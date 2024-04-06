Summary: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal in Premier League
Photo. Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

2:48 PM3 days ago

Thank you for joining us

We have reached the end of this coverage. It was a match of emotions from start to finish. 
Stay tuned to VAVEL for more information about the sport.
2:45 PM3 days ago

Firm in the fight

Arsenal remains firmly in the fight for the Premier League title with this victory. A match that did not seem easy in advance and that the start of the match reflected; they pressed and took advantage of Brighton's mistakes. 
2:30 PM3 days ago

Match ends

Rounded match for Arteta's Arsenal. The match seemed to be complex, but they solved it well. 
2:29 PM3 days ago

93'

Brighton are looking for an injury time equalizer, but the Gunners are pulling back well. No Seagulls player moves between the lines, they remain very static despite being behind. 
2:25 PM3 days ago

90'

A 5-minute restart is announced. 
2:25 PM3 days ago

89' Close again!

Verbruggen's save on the line, but Arsenal are not satisfied!
2:23 PM3 days ago

87'

Rice's shot, almost the fourth! Deflection and it's a corner kick. 
2:21 PM3 days ago

86'⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

Open field Leandro Trossard seizes the opportunity to extend the lead!
2:16 PM3 days ago

80'

Final stretch of the match. Brighton try to flow, but lack depth. Arsenal are comfortable without the ball. 
2:12 PM3 days ago

76' Brighton substitution 🔁

Exited: Danny Welbeck
In: Ansu Fati
2:10 PM3 days ago

75'

Estupiñán's cross was cut out by David Raya. The home side went on the attack. 
2:07 PM3 days ago

7w' Arsenal substitution 🔁

Left: Oleksandr Zinchenko
Joined: Takehiro Tomiyasu
2:05 PM3 days ago

70'

Trossard broke free on an Arsenal counter, was given space to roam, and unleashed a shot for Verbruggen to slap home. 
2:03 PM3 days ago

67' Brighton changes 🔁

Left: Enciso and Moder
Added: Joao Pedro and Facundo Bounanotte 
2:01 PM3 days ago

65' Arsenal changes 🔁

Left: Gabriel Jesus and Saka
Added: Trossard and Martinelli
1:57 PM3 days ago

62' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

Great collective play from the Gunners! Three touches, it all started with Jorginho, Ødegaard gave it back to him in space and Kai Havertz entered the box to push. 
1:55 PM3 days ago

59'

Brighton is having a hard time keeping the ball and the Italian coach is already preparing his first change. 
1:50 PM3 days ago

55'

Benjamin White is fouled and Brighton have a set piece. 
1:48 PM3 days ago

52'

Arsenal with the ball, Jorginho redirects the team to flow in the opposition half. 
1:44 PM3 days ago

49'

A lively start to the second half. Arsenal are not giving up the attack, while De Zerbi's team is still finding it hard to press. 
1:40 PM3 days ago

Second half begins

The ball is moved and the second half begins. 
1:39 PM3 days ago

Back to the field

The players take the field for the second half. 
1:33 PM3 days ago

Analysis of the first half

The match started evenly in terms of possession, but Arsenal generated the clearest chances. It all broke down after the half-hour mark when Brighton slowed down to a low block; they made a mistake inside the box and Arteta's side took advantage. 
1:27 PM3 days ago

De Zerbi frustrated

The Italian coach's gesture at the end of the first half. 
1:24 PM3 days ago

First half ends

Gunner partial victory in this match. Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot in minute 32. 
1:23 PM3 days ago

50+6

Bukayo sent in a diagonal cross, but the backline denied him. The Blue and Whites did not get out of their own half. 
1:19 PM4 days ago

45+2

Intense minutes of Arsenal attacking in the Albion area. 
1:16 PM4 days ago

45'

It is announced that 7 minutes will be compensated. 
1:15 PM4 days ago

43' Raya appears!

Enciso's shot that was going to the far post, and the Spaniard did not trust it and slapped it aside.
1:13 PM4 days ago

41'

Arsenal dropped back well and missed the local surprise. Gabriel is treated by the doctors. 
1:12 PM4 days ago

39'

Albion settled into a low-mid block against an Arsenal side that attacked positionally. 
1:07 PM4 days ago

35'

Free kick for Brighton. Good chance to tie the game. 
1:05 PM4 days ago

33' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

Bukayo Saka converts it! He charged it to the opposite side of the goalkeeper. 
1:03 PM4 days ago

31' Penalty for Arsenal!

