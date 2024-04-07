Summary and highlights of the Grand Prix of Japan 2024

3:13 AM3 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
3:08 AM3 days ago

The Japanese Grand Prix podium

1º Max Verstappen 

2º Checo Pérez 

3º Carlos Sainz 

3:03 AM3 days ago

Be careful with this information

Yuki Tsunoda scores points and becomes the first Japanese driver to score points at Suzuka in the last decade
2:58 AM3 days ago

​🥇​VICTORY FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN

Third victory for the Dutch driver this season. While 1-2 for Red Bull after Checo Pérez's second place
2:53 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 53/53

Russell overtakes Piastri, but the Mercedes driver won't have time to reach Fernando Alonso
2:48 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 53/53

We enter the last lap. Max Verstappen will win again after just one race
2:43 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 52/53

Russell looks to attack Piastri with the DRS. He is going to join the fight with Lewis Hamilton.
2:38 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 51/53

Carlos Sainz keeps cutting. Now at just over 7 seconds. However, there are two laps left and if nothing happens Checo Pérez is 2nd
2:33 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 50/53

Russell is about to get to play with Oscar Piastri. Although they are investigating the incident because Mercedes forced the Australian to leave. This fight is good for Fernando Alonso
2:28 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 49/53

They are with the same one. Five laps to go. It seems that the Mexican has the second position easy;
2:23 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 48/53

Fernando Alonso, Russell and Mercedes are joining the fight. The Aston Martin driver is still holding on, in sixth place. 
2:18 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 47/53

Fast lap by Carlos Sainz, who is flying the Spaniard. All out for Checo. The Spaniard wants more. Also good work by Fernando Alonso, who continues to hold on.
2:13 AM3 days ago

This is how Carlos Sainz overtook Lando Norris

2:08 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 46/53

Carlos is approaching, we'll see if he lets Leclerc pass him on the straight. If he does and the Spaniard and are on the podium. Now Sainz looking for the miracle of reaching Checo Perez. 
2:03 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 45/53

The two Mercedes drivers pull out all the stops. They warn Ferrari to Charles Leclerc, that the race is not with Carlos Sainz but with Lando Norris. 
1:58 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 44/53

In the DRS zone Carlos Sainz passes Lando Norris. The Spaniard goes for his teammate, Charles Leclerc.
1:53 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 43/53

One second difference between Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. While for Sargeant after his excursion to the earth 
1:48 AM3 days ago

🟨 Lap 42/53

Carlos Sainz is already behind. While there is yellow flag that Sargeant has gone out between eight and nine. The American is at a standstill and is starting backwards.
1:43 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 41/53

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are pushing hard. Carlos Sainz is gradually approaching in the fight for the podium. 
1:38 AM3 days ago

🏁 Vuelta 40/53

Piastri continues to fight with Fernando. Enter Lewis Hamilton, who puts means to the end. The Briton starts in ninth position in a clear territory. 
1:33 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 39/53

About to lose the car Lando Norris in turn nine. Fernando Alonso continues to hold Piastri. Personal fastest lap of Sainz, who is flying, two seconds faster than Norris.
1:28 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 38/53

Piastri approaches Fernando Alonso. The other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz attacks Lewis Hamilton and overtakes him. While they call Russell 
1:23 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 37/53

Carlos Sainz stops with new hard. The Spaniard starts behind Lewis Hamilton. He will have to overtake four drivers to reach the podium.
1:18 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 36/53

Checo Perez quickly passes Charles Leclerc, who makes a lap. While Carlos Sainz, who is going to stop in the next lap, went out.
1:13 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 35/53

For Max Verstappen, who is leading alone. For Lance Stroll, who is 13th.
1:08 AM3 days ago

This is how it went when Leclerc won the position from Lando Norris

1:03 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 34/53

Tsunoda overtakes Hulkenberg. While Checo Perez and Fernando Alonso stop. Both with hard tire and already to the end. 
12:58 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 33/53

Oscar Piastri enters with a stop of 2.4. The Australian starts ninth, behind the two Mercedes. Fernando Alonso has to react and stop 
12:53 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 32/53

Carlos Sainz's fight is with Checo Perez, as announced on the radio. The Spaniard is cutting and is five seconds behind Checo Perez.
12:48 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 31/53

Charles Leclerc asks on the radio who has to stop. The Monaco driver is going to try to reach the end with the hard tyres. 
12:43 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 30/53

There is fighting at the back. Bottas is trying to overtake Magnussen for 13th position. Both out of the points right now 
12:38 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 29/53

Carlos Sainz and Checo Pérez distance of five seconds. Good race of Fernando Alonso, who continues to maintain the pace 
12:33 AM3 days ago

This is how Fernando Alonso overtook Lewis Hamilton

12:28 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 27/53

Charles Leclerc has stopped and starts in front of Lando Norris. What a mistake for McLaren, which may lose positions. 
12:23 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 26/53

Leclerc went to the outside, he stepped outside and overtook Checo Pérez. Leclerc and Lando Norris stop 
12:18 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 26/53

Checo Perez approached, but fails to overtake the Monaco driver. Good work by Leclerc, which will allow Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz to approach. 
12:13 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 25/53

Carlos Sainz is gaining a second on Lando Norris. While Charles Leclerc is still lapping and looking to stop Checo, helping his teammate. 
12:08 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 24/53

For Lewis Hamilton, who comes out of the pits. While an incident has been noted in the pit of Lance Stroll 
12:03 AM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 23/53

Checo Perez overtakes Lando Norris to place third and virtually second. While for Russell, the Mercedes driver makes a stop of 2.6 and starts ninth. Many drivers stop behind Bottas, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Bottas and Sargeant.
11:58 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 22/53

Carlos Sainz passes Russell. The Spanish driver is fifth, virtually fourth and almost seven seconds behind Checo Perez. The goal is to reach the podium. While Fernando Alonso overtakes Lewis Hamilton, who has asked to change strategy.
11:53 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 21/53

Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc with DRS in the lead. The Monaco driver has not stopped yet. While Carlos Sainz is already approaching Russell. 
11:48 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 20/53

Carlos Sainz overtakes Lewis Hamilton, now the Spaniard goes for the other Mercedes, which also has degradation with the hard tyre 
11:43 PM3 days ago

Norris' overtaking of Lewis Hamilton

11:38 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 19/53

Checo Perez overtakes Russell, while Carlos Sainz starts attacking Lewis Hamilton 
11:33 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 18/53

Checo Pérez overtakes Hamilton, already has Lando Norris at 1.5 seconds. 
11:28 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 17/53

Max Verstappen exits, while Norris passes Hamiton. The McLaren driver is fourth and has won the position to Checo Perez. 
11:23 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 16/53

Stop now Carlos Sainz and Checo Perez, two good stops. Sainz keeps the position with Fernando, while Checo Perez is in front. 
11:18 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 15/53

❌ They remove Zhou's car. There are now only 17 drivers on the Suzuka track. 
11:13 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 14/53

There is an exchange of positions between the two Mercedes. For Fernando Alonso, who is placed in the middle. Good stop behind Piastri. 
11:08 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 13/53

Now Oscar Piastri stops with a stop of 2.9, who starts 12th behind Sargeant and Ocon. 
11:03 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 12/53

Lando Norris enters the pits, which makes a stop of 2.3 and the British driver exits in the top position behind Lance Stroll;
10:58 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 11/53

Gssly skid, who loses position to Sargeant, who climbs the Williams driver up to 13th position. 
10:53 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 10/53

Sainz enters DRS, while Leclerc puts Piastri on the ropes. The Monaco driver is four tenths of a second behind the Australian. 
10:48 PM3 days ago

🏁  Lap 9/53

The two Ferraris are approaching the two MaClarens. Carlos Sainz says on the radio that he sees Lando Norris with some problems. The Spaniard is approaching to enter DRS
10:43 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 8/53

Tsunoda stops, also Zhou. Also Fernando Alonso's soft is losing pace. While Magnussen overtakes Gasly to place 12th.
10:38 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 7/53

