Highlights and goals of Rangers 3-3 Celtic in Scottish Premiership

Thank you all !!
END OF THE MATCH | DISTRIBUTION OF POINTS
A result that leaves Celtic leader with 75 points, one more than Rangers. However, Celtic have a more disputed match.
🔃 90+6'
90+3' ⚽ GOOOOOAAALL
What a great goal Matondo has invented to face up, enter the area and send the ball into the corner. There is a tie again at Ibrox Stadium
⏱️ 90'
88' ⚽ GOOOOAAALLL
Good driving by Paulo Bernardo towards Adam Idah who controlled it and hit the back of the net to put Celtic's third goal on the scoreboard
86' ⚽ GOOOOOAAALL
Rangers managed to equalize the match, after the ball fell inside the area after a rebound and with a powerful hit they tied the score. 2-2 and we have a vibrant finale.
🔃 83'
⏱️ 81'
🔃 78'
⏱️ 75'
🟨 72'
🔃 71'
⏱️ 67'
🔃 64'
⏱️ 60'
❌ ANULADO
56' ⚽ GOOOOAAALLL
Rangers counterattack, which manages to equalize the score. In three minutes the game has completely changed
53' ⚽ GOOOOAAALL
The Rangers captain made no mistake from the spot to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 52' PENALTY
⏱️ 48'
⏱️ 46'
HALF-TIME
⏱️ 45'
⏱️ 44'
🟨 43'
⏱️ 43'
🟨 41'
⏱️ 38'
⏱️ 35'
33' ⚽ GOOOOAAALLL
Panenka of the Danish midfielder who manages to increase the lead on the scoreboard for Celtic
⏱️ 32' PENALTY
⏱️ 30'
⏱️ 26'
⏱️ 24' THE TIE ALMOST ARRIVED
🟨 21'
⏱️ 18'
Image of Maeda's goal
⏱️ 15'
⏱️ 12'
⏱️ 8'
⏱️ 5'
1' ⚽ GOOOOOAAALL
At 20 seconds, Maeda won the race and with a powerful shot surpassed Butland to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Jug of cold water for Rangers and their fans.
⏱️ 1'
ALL READY
Be careful with this information
Match referees
Nick Walsh: VAR Referee
Daniel McFarlane: Assistant
Dougie Potter: Assistant
William Collum: 4th Referee
Duel for the leadership of the Scottish Premiership
This is how Celtic arrived at Ibrox Stadium
🎥 Building up to #RANCEL #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/4fsJeWXcNa — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 7, 2024
Brendan Rodgers' numbers against Rangers
Statement by Philippe Clemente (Rangers coach)
He also added that he is happy with the evolution of the team. "We've played 11 games, we've got 30 points out of 33 and we could have got more points in the Motherwell game, so it could have been better than that."
On Celtic he commented that "they are a good team who will compete and there will be a lot of quality from both sides. These are the things you want for your players and it's the only way to grow as a player, to be challenged, to play tough games and play against good opposition."
Statement by Brendan Rodgers (Celtic manager)
Although he insisted that the team's mentality is "to go and do what we did at the beginning of the season, which is to win."
Substitutes
Celtic: Anthony Ralston, Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Yang Hyun-Jun, James Forrest, Scott Bain, Callum McGregor, Maik Nawrocki y Stephen Welsh
XI Celtic
XI Rangers
WE RETURN
Stay tuned to follow the Rangers vs Celtic game
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Celtic online in real time
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Rangers vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Celtic player
Watch out for this Rangers player
News - Celtic
News - Rangers
Background
Last five matches
Celtic 2-1 Rangers : Scottish Premiership: 30 December 2023
Rangers 0-1 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: September 3, 2023
Rangers 3-0 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: 13 May 2023
Rangers 0-1 Celtic : Scottish Cup : 30 April 2023
Celtic 3-2 Rangers : Scottish Premiership : 8 April 2023