Sporting and Benfica
Where and how to watch Sporting vs Benfica on TV in real time?

Match: Sporting - Benfica

Competition: Liga Portugal

Date: 06/04

Time: 16:30

Venue: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Sporting vs Benfica match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sporting and Benfica will kick off at 16:30 (Brasília time) at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and Star+ (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Benfica:

Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi e Aursnes; Florentino e João Neves; Di María, Rafa Silva e João Mário; Marcos Leonardo.
Probable Sporting

Israel; Diomande, Coates e Matheus Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita e Paulinho; Trincão, Gyokeres e Nuno Santos.
In the first round

In the first round, the Reds got the better of the Lions in the derby, winning 2-1. At the time, Viktor Gyokeres scored for the visitors, who also had Gonçalo Inácio sent off. The comeback came in injury time, with goals from João Neves and Casper Tengstedt. Watch the best moments below.

Hosts Sporting's great asset is Viktor Gyokeres, who is having a fantastic season, with 22 goals in the league alone, as well as 10 assists, and is key to Rúben Amorim's side. Benfica are banking on Di María's talent to finish the match in top spot. Two Brazilians will start: Morato and Marcos Leonardo.

Benfica

With some players coming to tears, Benfica left the Luz stadium pitch on Tuesday, April 2, carrying the frustration of not having been able to overcome Sporting in the second leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final. They even played a better game. Having controlled the game for 49% of the time, they had more opportunities to score (21 to 15).

However, they came up short in terms of the quality of their shots. It was Sporting who had the upper hand in terms of shots on target (6 to 5). As a result, their chances of the title were sealed. They still have the chance to win the Europa League. They face French side Olympique de Marseille in the quarter-finals. In the Portuguese league, they need a win against Sporting to take the lead and stay firmly in the title race.

Sporting

On Tuesday, April 2, Sporting knew how to manage the advantage they had built up in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals when they beat Benfica 2-1 at the José Alvalade stadium. On their rivals' pitch, waiting for opportunities to counter-attack, they twice took the lead. Benfica reacted. They drew 2-2. It was too little too late.

As a result, Sporting's place in the final, which will be against the winner of the clash between Porto and Vitória de Guimarães, was secured. The Liga Portugal title could be well and truly on the way if they don't come out on top in Saturday's derby. With 68 points (22 wins, two draws and two defeats), they lead the race. It has one point more than second-placed Benfica. It has also played one game less than the second-placed team. Their match against Famalicão, postponed from matchday 20, is scheduled for April 16.

A direct clash

A direct clash in the Portuguese title race involving the two Lisbon rivals. Leaders Sporting can increase their lead to four points over Benfica, who have a game in hand. The two sides met last Tuesday in the semi-final of the Portuguese Cup and the Lions qualified, heating up the atmosphere for this Saturday's derby.

The two Lisbon rivals are separated by just one point, with Sporting in the lead on 68 and the Reds on 67.

Most of the recent head-to-heads between Benfica and Sporting have ended in draws. Three draws and one win for each team. However, in the last four games played at the home of the Lions, Sporting have won two, drawn one and lost one. The team is very solid when it faces Benfica at home.
TIME AND PLACE!

At the José Alvalade Stadium, Sporting vs. Benfica face off this Saturday afternoon (6), at 16:30 (Brasília time), in the 28th round of the Portuguese League 2023/24. The gigantic derby between leaders and runners-up will be broadcast live on ESPN4 and Star+.

Over the course of the season the rivals have met three times, and in every match we've seen the ball in the net for both sides. What's more, this game is extremely important in the fight for the title, and because of that, the prediction is for both teams to score.

Top scorer in the league with 22 goals, Viktor Gyökeres is having a spectacular season for Sporting. He has 36 goals in 41 games in 2023/24, and in such an important home clash, he is tipped to score at any time.

Welcome to the Benfica vs Sporting live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Benfica on one side. On the other is Sporting. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
