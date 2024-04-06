Summary

April 7, 2024 12:55 AM ET

April 6, 2024 9:48 PM ET

The match ends

Game full of goals. Inter Miami came back, but the Rapids ended up equalizing.

April 6, 2024 9:42 PM ET

93'

The minutes progress and the game seems to have changed sides towards the visit. Tata Martino looks worried on the bench.

April 6, 2024 9:38 PM ET

90'

It is announced that 6 minutes are added.

April 6, 2024 9:34 PM ET

88' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR COLORADO RAPIDS!

Simple shot by Bassett to tie the score after a center from Harris.

April 6, 2024 9:33 PM ET

85'Near the Colorado!

Shot of Vines that just passes by one side. She had found a space and released the pipe.

April 6, 2024 9:30 PM ET

82'

Inter Miami takes the ball in the middle. Colorado cannot take it away from the locals as time disappears.

April 6, 2024 9:27 PM ET

In case you didn't see it

Combination of Messi + Ruiz + Afonso. The comeback goal.

April 6, 2024 9:24 PM ET

77' Close again!

Messi's shot that Steffen stretches to save. The fast goalkeeper is already a figure.

April 6, 2024 9:22 PM ET

73' Above

Messi's free kick goes just over the crossbar.

April 6, 2024 9:18 PM ET

In case you didn't see it

This was Lionel Messi's goal that tied the game.

April 6, 2024 9:16 PM ET

68'

Afonso leaves injured and Jordi Alba takes his place.

April 6, 2024 9:13 PM ET

64'

A header from Busquets and back, Steffen stretched out to cover that dangerous chance.

April 6, 2024 9:09 PM ET

57' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI!

Leo Afonso closes at the far post and turns the score around. Great collective play by the flamengos.

April 6, 2024 9:04 PM ET

57' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI!

Messi did it! Shot from the Argentine's crescent, hits the post and enters the net.

April 6, 2024 9:01 PM ET

53'

The presence of the Argentine star is already noticeable on the field. The ex-blaugrana is giving the clarity that the flamengos need.

April 6, 2024 8:57 PM ET

48'

Powerful shot from Sam Vines that Callender lays down to save.

April 6, 2024 8:52 PM ET

Plugin starts

The ball rolls at Chase Stadium. Leo Messi has just signed on for Sunderland to try to turn this around.

April 6, 2024 8:49 PM ET

Get ready to enter!

Lionel Messi is going to enter the field. He prepares his bins to enter the court to turn his team around.

April 6, 2024 8:48 PM ET

The greeting 🤝

Lionel Messi and Daddy Yankee greeted each other before the start of the game.