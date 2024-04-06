Summary: Cardiff 1-3 Hull City in EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

12:00 PM4 days ago

Carvalho's goal

11:58 AM4 days ago

96' It's over!

Despite the bad moment they are going through, Hull City surprises and beats Cardiff in a great way that failed to dominate the match.
11:56 AM4 days ago

93'

Ramsey was looking for the second, but couldn't make contact with the round.
11:53 AM4 days ago

91' It just can't be!

Jaden alone arrived at the goal, he shot, but the ball ended up in the stands.
11:52 AM4 days ago

90'

Six minutes are added to the 90 minutes already completed.
11:50 AM4 days ago

87'

Greaves was looking for the fourth for the visit, but in the background the defense kept the ball away well.
11:48 AM4 days ago

85' Hull City Substitution

Cavalho leaves, author of two of the goals for Sharp.
11:47 AM4 days ago

84'

The visit seeks to keep the ball, passing it on the field of play so that there is no danger from the locals.
11:43 AM4 days ago

81'

Ramsey brings down Serï inside the visiting area, the whistler returns the ball to Hull City.
11:42 AM4 days ago

79'

Grant and Tanner looked for the second for the locals, but the ball was rejected by the defense.
11:40 AM4 days ago

77'

Many fouls in the last minutes, both teams seek to gain possession of the round.
11:38 AM4 days ago

75' Changes from both teams.

For Hull City, McLoughin and Zaroury enter for Ömür and Tufan. Cardiff makes a change due to injury, the recently joined Wilson-Esbrand leaves for Tanner.
11:35 AM4 days ago

73'

Grant correctly intercepts a pass in his area, avoiding the second.
11:33 AM4 days ago

71' Change from Cardiff.

Diédhiou enters for Meïté
11:31 AM4 days ago

69' What thing!

There was some pushing and shoving between Meïté and Jones, but the whistler calmed things down with warnings.
11:30 AM4 days ago

67' Be careful with this!

If the result continues in this way, there would already be four matches played between these teams, which Cardiff has not even managed to draw.
11:27 AM4 days ago

65'

Powerful shot by Meïté at the visitors' goal, but the ball ends up in the stands.
11:26 AM4 days ago

64'

Both teams are pushing to take the lead, however the visiting team maintains control of the match.
11:24 AM4 days ago

62'

Good defensive rejection, preventing Ramsey's center from being hit inside the area.
11:23 AM4 days ago

60' Stick!

The visitor is looking for the fourth, this time it was a whiplash from Ömür, but the ball ended up crashing into the post.
11:21 AM4 days ago

59' Hull City goal!

Philogene drove, entered the area, when he found himself free he sent a tremendous shot at the goal, the goalkeeper could not prevent the third from arriving.
11:20 AM4 days ago

57' Change from Cardiff.

Wilson-Esbrand and Ramsey enter for Bowler and Turnbull
11:19 AM4 days ago

56' Cardiff goal!

Great play by Grant who drove into the area, shot close to the post, the ball went in and the injury time came for the locals.
11:17 AM4 days ago

54'

Meïté's shot at the visitors' goal, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball.
11:14 AM4 days ago

51'

Cardiff presses in search of the first for the locals.
11:12 AM4 days ago

49'

The ball is passed from goalkeeper to goalkeeper, the teams have participated little.
11:10 AM4 days ago

47'

Few emotions in this start, both teams fight for the ball.
11:08 AM4 days ago

45' Keep up the action!

After 15 minutes of rest, the complement is now played.
10:48 AM4 days ago

45+1' Halftime

The first half ends at the Cardiff City stadium, Hull City leads two goals to zero.
10:47 AM4 days ago

44' Hull City goal!

Carvalho appeared again, received the ball inside the area, shot and scored the second.
10:45 AM4 days ago

42'

Carvalho crosses, but the ball bounces off Collins and leaves the field of play.
10:44 AM4 days ago

41'

Defensive header from the locals, giving the ball to their goalkeeper, avoiding any danger.
10:42 AM4 days ago

39'

Both teams fight for the ball, however everything happens in the middle of the field.
10:39 AM4 days ago

36'

Goutas's header in search of the equalizer, but the ball went far from the goal.
10:38 AM4 days ago

35'

Good defensive deflection, preventing the locals from hitting the ball into Allsop's goal.
10:37 AM4 days ago

34'

Serï tried from the edge of the large area, but the shot went wide.
10:36 AM4 days ago

33'

Defensive header from Jones, preventing the visitor from getting close to the goal.
10:35 AM4 days ago

31' Hull City goal!

After an esuqina shot was taken, the ball was on the edge of the area, where Carvalho appeared with a whiplash to open the scoring.
10:34 AM4 days ago

30'nWhat thing!

Ömür's shot at the goal, but a good intervention by Hovarth saves the locals from the first.
10:32 AM4 days ago

29'

Long stroke looking for Meïté, but he goes too long and misses a great opportunity.
10:31 AM4 days ago

27'

A game with many fouls, both teams strive to open the scoring in favor of their team.
10:28 AM4 days ago

25'

Horvath intervenes correctly and prevents the ball from entering his goal, after a shot by Ömür.
10:26 AM4 days ago

23'

Hull City have already lost control of the ball, they have achieved little as time progresses.
10:25 AM4 days ago

21' What a save!

Bowler arrived, overflowing, with a lot of danger in favor of the locals, however Jones prevents the center from prospering and moves the ball away.
10:22 AM4 days ago

19'

Jones was looking to shoot at the goal, but the ball went wide.
10:20 AM4 days ago

17'

Hull City begins to weave plays, looking to go beyond midfield to continue generating damage.
10:17 AM4 days ago

15' Near!