There is a lot of degradation on the track. So far in the overtaking zone all drivers have lost DRS. While Bottas has had to make the first stop.
10:33 PM3 days ago

This is how the Japanese Grand Prix race was restarted

10:28 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 6/53

Checo Perez is losing pace now, while Lance Stroll climbs positions and has already gained four positions in total. Right now the Canadian is 12th
10:23 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 5/53

Russell overtakes the Japanese Tsunoda, while Lando Norris and Piastri have lost DRS. Opportunity for the two Spanish drivers, although there is a DRS zone and it is on the long straight. 
10:18 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 4/53

Esteban Ocon complains about his teammate's possible collision. Checo Perez does not move away from Max Verstappen 
10:13 PM3 days ago

🏁 Lap 4/53

DRS will now be available and Carlos Sainz will be able to use it close to Lando Norris. 
10:08 PM3 days ago

🚦 THE RACE IS RELAUNCHED

Now if clean start. Leclerc overtakes Hamilton, while respect from the drivers. This is the third lap so we will have 50 laps ahead of us.
 
10:03 PM3 days ago

The pilots are back on the road

All with the exception of Albon and Ricciardo, who are out. While the incident is going to be investigated, although it seems to be a racing incident. There is surprise in the tires, especially in Lewis Hamilton and Russell who go out with hard. While Sainz half new. Verstappen and Pérez keep the used 
9:58 PM3 days ago

OFFICIAL

FIA confirms that the race will be restarted from the grid 
9:53 PM3 days ago

This was the start of the race with the accident between Albon and Ricciardo.

9:48 PM3 days ago

🟥 RED FLAG

The important thing is that both riders are fine, although the news is that it will take some time for repairs and everything points to the fact that there will be a start again on the grid. 
9:43 PM3 days ago

🟥 RED FLAG

Race stopped after Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo accident
9:38 PM3 days ago

🚦 THE RACE BEGINS

The Grand Prix of Japan starts. Clean start, while Albon drives into the wall and another driver. While Verstappen starts well
 
9:33 PM3 days ago

Warm-up lap

Everything starts with medium tires at the front, with the exception of Fernando Alonso, who starts with soft tires in order to climb positions at the start.  
9:28 PM3 days ago

We review the starting grid

Max Verstappen starts from pole, 2nd his teammate Checo Perez. Behind Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz on the lookout.
 
9:23 PM3 days ago

🎌 The anthem of Japan sounds.

Less than 15 minutes to go until the start of the fourth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
9:18 PM3 days ago

Special race for Yuki Tsunoda

The RB driver will race today with the support of the fans. He will start from tenth position after qualifying in Q3 and will try to score points for the first time at this circuit. 
9:13 PM3 days ago

An end to Max Verstappen's hot streak

After the abandonment at the Australian Grand Prix Max Verstappen left the streak of 43 consecutive races finished. It is the second longest in history in a ranking, which is led by Lewis Hamilton with 58 race finishes. 
9:08 PM3 days ago

The drivers who have won the most times at Suzuka

Michael Schumacher is the driver who has won the most times at this circuit. While of the current drivers Lewis Hamilton has won in four duels, while Max Verstappen has already won two races and will be looking for the third. 
 
9:03 PM3 days ago

The fight for the podium

A race that looks like it will be ruled by the two Red Bulls drivers if there are no surprises. While for the third position there will be a nice battle with Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and the two Mercedes. 
8:58 PM3 days ago

Drivers' World Ranking

1. Max Verstappen | 51 points
2. Charles Leclerc | 47 points
3. Sergio Perez | 46 points
4. Carlos Sainz | 40 points
5. Oscar Piastri | 28 points
6. Lando Norris | 27 points
7. George Russell | 18 points
8. Fernando Alonso | 16 points
9. Lewis Hamilton | 8 points
10. Lance Stroll | 7 points
11. Oliver Bearman | 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda | 4 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg | 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen | 1 points
15. Guanyu Zhou | 0 points
16. Daniel Ricciardo | 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon | 0 points
18. Alexander Albon | 0 points
19. Logan Sargeant | 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas | 0 points
21. Pierre Gasly | 0 points
8:53 PM3 days ago

Tires available for each driver

The only drivers with 2 medium tires for the race are the two Red Bulls, the two Ferrari drivers and at the back Kevin Magnussen.
 