The referee has signaled a penalty for the Gunners. Gabriel Jesus is fouled inside the area. 
1:00 PM4 days ago

28'

The game is paused and Mikel takes the opportunity to give hurried instructions to his players. De Zerbi is calmer. 
12:58 PM4 days ago

27'

The assistants enter the field to check Lamptey.
12:58 PM4 days ago

25'

The home side came close. Adingra came close to finishing. Good play from van Hecke and Welbeck to set up his teammate. 
12:53 PM4 days ago

21'

Brighton jump lines from goal; Arsenal play first touches when they come out from the back.
12:50 PM4 days ago

19'

This first quarter was intense. Neither team assumed to give in. 
12:47 PM4 days ago

15'

Intense first quarter
12:46 PM4 days ago

14'

Brighton is saved again! Havertz found space, sent a pass to Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazilian shot wide.
12:44 PM4 days ago

12' Another warning!

Back Verbruggen! The goalkeeper saved a shot by Gabriel Jesus. 
12:43 PM4 days ago

11'

Bukayo Saka hooked in, but sent his shot wide. 
12:40 PM4 days ago

9'

Good breakthrough from the start for Albion, they advanced down the right with freedom, but the finishing was wrong.
12:40 PM4 days ago

9'

Buen avance desde salida del Albion, avanzaron por la derecha con libertad, pero la finalización fue equivocada. 
12:38 PM4 days ago

7'

Arsenal give circulation to the ball, while Brighton press with intensity. 
12:35 PM4 days ago

2'

Brighton respond with Enciso earning a corner kick. The fans get up from their seats and cheer this action. 
12:33 PM4 days ago

1' Arsenal close!

Magalhães' header. First seconds and Arsenal had a set piece. 
12:31 PM4 days ago

The match begins

The referee whistles the start of the match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. 
12:25 PM4 days ago

All set

Minutes before kickoff, people are still taking their seats at the Amex Stadium. The weather looks favorable for the development of the game with a cloudy sky. The forecast is 14° C. 
12:19 PM4 days ago

Last game

The last time the two sides met was on December 17, 2023. On that occasion Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. 
Arsenal and Brighton have not disappointed in recent meetings.

12:10 PM4 days ago

They go out to warm up

Players from both teams are already on the field for warm-up exercises.
On the other hand, Arsenal will play with its jersey in black and neon yellow.
12:05 PM4 days ago

Praise for Mikel

"Mikel Arteta is a great coach; I have great respect for his work and his style is clear. They always play with great intensity and courage. I think they will be aggressive and have a clear style with and without the ball. I think it will be a good game to watch," stated Roberto de Zerbi in the pregame conference.
12:01 PM4 days ago

Arbitration

Referee: John Brooks.

Assistant Referees: Lee Betts and Daniel Robathan

Fourth official: Keith Stroud

Video assistant referee: Robert Jones

Additional Video Assistant Referee: Simon Long

11:59 AM4 days ago

Arsenal lineup

These are the eleven players that Mikel Arteta sends to the AMex Stadium. Saka returns. 
11:54 AM4 days ago

Brighton lineup

This is the lineup the Seagulls will start with to face the Gunners.

11:49 AM4 days ago

Arsenal unbeatable

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in each of their last four away games in the Premier League; only once in their league history have they kept five in a row, between February and April 1997.

David Raya could become the first Spanish goalkeeper to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets and the ninth to do so in total in the competition. Ederson was the last to do so between February and April 2022.

Photo: Versus
Photo: Versus
11:44 AM4 days ago

Ups and downs

Ansu Fati and Valentin Barco are back in the squad after missing Wednesday's goalless draw against Brentford, but Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson are unavailable.
11:39 AM4 days ago

Brighton won't go for Ansu Fati

The English club decided not to renew the loan of the Spanish player, who will have to return to FC Barcelona at the end of the season. However, it is also said that the Blaugrana club is looking for a place for him in order for him to regain form and confidence, a situation that he could not achieve with the English, even Roberto de Zerbi separated him midweek with the justification of "getting in shape".
11:34 AM4 days ago

We are back

We are ready to continue our coverage of the Brighton vs Arsenal matchday 32 of the Premier League from the Amex Stadium. We invite you to follow this promising match. 
11:29 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Arsenal live on Matchday 32 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information.
11:24 AM4 days ago

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live on TV channel in USA

USA Date: Saturday 6, April

USA Time: 12:30 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): usa

USA TV channel (Spanish): usa

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:19 AM4 days ago

What time is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal in the Premier League?

