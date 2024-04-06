Summary: Cardiff 1-3 Hull City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Carvalho's goal
96' It's over!
93'
91' It just can't be!
90'
87'
85' Hull City Substitution
84'
81'
79'
77'
75' Changes from both teams.
73'
71' Change from Cardiff.
69' What thing!
67' Be careful with this!
65'
64'
62'
60' Stick!
59' Hull City goal!
57' Change from Cardiff.
56' Cardiff goal!
54'
51'
49'
47'
45' Keep up the action!
45+1' Halftime
44' Hull City goal!
42'
41'
39'
36'
35'
34'
33'
31' Hull City goal!
30'nWhat thing!
29'
27'
25'
23'
21' What a save!
19'
17'
15' Near!
13'
12'
9'
7'
5'
3'
1'
0' Roll the ball!
Hull City: LineUp
Cardiff: LineUp
To the court
They arrived
They arrived
It is urgent to improve!
To continue adding
Letters in the matter
Match history
It is urgent to lift
To give it all
It is urgent to lift
Keep adding!
We came back!
Don't leave here to follow Cardiff vs Hull City live
Where and how to watch Cardiff vs Hull City online and live
Cardiff vs Hull City can be tuned into the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Cardiff vs Hull City match corresponding to Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship?
Argentina: 06:00 hours
Bolivia: 05:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 am
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 06:00 hours
Peru: 06:00 hours
Uruguay: 06:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 5:00 p.m.
India: 11:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 4:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Cardiff Statements
"The fans are also disappointed, probably more than us, because they support us everywhere. They travel everywhere. We want to give back to them as much as possible, and at least fight, run and try, and not give up so soon."
"We know how to wake up again, like we did before, and I hope we do it quickly because on Monday we play Coventry."
"Each player has to return to his best performance, to his best form, and we try to get the best out of the last seven games, for the fans, for the club and also for himself."
"When we could have consistency in performance, maybe we could score a few more points."
Hull City's latest lineup
Cardiff's latest lineup
How do you get to Hull City?
How does Cardiff arrive?