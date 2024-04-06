Summary: Dortmund 0 - 1 Stuttgart in Bundesliga 2024


3:08 PM3 days ago

Summary

2:32 PM3 days ago

90+9' The match ends

Stuttgart soured the party in the 50th anniversary of Borussia Dortmund's home, the Signal Iduna Stadium. After this result, Dortmund dropped its qualifying positions to the Champions League, waiting for what happens in the coming days.
2:29 PM3 days ago

90+6'

Stuttgart retreats to its field of play and remains on the counterattack, in that counterattack play Guirassy sends it over the post. Sorry Guirassy!
2:27 PM3 days ago

90+4'

Sancho finishes and the ball goes for a corner kick, the shot is closed and the defense rejects it, Borussia turns it around and the re-center goes to the baseline without danger
2:25 PM3 days ago

90+2'

Borussia Dortmund takes the ball from below, uses the left wing to get closer to the opponent's goal, their crosses pass by which causes the fans to have long faces when they see their team in this way.
2:24 PM3 days ago

90'

After the prolonged pauses in the match, the fourth referee reports that the added time is 9 minutes. Dortmund still has life to materialize its plays!
2:22 PM3 days ago

88'

The game is interrupted once again, a Stuttgart player got a cramp and needs medical assistance to recover, the Dortmund fans attack the referee with everything
2:21 PM3 days ago

87'

Dortmund puts the entire team on the visiting field, Stuttgart defends itself with everything, closing spaces and clearing the ball, there is no doubt that they want the victory
2:18 PM3 days ago

84'

Stuttgart puts its fangs into the match and takes a while to resume the game, its defense falls Leweling to the ground after cramping, in the end the player gets up and comes off as a substitute.
2:15 PM3 days ago

82'

Stuttgart closes the spaces and prevents Borussia from advancing, the match enters the decisive stage, where a mistake can cost a lot
2:14 PM3 days ago

80'

Borussia Dortmund does not let its guard down and sends a cross that goes for a corner kick after the rejection by the visiting defense. After the corner kick Scholotterbeck was left alone in front of the goal but his shot went well over the goal. The fans shouted everything at him!
2:11 PM3 days ago

77'

Borussia has a dangerous play that ends up bothering the Stuttgart defense, the visitor's player is left lying on the ground after a cramp
2:07 PM3 days ago

74'

After Stuttgart's goal, Dortmund has not managed to get closer to the visitor's goal than on one occasion, Stuttgart continues with possession of the ball. Dortmund begins to get desperate and commits fouls to stop the visitor's advance
2:05 PM3 days ago

72'

The fans begin to despair and begin to put pressure on their team, an important match that means a lot, if Borussia Dortmund loses this match, they will be out of the Champions League positions
2:03 PM3 days ago

70'

Stuttgart lives its moment in the game, sending a cross that its forward managed to finish, but the Borussia goalkeeper saves it to keep the ball in two halves.
2:02 PM3 days ago

68'

Stuttgart makes changes to its starting team in order to increase its advantage. The visiting team is slowly approaching the Dortmund goal
2:00 PM3 days ago

Relive Guirassy's goal

1:59 PM3 days ago

66'

Dortmund tries to react by sending a cross into the area that the forward of the yellow wall finishes off with a header but the ball goes over the goal
1:58 PM3 days ago

63' GOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Stuttgart builds its play from the bottom of the field and Guirassy sends it to save. The stadium falls silent after the score
1:53 PM3 days ago

60'

Dortmund grows in the game and goes deeper into Stuttgart's field, which allows them a cross that ends in a shot that Nübel manages to save without any difficulty.
1:51 PM3 days ago

58'

Dortmund keeps the ball, measures the spaces that allow him to create his dangerous play, in a pass between the lines Sancho fails to maintain his position and falls offside
1:48 PM3 days ago

55'

The match became lukewarm, Stuttgart plays from below, Dortmund presses and recovers the ball, but the visitor does not allow it for long and recovers the ball again. The ball remains in the middle part of the field
1:46 PM3 days ago

52'

Borussia Dortmund cannot find the spaces that allow it to finish dangerously at the rival goal, Stuttgart's defense is organized
1:43 PM3 days ago

50'

Dortmund is saved! The Stuttgart striker finished off the ball in a bad way, he entered the area alone and his shot went screaming.
1:42 PM3 days ago

49'

Corner kick from the right that Hummels does not finish well and the ball goes for a goal kick
1:40 PM3 days ago

47'

Stuttgart had the first approach to the rival goal, Dortmund came out calmly on their side and thus they got a set piece in the visiting team's field
1:38 PM3 days ago

45' They return to the field

The complementary part of the match begins, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have 45 minutes and a little more to achieve victory, let's hope it is a good show.
1:31 PM3 days ago

First half statistics

Dortmund dominated the match in the first half, but it was not enough to materialize its dominance and the match ended in a tie at halftime.



1:21 PM3 days ago

45+5' They go to the locker room

Final whistle from the central referee, Dortmund and Stuttgart have to rethink their tactics to change the image of the match and have something better than a peaceful game
1:20 PM4 days ago

45+4'

Both teams are just waiting for the first half to be over, the game has cooled down a bit, Stuttgart delays the game
1:17 PM4 days ago

45+2'

Brandt gets the yellow card after arriving late to the ball and leaving stuts on the Stuttgart player, free kick in favor of the visitor
1:16 PM4 days ago

45'

The fourth official takes out the added time sign, after several times the game was stopped, 5 minutes are added to this first half
1:13 PM4 days ago

42'

Long faces in this first half from the Dortmund fans, the fans are not satisfied with the performance shown by their team. The match was stopped due to a clash of heads between two Dortmund players
1:10 PM4 days ago

39'

Stuttgart regains control of the ball and plays its game without any rush, they start from the lower part of the field
1:07 PM4 days ago

36'

Borussia Dortmund has the pace of the game in these final minutes, they have had a little more access to the rival goal, their attacking attempts do not bother the goalkeeper
1:05 PM4 days ago

34'

The defense of the yellow wall cuts off Dortmund's attack, the home team sets up a counter that ends without any danger and the ball is delayed looking for a space that will take it back to Stuttgart's goal.
1:02 PM4 days ago

31'

The clearest one of the match goes to the corner! Adeyemi went one-on-one with the Stuttgart defender but the striker was unable to finish in a defined manner and crashed his shot into the goalkeeper.
1:01 PM4 days ago

30'

Stuttgart establishes its game in Dortmund's field, the home team establishes high pressure which forces the visitor to delay its game
12:58 PM4 days ago

27'

Dortmund manages to connect a pass between the lines but the attack is stopped by an offside that ends up being scored by the central referee
12:55 PM4 days ago

24'

Quiet game, Dortmund and Stuttgart share the ball again, the visiting team sends a cross that Guirassy fails to make good contact with and his shot goes wide
12:53 PM4 days ago

22'

Stuttgart cannot find space and the Borussia Dortmund defense rejects the balls, sending them to the midfield
12:50 PM4 days ago

20'

Dortmund moves the ball in the middle of the field, delays the ball looking for space that allows them to create their dangerous play
12:49 PM4 days ago

18'

Stuttgart recovers the ball, Dortmund's defense waits for the opponent to get closer to press and steal the ball
12:48 PM4 days ago

16'

The stadium is in an absolute celebration, the fans of the yellow wall do not stop singing, motivating their team to go forward and put the team ahead
12:45 PM4 days ago

14'

Dortmund's first arrival that ends up being rejected by the goalkeeper to send him to a corner kick, the corner goes past the Stuttgart goal
12:43 PM4 days ago

12'

Dortmund controls the ball and moves from side to side, Stuttgart presses high but fails to steal the ball
12:41 PM4 days ago

10'

After smoke on the pitch, play resumes in Dortmund's possession
12:41 PM4 days ago

9'

The match is momentarily stopped due to the black smoke that has turned into fog and has taken away vision on the field.
12:39 PM4 days ago

8'

Corner kick in favor of Stuttgart from the right corner, the play ends at the feet of the Dortmund players
12:37 PM4 days ago

6'

Both teams are adapting on the field of play, the ball goes up and down, neither team can establish possession of the ball.
12:35 PM4 days ago

4'

12:33 PM4 days ago

2'

After a corner kick from the right corner, Stuttgart fails to create a dangerous play and the ball goes to midfield
12:31 PM4 days ago

0'

Start the meeting! Stuttgart takes the kickoff and maintains control of the ball
12:29 PM4 days ago

Special match

12:25 PM4 days ago

Don't let go!

We are minutes away from the opening whistle of the match. There is no doubt that both teams will go on the offensive in search of those goals that could mean victory. In a few more minutes you will see the minute by minute between Dortmund vs Stuttgart. Don't miss it and follow it on VAVEL!



12:20 PM4 days ago

Importance of the meeting

Both teams are at the top of the table, the Stuttgart team is better positioned than Borussia Dortmund, the difference in points between both teams is minimal, they are only separated by 4 points, Stuttgart is in third position with 57 points, while Dortmund has 53 points that keep it in fifth position. Today's match can increase Stuttgart's advantage in the general table and begin to ensure its stay in European competitions or Borussia Dortmund tightens the numbers in the table and approaches the competition for the best places in the European competition classification
12:14 PM4 days ago

They start to arrive

The stadium begins to fill up, the fans begin to look for their places and get comfortable to cheer on their team, it promises to be a very interesting duel, the Borussia Dortmund chants are noticeable, the home team wants to intimidate the visiting team
12:09 PM4 days ago

Dortmund's starting lineup

Edin Terzić wants to position his team even better and continue to win victories. He knows the 11 players who will take the field to achieve victory

​​

12:05 PM4 days ago

Initial picture of the visit

Sebastian Hoeneß decides the next starting 11 to seek victory against Dortmund and continue positioning his team at the top of the table
12:03 PM4 days ago

Let's warm up!

Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart take the field to carry out preparation exercises, the local fans welcome them with whistles at Stuttgart, the local team did not take long to take the field to carry out the previous warm-up exercises
12:00 PM4 days ago

Results of this day so far

In the games played today, these have been the results, the most striking is Bayern's defeat against Heidenheim, especially because of the turnaround that Heidenheim managed to give in less than 30 minutes



11:55 AM4 days ago

Stuttgart's last match

Last day Stuttgart managed to get an important point in their visit to Heidenheim, in the final minutes Nikola Dovedan scored that goal that prevented Heidenheim from winning. Watch the goals in the following video
11:50 AM4 days ago

Borussia Dortmund's last game

Dortmund faced Bayern a week ago at the Allianz Arena Stadium, a perfect duel that ended in a positive result for the black and yellow team after winning 2-0
11:45 AM4 days ago

Present hobby

Dortmund and Stuttgart fans are becoming present around the Signal Iduna, some prefer to enjoy the activations around the stadium, others prefer to enter and find their seat to take a photo to remember this match.
11:40 AM4 days ago

Everything ready in the stadium

Both Dortmund vs Stuttgart teams have arrived near the Signal Iduna, as well as their technical staff, they are already preparing final details to be able to start the match, the players do not take long to go out onto the field to warm up.
11:35 AM4 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Dortmund vs Stuttgart. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
11:30 AM4 days ago

Learn about part of Sebastian Hoeneß's career

Sebastian Hoeneß, German former footballer and coach, has had an interesting career in the world of football.

He began his career as a coach in the Hertha Zehlendorf under-19 team (U19) from 2011 to 2013.
In 2017, he arrived at Bayern Munich to coach their under-19 team.
In 2019, he was named coach of Bayern Munich II, newly promoted to the 3. Liga. In his first season, he managed to win the 2019-20 3. Liga title, being the first title in this category for the reserve team. He was also named 3. Liga Coach of the Year.
On July 27, 2020, Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim announced Hoeneß as their new coach for the 2020-21 season on a three-year contract.
Since April 3, 2023, Hoeneß has coached VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga
Hoeneß managed to save the Stuttgart club from relegation upon his arrival, and now he keeps the team in European competition qualification positions.

In recent weeks it was announced that Hoeneß extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season, Stuttgart said. His current deal was due to expire next year.



11:25 AM4 days ago

Follow Dortmund vs Stuttgart live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the match between Dortmund vs Stuttgart live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Signal Iduna Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL
11:20 AM4 days ago

11:15 AM4 days ago

Position in the table

Stuttgart is best positioned in the general table of the Bundesliga, it is in third position with 57 points, adding 18 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses. For the visiting team, Borussia Dortmund remains two positions below Stuttgart, the yellow team has 53 points after having won 15 games, tied 8 and lost 4.
11:10 AM4 days ago

Background

Both teams have only faced each other on 21 occasions, of which Dortmund has won 13 times and Stuttgart has only won 3 times, a tie has occurred on 5 occasions. The last match was won by Stuttgart 2-1 on November 11, 2023.

11 duels have been played at Stuttgart's home, the victory favors the Borussia Dortmund team, with 7 games won, Stuttgart has won twice and there has been a draw in two games.

11:05 AM4 days ago

Could Stuttgart take the three points?

Sebastian Hoeneß's tactics have allowed the team to compete at a good level against the big teams in the Bundesliga, beating teams like Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim and playing one-on-one against the competition leader, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. For this match the team will play at home, the support of its fans can influence to put pressure on the visiting team and achieve a positive result.
11:00 AM4 days ago

What to expect from Borussia Dortmund?

Edin Terzić has managed to take the team to the top of the table, however, it has not yet been enough to bring the yellow team into contention for the title. His playing style has been very broad, which has allowed the players to feel sufficient confidence on the field. For this match, everything indicates that Dortmund is the overwhelming favorite to win due to the results it has presented in its last matches.
10:55 AM4 days ago

Stuttgart's last 5 games

  • Stuttgart 1 - 1 Cologne I Bundesliga
  • Wolfsburg 2 - 3 Stuttgart I Bundesliga
  • Stuttgart 2 - 0 FC Union Berlin I Bundesliga
  • Hoffenheim 0 - 3 Stuttgart I Bundesliga
  • Stuttgart 3 - 3 Heidenheim I Bundesliga
10:50 AM4 days ago

This is how Borussia Dortmund's last games have been

  • FC Union Berlin 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund I Bundesliga
  • Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund I Bundesliga
  • Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 PSV I Round of 16, Champions League
  • Borussia Dortmund 3 - 1 Frankfurt I Bundesliga
  • Bayern 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund I Bundesliga
10:45 AM4 days ago

Duel for victory

Dortmund seeks to continue its good streak and add one more victory against Stuttgart. Both teams are out of the fight for the league title, however, a defeat could mean being out of the Champions League places, Dortmund is 4 points behind Stuttgart.
10:40 AM4 days ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Good morning to all VAVEL followers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Dortmund vs Stuttgart, corresponding to matchday 28 of Dortmund vs Stuttgart. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Stadium, this match is scheduled for 10:30 AM (CMDX)
VAVEL Logo