This is the kickoff time for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League match, Saturday, April 6 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA (ET): 12:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 1:30 PM
Venezuela: 12:30 PM
11:14 AM4 days ago

Injury-related departures

Brighton's injury absentees: Gilmour, Hinshelwood, March, Motima, Webster, Ferguson, Milner; Jurrien Timber for Arsenal, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt. 
11:09 AM4 days ago

Steady until the goal is achieved

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's contract is about to expire; however, the Spaniard is happy where he is, for the moment he is concentrating on winning titles for the club.
"No, nothing," he said of his contract update.
"I'm really happy. I still have a year left on my contract, it's a long time in soccer. The players are happy, the club is happy, there are no problems.
"I'm just concentrating on games and winning soccer matches and that's the most important thing at the moment."
Photo: @Arsenal
Photo: @Arsenal
11:04 AM4 days ago

Will you be changing airs?

One of the Premier League's sensation coaches is surrounded by clubs interested in acquiring the Italian tactician's services. In recent times he has been linked with teams like Barcelona, Liverpool or Bayern Munich.
Roberto has a clause of 14-15M€, according to Fabrizio Romano. Midweek he spoke he stated:
"I have another two years on my contract.
"I am still proud to be Brighton manager.
"I know I'm very lucky to work with these players. I would like to compete with a full squad, but I try to play with the players available and I think they are enough."
Finally he said he would speak to Brighton's owners before making a decision.
Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
10:59 AM4 days ago

Last five Arsenal matches

Mikel's side have now gone six consecutive matches without defeat in any competition. In the Premier League they have not lost since December 31 when they lost 2-1 to Fulham.

Premier League - Arsenal 2-0 Luton (April 3)

Premier League - Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal (March 31)

FA Cup - Arsenal 1-0 Porto (March 12)

Premier League - Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (March 9)

Premier League - Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal (4 March)

10:54 AM4 days ago

Last five matches of Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have fallen into a bit of a rut where they have not won since their visit to Forest, before that, they lost in the Europa League in a drubbing to Roma, in the league to Fulham and in the FA Cup to Wolves.

Premier League - Brentford 0-0 Brighton (April 3)

Premier League - Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (March 31)

Europa League - Brighton 1-0 AS Roma (March 14)

Premier League - Brighton 2-1 Forest (March 10)

Europa League - AS Roma 4-0 Brighton (March 7)

10:49 AM4 days ago

How does Arsenal arrive?

The Gunners drew goalless last Sunday in a close match against Manchester City that promised, but disappointed in terms of emotions. A result that did not move Mikel Arteta's side in the title race.
In midweek they beat Luton 2-0, without being the most brilliant match for the Londoners. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring, while a Daiki Hashioka own goal increased the lead.
Arsenal are second, two points behind leaders Liverpool, while their nearest challengers, Manchester City, are one point behind. The Gunners have 21 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats; 72 goals scored with 24 conceded, they are the best defense in the competition.
Photo: @Arsenal
Photo: @Arsenal
10:44 AM4 days ago

How does Brighton & Hove Albion arrive?

A busy week in the Premier League for the double-header, Brighton lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Roberto de Zerbi's side had taken an early lead, 2 minutes into the game with a goal from Danny Welbeck, but Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Jürgen Klopp's side.
In midweek they played out a goalless draw against Brentford in a tight game for the Seagulls, who were unable to open up a well-defended Bees.
Brighton are in ninth place in the Premier League standings with a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 9 defeats. They have scored 15 goals and conceded 46.
Photo: @OfficialBHAFC
Photo: @OfficialBHAFC
10:39 AM4 days ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Brighton vs Arsenal matchday 32 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Falmer Stadium at 10:00 hrs.
o. My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo