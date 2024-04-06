Summary: Brighton 0-3 Arsenal in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for joining us
Firm in the fight
Match ends
93'
90'
89' Close again!
87'
86'⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
80'
76' Brighton substitution 🔁
In: Ansu Fati
75'
7w' Arsenal substitution 🔁
Joined: Takehiro Tomiyasu
70'
67' Brighton changes 🔁
Added: Joao Pedro and Facundo Bounanotte
65' Arsenal changes 🔁
Added: Trossard and Martinelli
62' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
59'
55'
52'
49'
Second half begins
Back to the field
Analysis of the first half
De Zerbi frustrated
First half ends
50+6
45+2
45'
43' Raya appears!
41'
39'
35'
33' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
31' Penalty for Arsenal!
28'
27'
25'
21'
19'
15'
14'
12' Another warning!
11'
9'
9'
7'
2'
1' Arsenal close!
The match begins
All set
Last game
Arsenal and Brighton have not disappointed in recent meetings.
They go out to warm up
On the other hand, Arsenal will play with its jersey in black and neon yellow.
Praise for Mikel
Arbitration
Assistant Referees: Lee Betts and Daniel Robathan
Fourth official: Keith Stroud
Video assistant referee: Robert Jones
Additional Video Assistant Referee: Simon Long
Arsenal lineup
Brighton lineup
Arsenal unbeatable
David Raya could become the first Spanish goalkeeper to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets and the ninth to do so in total in the competition. Ederson was the last to do so between February and April 2022.
Ups and downs
Brighton won't go for Ansu Fati
We are back
Stay tuned for live coverage of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal live on TV channel in USA
USA Time: 12:30 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): usa
USA TV channel (Spanish): usa
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal in the Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA (ET): 12:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 1:30 PM
Venezuela: 12:30 PM
Injury-related departures
Steady until the goal is achieved
"No, nothing," he said of his contract update.
"I'm really happy. I still have a year left on my contract, it's a long time in soccer. The players are happy, the club is happy, there are no problems.
"I'm just concentrating on games and winning soccer matches and that's the most important thing at the moment."
Will you be changing airs?
Roberto has a clause of 14-15M€, according to Fabrizio Romano. Midweek he spoke he stated:
"I have another two years on my contract.
"I am still proud to be Brighton manager.
"I know I'm very lucky to work with these players. I would like to compete with a full squad, but I try to play with the players available and I think they are enough."
Finally he said he would speak to Brighton's owners before making a decision.
Last five Arsenal matches
Premier League - Arsenal 2-0 Luton (April 3)
Premier League - Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal (March 31)
FA Cup - Arsenal 1-0 Porto (March 12)
Premier League - Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (March 9)
Premier League - Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal (4 March)
Last five matches of Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League - Brentford 0-0 Brighton (April 3)
Premier League - Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (March 31)
Europa League - Brighton 1-0 AS Roma (March 14)
Premier League - Brighton 2-1 Forest (March 10)
Europa League - AS Roma 4-0 Brighton (March 7)
How does Arsenal arrive?
In midweek they beat Luton 2-0, without being the most brilliant match for the Londoners. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring, while a Daiki Hashioka own goal increased the lead.
Arsenal are second, two points behind leaders Liverpool, while their nearest challengers, Manchester City, are one point behind. The Gunners have 21 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats; 72 goals scored with 24 conceded, they are the best defense in the competition.
How does Brighton & Hove Albion arrive?
In midweek they played out a goalless draw against Brentford in a tight game for the Seagulls, who were unable to open up a well-defended Bees.
Brighton are in ninth place in the Premier League standings with a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 9 defeats. They have scored 15 goals and conceded 46.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
o. My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned to VAVEL for more information about the sport.