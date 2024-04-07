Summary: Santos 1-1 America in Liga MX
1:30 AM

Summary

1:09 AM

95' It's over!

Santos tied against América in a match that ended quite eventfully, however neither team managed to get the three points.
1:06 AM

93' Santos changes

Muñoz and 'Dedo' López enter for Carrillo and Aldo López
1:05 AM

92' The one that failed!

Powerful shot by Álvarez at the goal, but the ball ends up hitting the post.
1:03 AM

90'

Five minutes are added to the game
1:01 AM

88'

Sánchez crosses, but the defense ends up getting the ball.
12:58 AM

86'

Carrillo arrived with danger, but Fidalgo tries to take the ball from him and knocks him down.
12:57 AM

84' What thing!

Great start and save by Acevedo preventing the second from falling after the arrival of Álvarez.
12:56 AM

83' Change of America

Néstor Araujo leaves the game and Kevin Álvarez takes his place.
12:53 AM

81' Near!

Shot from outside the area by Jonathan Dos Santos, but the ball passes close to the goal.
12:52 AM

80'

Quiñones looked for the second for the visit, but Acevedo kept that ball.
12:52 AM

79'

America launched itself forward, the forward line does not stop attacking Acevedo's goal.
12:50 AM

77' Goalie!

Fidalgo's cannon shot at the goal that Acevedo rejects, then counterattacks, but the ball ends up in the stands.
12:48 AM

76' Goal, goal for America!

Martin gave the ball to Zendejas, the latter shot at Acevedo's goal, who prevented the equalizer from falling.
12:46 AM

74'

Carrillo's cross, Quiñones rejects, the ball looks for the goal again, but this time it is Henry who takes the ball.
12:45 AM

72'

Quiñones was looking for the equalizer, but the ball was rejected by the defense.
12:43 AM

70' Saints changes

Loroña and Nuñez leave for Sordo and Govea.
12:40 AM

68' America Changes

Zendejas, Fidalgo, Salvador Reyes and Quiñones enter for Dilrosun, Valdés, Fuentes and Rodríguez.
12:39 AM

66' Near!

Araujo manages to head the ball, but the defense deflects it and sends it wide.

12:39 AM

64'

 

Center from Rodríguez, but Nuñez steps up and takes the ball.

12:35 AM

62'

Excellent sweep by the locals, who end up taking the ball away from Dilrosun.
12:33 AM

60'

The visitor seeks to react, Martin goes forward in search of the equalizer.
12:32 AM

58' Saints goal!

Ball leaked to Carrillo, the player drove to the area, entered, took off Malagón, shot at the goal and Fuentes couldn't get the ball out.
12:29 AM

55'

America presses, Dilrosun, Martin and Valdés look for the first.
12:25 AM

53'

Valdés tried to open the scoring with a tremendous shot, however the ball went wide.
12:24 AM

51'

What thing!

Dilrosun's left foot shot at Acevedo's goal, but the ball went wide out of bounds.

12:21 AM

49'

Valdés tries to reach the goal with danger, but the defense takes the ball away from him, preventing him from shooting in search of the first.
12:20 AM

47' Near!

Jordan Carillo tried to get deeper into the Malagón area, but Araujo ended up catching up with him and took the ball away from him.
12:17 AM

45' Whistle blows!

Roll the ball so that the complement is played in the TSM.
12:01 AM

45+2' The first half is over

Half time in Torreón, despite the attempts of both teams the score remains goalless.
11:58 PM

44' Near!

Valdés crosses into the area, the forward shoots at the goal, however Nuñez rejects the ball on the line.
11:57 PM

43'

Center that the local defense rejects in a great way to prevent the scoring from opening.
11:55 PM

41'

América tries to reach the goal by weaving plays, but the local defense rejects the balls.
11:53 PM

39'

Echeverría crosses, but Araujo rejects the ball.
11:52 PM

37'

Santos has not managed to reach the Malagón area with any danger, they have shown little.
11:49 PM

35'

Rodríguez crosses into the area, but Cervantes ends up taking the dangerous round.
11:48 PM

34'

Great exit by Acevedo, preventing Dilsorun from entering his area to shoot.
11:47 PM

33'

Back and forth on the TSM field, both squads seek to generate danger.
11:45 PM

31' What thing!

Henry Martin shot at the local goal, but the ball went wide.
11:44 PM

30'

Good intervention by Nuñez, who ends up taking the ball from Brian Rodríguez.
11:43 PM

29'

Little by little America begins to gain ground and generate danger in Acevedo's goal.
11:41 PM

27'

Carrillo crosses the goal, but Néstor Araujo ends up taking the ball out of the area.
11:39 PM

25' Near!

Powerful shot by Rodríguez at the goal, but the ball goes wide.
11:37 PM

23'

Diego Valdés' shot, but the defense ends up rejecting the ball
11:36 PM

22' It's painted yellow!

After a foul by Araujo on Carrillo, the whistler shows him the warning.
11:33 PM

20'

Good rejection by Malagón, preventing the locals from shooting at their goal.
11:33 PM

19'

Loroña reached the finish line, but ended up crashing his shot into Fuentes.
11:32 PM

17'

Dilrosun arrived with danger, but Cervantes ended up stealing the ball.
11:31 PM

15'

Few emotions in these first minutes, the ball walks around the field of play.
11:27 PM

13'

Center from Rodríguez, but Richard Sánchez fails to make contact with the ball.
11:26 PM

12' Actions stop!

Vladimir Loroña was lying on the field due to an impact on the face and the assistance is now in.
11:23 PM

9'

Echeverría arrived with danger, but the defense ended up preventing his arrival.
11:22 PM

7' Close to first!

