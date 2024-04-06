Highlights for Blackburn 0-0 Southampton: EFL Championship match tied

ADVERTISEMENT
Next Matches
Blackburn return to the field on Wednesday (10) when they visit Bristol. Southampton play on Tuesday (9) when they host Coventry.
END OF MATCH
Goalless draw between Blackburn and Southampton and a point apiece in the Championship!
50'
Yellow for Che Adams, for deflecting the ball with his hand.
44'
Yellow for Pickering, for a foul on Sulemana.
42'
Substitution for Southampton: Walker-Peters out, Mara in.
38'
Rankin-Corello hit a fierce shot from the left and saw Bazunu save it, preventing the first goal!
35'
Walker-Peters, with a fierce shot, sent the ball into the left corner, but Pears saved Blackburn!
31'
Rankin-Costello, on Brittain's cross, came in to shoot and sent it wide of the goal.
30'
Substitution for Southampton: Armstrong and Fraser out for Edozie and Sulemana.
27'
Southampton won a corner, which was crossed into the box only for the Blackburn defense to clear.
25'
From a corner taken by Pickering, Gallagher went high and headed the ball hard, but to the left of the goal.
23'
The game became scrappy and, for the moment, more open, with both teams trying to take the lead.
20'
Che Adams, in his first move, hit a cross from the right and sent the ball across the face of goal.
17'
Yellow for Brooks, for a foul on Rankin-Costello. And for Southampton, Brooks and Rothwell came off for Smallbon and Che Adams.
13'
Yellow for Dolan, for a foul on Armstrong.
9'
The game was now left to Stephens, who is back on the pitch.
6'
Rankin-Costello found the pass to Dolan, who hit the ball hard into the left corner for Bazunu to save.
3'
Fraser, from a corner kick, received the cross and shot hard from distance, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRS HALF
With no extra time, no dangerous chances and no excitement, the first half between Blackburn and Southampton ended in a goalless draw.
41'
Stephens headed Rothwell's cross into the box wide, but to the right of goal!
38'
Few chances and a truncated game marked today's match, where little happened on the pitch.
34'
The game continues to be lukewarm, with the two teams cancelling each other out on the pitch.
30'
Szmodics, on a pass from Tronstad, shot hard and sent the ball over the goal.
27'
Substitution for Blackburn: Markanday out injured and Hedges in.
25'
Arimbo, from Stephens' cross, headed the ball high and over the bar!
22'
On the right, Southampton had a corner, which the defense cleared without any problems.
18'
Blackburn have the upper hand in the match, but have yet to threaten Southampton's goal.
15'
It's a slow game, where little happens after the early chances.
12'
The game was stopped for the moment to attend to Szmodics, who is now back in the game.
9'
Armstrong, on a pass from Brooks, shot wide of the left post.
6'
Gallagher, from Wharton's high pass, headed the ball powerfully into the left corner, but Bazunu saved!
3'
It's a slow start to the game, with the teams studying each other.
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Retrospect - part 2
Blackburn have hosted Southampton in 23 home games, with 15 wins, four draws and four defeats. In the Championship they have played 11 games, with seven wins, two draws and two defeats.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 47 matches between the two teams in history, with 17 wins for Blackburn, 10 draws and 20 wins for Southampton. In the Championship there have been 23 games, with eight wins for Blackburn, four draws and 11 wins for Southampton.
Southampton lined-up!
Blackburn lined-up!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the match between Blackburn and Southampton, in the Championship!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Blackburn vs Southampton match.
Gallagher!
Sam Gallagher, also from Blackburn, spoke ahead of the match about what it will be like to face the Saints, the club he played for until 2019: "It will be my first game against them and I'm looking forward to it as there are still a few familiar faces from my time there. It will be good to see everyone because the club was an important part of my development as a player and as a person. They have a great team, especially when you look at the attacking players they have - Arma [Armstrong], Rothers [Rothwell] and others. There are some old faces there, Arma and Rothers are two of them, and I'm not sure if they've been back to Ewood since they left. It'll be good to see them. It's a club full of great people and it's done wonders for my career, as I was involved with the first team at 17 and then had to go out on loan and face the challenge of proving myself again before finding a permanent home, which brought me here, which I've loved ever since. When you go out on loan and find a club like Rovers, where I enjoyed my loan so much, when the opportunity came up to come back, it was something I had to take."
Tronstad!
Blackburn player Sondre Tronstad spoke ahead of today's match, highlighting the victory over Sunderland: "It was a much-needed win, and scoring five goals away from home was very important. Apart from the goals, I don't think we created much, but we were very clinical. You want a clean sheet and we'd like that too, but it was a great performance overall. I think we scored some great goals, there were some great combinations, a lot of movement and they couldn't control us. There were a lot of positive things to take from that game and we want to do the same again. It's very important, especially as we haven't won for a long time. For the attacking players, it was great to see them score goals and we also did a great job defensively over the 90 minutes. We have to take things game by game because we know we have more work to do. Our aim is to bring as much positive energy as we can to produce similar performances and be solid. We're going into this weekend's game with a lot of belief and energy."
Probable Southampton
Southampton's probable team for the match is: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek and Manning; Aribo, Downes and Smallbone; Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Brooks.
Probable Blackburn
Blackburn's probable team for the match is: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Wharton and Chrisene; Trostad, Rankin Costello, Hedges, Szmodics and Dolan; Gallagher.
Absentees
Blackburn will be without only the injured Andrew Moran. On the Southampton side, Bree is suspended, while Stuart Armstrong is still in concussion protocol and out of action.
Championship
Southampton are fourth in the Championship on 74 points, 11 points behind Leicester and 12 behind Leeds, as well as six points above West Brom and 10 behind Norwich. Blackburn are in 17th place with 45 points, level with Stoke, one point above Plymouth and Millwall, three points above Birmingham, one below QPR and two behind Swansea.
Last Matches: Southampton
Southampton, on the other hand, also come into the game with a win, a draw and a defeat in their last two outings. They beat Sunderland 4-2 at home on the ninth, with goals from Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong and Rothwell, who scored twice, while Mundle and Bellingham added goals. On Friday (29), at home once again, the draw was 1-1 with Middlesbrough, with Adam Armstrong opening the scoring and Latte Lath equalizing. And on Monday (01), they lost 3-2 to Ipswich Town, with goals from Davis, Broadhead and Sarmiento, while Che Adams and Adam Armstrong scored for Southampton.
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn come into this game on the back of a draw, a defeat and a win. On the 16th, away to Middlesbrough, the draw was goalless. On Friday (29), they lost 1-0 to Ipswich Town, with Conor Chaplin scoring. And on Monday (01), a 5-1 away win over Sunderland, with goals from Szmodics (2), Hedges, Dolan and Moran, while Rigg netted.
