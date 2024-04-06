Goal and Summary: Roma 1-0 Lazio in 2023-24 Serie A
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:13 PM3 days ago

Summary

2:03 PM3 days ago

End of game

Match ends, thank you for watching Roma vs Lazio, stay tuned to VAVEL for more games.
1:57 PM3 days ago

90+8'

The match is over! Roma defeats Lazio 1-0 and takes three important points.
1:55 PM3 days ago

90+6' Yellow card! 🟨

Lukaku is cautioned for cutting off a dangerous play.
1:54 PM3 days ago

90+4'

Lazio tries to get into the air, but Mile Svilar comes out all guns blazing and keeps the ball.
1:52 PM3 days ago

90+2' Yellow card! 🟨

Lorenzo Pelligrini is yellow carded for a hard sweep on Felipe Anderson.
1:49 PM3 days ago

90'

A 5 minute rest period is given.
1:47 PM3 days ago

87'

Lazio insists, but Roma covers its area with 8 men.
1:45 PM3 days ago

85'

Foul! Kamada gets to Lorenzo Pellegrini with everything he has.
1:42 PM3 days ago

81' Change! 🔁

Roma makes a substitution! Leandro Paredes comes off and Edoardo Bove enters.
1:41 PM3 days ago

80' Yellow card! 🟨

Leandro Paredes is yellow carded for a foul in midfield.
1:40 PM3 days ago

78' Change! 🔁

Lazio moves another piece! Adam Marusic leaves the game and in his place enters Luca Pellegrini.
1:38 PM3 days ago

77' Changes! 🔁

Changes in Roma! Angelino and Paulo Dybala leave; Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling come on.
1:36 PM3 days ago

75' Yellow card! 🟨

Valentin Castellanos gets a yellow card for making words with Roma's players.
1:33 PM3 days ago

73' Yellow card! 🟨

Pedro is yellow carded for pushing Leandro Paredes.
1:31 PM3 days ago

70' Change! 🔁

Roma also changes! Stephan El Shaarawy comes off and Leonardo Spinazzola enters the pitch.
1:30 PM3 days ago

69' Change! 🔁

Lazio changes! Matias Vecino is replaced by Luis Alberto.
1:27 PM3 days ago

67' Yellow card! 🟨

Zeki Celik is cautioned for an ill-timed sweep on Deichi Kamada.
1:25 PM3 days ago

63' Goal disallowed! ❌

The goal is invalid! Kamada was offside.
1:23 PM3 days ago

63' Goal! ⚽

Goal for Lazio! Guendouzi puts in a cross that Kamada finishes off from underneath.
1:21 PM3 days ago

61'

Nice try! Stephan El Shaarawy volleys the ball past the left post.
1:18 PM4 days ago

58'

Roma tries! Bryan Cristante's dangerous cross that Lukaku fails to finish.
1:16 PM4 days ago

55' Yellow card! 🟨

Gianluca Mancini throws his body at an opponent and the referee gives him a yellow card.
1:13 PM4 days ago

53'

They don't let up the intensity! Both teams are fighting hard for the ball.
1:10 PM4 days ago

50'

Paulo Dybala faces and takes off three opponents, but his definition was bad and the ball went out.
1:08 PM4 days ago

48'

Close! Lorenzo Pellegrini's shot from a set piece goes just over the crossbar.
1:05 PM4 days ago

46' Changes! 🔁

Lazio moves three pieces! Patric, Pedro and Valentin Castellanos come in; out come Alessio Romagnoli, Ciro Immobile and Gustav Isaksen.
1:04 PM4 days ago

45'

The second half of the Roma derby begins.
12:56 PM4 days ago

HALF TIME

12:47 PM4 days ago

45+2'

We're going to halftime! Roma is leading 1-0.
12:46 PM4 days ago

45'

Add 1 minute.
12:44 PM4 days ago

42' Goal! ⚽

Goal Roma! Gianluca Mancini rises in the box and heads the ball into the middle of the goal.
12:42 PM4 days ago

40'

Matias Vecino faces, but the Roma defense closes its line well and prevents the Lazio player from passing into the box.
12:39 PM4 days ago

37'

Great back-and-forth play! Both teams fight for the ball and look for the goal.
12:37 PM4 days ago

35'

Christos Mandas was making a mistake and has to kick the ball out to either side.
12:34 PM4 days ago

32'

The referee tries to reassure the Roma coach about the claims.
12:32 PM4 days ago

