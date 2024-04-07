Summary and highlights of the Grand Prix of Japan 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
The Japanese Grand Prix podium
2º Checo Pérez
3º Carlos Sainz
Man of the moment 🥹#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/hLrrRi5ZsE— Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2024
🥇VICTORY FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN
This is how Carlos Sainz overtook Lando Norris
¡NO TRATEN DE PARALE PORQUE NO SE PUEDE! 🚀👏👏👏
Carlos Sainz supera a Norris en su batalla por el podio #JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/GVY7GmuHc6 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
🟨 Lap 42/53
This is how it went when Leclerc won the position from Lando Norris
¡TRABAJO EN EQUIPO!
Vaya robada de cartera de Leclerc a Norris para echarle una manita a Carlos Sainz 🙌🔥#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/lzkWRQhIFg — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
This is how Fernando Alonso overtook Lewis Hamilton
El niño pegando saltos tras este hachazo de Alonso a Hamilton me representa ❤️#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/TxhGhmlqv7 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
Norris' overtaking of Lewis Hamilton
Verstappen consigue mantener su posición y Norris le pega un hachazo espectacular por el exterior a Hamilton
¡QUÉ BONITA BATALLA! 🙌#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/hBPKs7v6w5 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
This is how the Japanese Grand Prix race was restarted
¡SE RELANZA LA CARRERA EN SUZUKA!
Sigue toda la acción aqui https://t.co/SZhiS7kUiz#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/T2dfMNlmp5 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
🚦 THE RACE IS RELAUNCHED
The pilots are back on the road
OFFICIAL
This was the start of the race with the accident between Albon and Ricciardo.
¡SALIDA CON UN ACCIDENTE BRUTAL ENTRE ALBON Y RICCIARDO! 💥💥
¡BANDERA ROJA! Lo estamos viviendo en directo aquí https://t.co/SZhiS7kUiz#JaponDAZNF1 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/8FdRbff45m — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 7, 2024
🟥 RED FLAG
🚦 THE RACE BEGINS
Warm-up lap
We review the starting grid
🎌 The anthem of Japan sounds.
Special race for Yuki Tsunoda
An end to Max Verstappen's hot streak
The drivers who have won the most times at Suzuka
The fight for the podium
Drivers' World Ranking
2. Charles Leclerc | 47 points
3. Sergio Perez | 46 points
4. Carlos Sainz | 40 points
5. Oscar Piastri | 28 points
6. Lando Norris | 27 points
7. George Russell | 18 points
8. Fernando Alonso | 16 points
9. Lewis Hamilton | 8 points
10. Lance Stroll | 7 points
11. Oliver Bearman | 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda | 4 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg | 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen | 1 points
15. Guanyu Zhou | 0 points
16. Daniel Ricciardo | 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon | 0 points
18. Alexander Albon | 0 points
19. Logan Sargeant | 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas | 0 points
21. Pierre Gasly | 0 points
Tires available for each driver
The possible different strategies
Great atmosphere at Suzuka in the run-up to the Japanese Grand Prix race
Soaking in that pre-race atmosphere 📣💯#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/lia8NzZfiU — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2024
WE RETURN
Stay tuned for the Japan Grand Prix 2024
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix in Formula 1?
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
4/4 Poles for Max Verstappen in 2024
After achieving the pole, he explained that the qualifying "was very tight at the end". "This track is very sensitive to the tires. It's good to be on pole, overall a good day. It's great as a team to be first and second, I hope it can be maintained," he added.
Results in the classification
2. Sergio Perez
3. Lando Norris
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Fernando Alonso
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Charles Leclerc
9. George Russell
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Alexander Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Lance Stroll
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu
Summary of the classification
Latest winners of the Japanese Grand Prix
1977: James Hunt
1987: Gerhard Berger
1988: Ayrton Senna
1989: Alessandro Nannini
1990: Nelson Piquet
1991: Gerhard Berger
1992: Riccardo Patrese
1993: Ayrton Senna
1994: Damon Hill
1995: Michael Schumacher
1996: Damon Hill
1997: Michael Schumacher
1998: Mika Häkkinen
1999: Mika Häkkinen
2000: Michael Schumacher
2001: Michael Schumacher
2002: Michael Schumacher
2003: Rubens Barrichello
2004: Michael Schumacher
2005: Kimi Raikkonen
2006: Fernando Alonso
2007: Lewis Hamilton
2008: Fernando Alonso
2009: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Jenson Button
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Nico Rosberg
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2022: Max Verstappen
2023: Max Verstappen
The driver who has won the most times here has been Michael Schumacher with six victories ahead of Hamilton who has won five times. While McLaren, with nine, is the team that has triumphed the most times on that circuit.