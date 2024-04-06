Goal and Summary: Roma 1-0 Lazio in 2023-24 Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of game
Gianluca Mancini.#RomaLazio 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Fyef0LbcJD— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 6, 2024
90+8'
90+6' Yellow card! 🟨
90+4'
90+2' Yellow card! 🟨
90'
87'
85'
81' Change! 🔁
80' Yellow card! 🟨
78' Change! 🔁
77' Changes! 🔁
75' Yellow card! 🟨
73' Yellow card! 🟨
70' Change! 🔁
69' Change! 🔁
67' Yellow card! 🟨
63' Goal disallowed! ❌
63' Goal! ⚽
61'
58'
55' Yellow card! 🟨
53'
50'
48'
46' Changes! 🔁
45'
HALF TIME
Siamo avanti grazie al gol di Mancini 🔥#RomaLazio #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/latxEBbLop — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 6, 2024
45+2'
45'
42' Goal! ⚽
MANCIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#RomaLazio 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ZWKUBD7PfQ— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 6, 2024
40'
37'
35'
32'
30'
28'
25'
23'
21' Yellow card! 🟨
20'
18'
15'
13'
11'
8'
4'
2'
1'
Exit to the field
Lazio starting eleven
📝 Il nostro 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗜@play_efootball #RomaLazio | #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tGdhzfMxa2— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 6, 2024
Roma starting eleven
📋 Ecco la formazione scelta da mister De Rossi per #RomaLazio 🐺— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 6, 2024
🔥 DAJE ROMA DAJE! 🔥#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/eKk2Nc13Zf
Violence ahead of Roma derby
Onore 💣🧨#DerbyDellaCapitale pic.twitter.com/jXvhH9e6DA— Luigi (@GinoSud1) April 6, 2024
Warming
🐺 FORZA ROMA ALÉ! 🔥#RomaLazio #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/kX23CBGi4O— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 6, 2024
Statements at Lazio
I've always liked these matches, in the end it's true that it's a match like any other. Both are right, you have to interpret it well because you can't escape the emotions of the pre-match. This match should give you something more without losing your head, a derby should be lived in this way. There is the right antagonism, but there must also be respect for soccer. Give emotions, this is sport and this is the derby.
Statements at Roma
Lately we haven't had a very positive past when it comes to the derby. I read some figures that honestly as a fan I couldn't remember. Zero goals in the last three or four derbies.
The guys who played these games have a bit of a desire for revenge. We need to feed that, but not too much. We have a game to prepare for against a great team. Lazio are great and we need to keep calm so we can be a team as well.
Fans
Last confrontations
Coppa Italia 10/01/2024 | Lazio 1-0 Roma
Serie A 12/11/2023 | Lazio 0-0 Roma
Serie A 19/03/2023 | Lazio 1-0 Roma
Serie A 06/11/2022 | Roma 0-1 Lazio
Serie A 20/03/2022 | Roma 3-0 Lazio
Lazio players arrived
👋 We’re here!@sartoriacardona #RomaLazio | #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WrhdNvVYjt— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 6, 2024
Roma players arrived
The Giallorossi have arrived. 🐺 #ASRoma | #RomaLazio pic.twitter.com/EcLIksVCgi— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 6, 2024
We continue
Stay tuned for live coverage of Roma vs Lazio
What time is the game and where to watch?
Germany: 6:00 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 1:00 PM (ESPN2 Argentina / Star+)
Bolivia: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Brazil: 1:00 PM (ESPN / Star+ / Sky+ / Claro TV+ / Zapping)
Chile: 1:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Colombia: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Ecuador: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
United States: (ET): 12:00 PM (Paramount+)
Spain: 6:00 PM (Movistar+ / Movistar Champions League)
Italy: 6:00 PM (SKY Go Italia / Zona DAZN / DAZN Italia)
United Kingdom: 5:00 PM (TNT Sports 3)
Mexico: 10:00 AM (ESPN / Star+)
Paraguay: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Peru: 11:00 AM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Portugal: 5:00 PM (Sport TV / Multiscreen Sport TV4)
Uruguay:1:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Venezuela: 12:00 PM (ESPN2 / Star+)
Player to watch for Lazio
Roma player to watch
Latest Lazio lineup
C. Mandas (P); Patric, A. Romagnoli, A. Murisic, M. Gila, M. Vecino, L. Alberto, M. Guendouzi, F. Anderson, M. Zaccagni and C. Immobile.
Coach: Igor Tudor.
Latest Roma lineup
M. Svilar (P); G. Mancini, E. Ndicka, Angeliño, R. Karsdorp, L. Paredes, B. Cristante, E. Bove, T. Baldanzi, N. Zalewski and R. Lukaku.
Coach: Daniele De Rossi.
How does Lazio arrive?
Coppa Italia 02/04/2024 | Juventus 2-0 Lazio
Serie A 30/03/2024 | Lazio 1-0 Juventus
Serie A 16/03/2024 | Frosinone 2-3 Lazio
Serie A 11/03/2024 | Lazio 1-2 Udinese
Champions League 05/0372024 | Bayern 3-0 Lazio
How does Roma arrive?
Serie A 01/04/2024 | Lecce 0-0 Roma
Serie A 17/03/2024 | Roma 1-0 Sassuolo
Europa League 14/03/2024 | Brighton 1-0 Roma
Serie A 10/03/2024 | Fiorentina 2-2 Roma
Europa League 07/03/2024 | Roma 4-0 Brighton
Rome derby
Roma's biggest win over Lazio was 5-0 on November 1, 1933. Lazio's biggest win over Roma was 4-1 on January 6, 1988.
Stadium
It was inaugurated in 1937 and underwent several remodeling works until it had a capacity for 72,700 fans.