30'

Foul! Gustav Isaksen hits Angeliño with his elbow.
12:30 PM4 days ago

28'

Bryan Cristante gets on the end of Angeliño's cross and the ball goes wide of Lazio's goal.
12:28 PM4 days ago

25'

Close! Matías Vecino shoots at goal, but Angeliño crosses and covers the ball.
12:24 PM4 days ago

23'

Great shot! Lorenzo Pellegrini tries from long distance and the Lazio goalkeeper almost makes a mistake.
12:22 PM4 days ago

21' Yellow card! 🟨

Matias Vecino is yellow carded for a bad sweep on Diego Llorente.
12:21 PM4 days ago

20'

Hard hit! Adam Marusic takes Stephan El Shaarawy head on.
12:20 PM4 days ago

18'

Lazio has the first danger! Matias Vecino shoots at goal and Gianluca Mancina manages to cross to block the ball.
12:17 PM4 days ago

15'

Roma tries to come out playing, but Lazio's pressure is very constant.
12:14 PM4 days ago

13'

Lorenzo Pellegrini tries air, but Alessio Romagnoli spits the ball out with his right foot.
12:12 PM4 days ago

11'

Foul! Zeki Celik knees Mario Gila Fuentes.
12:08 PM4 days ago

8'

Lazio tries! Ciro Inmobile looks for the near post and his shot goes just wide. 
12:06 PM4 days ago

4'

Lazio presses! Daichi Kamada presses high to try to steal the ball.
12:03 PM4 days ago

2'

Close! Leandro Paredes takes a shot on the edge of the area and the ball goes just wide of the post.
12:01 PM4 days ago

1'

The Roma derby kicks off! 
11:58 AM4 days ago

Exit to the field

All set for Roma vs Lazio! Both teams take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
11:53 AM4 days ago

Lazio starting eleven

This is how Lazio are out this morning looking for the away win:
11:49 AM4 days ago

Roma starting eleven

This is how Roma are out this morning looking for a home win:
11:46 AM4 days ago

Violence ahead of Roma derby

There were tense moments before the derby in Rome, the police acted to calm things down.
11:37 AM4 days ago

Warming

A few minutes before kickoff, both teams are already on the field stretching and touching the ball in preparation for the match.
 
11:31 AM4 days ago

Statements at Lazio

Coach Igor Tudor expects a good game against Roma.

I've always liked these matches, in the end it's true that it's a match like any other. Both are right, you have to interpret it well because you can't escape the emotions of the pre-match. This match should give you something more without losing your head, a derby should be lived in this way. There is the right antagonism, but there must also be respect for soccer. Give emotions, this is sport and this is the derby.

11:26 AM4 days ago

Statements at Roma

Coach Danielle De Rossi says his boys are thirsty for revenge.

Lately we haven't had a very positive past when it comes to the derby. I read some figures that honestly as a fan I couldn't remember. Zero goals in the last three or four derbies. 
The guys who played these games have a bit of a desire for revenge. We need to feed that, but not too much. We have a game to prepare for against a great team. Lazio are great and we need to keep calm so we can be a team as well.
 

11:21 AM4 days ago

Fans

The home and away fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for this match of the 31st matchday in Serie A, a large entry is expected.
11:16 AM4 days ago

Last confrontations

In the last five meetings Lazio comes in with a slight advantage over Roma with three wins, one loss and one draw.
Coppa Italia 10/01/2024 | Lazio 1-0 Roma
Serie A 12/11/2023 | Lazio 0-0 Roma
Serie A 19/03/2023 | Lazio 1-0 Roma
Serie A 06/11/2022 | Roma 0-1 Lazio
Serie A 20/03/2022 | Roma 3-0 Lazio
 
11:11 AM4 days ago

Lazio players arrived

The visiting team has appeared! The players are going to reconnoiter the pitch before warming up.
11:06 AM4 days ago

Roma players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
11:01 AM4 days ago

We continue

Thank you very much for following along with us on the Roma vs Lazio broadcast, this afternoon a great match of Serie A 2023-24 awaits us. Stay tuned because it's almost starting.
 
