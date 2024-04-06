Goals and Highlights for Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City: De Bruyne leads the victory

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
Thank you very much for watching this Premier League match. Have a good day and see you next time!
Next matches
Crystal Palace return to the field on Sunday (14) when they visit Liverpool. City, meanwhile, visit Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (9).
END OF MATCH
In a high-scoring game, City beat Palace away from home to take another three points in the Premier League, putting pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool in the next round!
51'
Grealish took a strong shot and sent the ball wide of the goal!
48'
City dominated the game in stoppage time and went on to win comfortably.
46'
City substitution: De Bruyne out, Bernardo Silva in.
44'
We'll have another seven minutes added on to the match.
40' GOAL FOR PALACE
Schlupp received the pass on the left, took off and crossed for Edouard to deflect and reduce the score!
37'
Palace substitution: Hughes out, Ahamada in.
35'
When City failed to clear the ball, the ball fell to Edouard inside the area, who shot and saw the defender clear it off the line!
32'
Matheus Nunes shot from outside the area and sent the ball over the goal.
30'
After the goals, City slowed down, letting Palace play, but without letting up the pressure.
27'
A double substitution for City: Rodri and Julian Álvarez came off for Kovacic and Matheus Nunes. At Palace, Mitchell, Ayew and Mateta came off for Clyne, Edouard and Olisé.
24' GOAL FOR CITY
De Bruyne started the move by finding Grealish on the left, who charged forward and passed back, where Rodri squared for De Bruyne to shoot into the right corner to extend the lead!
21' GOAL FOR CITY
Haaland, on a pass from De Bruyne after being released by Grealish, manages to finish into the back of the net, scoring City's third and breaking a three-game losing streak for City!
18'
Palace substitution: Eze out, Schlupp in.
16'
Yellow for Mateta, for a foul in the attacking area.
14'
De Bruyne struck from outside the box and sent the ball across the face of goal, looking for another goal, but this time it was off target!
10'
A corner was flicked on to the edge of the box, where Grealish arrived to shoot and send the ball over the goal.
8'
Haaland received the pass in front of him, took out the goalkeeper, but was left without an angle, so he laid it on for Álvarez to shoot, with a deflection off the defender, for a corner!
5'
Despite being ahead on the scoreboard, City continued to press and keep possession as usual.
2' GOAL FOR CITY
Grealish received the pass on the left and crossed, only for the defense to clear and the ball to Lewis, who hit the ball hard into the right corner, turning the game in City's favor!
1'
Mateta received the pass on the run, broke into the area from the left and shot, but to the right of the goal.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Haaland gets his first touch on the ball and it's off to the second half!
Teams returning
The teams appear on the pitch to start the second half of the match. For City, Gvardiol came on and Akanji came on.
END OF FIRST HALF
After an intense start, with two goals, the end was very slow, with Palace and City drawing the PL match 1-1!
45'
Yellow for Gvardiol for bringing down Ayew in midfield.
45'
We'll have three more minutes of added time in the first half.
42'
Rodri misplaced a pass inside the area and Mateta was about to come face-to-face with Ortega, but the goalkeeper managed a fine dribble and took the striker out of play!
39'
The game becomes lukewarm again, with City pressing but not finishing, and Palace failing to hit back.
36'
Ayew, on the counter-attack, broke into the box from the right and hit the bar!
32'
Álvarez shot hard from outside the area and sent the ball across the face of goal with danger!
31'
On the right Haaland won a corner by pressing Andersen. The corner was taken short and City kept possession.
28'
From the left De Bruyne took the corner and the defense cleared it at the far post. From another corner, again at the far post, the defense cleared it away.
25'
The game dropped in intensity, but maintained its essence, with City dominating the action, but Palace still managing to escape on counter-attacks.
22'
The game now came to a standstill for a moment after Grealish and Ayew called for assistance following two successive tackles. The two are now back on the pitch.
19'
De Bruyne found the pass through the middle and Haaland, face to face, beat the goalkeeper to the ball, but Henderson saved!
17'
Mitchell crossed the ball into the box, Ortega punched it away and Ayew hit it hard, but over the goal.
13' GOAL FOR CITY
De Bruyne, on the left, received the pass and, on the edge of the penalty area, hit it hard, across, with no chance of defense for Henderson, hitting the ball into the left corner, tying the game with a work of art!
10'
De Bruyne took the corner and the defense cleared it. City's rebound.
