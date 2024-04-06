Goals and Summary: Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford in 2023-24 Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of the game
Some comeback that 💪 pic.twitter.com/1sREeDQQko— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
90+9'
90+7' Yellow card! 🟨
90+4'
90'
89'
84'
80' Goal! ⚽
OLLIE WATKINS LEVELS IT pic.twitter.com/3FBujtheOL— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
76' Change! 🔁
73'
69' Change! 🔁
67' Goal! ⚽
WISSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSA@london_pride | #AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/Rxb4nYzGtv— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
64'
60' Goal! ⚽
GET INNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN@London_Pride | #AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/KwvxpicvMC— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
58' Goal! ⚽
ONE BACK!!@London_Pride | #AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/df7TRGE7Y6— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
55'
52' Yellow card! 🟨
49'
46' Goal! ⚽
WHAT A GOAL THAT IS! 😮💨— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
MORGAN ROGERS' FIRST IN CLARET AND BLUE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OtpX3AppNE
45'
HALF TIME
Ollie Watkins' 17th @PremierLeague goal of the season is the difference at the break. 👊 pic.twitter.com/xwHoz1BL8k — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
45+3'
45'
42' Yellow card! 🟨
39' Goal! ⚽
OLLIE WATKINS GETS THE OPENER! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hwr3uEH4GP— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
35'
33'
30'
27'
24'
22'
19'
16'
14'
12'
9'
6'
4'
2'
1'
Exit to the field
Brentford starting eleven
🐝 Your Bees for the visit to Villa#AVLBRE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/fi0MChCvYf— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
Aston Villa starting eleven
Your Aston Villa team! 👊 pic.twitter.com/FC8NdC2xAj— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
Warming
Leading the line. pic.twitter.com/Z1NUEI752b— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
👀 Kris Ajer zoned in pic.twitter.com/l75BjR6sxk— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
Statements at Aston Villa
We won (against Wolves) and we were very happy, but tomorrow it will be difficult if we don't improve some things.
They are very competitive and we will have to try to impose our game plan, but dominating the game will not be easy.
We are being consistent, but we have to improve.
Injured player at Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey is again with some toe problems, he's not going to be available for the rest of the season.
Referee
Returning player at Brentford
Returning players at Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins, the top scorer was forced to withdraw with a leg knock against Wolverhampton and missed Wednesday's loss to Manchester City, could get minutes today.
He's back. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VlMUWAGIZc— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
Fans
Brentford players arrived
🇨🇲@bmbeumo19 leading the line pic.twitter.com/0q8SUsJxde— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2024
Last confrontations
Premier League 17/12/2023 | Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
Friendly match 30/07/2023 | Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford
Premier League 22/04/2023 | Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa
Premier League 23/10/2022 | Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford
Premier League 02/01/2022 | Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa players arrived
Team news incoming... pic.twitter.com/1TNvtldYNf— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 6, 2024
We continue
Stay tuned for live coverage of Aston Villa vs Brentford
What time is the game and where to watch?
Germany: 4:00 PM (Sky Go / Sky Sport Premier League / WOW)
Argentina: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Chile: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Ecuador: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 10:00 AM (UNIVERSO NOW / Telemundo Deportes / NBC Sports App / USA Network)
Spain: 4:00 PM (Movistar+ / DAZN Spain / DAZN 1)
Italy: 4:00 PM (Sky Sport Uno / NOW TV / SKY Go Italia)
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM (Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player)
Mexico: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Paraguay: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 9:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 3:00 PM (Eleven Sports 3 Portugal / DAZN Portugal)
Uruguay: 11:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Brentford player to watch
Player to watch for Aston Villa
Latest Brentford lineup
M. Flekken (P); K. Ajer, N. Collins, M. Jorgensen, V. Janelt, M. Jensen, E. Yarmolyuk, M. Rasmussen, Y. Wissa, I. Toney and K. Lewis-Potter.
Coach: Thomas Frank.
Latest Aston Villa lineup
R. Olsen (P); D. Carlos, C. Lenglet, E. Konsa, L. Digne, D. Luiz, T. Iroegbunam, N. Zaniola, M. Rogers, M. Diaby and J. Durán.
Coach: Unai Emery.
How does Brentford arrive?
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Brentford 1-1 Man United
Premier League 16/03/2024 | Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Premier League 09/03/2024 | Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Premier League 02/03/2024 | Brentford 2-2 Chelsea
How does Aston Villa arrive?
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Man City 4-1 Aston Villa
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves
Premier League 17/03/2024 | West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa
Conference League 14/03/2024 | Aston Villa 4-0 Ajax
Premier League 10/03/2024 | Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham
Stadium
The Premier League continues
Welcome
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.