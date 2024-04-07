Summary: Chivas 3-2 Puebla in Liga MX 2024
Photo: VAVEL

12:23 AM3 days ago

Highlights

11:03 PM3 days ago

Its over

Chivas victory 3-2 Puebla, corresponding to matchday 14 of the MX League. Chicharito scored the team's first goal, in his return to Mexican soccer.
Erick Gutierrez scored the second at 57' and Piojo Alvarado scored the third.
Diego de Buen reduced the score to 89 and Beto Herrera closed the score at 93.
11:00 PM3 days ago

Diego de Buen Goal

10:59 PM3 days ago

93' | Puebla Goal

Goal from Puebla. Beto Herrera scores the second goal for the Strip, the people of Puebla react. I take advantage of Mozo's rebound.
10:57 PM3 days ago

91' | The VAR saved Chivas

Charal Cisneros was expelled for slapping Angulo. But the VAR cancels it. 5 more minutes.
10:54 PM3 days ago

88' | Puebla Goal

Goal from Puebla. La Franja scores the goal of honor, thanks to captain Diego de Buen.
10:49 PM3 days ago

87'

Ricardo Marín misses the goal, it could have been the fourth goal. Chivas close with Yael Padilla, sending a center to the small area of Puebla.
10:44 PM3 days ago

86' | Nene Beltrán leaves

Nene Beltrán leaves, being the last change, so that Yael Padilla enters the field.
10:39 PM3 days ago

85'

Puebla cannot find the way, it seeks for the clock to reach the end. Few arrivals from Puebla with the entry of Lucas and Martín.
10:34 PM3 days ago

80' | Yellow Card

Yellow card for Martín Barragán for fouling Guti. Chivas is left with 10 minutes to finish its story on the field.
10:29 PM3 days ago

78' | Chivas is better

People are having fun in the stands with the waves, cheering on the flock, Chivas is going to get 3 points.

Few actions on the field, Mozo with a cross to Nene, Beltrán misses the fourth goal.

10:24 PM3 days ago

74'

Pocho Guzmán enters for Piojo Alvarado, Cisneros also with minutes for Conejo Brizuela.
10:19 PM3 days ago

73'

Pavel Pérez tries to enter from the wing, but they delay the play. Chivas slows down and Puebla resists.
10:14 PM3 days ago

68' | Puebla changes

Santiago Ormeño leaves for Lucas Cavallini, Ángel Robles also comes in for the Brazilian Ferrareis.
10:09 PM3 days ago

Piojo Alvarado Goal

10:04 PM3 days ago

65'

El Conejo Brizuela almost scored a great goal with scissors. Chivas looks for the fourth goal.
9:59 PM3 days ago

Second Goal Chivas

9:54 PM3 days ago

59' | Chivas Goal

Goal from Chivas, it is the third on the scoreboard, Guadalajara owns the match, now Piojo Alvarado makes it 3 to 0.
9:49 PM3 days ago

57' | Chivas Goal

Goal from Chivas, it is captain Guti's second goal, Erick scores it with a header. Guadalajara wins it 2-0.
9:44 PM3 days ago

55' | He left chicharito

Chivas free kick, the locals will have two more changes, Chicharito leaves with his goal, for Ricardo Marín and Pavel Pérez for Cade Cowell.
9:39 PM3 days ago

51'

The Pueblans suffer with the arrival, but with few, Luis García cannot finish well on goal.
9:34 PM3 days ago

48'

Chivas starts controlling the game in the first minutes, being participatory, looking for spaces.
9:29 PM3 days ago

Second Half

The second half begins. Chivas 1-0 Puebla, goal from Hernández at 34'.

Luis García to the field, being the first modification of the Strip by Velasco.