9'
Lerma cleared a cross into the box and, on the rebound, Rodri got his shot away, sending the ball into the left corner for Henderson to save and save Palace!
6'
From a free-kick on the left, De Bruyne hit it straight at Henderson, who punched it out for a short corner, where De Bruyne got the ball, crossed and Gvardiol, at the far post, headed over the goal!
3' GOAL FOR PALACE
After Stones' mistake, Mateta received Wharton's pass in front of him, took off to break into the box on the right and hit a cross that hit the crossbar, with the ball going into the back of the net!
1'
On the right, City had the first corner of the match. De Bruyne crossed from the penalty spot and the defense cleared. The rebound still went to the Citizens.
HERE WE GO
Mateta gets the first touch on the ball and it's off for the first half!
Referee
Paul Tierney will be the referee today, with Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes as assistants. The VAR will be led by Stuart Attwell, with Sian Massey-Ellis as assistant.
Teams on the pitch!
The players take to the pitch to start the match!
Retrospect - part 2
Palace have played 35 games against City in their history, with 10 wins, eight draws and 17 draws. In the Premier League there have also been 22 matches, with five wins, five draws and 12 defeats.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 70 games between Palace and City in history, with 17 wins for today's hosts, 16 draws and 37 wins for today's visitors. In the Premier League there have been 45 games, with 10 wins for Crystal Palace, 11 draws and 24 wins for Manchester City.
Warm-up!
The players appear on the pitch to begin the warm-up work!
Palace lined-up!
City lined-up!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, in the Premier League!
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Manchester ity live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Pep Guardiola!
In a press conference ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola spoke about what he expects from the game and about Phil Foden: "I think he (Foden) is a candidate (for player of the season awards), like many others. There are many, many players who play very, very well throughout the season. Not just Phil. But I think he could be a candidate, for sure, because of the numbers, the consistency and the level of his play. He always has an incredible work ethic. Did you see the last game he played [against Villa]? He conceded a free-kick, which wasn't given, he went down, got up, pressed, got the ball back and scored. Phil has always had that. From day one, at the age of 16/17, training, with incredible dynamics, and he still has that. But of course soccer is defensive and offensive. As I said before, your quality depends on the performance of your teammates. The way you move depends on your teammates' decisions, you have to make a quicker decision and then a smarter one. And there's always room for improvement. Before Crystal Palace, he had been playing well all season," said Pep. Not only that - when we talked about it, he learned his lesson. So in the 18-yard box it's always dangerous with a high-level opponent. We saw that last night with Chelsea and [Manchester] United. You have to be careful there, as much as Phil has learned and everyone else - learn your lesson, there's no problem. It happens, that's soccer and life".
Probable Manchester City
Manchester City's probable team for the match is: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Rúben Dias and Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Doku, De Bruyne and Foden; Haaland.
Probable Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's probable team for the match is: Henderson, Ward, Andersen and Lerma; Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes and Mitchell; Ayew, Mateta and Eze.
Absentees
Crystal Palace will have problems in their line-up for this clash, with Johnstone, Doucoure, Guehi, Holding, Rak-Sakyi and Matheus França all out injured. City, meanwhile, will be without the injured Walker and Aké, as well as Ederson, who is in the final stages of recovery and could make his comeback.
Premier League
Manchester City are in third place in the Premier League, on 67 points in a very tight battle for top spot, one point behind Arsenal and three behind Liverpool, as well as eight points above Aston Villa and 10 above Tottenham. Crystal Palace are in 14th place with 30 points, two clear of Brentford, four clear of Everton and five clear of Nottingham, as well as nine points behind Fulham.
Last Matches: City
Manchester City, meanwhile, have two wins and a draw in their last games. On the 16th, they won 2-0 at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup, with two goals from Bernardo Silva. On Sunday (31), it was a goalless draw at home to Arsenal. And again at home, on Wednesday (3), the win was a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, with three goals from Foden and one from Rodri, while Durán added a second.
Last Matches: Palace
Crystal Palace come into this match with two draws and a defeat in their last games. On March 9, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Luton Town, with Mateta opening the scoring and Woodrow equalizing. On Saturday (30), the draw was once again 1-1 away from home, against Nottingham Forest, with Mateta opening the scoring and Wood equalizing (almost a repeat of the first game). And on Tuesday (2), the defeat was 1-0 away to Bournemouth, with a goal from Kluivert.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.