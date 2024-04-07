Summary: Chivas 3-2 Puebla in Liga MX 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Its over
Erick Gutierrez scored the second at 57' and Piojo Alvarado scored the third.
Diego de Buen reduced the score to 89 and Beto Herrera closed the score at 93.
Diego de Buen Goal
💥 ¡DESCONTÓ EL PUEBLA!
El capitán Diego de Buen convierte con un tiro a corta distancia sobre el final del partido.#Chivas 3-1 #Puebla
EN VIVO 📺 @Telemundo y 📱 Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/NPjpBqpvEk#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/IhnoeI4hZr — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 7, 2024
93' | Puebla Goal
91' | The VAR saved Chivas
88' | Puebla Goal
87'
86' | Nene Beltrán leaves
85'
80' | Yellow Card
78' | Chivas is better
Few actions on the field, Mozo with a cross to Nene, Beltrán misses the fourth goal.
74'
73'
68' | Puebla changes
Piojo Alvarado Goal
⚽👏 ¡YA ES GOLEADA! ¡MARCÓ EL 'PIOJO'!
Alvarado consigue su tercer gol del campeonato, aprovechando un mal pase de la defensa 😎#Chivas 3-0 #Puebla
EN VIVO 📺 @Telemundo y 📱 Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/NPjpBqpvEk#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/1nun2t8qiH — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 7, 2024
65'
Second Goal Chivas
🔥 ¡GOOOOL DEL GUTIIII! ¡GOL DE CHIVAS!
⚽ Gran pase del 'Nene' Beltrán y Erick Gutiérrez apareció con un cabezazo para su segundo gol del torneo.#Chivas 2-0 #Puebla
EN VIVO 📺 @Telemundo y 📱 Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/NPjpBqpvEk#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/RKH83Lnxdd — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 7, 2024
59' | Chivas Goal
57' | Chivas Goal
55' | He left chicharito
51'
48'
Second Half
Luis García to the field, being the first modification of the Strip by Velasco.
Half Time
45' | Half Time
41'
Chicharito Goal
🚨 ¡GOOOLAZO DEL CHICHARITO!
⚠️ Javier Hernández consigue su primer gol con el Guadalajara 7 partidos después de su regreso.
Su primer gol con Chivas en casi 14 años💥#Chivas 1-0 #Puebla
EN VIVO 📺 @Telemundo y 📱 Telemundo APP ➡️ https://t.co/NPjpBqpvEk#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/e2uXUqKDbQ — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 7, 2024
34' | Chivas Goal
31' | Chivas almost goal
30'
25'
22'
16' | Beto Herrera shoots a bullet
12'
8'
6'
3' | The cowboy missed it
First Half
Minutes from starting
Upcoming games
Puebla lineup
Chivas Lineup
Puebla Subs
Chivas Subs
They are already warming up
🔥 ¡VAMOOOOOS, MIS CHIVAAAAS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TXwKiCbhk8— CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 7, 2024
Ormeño's dark past in Chivas
In interviews with the media he commented on his time in Guadalajara.
“My arrival caused a lot of movement. I was born in Mexico, I have dual nationality, from Peru through my father, I am a Peruvian Mexican, it was difficult for people to understand this, I had to be the guinea pig, now there are other players who have been received better than me. "If I had arrived and scored ten goals, people wouldn't have had so much issue."
“In the preseason I felt very good. My mind was on edge. From one day to the next he didn't like it, I don't know very well. The next day he told me I'm not going to call you up, you're only going to have a few minutes, if you have an option look for it and I went to Juárez."
Pocho Guzmán to the bench
The fans arrived
🤩 Así se ve un día de partido en el #GameRoom @yeyian_mx jugando retas de #eFootball de @KonamiLatAm 🔝#BitsDelRebaño 👾🐐 pic.twitter.com/lRQsjQuhzd— Chivas esports (@esportsChivas) April 6, 2024
Breaking news: Javier Hernández starter
Remember that Javi has not scored a goal in the league.
They have arrived
Costumes
It needs to appear
We came back!
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA and Telemundo.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
1:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA and Telemundo.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In VIX and TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 6 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Latest lineups
Chivas lineup: José Rangel, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Pocho Guzmán, Guti, Nene Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Ricardo Marín, Piojo Alvarado.
Puebla lineup: La Araña Rodríguez, Gustavo Ferrareis, Olmedo, Efraín Orona, Bryan Angulo, Kevin Velasco, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Alberto Herrera, Miguel Sansores and Santiago Ormeño.