9:24 PM3 days ago

Half Time

We go to half-time, with a goal from Chivas, scored by Javier Hernández, the return of the king to his home. This at minute 34. Flock victory 1-0 against Puebla.
9:19 PM3 days ago

45' | Half Time

2 minutes will be added, Chivas on top of Puebla.
9:14 PM3 days ago

41'

Chivas insists, looks for the second goal, the fans of the sacred flock prevent Puebla from growing, the songs are a heavy atmosphere.
9:09 PM3 days ago

Chicharito Goal

9:04 PM3 days ago

34' | Chivas Goal

Chivas goal. Javier Hernández makes his debut in the league, the captain is left alone in front of the goal. Guadalajara takes the cake, Akron fans go crazy.
8:59 PM3 days ago

31' | Chivas almost goal

Saved by the spider Rodríguez, Piojo Alvarado tried to surprise from below.
8:54 PM3 days ago

30'

El Conejo Brizuela sends a cross into the area but it goes one way, Chivas with a direct free kick.
8:49 PM3 days ago

25'

Gago's instructions from the bench, Chiquete Orozco fouled. Puebla comes forward with a corner kick.
8:44 PM3 days ago

22'

The cowboy is pressured from the side by the Brazilian, the people from Puebla press their attack with the Seal Velasco.
8:39 PM3 days ago

16' | Beto Herrera shoots a bullet

Foul by Guti to Yuca Sansores, Puebla with a direct free kick. The Pueblans do not take advantage of it, Beto Herrera shot him from long distance.
8:34 PM3 days ago

12'

Puebla wakes up, improves a lot on offense. La Franja plays from behind. Chivas waits looking to steal the ball.
8:29 PM3 days ago

8'

There is a lack of Puebla, Mozo falls to the ground, Chivas suffer with that arrival of Ormeño.
8:24 PM3 days ago

6'

Chivas works on the ball game, touching, opening the spaces. The Strip recovers with Velasco.
8:19 PM3 days ago

3' | The cowboy missed it

Javier Hernández leaves it to Cade Cowell, but the spider Rodríguez saves in a surprising way.
8:14 PM3 days ago

First Half

First half, the first 45 minutes of Chivas vs Puebla begin LIVE from Akron.
8:09 PM3 days ago

Minutes from starting

We are a few moments away from the start of Chivas vs Puebla, where the 3 points are sought more on the side of the Strip.

Follow the game LIVE on VAVEL.

8:04 PM3 days ago

Upcoming games

Pachuca will be Chivas' next rival, from the Hidalgo Stadium. La Franja will face Cruz Azul at home, in a duel on matchday 15.
7:59 PM3 days ago

Puebla lineup

Puebla lineup: Jesús Rodríguez, Sebastián Olmedo, Angulo, Orona, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Beto Herrera, Kevin Velasco, Ferrareis, Santiago Ormeño, Miguel Sansores.
7:54 PM3 days ago

Chivas Lineup

Chivas Lineup: José Rangel, Alan Mozo, Tiba Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, José Castillo, Conejo Brizuela, Guti, Nene Beltrán, Chicharito, Cade Cowell, Piojo Alvarado.
7:49 PM3 days ago

Puebla Subs

Puebla Bench: Miguel Fraga, Luis García, Gastón Silva, Fernando Navarro, Lucas De los Santos, Ángel Robles, Carlos Baltazar, Dani Aguilar, Martín Barragán, Lucas Cavallini
7:44 PM3 days ago

Chivas Subs

Chivas bench: Oscar Whalley, Pollo Briseño, Chapito Sánchez, Leo Sepulveda, Pocho Guzmán, Pavel Pérez, Carlos Cisneros, Oso González, Ricardo Marín, Yael Padilla.
7:39 PM3 days ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Chivas vs Pueblas on matchday 14 of the MX League.
7:34 PM3 days ago

Ormeño's dark past in Chivas

Santiago Ormeño was part of Chivas, currently he is still part of the Rebaño, even though he plays with Puebla.

In interviews with the media he commented on his time in Guadalajara.

“My arrival caused a lot of movement. I was born in Mexico, I have dual nationality, from Peru through my father, I am a Peruvian Mexican, it was difficult for people to understand this, I had to be the guinea pig, now there are other players who have been received better than me. "If I had arrived and scored ten goals, people wouldn't have had so much issue."

“In the preseason I felt very good. My mind was on edge. From one day to the next he didn't like it, I don't know very well. The next day he told me I'm not going to call you up, you're only going to have a few minutes, if you have an option look for it and I went to Juárez."