10:56 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Roma vs Lazio

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Lazio live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico in Roma. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
 
10:51 AM4 days ago

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the kickoff time for the game between Roma vs Lazio on April 6 in several countries:
Germany: 6:00 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 1:00 PM (ESPN2 Argentina / Star+)
Bolivia: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Brazil: 1:00 PM (ESPN / Star+ / Sky+ / Claro TV+ / Zapping)
Chile: 1:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Colombia: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Ecuador: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
United States: (ET): 12:00 PM (Paramount+)
Spain: 6:00 PM (Movistar+ / Movistar Champions League)
Italy: 6:00 PM (SKY Go Italia / Zona DAZN / DAZN Italia)
United Kingdom: 5:00 PM (TNT Sports 3)
Mexico: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Paraguay: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Peru: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Portugal: 5:00 PM (Sport TV / Multiscreen Sport TV4)
Uruguay:1:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Venezuela: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
10:46 AM4 days ago

Player to watch for Lazio

On the 'Eagles' side we will take into account Luis Alberto Romero, an experienced 31-year-old midfielder who has managed to score 4 goals and 6 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Matías Vecino. His tackling, speed and unmarked runs could unbalance Roma's defense.
Photo: S.S. Lazio (Facebook)
Photo: S.S. Lazio (Facebook)
10:41 AM4 days ago

Roma player to watch

In the 'Loba' squad, the player to watch is Paulo Dybala, a 30-year-old experienced striker who has 12 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Romelu Lukaku. His tackling, speed and dribbling make him a danger for Lazio.
Photo: AS Roma (Facebook)
Photo: AS Roma (Facebook)
10:36 AM4 days ago

Latest Lazio lineup

This is how Lazio lined up against Juventus in the first leg Semifinal of the Coppa Italia:
C. Mandas (P); Patric, A. Romagnoli, A. Murisic, M. Gila, M. Vecino, L. Alberto, M. Guendouzi, F. Anderson, M. Zaccagni and C. Immobile.
Coach: Igor Tudor.
10:31 AM4 days ago

Latest Roma lineup

This is how Roma faced Lecce on Matchday 30 of Serie A:
M. Svilar (P); G. Mancini, E. Ndicka, Angeliño, R. Karsdorp, L. Paredes, B. Cristante, E. Bove, T. Baldanzi, N. Zalewski and R. Lukaku.
Coach: Daniele De Rossi.
10:26 AM4 days ago

How does Lazio arrive?

The 'Eagles' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming on Matchday 29 of Serie A against Frosinone, with a run of two wins and three defeats.
Coppa Italia 02/04/2024 | Juventus 2-0 Lazio
Serie A 30/03/2024 | Lazio 1-0 Juventus
Serie A 16/03/2024 | Frosinone 2-3 Lazio
Serie A 11/03/2024 | Lazio 1-2 Udinese
Champions League 05/0372024 | Bayern 3-0 Lazio
10:21 AM4 days ago

How does Roma arrive?

La 'Loba' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result coming against Brighton in the Europa League Round of 16, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Serie A 01/04/2024 | Lecce 0-0 Roma
Serie A 17/03/2024 | Roma 1-0 Sassuolo
Europa League 14/03/2024 | Brighton 1-0 Roma
Serie A 10/03/2024 | Fiorentina 2-2 Roma
Europa League 07/03/2024 | Roma 4-0 Brighton
10:16 AM4 days ago

Rome derby

These two teams from the Italian capital have met in 198 matches, where the 'Wolfs' have won 73 times, the 'Eagles' have won 58 times and drew 67 times.
Roma's biggest win over Lazio was 5-0 on November 1, 1933. Lazio's biggest win over Roma was 4-1 on January 6, 1988.
10:11 AM4 days ago

Stadium

The Stadio Olimpico of Roma will be the venue for this match of Day 31 of Serie A, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This venue is shared by Roma and Lazio to play their home matches, it also hosts the matches of the rugby team in the Six Nations tournament and the Golden Gala of light athletics. It was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup final. Music has also been present with concerts of great artists such as Madonna, David Bowie, Rolling Stones, among others.
It was inaugurated in 1937 and underwent several remodeling works until it had a capacity for 72,700 fans.
Photo: AS Roma (Facebook)
Photo: AS Roma (Facebook)
10:06 AM4 days ago

The Serie A continues

The Italian First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are very evenly matched. Roma is in the fifth position of the table with 52 points with great chances of getting into the Europa League or Champions League. On the other hand, Lazio is fighting in seventh position with 46 points, out of Europa League and Champions League places.
 
10:01 AM4 days ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Roma vs Lazio corresponding to Matchday 32 of 2023-24 Serie A.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo