Goals ans Highlights: Sporting beat Benfica with a stellar performance from Catamo

Soares Dias thinks he tried to take a penalty.
Benfica
In the Portuguese Championship 2023/2024, Benfica have a record of 21 wins, four draws and two defeats, having scored 61 goals and conceded 21, thus occupying the number two position in the tournament's league table. As visitors, the team's record is nine wins, two draws and two defeats.
Sporting
In the Portuguese Championship 2023/2024, Sporting have a record of 22 wins, two draws and two defeats, having scored 77 goals and conceded 26, thus occupying the number one position in the tournament's league table. On the road, the team's record is 13 wins, no draws and no defeats.
History
The first meeting between the teams took place on December 1, 1907, when Sporting won 2-1. The record of the last ten times the teams have met is four wins for Sporting, three wins for Benfica and three draws. The last time the teams met was on April 2, 2024, when they drew 2-2.
Where and how to watch Sporting vs Benfica on TV in real time?
Competition: Liga Portugal
Date: 06/04
Time: 16:30
Venue: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon
Where to watch: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).
When is the Sporting vs Benfica match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Benfica:
Probable Sporting
In the first round
Hosts Sporting's great asset is Viktor Gyokeres, who is having a fantastic season, with 22 goals in the league alone, as well as 10 assists, and is key to Rúben Amorim's side. Benfica are banking on Di María's talent to finish the match in top spot. Two Brazilians will start: Morato and Marcos Leonardo.
Benfica
However, they came up short in terms of the quality of their shots. It was Sporting who had the upper hand in terms of shots on target (6 to 5). As a result, their chances of the title were sealed. They still have the chance to win the Europa League. They face French side Olympique de Marseille in the quarter-finals. In the Portuguese league, they need a win against Sporting to take the lead and stay firmly in the title race.
Sporting
As a result, Sporting's place in the final, which will be against the winner of the clash between Porto and Vitória de Guimarães, was secured. The Liga Portugal title could be well and truly on the way if they don't come out on top in Saturday's derby. With 68 points (22 wins, two draws and two defeats), they lead the race. It has one point more than second-placed Benfica. It has also played one game less than the second-placed team. Their match against Famalicão, postponed from matchday 20, is scheduled for April 16.
A direct clash
The two Lisbon rivals are separated by just one point, with Sporting in the lead on 68 and the Reds on 67.Most of the recent head-to-heads between Benfica and Sporting have ended in draws. Three draws and one win for each team. However, in the last four games played at the home of the Lions, Sporting have won two, drawn one and lost one. The team is very solid when it faces Benfica at home.
TIME AND PLACE!
Over the course of the season the rivals have met three times, and in every match we've seen the ball in the net for both sides. What's more, this game is extremely important in the fight for the title, and because of that, the prediction is for both teams to score.
Top scorer in the league with 22 goals, Viktor Gyökeres is having a spectacular season for Sporting. He has 36 goals in 41 games in 2023/24, and in such an important home clash, he is tipped to score at any time.