Summary: Fulham 0-1 Newcastle in Premier League

Match ends
Newcastle beat Fulham by the minimum in a very tight match. Three valuable points for Howe's side who were outplayed in the first half.
96'
Adama Traoré sent in a cross, but Dúbravka hangs onto the ball. The Slovak had an outstanding performance during the game.
93'
Time elapses and the home team cannot break the deadlock.
90'
The assistant referee announces that 9 minutes will be added.
84'
Great collective play by Newcastle that almost ended in a goal. To the misfortune of the visitors, Gordon sent it just over the top.
81' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE!
Bruno Guimarães came from the second line and sent a shot to put the Magpies ahead!
77' It's cancelled!
The referee decided to disallow the goal for a foul.
75' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE!
Schär marked it
70'
The referee signals a foul on Longstaff, gives him a yellow card and the player who is annoyed.
67' Changes
For Fulham
63'
The Cottagers attack with the ball, but the black-and-whites recover quickly in the middle because of the pressure they apply.
59'
Pereira's powerful shot and Dúbravka was alert and well positioned to push it wide.
58'
Newcastle are now pressing higher up the pitch, forcing Fulham to drop off the ball.
55'
Both teams had a couple of chances in the last, but neither came close to scoring. This is already looking more balanced.
52'
Play has been stopped for Schär, but will continue.
50' ¡Leno!
Gordon's dangerous shot at the far post, but Leno leaned to his left and sent the ball wide.
48'
Gordon's cross, but Isak failed to get a good clearance. The Magpies started with a different chip on their shoulder in the second half.
Second half begins
The second half begins. The score remains unchanged in London.
Ready to resume
The players are now returning to the field for the start of the second half.
First half ends
End of the first 45 minutes. No goals so far at Craven Cottage.
45+3
The Cottagers are once again playing comfortably in their opponents' half, but the final pass fails them.
45'
It is announced that 5 minutes will be added.
44'
The white counter was set up. Iwobi put a great front pass to Alexander Isak who failed to control it well and the attack was thwarted by the visiting defenders.
43'
Fulham are once again playing in the opposition half as their opponents retreat.
39' First change
Joe Willock is dropped on the field and will not be able to continue. Elliot Anderson replaces him immediately.
37'
Gordon's shot went just wide. He again found space to run, beat two opponents with cutbacks and shot wide. He is the danger player for the visitors.
33' Close!
Anthony Gordon's shot went just wide. He traveled several yards, was given space and was encouraged to shoot.
32'
Newcastle were encouraged to knock on the home side's door by Gordon, Longstaff and Isak.
28'
Martin Dúbravka is again left on the ground after disputing a ball with Muniz. The Brazilian attackers were unable to push the ball into the goal and the Slovakian goalkeeper saved.
25'
The visitors began to take the ball a bit more after the stoppage in play. Possession was 76% in favor of Fulham.
22'
Dúbravka has received medical attention. It seems that it has not become serious and he will continue on the field.
21'
Concerned faces on the Newcastle bench. Eddie Howe talks to his assistant.
17' ¡Dúbravka!
Andreas Pereira's unorthodox shot was well saved by Dúbravka.
15'
Fabian Schär shouts to his teammates, asking them to react to the onslaught of the home team.
14'
João Palhinha's shot goes just wide after a good diagonal from Andreas Pereira.
10'
Dangerous shot by William that goes wide. The Magpies have not been able to get out of their own half.
7'
Great collective play by Fulham, to the misfortune of the locals, Rodrigo Muniz failed to connect well with his shot that went over the top.
4'
Fulham have started the match with great intensity. They take the initiative. Antonee Robinson had the first danger.
Match starts
The referee whistles the start of the match between Fulham vs Newcastle United for Matchday 32 of the Premier League.
Get out on the field!
The players take the field for the initial protocol.
Minutes away from start
It will not be long before the start of the meeting. The weather is a bit cloudy with some rain. The thermometer reads 19° C. Rather pleasant conditions for a soccer match.
They go out to warm up
Both Fulham and Newcastle United players are already on the Craven Cottage pitch.
Double nomination
Rodrigo Muniz has been the topic of conversation as he received double nominations for Premier League Player of the Month and Premier League Goal of the Month.
Will the drought be broken?
Fulham have won just one of their last 10 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League; their last win during this period was in 2014 by a score of 1-0.
They arrived at the stadium!
The protagonists of this engagement have arrived at Craven Cottage.
In situ. 🏠#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/S8b1N2Crjv— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 6, 2024
London calling. 📞 pic.twitter.com/UguTJInakJ— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 6, 2024
Newcastle United line-up
This is the eleven presented by Eddie Howe. Only one change from the last match; Anthony Gordon comes in for Harvey Barnes.
Fulham lineup
This is the lineup presented by Marco Silva. There are six new additions to what was the midweek draw against Everton. Kraft, Hall, Longstaft, Willock, Murphy and Gordon.
Statements
Ups and downs
With a long injury list, Fulham get back Lewis Hall, who should be fine for the weekend, while Anthony Gordon returns from suspension. Sandro Tonali remains suspended.
Last confrontations
This will be the third meeting of the season. The last time they met was in the FA Cup where Newcastle won 2-0 on January 27. In the first leg of the Premier League, the Magpies beat the Whites 3-0 after a red card to Raúl Jiménez had ruled the game out for Fulham.
We are back!
We are ready to continue our coverage of the Fulham vs Newcastle United matchday 32 of the Premier League from Craven Cottage Stadium. We invite you to follow this promising match.
Stay tuned to follow Fulham vs Newcastle in the Premier League live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Newcastle live on Matchday 32 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information.
Guide to Watch Fulham vs Newcastle Live: TV Broadcast Options and Where to Watch Online
USA Date: Saturday 6, April
USA Time: 10:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): peacock
USA TV channel (Spanish): peacock
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Fulham vs Newcastle in the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Newcastle Premier League match, Saturday, April 6 in several countries:
Injury-related departures
Newcastle have several absentees for this match due to injury: Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Valentino Livramento, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson; Lewis Miley and Matt Targett are doubtful.
Defined future?
Alexander Isak has become one of the most important players for Newcastle; he is the team's top scorer with 19 goals this season, and that has aroused the interest of several teams in Europe to take him in the summer. But the Magpies will have to sell a player in the next market to avoid breaching 'Financial Fair Play'.
Changes in the sports management
During the week, rumors have surfaced that Paolo Maldini could be Newcastle's new sporting director in the face of Dan Ashworth's eventual departure to Manchester United where it only remains for United to pay the compensation the club has imposed for the manager to leave.
Last five Newcastle matches
The Magpies do not have very different numbers either; two wins, two defeats and a draw.
Last five Fulham matches
Cottargers' somewhat inconsistent form in recent matches; two wins, one draw and two defeats.
How does Newcastle arrive?
The Magpies rescued all three points at St James Park last Saturday against West Ham. Eddie Howe's side had taken the lead through Alexander Isak from the penalty spot, but David Moyes' side turned it around, with Isak and Harvey Barnes eventually saving their side.
How does Fulham arrive?
A busy week in the Premier League for the double-header, Fulham drew 3-3 against Sheffield United last Saturday after finding themselves behind on the scoreboard. Bobby Decordova-Reid and Rodrigo Muniz pulled the rug out from under the Cottagers' feet.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Fulham vs Newcastle matchday 32 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Craven Cottage at 8:00 am, Mexico Central Time.