7:29 PM3 days ago

Pocho Guzmán to the bench

Víctor Guzmán will not start, the first captain goes to the bench, his place is taken by the rabbit Brizuela.
7:24 PM3 days ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Akron Stadium, paying attention to their team and just minutes away from warming up.
7:19 PM3 days ago

Breaking news: Javier Hernández starter

Chicharito will be captain tonight, returning after being out due to health issues. He is going to accompany Cowell and the Louse.
Remember that Javi has not scored a goal in the league.
7:14 PM3 days ago

They have arrived

Chivas and Puebla have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 14 match.
7:09 PM3 days ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
7:04 PM3 days ago

It needs to appear

Lucas Cavallini has 3 goals in the last 12 games, tied with his teammate Santiago Ormeño. The Canadian needs to demonstrate his individual quality, to give Puebla the victory, in the face of a points drought.
6:59 PM3 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Chivas vs Puebla. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
6:54 PM3 days ago

Follow here Chivas vs Puebla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chivas vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:49 PM3 days ago

How to watch Chivas vs Puebla Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday 6 April 2024

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA and Telemundo.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:44 PM3 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Chivas vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Puebla: of Saturday 6 April 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 6 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 6 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 6 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 6 April 2024

1:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 6 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Saturday 6 April 2024

20:00 hrs

In TUDN USA and Telemundo.

Mexico

Saturday 6 April 2024

19:00 hrs

In VIX  and TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 6 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 6 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.
6:39 PM3 days ago

Latest lineups

These were the last lineups of Chivas and Puebla.


Chivas lineup: José Rangel, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Pocho Guzmán, Guti, Nene Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Ricardo Marín, Piojo Alvarado.


Puebla lineup: La Araña Rodríguez, Gustavo Ferrareis, Olmedo, Efraín Orona, Bryan Angulo, Kevin Velasco, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Alberto Herrera, Miguel Sansores and Santiago Ormeño.

6:34 PM3 days ago

Last 5 matches

The last 5 games between Puebla and Chivas have been close duels, with 3 wins for Guadalajara, 1 for La Franja, 1 draw. The last game held on October 20, 2023, was a victory for Chivas by 2 goals to 0. The camoteros have not beaten them since March 10, 2023. At home, Akron in the last games were divided, 1 victory for the flock and another for the people of Puebla.
6:29 PM3 days ago

Does Chicharito play?

The answer you are looking for is that Javier Hernández is expected to be in Gago's squad, just like Conejo Brizuela, remember that both players were not against Rayados, due to health and gastrointestinal problems. The two veterans have already trained with the group, hoping that they can have minutes against Puebla.
6:24 PM3 days ago

Players to follow from Puebla

La Franja has Lucas Cavallini, he has 12 games, being the best element, competing like Santiago Ormeño with 9 games and 3 goals. Pablo González has 2 scores in 11 games. Kevin Velasco has 2 assists, Alberto Herrera has 2 goals, scoring in the last game, Brayan Angulo has 1 in 12 games.
6:19 PM3 days ago

Players to follow from Guadalajara

Chivas has Víctor Guzmán as the team's top scorer, with 6 goals this season, Roberto Alvarado has 2 goals, Pollo Briseño has 2 goals, as does Ricardo Marín with 2 scores. At the level of assists he has 4 assists, Alan Mozo has 1 the same as Pollo Briseño.
6:14 PM3 days ago

How is Puebla doing?

There are still red lights in the Strip, 3 games left for Puebla, Cruz Azul, Tijuana and América. Guadalajara will be a great test by fire. They are last in the table with 5 points, being the worst team in the championship, only 1 win against Mazatlán, out of 13 games, 2 draws and 10 losses. With 10 goals scored and 34 against. In the last 2 games against Juárez and Tigres they showed a great level on the field. Being offensive, proposing, making the name of the Pueblota, competing at the best level, but not enough.
6:09 PM3 days ago

How does Chivas arrive?

The Sacred Rebaño comes to this match with a lot of joy at this moment, due to the last victory in Monterrey against Rayados by 2 goals to 0. But at home they need to wake up, the Sacred Rebaño has not won since February, against Pumas on the 24th. February, by 3 goals to 1. There are 4 games left for Guadalajara, where they need to revive, if they want to reach the final phase. Pachuca away from home, Gallos, Atlas the classic Guadalajara games of utmost importance. The game against Puebla will be key for them to move up positions. Chivas is at 10 with 19 points, 5 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. 17 goals for and 15 against.
6:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Chivas vs Puebla Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