Powerful shot at Collins' goal, but Allsop ends up deflecting that shot well.
10:16 AM4 days ago

13'

Ball filtered looking for Sëri in front, but the stroke goes too long and leaves the field.
10:15 AM4 days ago

12'

Good intervention by Tumbull to remove the ball that Hull City was looking for from danger.
10:14 AM4 days ago

9'

What a game Jacob is playing, despite being the first few minutes the player is quite active.
10:14 AM4 days ago

7'

Little by little, Cardiff begins to put together plays, however, they cannot get beyond midfield.
10:08 AM4 days ago

5'

Jacob crosses into the area, but the defense moves the ball away with a clearance.
10:06 AM4 days ago

3'

Hull City seeks to create danger up front, but cannot define the last line.
10:04 AM4 days ago

1'

Excellent intervention by Houtas, preventing the visitors from finishing in the local area.
10:02 AM4 days ago

0' Roll the ball!

Actions start at Cardiff City.
10:02 AM4 days ago

Hull City: LineUp

Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob, Ömür, Morton, Jean Michaël Seri, Philogene, Tufan, Fábio Carvalho
9:59 AM4 days ago

Cardiff: LineUp

Horvath, Ng, Goutas, Phillips, Collins, Siopis, Ralls (C), Turnbull, Grant, Bowler, Méïté.
9:59 AM4 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up prior to the start of the match, 90 minutes are coming full of a lot of emotion and both Cardiff and Hull City will leave everything on the field.
9:55 AM4 days ago

They arrived

Hull City is also already in this stadium, they will go all out to add three and get out of their complicated negative streak.
9:49 AM4 days ago

They arrived

The local team, Cardiff, is already in the building, they will seek to have a pleasant match and add three in these ninety minutes.
9:44 AM4 days ago

It is urgent to improve!

On the other hand, Cardiff has not had a good season and has conceded 54 goals, and managed to score only 45 times, so it needs to lift its offense.
9:43 AM4 days ago

To continue adding

Hull City currently has 54 goals in its favor and 51 against, the visiting squad needs to review its defense and seek to adjust it to ensure that no one passes through there.
9:40 AM4 days ago

Letters in the matter

During the week, Liam Rosenior was a victim of racism on social networks, so the Club spoke out, announcing that they had already taken action on the matter. In turn, Rosenior declared: "When my children read that I am a monkey , when that should be a really positive thing, the fact that it's not me, obviously I was nominated for Manager of the Year in the Championship, which is a great honour, but I think it is. It's an honor for the football club, ​ ​how much we have progressed and how well we have done from where we started this journey."
9:30 AM4 days ago

Match history

There are three games that these teams have played previously, of these three, Hull City is the one who has the three results in their favor, so Cardiff will seek to be the one who adds.
9:25 AM4 days ago

It is urgent to lift

Hull City does not know the victory in the last duels it has played, it has accumulated two draws and three defeats, suggesting that it is not going through its best moment of the season.
9:20 AM4 days ago

To give it all

There are three victories and two defeats that Cardiff has accumulated in its last five games played, they were against Sunderland and Swansea against whom they failed to emerge victorious, while they won against Coventry, Ipswich and Huddersfield.
9:15 AM4 days ago

It is urgent to lift

Cardiff is below Hull, with 56 points, the result of 17 wins, five draws and 18 losses in this competition.
9:10 AM4 days ago

Keep adding!

Hull City has 16 wins, ten draws and 13 losses, reaching 58 points and ranking 10th in the general table.
9:05 AM4 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Cardiff and Hull City. We will shortly share the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:00 AM4 days ago

Don't leave here to follow Cardiff vs Hull City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cardiff vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:55 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Cardiff vs Hull City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN+ channel.

Cardiff vs Hull City can be tuned into the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AM4 days ago

What time is the Cardiff vs Hull City match corresponding to Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the Cardiff vs Hull City match on April 6, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 06:00 hours

Bolivia: 05:00 hours

Brazil: 08:00 hours

Chile: 08:00 hours

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 am

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 06:00 hours

Peru: 06:00 hours

Uruguay: 06:00 hours

Venezuela: 08:00 hours

Japan: 5:00 p.m.

India: 11:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 4:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

8:45 AM4 days ago

Cardiff Statements

Erol Bulut spoke before this match: "I hope that from Monday we can show a different Cardiff City. We lost confidence. I don't know why, because the team had confidence."

"The fans are also disappointed, probably more than us, because they support us everywhere. They travel everywhere. We want to give back to them as much as possible, and at least fight, run and try, and not give up so soon."

"We know how to wake up again, like we did before, and I hope we do it quickly because on Monday we play Coventry."

"Each player has to return to his best performance, to his best form, and we try to get the best out of the last seven games, for the fans, for the club and also for himself."

"When we could have consistency in performance, maybe we could score a few more points."

8:40 AM4 days ago

Hull City's latest lineup

Allsop; Slater, Coyle, Jones, Giles; Morton, Seri, Philogene, Tufan, Ömür, Fábio Carvalho
8:35 AM4 days ago

Cardiff's latest lineup

Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins; Ralls, Siopis, Turnbull, Bowler, Grant, Meïté
8:30 AM4 days ago

How do you get to Hull City?

Hull City could not hit the home of Leeds and fell three goals to one, giving a bad match where they could not find the way to add more goals and thus turn the score around.
8:25 AM4 days ago

How does Cardiff arrive?

Cardiff beat Coventry City as a visitor two goals to one, adding three vital points in their fight to climb positions.

8:20 AM4 days ago

The Cardiff vs Hull City match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff vs Hull City match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Reino Unido. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:15 AM4 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cardiff vs Hull City match, corresponding to Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Cardiff Stadium at 08:00 am.
