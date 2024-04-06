Summary
The match ends
Game full of goals. Inter Miami came back, but the Rapids ended up equalizing.
93'
The minutes progress and the game seems to have changed sides towards the visit. Tata Martino looks worried on the bench.
90'
It is announced that 6 minutes are added.
88' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR COLORADO RAPIDS!
Simple shot by Bassett to tie the score after a center from Harris.
85'Near the Colorado!
Shot of Vines that just passes by one side. She had found a space and released the pipe.
82'
Inter Miami takes the ball in the middle. Colorado cannot take it away from the locals as time disappears.
In case you didn't see it
Combination of Messi + Ruiz + Afonso. The comeback goal.
Messi --> Ruiz --> Afonso
Messi subs in and @InterMiamiCF score two goals in 15 minutes.
77' Close again!
Messi's shot that Steffen stretches to save. The fast goalkeeper is already a figure.
73' Above
Messi's free kick goes just over the crossbar.
In case you didn't see it
This was Lionel Messi's goal that tied the game.
MESSIIIII
You just knew he was going to score on his return. 🐐
68'
Afonso leaves injured and Jordi Alba takes his place.
64'
A header from Busquets and back, Steffen stretched out to cover that dangerous chance.
57' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI!
Leo Afonso closes at the far post and turns the score around. Great collective play by the flamengos.
57' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI!
Messi did it! Shot from the Argentine's crescent, hits the post and enters the net.
53'
The presence of the Argentine star is already noticeable on the field. The ex-blaugrana is giving the clarity that the flamengos need.
48'
Powerful shot from Sam Vines that Callender lays down to save.
Plugin starts
The ball rolls at Chase Stadium. Leo Messi has just signed on for Sunderland to try to turn this around.
Get ready to enter!
Lionel Messi is going to enter the field. He prepares his bins to enter the court to turn his team around.
In case you didn't see it
This was the goal from eleven steps by Rafael Navarro that has the Rapids ahead
Navarro makes no mistake.
📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/1eygZHqSrE pic.twitter.com/jEh3HrQM6r
The greeting 🤝
Lionel Messi and Daddy Yankee greeted each other before the start of the game.
Daddy Yankee 🤝 Leo Messi
¡Reunión de alto calibre en Miami! 🤩