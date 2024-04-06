Goals and Highlights for Milan 3-0 Lecce: Milan wins comfortably

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks!
Thank you very much for watching this Serie A match. Have a good day and see you next time!
Next matches
Milan now return to the field on Thursday (11), when they host Roma in the Europa League. Lecce play Empoli on Saturday (13).
END OF MATCH
Milan beat Lecce comfortably at home to take another three points in Serie A!
45'
We'll have four more minutes of added time in the match.
44'
Pierotti, on Berisha's cross, headed over the goal.
40'
Substitution at Lecce: Dorgu out, Pierotti in.
39'
Rafael Leão played a great pass to Musah, who shot at the right corner, but Falcone saved it!
38'
Milan substitution: Theo Hernándes out, Terracciano in.
37'
Jovic, on a pass from Chukwueze, shot wide, but Falcone made the save!
33'
Substitutions for both teams. For Lecce, out came Blin and in came Berisha. For Milan, out came Reijnders and in came Bennacer. And confirming a yellow for Chukwueze.
31'
Almqvist received the pass and shot hard, but into the middle of the goal, into Maignan's hands.
28'
The game became tepid again, with little happening on the pitch.
25'
Substitution at Lecce: Venuti out, Gendrey in.
22'
Milan had a free-kick on the edge of the box and Theo Hernández shot straight at goal, but into Falcone's hands.
18'
Theo Hernández fired a fierce shot from outside the area that hit the crossbar, another great chance for Milan!
15'
Triple substitution for Milan: Pulisic, Giroud and Gabbia out for Musah, Jovic and Kjaer.
12' GOAL FOR MILAN
On the counter-attack, Rafael Leão received a pass from Adli, took off and smashed it past the goalkeeper to score Milan's third goal!
9'
Chukwueze, on the right, won a corner, which was already hit into the area for the defense to clear.
6'
The game was now stopped for Calabria, who was suffering from an ankle injury. He is now back on the pitch.
3'
The second half begins more slowly, as expected. Milan calmly controlled the game with an extra player and 2-0 up.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Dorgu gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the second half!
Teams returning
The teams return to the pitch for the start of the second half. For Lecce, Banda and González came on for Piccoli and Almqvist.
END OF FIRST HALF
With goals from Pulisic and Giroud at the start of the game, and Krstovic sent off at the end, Milan went into half-time 2-0 up!
45' RED CARD
As Krstovic went up for the tackle, his foot was too high and he hit Chukwueze and was sent straight off the pitch!
41'
Krstovic struck from outside the area and sent the ball into the left corner, but Maignan kept it.
37'
Milan continue to dominate the match, but Lecce try to launch an attack!
34'
Yellow for Blin, for a foul on Rafa Leão.
31'
Chukwueze received the pass in the box and shot hard, but it went wide of the goal!
29'
González headed in Ramadani's cross and hit the crossbar!
25'
González headed in Venuti's cross, but Maignan saved once again!
22'
After the goal, Milan slowed down once again to avoid Lecce's rush.
20' GOAL FOR MILAN
From a corner kick, Adli crossed the ball into the box and GIroud rose to head it into the right corner, extending the lead!
18'
There were four fouls in the last three minutes, putting the brakes on the game in midfield.
15'
After an early spell of pressure from Milan, the game slows down at the moment.
12'
Venuti was the name of the game with a powerful shot across goal, but Maignan saved once again!
8'
Pulisic, on Theo Hernández's cross, headed powerfully across goal, but Falcone saved it and saved Lecce!
6' GOAL FOR MILAN
Pulisic, on a pass from Chukwueze, hit the ball hard from outside the box, sending it into the right corner, to open the scoring early on!
3'
González received the pass and shot hard, but to the left of the goal.
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Referee
Lucas Massimi will be the referee for the match, with GIovanni Baccini and Daisuke Emanuele Yoshikawa as assistants. The VAR will be led by Valerio Marini, with Paolo Valeri as assistant.
Retrospect - part 2
Milan have hosted Lecce in 19 home matches, with 15 wins, three draws and one defeat. In Serie A they have played 17 games, with 13 wins, three draws and one defeat.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 39 games between Milan and Lecce in history, with 23 wins for Milan, 14 draws and two wins for Lecce. In Serie A there have been 35 such matches, with 20 Milan wins, 13 draws and two Lecce victories.
Warm-up!
The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up work.
Lecce lined-up!
Milan lined-up!
Welcome!
And let's go with Series A! The ball will soon roll to Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro!
Tune in here Milan vs Lecce Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Milan vs Lecce match.
How to watch Milan vs Lecce Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Milan vs Lecce live on TV, your options is: CBS SPorts Network.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Pioli!
In a press conference, Stefano Pioli spoke about facing Lecce and about Rafael Leão, among other players: "Of course the desire is there. We're going into the most crucial phase of the season in good condition, especially mentally. We've won four league games in a row before, but never five. Lecce have also just caused problems for Roma, so we'll need to play well. It will be a difficult game because they've been playing well since the new coach arrived; they want to play good soccer and they know how to do it. They haven't conceded a single goal in the last two games, but we're capable of playing well enough to win. I've changed. The experience, both positive and negative, has shaped me. Milan taught me a lot. A coach always tries to aim for success in his professional career and keep improving. That's what I've done over the last few years. Our focus is on this league game. We'll make some changes due to fitness problems and Loftus-Cheek's suspension, but not because we're already thinking about the Roma game. Consistency is very important right now; we'll have time to recover our energy for the Europa League. I'll field the best possible team. Thiaw won't be available as a precaution. We hope he'll be back for Thursday's game, because we'll be without Kalulu and Tomori. I've been talking to Rafa a lot lately. We're entering the most important part of the season with him in great shape. I'm very pleased with what he's doing. He knows he needs to keep it up and try to improve even more. We're also very pleased with Sammy's development. The team and I have seen that his statistics in the last three games have been better than the numbers he was showing in Spain. He's capable of becoming an important player, and he has the mentality and the legs to do it. He has some excellent characteristics that can be useful to our front line. Tiji has often played on the left of midfield. Whether he can repeat his performance in Florence will depend on what we get Leão to do in defense, whether that's dropping back or playing in the center. With players like Rafa, Theo and Reijnders, who have a lot of quality in terms of technical ability and movement, I think we can carry a lot of danger. We try to get the best out of each player to find the right balance, and these three can provide that balance."
Probable Lecce
Lecce's probable team for the match is: Falcone, Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschiroto and Gallo; Almqvist, Ramadani and Blin; Dorgu, Banda and Krstovic.
Probable Milan
Milan's probable team for the match is: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw and Hernández; Bennacer, Adli, Pulisic, Reijnders and Rafael Leão; Giroud.
Injuries
Milan will be without Kalulu and Kjaer, both injured. On the Lecce side, Dermaku and Kaba are also out injured.
Serie A
Milan are in second place in Serie A, 14 points behind leaders Internazionale, who already have nine fingers on the pulse, as well as being six points clear of Juventus and eight points clear of Bologna. Lecce are in 13th place with 29 points, one clear of Udinese, two clear of Verona and Cagliari and four clear of Frosinone and Empoli, the latter already in the relegation zone, as well as six points behind Genoa.
Last Matches: Lecce
Lecce, on the other hand, have had far less exciting games compared to Milan. There have been one defeat, one win and one draw. On the 10th, at home, they lost 1-0 to Verona, with Folorunsho scoring. On the 16th, away from home, the win was 1-0 against Salernitana, with Gyomber scoring an own goal. And on Monday (01), at home, the draw was goalless against Lecce.
Last Matches: Milan
Milan come into this game on the back of three wins in a row in recent games (a total of six wins in seven games since their last defeat). On March 14, away from home in the return leg of the Europa League, they won 3-1 against Slavia Prague, with goals from Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leão, while Jurasek pulled one back to qualify for the next stage of the competition (and Roma are coming up). On the 17th, the away win was again 3-1, now over Verona, with goals from Theo Hernández, Pulisic and Chukwueze, while Noslin pulled one back. And on Saturday (30), away from home, they won 2-1 against Fiorentina, with goals from Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leão, while Duncan added a second.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Serie A match: Milan vs Lecce Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.