Great driving by the locals, the ball is given to Jordan Carrillo, he hits the ball and ends up crashing into the post.
11:20 PM

5'

Rodríguez arrived with danger, but Núñez makes a good intervention.
11:18 PM

2'

The match began back and forth, both teams looking for the rival goal.
11:15 PM

Play!

The ball rolls in the TSM, America visits the Saints.
11:13 PM

Almost!

The match at the TSM is about to begin, and both squads are taking the field for the protocol.
10:55 PM

America: LineUp

Malagón; Fuentes, Araujo, Juárez, Reyes; Valdés, Jonathan, Richard Sánchez, Brian Rodríguez; Martín, Dilrosun
10:55 PM

Santos: LineUp

Acevedo; Loroña, Echeverría, Doria, Núñez, Amione; Carrillo, Cervantes, López, Mariscal, Carrillo
10:54 PM

To the court

Both teams already took the field to warm up before the start of these 90 minutes.
10:54 PM

Keep scoring

America is currently in seventh position in the offensive table with 21 points in their favor, so they will go all out to continue scoring goals.
10:50 PM

They arrived

The Santos squad has already arrived at the building, they will look to play a great game and add three in this match.
10:46 PM

The best defense!

América is the team that has received the fewest goals in this Clausura 2024, with 7 goals against, those led by Jardine come into this match looking to continue with the same solidity.
10:41 PM

They need to add more

There are only 14 goals that the local squad has managed to score, in this match they will go all out seeking to damage the visiting team's defensive barrier.
10:36 PM

Presents

América has already arrived at TSM, being the best team in the competition, the azulcremas will seek to continue adding three in these 90 minutes.
10:31 PM

Keep adding!

América comes to this match leading the general table, currently accumulating eight wins, four draws and one defeat, however they need to add three and for the Rayados not to win to stay in this position.
10:26 PM

It is urgent to lift

Santos has not had a regular season, it is currently positioned in 12th position in the general table, the local squad has achieved four wins, two draws and seven losses.
10:21 PM

Be careful with this player

Santos has to pay special attention to Henry Martin, the forward is América's current top scorer with four goals, and he will go all out to continue scoring goals.
10:16 PM

Jewel!

At half time of this match the 'Guerretón' will take place, a very fun way for the fans to donate toys, these will be thrown onto the playing field at half time.
10:11 PM

Be careful with this player

Ramiro Sordo is the player in which América will seek to put a special mark, the Santista will seek to generate damage in the rival goal looking for a new victory for his team.
10:06 PM

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Santos and América. We will soon share the most relevant information with you, as well as the starting eleven of both squads.
10:01 PM

Don't leave here to follow Santos vs América live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs América live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the TSM Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:56 PM

Where and how to watch Santos vs América online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ViX channel.

Santos vs América can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:51 PM

What time is the Santos vs América match corresponding to Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Santos vs América match on April 6, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 11:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Japan: 07:00 hours

India: 12:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 05:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

9:46 PM

America Statements

André Jardine spoke after the rout of New England: "Everything went well for us, we were dominant, but it's still open and the Vuelta will be tough."

“No, no, these games are 180 minutes, we already have evidence and experiences that tell us that we should play all the time. Respecting the rival, who looked for his goal, they didn't find the goal, it was one of those types of games where everything went well for us. "We were forceful and dominant, but the duel is still open, the second leg is going to be very complicated."

"Let's see if we learn from past experiences, let's hope to close in the best way unlike the last two we had."

“Yes, it surprised me, I expected a balanced and tough match. New England has a way of playing that is not simple to face them, but as I talked about it, everything worked out for us. We were forceful, the first two shots make the difference, the opponent sometimes finds a goal and you have to change everything, but today we can keep this in memory, we executed in a perfect way.”

“I think game planning involved having control of half the court, not playing a back-and-forth game. New England has counterattacks as a direct weapon, they spent a lot of time defending themselves with the ball, for longer possessions, they fouled us offensively, we showed confidence, the first half was like that, it's what we wanted."

“Very good, Malagón comes at a very high level, with a high level of concentration, he always has the desire to keep a clean sheet. He is a goal person, I always see him focused and attentive, as I said, goalkeepers of big teams must be definitive, sometimes the ball doesn't go much, but Malagón is always ready for these decisive moments.”

“To thank the fans, it is impressive, where we are going there is great support, I did not imagine so many people, the light and the presence of more local fans was missing. But there is no distance from our fans, it makes a difference, at the Azteca it must be full because we want to make a bigger difference.”

9:41 PM

America's last lineup

Luis Malagón, Kevin Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Cristian Calderón, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jorge Sánchez, Javairo Dilrosun, Salvador Reyes, Illian Hernández, Henry Martín.
9:36 PM

León's last lineup

Rodolfo Cota; William Tesillo, Iván Moreno, Stiven Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Paul Bellón; Elías Hernández, Edgar Guerra, Gonzalo Napoli; Federico Viñas, José Alvarado.
9:31 PM

How does America get there?

América beat Atlético San Luis at home two goals to one, likewise, the azulcrema squad managed to secure its place in the semifinal of the Concachampions against New York five to zero in the first leg.

9:26 PM

How does Santos arrive?

Santos fell to Juárez in a match where they left a lot to be desired among their fans. Olympic Benito Juárez witnessed a game that failed to meet the expectations of the Santos fans.
9:21 PM

The Santos vs América match will be played at the TSM Stadium

The Santos vs América match will be played at the TSM Stadium in Torreón, Coahuila. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:16 PM

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs América match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