8:48 PM3 days ago

The possible different strategies

Last year most drivers opted for two stops. Red Bull chose two medium and one hard. While others chose the soft-hard and hard to gain positions at the start.


 

8:43 PM3 days ago

Great atmosphere at Suzuka in the run-up to the Japanese Grand Prix race

8:38 PM3 days ago

8:23 PM3 days ago

What time is the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix in Formula 1?

This is the start time of the race in several countries


Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.

8:18 PM3 days ago

4/4 Poles for Max Verstappen in 2024

Max Verstappen's hegemony continues with his fourth pole position of the season. The four in this season 2024 have been taken by the Dutchman, who has added today his fifth consecutive pole. He is the great favorite to win in Sunday's race, also in second position will be his teammate Checo Perez.

After achieving the pole, he explained that the qualifying "was very tight at the end". "This track is very sensitive to the tires. It's good to be on pole, overall a good day. It's great as a team to be first and second, I hope it can be maintained," he added.

8:13 PM3 days ago

Results in the classification

1. Max Verstappen (1:28.197)

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lando Norris

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Oscar Piastri

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Charles Leclerc

9. George Russell

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. Daniel Ricciardo

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Valtteri Bottas

14. Alexander Albon

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Lance Stroll

17. Pierre Gasly

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Logan Sargeant

20. Zhou Guanyu

8:08 PM3 days ago

Summary of the classification

The first surprise in Q1 was that Lance Stroll was left out, while his teammate Fernando Alonso flew in behind the two Red Bulls. Also suffering a setback was Charles Leclerc, who had to use two tires. The good news in Q2 for the local fans was that Yuki Tsunoda managed to get in at the last minute, leaving his teammate out. In Q3, hegemony of the two Red Bulls, who were the fastest and will start on the front row. Behind, Lando Norris and the two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso. Strange qualifying for the Mercedes, who suffered in the first attempt of Q2, but managed to get into Q3.
8:03 PM3 days ago

Latest winners of the Japanese Grand Prix

1976: Mario Andretti

1977: James Hunt

1987: Gerhard Berger

1988: Ayrton Senna

1989: Alessandro Nannini

1990: Nelson Piquet

1991: Gerhard Berger

1992: Riccardo Patrese

1993: Ayrton Senna

1994: Damon Hill

1995: Michael Schumacher

1996: Damon Hill

1997: Michael Schumacher

1998: Mika Häkkinen

1999: Mika Häkkinen

2000: Michael Schumacher

2001: Michael Schumacher

2002: Michael Schumacher

2003: Rubens Barrichello

2004: Michael Schumacher

2005: Kimi Raikkonen

2006: Fernando Alonso

2007: Lewis Hamilton

2008: Fernando Alonso

2009: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Sebastian Vettel

2011:  Jenson Button

2012: Sebastian Vettel

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Nico Rosberg

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Valtteri Bottas

2022: Max Verstappen

2023: Max Verstappen

The driver who has won the most times here has been Michael Schumacher with six victories ahead of Hamilton who has won five times. While McLaren, with nine, is the team that has triumphed the most times on that circuit.

7:58 PM3 days ago

The circuit

Suzuka Circuit is located near the city of Nagoya. This was inaugurated in November 1962 and has a capacity for 155,000 spectators. The circuit has a length of 5,807 kilometers and a total of 18 curves
7:53 PM3 days ago

Grand Prix of Japan

14 days after the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 returns with the Japanese Grand Prix, the fourth race of the season. Max Verstappen arrives as the leader of the World Cup, with four points ahead of Charles Leclerc and five points ahead of the Mexican Checo Pérez
7:48 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Race Grand Prix of Japana 2024 in Formula 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will bring you pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
