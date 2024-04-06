Goals and Summary: Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford in 2023-24 Premier League
Photo: VAVEL

Summary

End of the game

90+9'

The match is over! Aston Villa and Brentford draw 3-3 in a thrilling match.
90+7' Yellow card! 🟨

Douglaz Luiz gives a hard tackle to an opponent and the referee shows him the caution card.
90+4'

Cross after cross by Aston Villa, but Brentford defenders spit out everything that enters their area.
90'

Add 7 minutes.
89'

Close! Nicolo Zaniolo comes close to scoring the winning goal.
84'

Aston Villa tightens, wants to win at home.
80' Goal! ⚽

Aston Villa goal! Leon Bailey puts in a fierce cross and Ollie Watkins rises to head in and tie the game again.
76' Change! 🔁

Substitution at Brentford! Sergio Reguilon goes off with a niggle and Keane Lewis-Potter comes on.
73'

Aston Villa looks through the air, but Zanka crosses to head the ball away for a corner kick.
69' Change! 🔁

Aston Villa moves a piece! Morgan Rogers leaves the pitch and Nicolo Zaniolo enters.
67' Goal! ⚽

Brentford goal! Sergio Reguilón nails another cross and Yoane Wissa finishes with a left-footed shot all alone.
64'

It was the third goal! Mikkel Damsgaard shoots from a set piece and the ball goes just past the post.
60' Goal! ⚽

Brentford goal! Sergio Reguilón puts in a great cross and Bryan Mbeumo gets in a right-footed shot to tie the game.
58' Goal! ⚽

Brentford goal! Zanka is left alone in the box and inadvertently hits the ball that goes in and hits the post.
55'

Brentford tries to come out playing, but Aston Villa presses with intensity and avoids danger.
52' Yellow card! 🟨

Yoane Wissa is painted yellow for a kick to John McGinn.
49'

Aston Villa control the ball, Brentford players are pressing, but can't get the ball.
46' Goal! ⚽

Aston Villa goal! Morgan Rogers faces and gets in a left footed shot, the ball goes in very close to the post.
45'

The complementary part of this game begins.
HALF TIME

45+3'

The first half is over! Aston Villa is leading 1-0.
45'

Two more minutes are added to the first half.
42' Yellow card! 🟨

Mikkel Damsgaard is yellow carded after a foul and complaining to the referee.
39' Goal! ⚽

Aston Villa goal! Ollie Watkins gets his head to a cross and the ball barely goes over the line.
35'

More than half an hour into the game and Aston Villa have only generated one danger.
33'

Warning! Diego Carlos and Zanka pull each other in the area and the referee scolds them.
30'

He doesn't like the way his team is performing! Coach Unai Emery gives instructions to Youri Tielemans.
27'

Let's fly! Sergio Reguilón gets in a cross into the Aston Villa box and the ball goes just wide.
24'

Leon Bailey puts in a dangerous cross, but Kristoffer Ajer crosses to send the ball for a corner.
22'

'Dibu' Martinez attempts an assist from his goal, however, the ball goes wide and into the hands of Mark Flekken.
19'

No way! Leon Bailey misses another ball again.
16'

Aston Villa tries in the air, but goalkeeper Mark Flekken comes out safely and saves the ball.
14'

It's not going well! Leon Bailey has already lost two important balls.
12'

Diego Carlos collides with Mark Flekken, who is left lying on the ground.
9'

Aston Villa is looking for space, but Brentford closes its lines well to avoid danger in its area.
6'

Very close! Bryan Mbeumo's free kick is subtly struck just wide of 'Dibu' Martinez's left post.
4'

Foul on the edge of the box! Diego Carlos calls for Bryan Mbeumo and leaves a great ball for Brentford.
2'

First danger! Sergio Reguilón gets a shot on goal, but Leon Bailey crosses with a sweep to prevent the ball from going through.
1'

The whistle blows! The ball is rolling at Villa Park.
Exit to the field

All set for Aston Villa vs Brentford! Both teams take the field at Villa Park with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
Brentford starting eleven

This is how the 'Bees' come out this morning looking for the away win:
 
Aston Villa starting eleven

This is how the 'Villans' come out this morning looking for a home win:
Warming

A few minutes before kickoff, both teams are already on the field stretching and touching the ball in preparation for the match.
Statements at Aston Villa

Coach Unai Emery is not confident against Brentford.

We won (against Wolves) and we were very happy, but tomorrow it will be difficult if we don't improve some things.
They are very competitive and we will have to try to impose our game plan, but dominating the game will not be easy.
We are being consistent, but we have to improve.

Injured player at Aston Villa

Aston's manager announced at a press conference that Jacob Ramsey is completely ruled out for the rest of the season. The attacking midfielder has a toe injury. 

Jacob Ramsey is again with some toe problems, he's not going to be available for the rest of the season.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Aston Villa vs Brentford. 
Returning player at Brentford

Kevin Schade could make his first appearance since September. The German striker accelerated his return from an adductor injury by playing 60 minutes and scoring a penalty in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient. 
Returning players at Aston Villa

John McGinn, team captain, returns from a three-match suspension to face Brentford. The midfielder picked up a straight red card for a harsh tackle on Destiny Udogie in the 61st minute in the loss to Tottenham.
Ollie Watkins, the top scorer was forced to withdraw with a leg knock against Wolverhampton and missed Wednesday's loss to Manchester City, could get minutes today.
Fans

Gradually begin to arrive the fans of the home team and the visiting team to Villa Park for this match of Day 32 in the Premier League, a large entry is expected.
Brentford players arrived

The visiting team has shown up! The players enter the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up.
Last confrontations

In the last five meetings Aston Villa come in with a slight advantage over Brentford with two wins, two draws and one loss.
Premier League 17/12/2023 | Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
Friendly match 30/07/2023 | Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford
Premier League 22/04/2023 | Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa
Premier League 23/10/2022 | Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford
Premier League 02/01/2022 | Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
We continue

Stay tuned for live coverage of Aston Villa vs Brentford

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information from Villa Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the start time of the game between Aston Villa vs Brentford on April 6 in several countries:
Germany: 4:00 PM (Sky Go / Sky Sport Premier League / WOW)
Argentina: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Chile: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Ecuador: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 10:00 AM (UNIVERSO NOW / Telemundo Deportes / NBC Sports App / USA Network)
Spain: 4:00 PM (Movistar+ / DAZN Spain / DAZN 1)
Italy: 4:00 PM (Sky Sport Uno / NOW TV / SKY Go Italia)
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM (Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player)
Mexico: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Paraguay: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 3:00 PM (Eleven Sports 3 Portugal / DAZN Portugal)
Uruguay: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Brentford player to watch

On the 'Bees' side we will take into account Mathias Jensen, an experienced 28-year-old midfielder who has managed to score 3 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very involved in attacking plays alongside Ivan Toney. His tackling and great passes could unbalance Aston Villa's defense.
Player to watch for Aston Villa

In the 'Villans' squad, the player to watch is Leon Bailey, a 26-year-old young striker who has 8 goals and 8 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Moussa Diaby. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Brentford.
Latest Brentford lineup

This is how Brentford lined up against Brighton on Matchday 31 of the Premier League:
M. Flekken (P); K. Ajer, N. Collins, M. Jorgensen, V. Janelt, M. Jensen, E. Yarmolyuk, M. Rasmussen, Y. Wissa, I. Toney and K. Lewis-Potter.
Coach: Thomas Frank.
Latest Aston Villa lineup

This is how Aston Villa faced Manchester City on Matchday 31 of the Premier League:
R. Olsen (P); D. Carlos, C. Lenglet, E. Konsa, L. Digne, D. Luiz, T. Iroegbunam, N. Zaniola, M. Rogers, M. Diaby and J. Durán.
Coach: Unai Emery.
How does Brentford arrive?

The 'Bees' in their last five games have underperformed, with a run of three draws and two defeats.
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Brentford 1-1 Man United
Premier League 16/03/2024 | Burnley 2-1 Brentford 
Premier League 09/03/2024 | Arsenal 2-1 Brentford 
Premier League 02/03/2024 | Brentford 2-2 Chelsea
How does Aston Villa arrive?

The 'Villans' in their last five matches have performed consistently, their best result coming against Ajax in the Conference League Round of 16 second leg, with a run of two wins, two defeats and a draw.
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Man City 4-1 Aston Villa
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves
Premier League 17/03/2024 | West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa
Conference League 14/03/2024 | Aston Villa 4-0 Ajax
Premier League 10/03/2024 | Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham
Stadium

Villa Park will be the venue for this Premier League Round 32 match, located in the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in the northeast of England in the United Kingdom. The first to get the ball rolling were the players of Newcastle Rangers, an amateur team that used the ground 12 years before Newcastle United FC was founded. It has also been the venue for rugby matches. In addition to sporting competitions, musical concerts have been held at the arena on several occasions, such as: The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Bob Dylan, Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart. The venue has a capacity for 52,387 spectators. 
The Premier League continues

The First Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that live slightly different realities. Aston Villa is in the fourth position of the table with 59 points with great possibilities of entering the Europa League or Premier League. On the other hand, Brentford is struggling in fifteenth position with 28 points and in danger of relegation to the EFL Championship.
 
Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Aston Villa vs Brentford corresponding to Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
