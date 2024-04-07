Highlights and goals of Rangers 3-3 Celtic in Scottish Premiership
Photo: VAVEL

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH | DISTRIBUTION OF POINTS

Neither team takes three points at Ibrox Stadium, so everything remains to be decided in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic led 0-2 at half-time, Rangers equalized four minutes from time and in the final minutes all hell broke loose.

A result that leaves Celtic leader with 75 points, one more than Rangers. However, Celtic have a more disputed match.

🔃​ 90+6'

Rangers now completes the changes. Goldson leaves and center back Leon Balogun enters, who has not played since February 3
90+3' ⚽​ GOOOOOAAALL

GOAL BY THE RANGERS. GOAL BY MATONDO.

What a great goal Matondo has invented to face up, enter the area and send the ball into the corner. There is a tie again at Ibrox Stadium

⏱️ 90'

We enter injury time. Eight more minutes. We will go until 98'
88' ⚽​ GOOOOAAALLL

CELTIC GOAL. IDAH GOAL.

Good driving by Paulo Bernardo towards Adam Idah who controlled it and hit the back of the net to put Celtic's third goal on the scoreboard

86' ⚽​ GOOOOOAAALL

GOAL BY THE RANGERS. GOAL BY SIMA.

Rangers managed to equalize the match, after the ball fell inside the area after a rebound and with a powerful hit they tied the score. 2-2 and we have a vibrant finale.

🔃​ 83'

Paulo Bernardo replaces Matt O'Riley, scorer of Celtic's second goal. With this change he exhausts the windows. Good decision by the coach, since the player was reprimanded
⏱️ 81'

Adam Idah's shot goes to the right. A goal from Celtic could kill the match. Nine minutes to go
🔃​ 78'

Fourth change in Rangers. Kieran Dowell comes in for Mohamed Diomandé and still has one change and one window available.
⏱️ 75'

Cross that ends with a shot by Yang Hyun-Jun, which is blocked by the Rangers defense after another Celtic counterattack
​🟨​ 72'

Yellow for Maeda, the scorer of the first goal. All the warnings of the match are of the moment for Celtic players
🔃​ 71'

Two changes at Rangers. To the Matondo and Cantwell field. Lawrence and Silva leave.
⏱️ 67'

Tom Lawrence's shot goes over the goal. Rangers are still looking for a tie. In addition, two changes are being prepared in the premises
🔃​ 64'

Double change at Celtic. McGregor and Yang Hyun-Jun enter instead of Hatate and Kuhn
⏱️ 60'

Meeting time and half an hour to go. Celtic rule, but they are already being warned that Rangers in this second half are a different team and are looking to equalize the score, being supported by the fans
​❌​ ANULADO

Rangers' goal finally doesn't go up. The referee has indicated a previous foul by Tomoki. Therefore it remains 1-2 in favor of Celtic
56' ⚽​ GOOOOAAALLL

GOAL BY THE RANGERS. GOAL BY DESSERS.

Rangers counterattack, which manages to equalize the score. In three minutes the game has completely changed

53' ⚽​ GOOOOAAALL

GOAL BY THE RANGERS. GOAL BY TAVERNIER.

The Rangers captain made no mistake from the spot to reduce the gap on the scoreboard.

⏱️ 52' PENALTY

The referee, after reviewing the action in the VAR, signals a favorable penalty in favor of Rangers
7:24 AM3 days ago

⏱️ 48'

The first warning of the second half goes to Celtic with a shot from Hatate, which Butland saved.
⏱️ 46'

The second 45 minutes begin with a change in Rangers. Sima enters in place of Wright, who has remained on the bench
HALF-TIME

The first 45 minutes ended with a 0-2 lead for Celtic. Rodgers' team is far superior and after 20 seconds they already took the lead on the scoreboard after Maeda's goal. O'Riley's penalty extended the lead and after the second they were close to scoring the third before the break. Little from Rangers in this first half
⏱️ 45'

Two minutes of added time. We will go until 47'
⏱️ 44'

Celtic counterattack, which ended with Hatate's shot from the edge of the area, which went wide
🟨​ 43'

Another yellow for a Celtic player. He already has three. This is received by the scorer of the second goal, O'Riley.
⏱️ 43'

Kyogo's shot, which was blocked by defender Godson. He is suffering for Rangers and creating little danger
🟨​ 41'

Hard entry by Alistair Johnston, who takes the yellow card. The second for a Celtic player
⏱️ 38'

Butland now came out well after Kuhn's center to the near post where Kyogo was looking for the shot.
⏱️ 35'

Celtic wants more and has been close to scoring the third goal of the match. Greg Taylor's cross came close to touching it at the far post Kyogo
33' ⚽​ GOOOOAAALLL

CELTIC GOAL. GOAL BY O'RILEY.

Panenka of the Danish midfielder who manages to increase the lead on the scoreboard for Celtic

⏱️ 32' PENALTY

The referee, after reviewing the action on the VAR, signals a penalty in favor of Celtic after Godson's handball inside the area. The visiting team can extend the advantage
⏱️ 30'

First half hour of the match completed at the Ibrox Stadium. Celtic continues to lead the scoreboard after Maeda's goal. Last quarter of an hour of the first half ahead
⏱️ 26'

Double chance in a row for Celtic. First, Maeda's shot was parried by goalkeeper Butland and then Reo Hatate's powerful shot from the edge of the area went narrowly wide.  
⏱️ 24' THE TIE ALMOST ARRIVED

Dangerous chance for Rangers with a corner kick that was finished off by Connor Goldson with a header, who was about to see the goal.
🟨​ 21'

Celtic now warns with a long shot from Nicolas Kühn, which hits a rival player
⏱️ 18'

Celtic now warns with a long shot from Nicolas Kühn, which hits a rival player
Image of Maeda's goal

The Japanese attacker has managed to score his ninth goal of this season
⏱️ 15'

First quarter of an hour of the Scottish classic and Celtic is in charge after Maeda's early goal
⏱️ 12'

Fabio Silva remained on the ground, and he is hurt, but it seems that he will be able to continue on the field of play
⏱️ 8'

Many interruptions due to fouls in this start, but few opportunities
⏱️ 5'

Rangers try to react after conceding the first goal of the match
1' ⚽​ GOOOOOAAALL

CELTIC GOAL. GOAL BY MAEDA.

At 20 seconds, Maeda won the race and with a powerful shot surpassed Butland to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Jug of cold water for Rangers and their fans.

⏱️ 1'

STARTS THE MATCH. The ball is already rolling at the Ibrox Stadium.
ALL READY

The 22 players take to the pitch at the Ibrox Stadium. The match starts in no time, the classic Scottish football derby
Be careful with this information

Rangers are the best local team with 39 points in 16 home games, while Celtic are the best visitors in the Scottish Premiership with 38 points in 14 games away from Celtic Park.
Match referees

John Beaton: Chief Referee

Nick Walsh: VAR Referee

Daniel McFarlane: Assistant

Dougie Potter: Assistant

William Collum: 4th Referee

Duel for the leadership of the Scottish Premiership

Celtic are currently the leaders by one point, although they have a less contested match. The winner of this match would come closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title

This is how Celtic arrived at Ibrox Stadium

Brendan Rodgers' numbers against Rangers

Brendan Rodgrers has won 15 derbies as Celtic coach and his record is very positive with 12 wins, two draws and just one defeat.
Statement by Philippe Clemente (Rangers coach)

About the match, the Rangers coach explained that it is "a six-point game and we also have another one in a few weeks, but it is not a decisive game yet".

He also added that he is happy with the evolution of the team. "We've played 11 games, we've got 30 points out of 33 and we could have got more points in the Motherwell game, so it could have been better than that." 

On Celtic he commented that "they are a good team who will compete and there will be a lot of quality from both sides. These are the things you want for your players and it's the only way to grow as a player, to be challenged, to play tough games and play against good opposition."

Statement by Brendan Rodgers (Celtic manager)

"For me it's an opportunity for us to go there, as we did there earlier in the season and as we've done there on a number of occasions, and show that we have that mentality and mental strength to get through it. whatever period of the game is difficult for us. We still have six games left, which is a lot of games. It may not seem like a lot of games, but it is in a footballing context." 

Although he insisted that the team's mentality is "to go and do what we did at the beginning of the season, which is to win."

Substitutes

Rangers: McCrorie, Cantwell, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Balogun, Barisic, King, McCausland

Celtic: Anthony Ralston, Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Yang Hyun-Jun, James Forrest, Scott Bain, Callum McGregor, Maik Nawrocki y Stephen Welsh

XI Celtic

This is the Celtic eleven that will be looking to storm the Ibrox Stadium 
4:34 AM3 days ago

XI Rangers

Two new additions to the eleven compared to the win over Hibernian  
WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Rangers and Celtic will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL. 
Stay tuned to follow the Rangers vs Celtic game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Celtic as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Celtic online in real time

If you want to watch Rangers vs Celtic in real time, you can follow the game on TV on CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Rangers vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM

Watch out for this Celtic player

Matt O'Riley, a 23-year-old Danish midfielder who has 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 games this season. The Denmark international is coming off a goal and assist against Livingston
4:04 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Rangers player

James Tavernier, the 32-year-old captain of his team, is the second leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 15 goals and eight assists. In total this season he has 22 goals and 10 assists in 48 matches. He has just scored against Hibernian.
News - Celtic

They have won three consecutive victories. In their last match, they have just won 3-0 away against Livingston. They are the leaders of the Scottish Premiership with 74 points, one more than Rangers, who are second, but have one game less played. They have only one defeat in this 2024 and two draws have been Celtic's only defeats this year.  Livingston 0-3 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: 31 de marzo de 2024 Celtic 3-1 St. Johnstone | Scottish Premiership: 16 de marzo de 2024 Celtic 4-2 Livingston | Copa de Escocia: 10 de marzo de 2024 Hearts 2-0 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: 3 de marzo de 2024 Celtic 7-1 Dundee | Scottish Premiership: 28 de febrero de 2024
News - Rangers

They are coming from a 3-1 home win against Hibernian. In the UEFA Europa League they were eliminated against Benfica in the round of 16. They are second in the Scottish Premiership with 73 points, just one point behind Celtic who is the leader. However, Rangers have one game in hand. They have only lost one game in the Scottish Premiership in 2024, the rest have all been wins.  Last five Rangers matches Rangers 3-1 Hibernian | Scottish Premiership: 30 March 2024 Rangers 0-1 Benfica : UEFA Europa League: March 14, 2024 Hibernian 0-2 Rangers : Scottish Cup : 10 March 2024 Benfica 2-2 Rangers | UEFA Europa League: 7 March 2024 Rangers 1-2 Montherwell | Scottish Premiership: 2 March 2024
Background

Another installment of the Glasgow derby. The balance of this classic of Scottish soccer is for Rangers with a balance of 156 wins, one less for Celtic, 145, while 94 duels have ended in a draw, The last time they met was last December 30, 2023 where Celtic won 2-1. Of the last nine, Celtic have managed to win or at least draw in eight. 

Last five matches

Celtic 2-1 Rangers : Scottish Premiership: 30 December 2023

Rangers 0-1 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: September 3, 2023

Rangers 3-0 Celtic | Scottish Premiership: 13 May 2023
Rangers 0-1 Celtic : Scottish Cup : 30 April 2023
Celtic 3-2 Rangers : Scottish Premiership : 8 April 2023

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Glasgow. It was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity for 50817 spectators. 
Preview of the match

Rangers and Celtic will meet this Sunday, April 7, 2024 in the 32nd round of the Scottish Premiership.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Rangers vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
