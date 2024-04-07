Summary: Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
90'
The match ends in this matchday 14, Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey.
87'
Monterrey insists in these final minutes but Cruz Azul defends very well and looks for the third goal to finish the game.
84'
In the final minutes of the match, Cruz Azul is close to a win that would give them three golden points and return them to the top four in the overall standings.
81'
Cruz Azul no deja de presionar y se ve muy cómodo en el campo después de su segundo gol.
78'
Goal for Cruz Azul, the second goal for the Cementeros with a great individual play by Uriel Antuna.
75'
Monterrey scores the equalizer, surprising Cruz Azul.
72'
Cruz Azul also made changes with the intention of refreshing the midfield and being much more dangerous and accurate at the moment of finishing the scoring plays.
69'
Monterrey made changes in an attempt to be much more offensive and look for the equalizer.
66'
Rayados have lowered their intensity and Cruz Azul's defense has prevented any Monterrey attack.
63'
The substitute players get up to warm up for possible modifications.
60'
Cruz Azul continued to insist and looked for the second goal to extend the lead and be more comfortable in the match.
57'
Monterrey presses after the Celeste goal looking to tie the game as quickly as possible.
54'
Gooool for Cruz Azul, great play by Uriel Antuna to score the opening goal in Colonia Nochebuena.
51'
A clear penalty on Uriel Antuna is not scored on the field and the match continues with a goalless draw.
48'
There were no changes in the second half, with the same 22 players taking the field.
45'
First half ends Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey.
44'
Monterrey is closing stronger in this first half, although Cruz Azul is the one looking for the goal that will give them the advantage with counterattacks and speed.
41'
Last minutes of the first half, the two teams are tied scoreless with 4 minutes to go before halftime.
38'
Monterrey tries in these final minutes to surprise and look for the goal that will give them the advantage for the break, increasing the intensity in these final minutes.
35'
Jordy Cortizo is saved from the red card but finally the central defender changes his decision and gives a yellow card.
32'
Yellow card for Ismael Govea of Rayados for a strong tackle on Ignacio Rivero.
29'
Cruz Azul often reached Monterrey's area, but with very little idea when it came to finishing dangerous plays.
26'
Monterrey no longer attacks, they have dedicated themselves to waiting for the Celestes and generate very few scoring chances.
23'
Cruz Azul maintains possession and looks much more dangerous on the field, looking to open Rayados' defensive padlock.
20'
The intensity of the match has dropped a little after Cruz Azul's fast start, and the number of chances in the opponent's area has decreased.
17'
Monterrey tried with counterattacks to find a move that would surprise on the scoreboard, but the Celeste defended very well.
14'
Cruz Azul continued to dominate at the start of the second half and came closer to the first goal.
11'
Another goal disallowed for Cruz Azul due to offside by Alexis Gutierrez.
8'
Cruz Azul goal by Rotondi that ends up being disallowed.
6'
The two teams fight for the ball and press with intensity looking to reach the opponent's area.
4'
Cruz Azul now has the ball and plays all over the field looking to open up the Regia defense.
2'
Rayados started with a little more possession of the ball and the Cementeros pressed, looking to keep the ball and create danger.
Kickoff
The match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey kicks off for Match day 14 of the Clausura 2024.
Keys of game
Cruz Azul should take advantage of the fact that Monterrey will have many substitutes to try to open the scoring from the start and manage the match at their own pace, while Rayados should take advantage of the counterattacks and the spaces left by the Cementero team.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, and the teams are ready in the tunnel waiting for the signal to take the field at the start of the match, the fans are anxious for this match to begin.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and return to the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before they return to the field for the start of the match.
Great Entrance
The Estadio Azul is a great place to be, more than half full for this match that promises to be very exciting, and a full house is expected as we approach the start of the match.
Monterrey lineup
This is Monterrey's lineup for tonight's game:
¡Así saltamos a la cancha!🔥1️⃣1️⃣— Rayados (@Rayados) April 7, 2024
¡Vamos los Ⓜ️uchachos!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/UT1ZBmNX55
All ready warmup
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for what will be this match, and the blue stadium is slowly filling up, which undoubtedly expects a lot of fans, both blue and striped, for this match of the 14th day of the season.
Cruz Azul lineup
This is Cruz Azul's lineup for this Jornada 14 match:
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Little by little, the fans are beginning to arrive at the Estadio Azul, a large entrance is expected for this match that promises to be one of the best with two teams that are experiencing a great moment in this Clausura 2024, with many more sky-blue fans in attendance.
Stay tuned to follow Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in real time on Liga MX match date 14.
In a few minutes we will share with you all the information about the match Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in real time on matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024, as well as the latest information coming from the Estadio Azul. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.
Azul Stadium
It is one of the most important and historic stadiums in Mexican soccer, it has been home to Cruz Azul, Atlante and has hosted soccer and American soccer matches, it has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 6, 1946, it will be the stage for this match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey which promises to be a great night in the Nochebuena neighborhood for this match, without a doubt one of the best stadiums for a great match.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey online and in real time on Match day 14 of Liga MX Clausura 2024
The Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in real time online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, who will use his national and international experience in Liga MX to bring this match to a successful conclusion, a match that is likely to have a lot of friction due to the quality of both teams; without a doubt, a great match awaits us with a referee who is always there at important moments.
What time is the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey game live on Liga MX Clausura 2024 match day 14?
This is the kick-off time for the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match on April 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 00:00 hours
Ecuador: 00:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom: 4:00 a.m.
France: 4:00 a.m.
Italy: 4:00 a.m.
Netherlands: 4:00 a.m.
Belgium: 4:00 a.m.
Germany: 4:00 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so if necessary they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this 14th matchday of the Clausura 2024. The big question is whether Monterrey will use its best players, but the light blue team will have a full roster.
Background
The record leans towards Monterrey, as they have met on the last 13 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Monterrey, 5 draws and only one victory for Cruz Azul, so this Saturday they will be the favorites to take the 3 points but there is the expectation that they will keep players for the CONCACAF Champions League.
How does Monterrey arrive?
Monterrey has just defeated Inter of Miami in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, the big question for this weekend is whether they will keep some players for the second leg or play with a full squad to visit Cruz Azul, Los Rayados are in second place tied with América with 28 points and a record of 8 wins, 4 ties and only one loss, being one of the most solid teams in this campaign, they will be looking for 3 points in the away game to almost assure finishing in the top 4 of the general table, this is how the two teams arrive to this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Cruz Azul comes from last week's scoreless draw against Pumas, a match where the strategy did not work for Cruz Azul and despite having more ball possession and being much more dangerous, they were unable to find the goal and had to share the points against the universitarios, now they will face Monterrey in what promises to be the best match of this weekend, a match where if they win, the light blue team could return to the top four teams of the Clausura 2024, They are currently in 5th place with 23 points and a record of 7 wins, 2 ties and 4 losses, if they win this Saturday at the Estadio Azul they could move up to third place, so it is essential for them to come out with a better approach and seek the 3 points, this is how La Maquina arrives at match day 14 in what would be the final stretch of the regular season, seeking to close in the best way and get to the big party of Mexican soccer.
Good Afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live stream, corresponding to the 14th match day of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at Estadio Azul at 21:00.