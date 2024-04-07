Summary: Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya in Fight Match 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Final result
Finally the winner of this stellar fight is Hitchins who gave a great fight and with better combinations was superior to Lemos and takes the fight with a very important victory for him.
The stellar fight gets underway
The stellar fight begins between Hitchins vs Lemos, the arena is already full, there is no room for another soul for this last fight tonight in Las Vegas Necada.
Final result
The winner by unanimous decision of the judges is Pacheco, who looked much more solid in this fight and gets a very important win for his career over McCalman.
Fourth fight
For this fight Pacheco is dominating the fight against McCalman, with a stronger punch he looks solid in the first round of this fight and hurts his opponent.
Final result
Galal Yafai takes the victory of this fight by KO, great fight that we were given, but in the end Yafai with a much stronger punch wins over Gauto in this third preliminary fight.
First rounds of this bout
Gauto is living a better moment and has already bled Yafai's eyebrow so he has a good advantage in the judges' scorecards in this final stretch of this third preliminary bout.
Third preliminary fight
Tonight's third fight starts between Yafai vs Gauto, a very expected fight with two boxers fighting for a title, which makes it even more expected, without a doubt a great preliminary bout.
Final result of the second preliminary fight
The final decision is the triumph of Skye Nicolson by decision of the judges, great fight that we were given and in the end Nicolson takes the win before the shouting of the arena in Las Vegas Nevada.
First rounds of this bout
The two boxers are throwing punches and very intense combinations in this fight with two fighters that with a good rhythm of throwing punches Mahfoud looks much stronger and with more combinations in these first rounds of the fight.
Second preliminary fight
The second preliminary fight starts between Nicolson and Mahfoud, a fight that has a high emotion because they are two very strong boxers and they are looking to come out with their arm up in this fight.
Summary
Marc Castro defeats Abraham Montoya by unanimous decision:
Marc Castro gets the job done ✅— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 7, 2024
Watch #HitchensLemos live on DAZN via the link in bio 🥊 pic.twitter.com/UupMimX4MT
Final Decision
Marc Castro wins the fight on the scorecards by decision of the judges, he looked much better and was superior to Abraham Montoya, great win for the American over the Mexican who suffers a tough defeat.
Round 10
The final round and the boxers dealt blows from all sides, great show that both fighters gave us and everything will have to be defined with the final decision of the judges, the cards are very even.
Round 9
Combination of punches from both boxers in this penultimate round, the final part of this fight is coming and the boxers are giving the last and the best of them, everything will be defined in the last round.
Round 8
Very little damage in this eighth round, Montoya moves around the ring looking to hit but it is impossible because of Castro's better momentum.
Round 7
The intensity begins to grow in these last rounds and the boxers give their last effort to be superior, Castro has the advantage and looks much better in this seventh round.
Round 6
Castro looks much better in this round, likewise Montoya looks very tired, the boxers look heavy but with a good combination of punches and sending everything on the ropes.
Round 5
Montoya throws good combinations and looks much more dangerous in this Round 5, Castro has lowered the intensity of his fight and looks tired, each time he increases the pace of the fight.
Round 4
Montoya begins to react but with little danger, Castro could not throw more punches and it was a very even round with both boxers who already look very tired just in this round 4.
Round 3
Montoya has not been able to hit the opponent and looks very slow in the ring compared to Castro who looks with more rhythm and intensity, this third round went to Castro on the cards.
Round 2
Marc Castro surprises and reacts with a couple of combinations that hurt Montoya, the scorecards are very even after these first two rounds.
Round 1
First round where both boxers make changes of punches and get to know each other little by little, Montoya starts with a little more intensity and with a great combination of punches.
Kickoff
The fight between Marc Castro and Abraham Montoya begins.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of this fight, the boxers are already in the ring and the referee gives them the last indications before the first round, the fans are already anxious for the start of this preliminary bout.
Full house
Full house for this night of fights in Las Vegas Nevada, the boxers are already going out to the ring for this fight and the fans are cheering for their favorite, we are minutes away from the start of this preliminary bout between Marc Castro and Anthony Montoya.
Boxers are ready
The boxers are ready waiting for the signal to jump into the ring and start this preliminary bout, two fighters hungry for victory and who will seek to come out with the victory tonight in a scenario desired by many, the fans almost filled the casino.
Remember
Remember that for this boxing night the most important and stellar fights will be Hitchins vs Lemos and Pacheco vs McCalman, two fights that have a high expectation and promise to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions with a full house at the Fontainebleau Resort Las Vegas.
Already in the arena
The two boxers are already in the Las Vegas casino and are preparing in their dressing rooms with their trainers for what will be this preliminary fight, they are already being bandaged and are preparing and concentrating to go out to the ring with the best motivation and for this boxing event to begin.
Fans
Little by little the fans are starting to arrive to the arena in Las Vegas Nevada, we are starting to have a very good entry for this preliminary fight between Marc Castro and Abraham Montoya, a full house is expected with the fans divided to support their favorite boxer.
What time is the Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya fight live on Boxing FIght 2024?
This is the start time of the fight between Marc Castro and Abraham Montoya on April 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom: 02:00 hours
France: 02:00 hours
Italy: 02:00 hours
Netherlands: 02:00 hours
Belgium: 02:00 hours
Germany: 02:00 hours
Statements of the fight
There are still no statements of the fight until today, which will be the official weigh-in for the show tomorrow, today will be announced the feelings of the two boxers to face this fight that is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and expected by all the fans who will gather tomorrow at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas.
The Stellar Fight
The stellar fight for this Saturday night will be the fight between Hutchins vs Lemos, a fight that will have at stake the Super Lightweight title, a fight of two of the most important boxers today, so in addition to the prelims this fight promises to be one of the best tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Where and how to watch Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya online and in real time at Boxing Fight 2024
The Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya fight will not be broadcast on television.
The Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya fight will be broadcast via streaming on the DAZN application.
If you want to watch the Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya fight in real time online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Fontainebleau Resort Las Vegas
It is the casino where this boxing event will take place, a hotel with a casino designed for this type of fights, was inaugurated on December 13, 2023 being one of the newest, will host the fight this Saturday between Marc Castro and Abraham Montoya, a fight that has a title at stake and surely we will have one of the best tickets with a full house of fans looking to see their boxer lift the title from Las Vegas, Nevada, without a doubt a great arena for a great boxing match.
Full line-up for this Saturday night
This is the card for this Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada:
Gustavo Lemos vs. Richardson Hitchins
Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman
Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud
Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Gauto
Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya
How does Abraham Montoya arrive?
He is a 29 year old Mexican boxer with a great experience in this type of fights, born in Baja California, he will have a great opportunity to get the Super Featherweight title against Marc Castro, he has 28 fights in his career, with a record of 22 wins, 5 losses and a draw, adding 14 wins by KO, this is how the two boxers arrive to this fight that promises to be one of the most exciting this Saturday night.
How does Marc Castro arrive?
He is a 24 year old American boxer, he is one of the future great boxers and this weekend he will fight against the Mexican Abraham Montoya, he has a record of 11 fights in his career and has a record of 11 wins and 0 losses, 8 of those wins by KO, this Saturday he will fight in Las Vegas Nevada for the WBC Continental Americas title for the super featherweight, which promises to be one of the best star fights this Saturday night, this way Marc Castro arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya fight, corresponding to the Box 2024 show. The bout will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 7:00 pm.