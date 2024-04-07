Summary: Feyenoord 6-0 Ajax in Eredivisie 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Its over
Feyenoord's victory against Ajax, by 6 goals to 0, in the Eredivisie classic. Humiliation for those from Amsterdam.
Feyenoord goals: Double by Minteh 35' and 56'. Paixao 34' and 66.
David Hancock 47' and Timber 62'.
Santiago Giménez couldn't score a goal, but he was intense, participatory, he had an assist.
92' | 2 Minutes more
Last 2 minutes in the game. Feyenoord looks for the 7th goal.
85'
Last 5 minutes the game is already in its final stretch, Ajax is just looking to finish the game.
83' | Great save
The goalkeeper saved his goal twice, Ajax was looking to score the proud goal. Timon Wellenreuther takes the cake, the last movement will be Paixao, by Ivanusec.
79' | Not Goal
Goal disallowed by Alireza Jahanbaksh, it could have been the 7th goal of the morning.
77'
Santiago Giménez gives his place to Ueda. Minteh went for Jahanbaksh.
75'
Santiago Giménez cannot score the goal, Rulli comes out well to cut off the Mexican's route, trying to score.
67' | Feyenoord goal
Feyenoord goal. This is already humiliation. It was going to be a penalty, but the play continues, Paixao scores the sixth goal, the ball bounces off the crossbar, the fans go crazy.
62' | Feyenoord goal
Feyenoord goal. It's the fifth of the afternoon, Timber scores a great goal, leaving goalkeeper Rulli with no options. Product of a bad start from Ajax.
56' | Feyenoord goal
Feyenoord goal. Double from Minteh, great goal, great definition, on one side of the goal, I sent it to the corner.
52' | They ask for a hand
Santiago Giménez asks for a hand, but there is nothing, the Mexican insists, but the forward is lucky.
50'
Stengs shoots at Rulli's goal, the Argentine saved his goal. Feyenoord does not forgive, looks for the fourth goal.
48'
Ajax starts timidly, Rulli is more of a protagonist, the Argentine goalkeeper has to serve the ball, delivering a handoff.
Second Half
The second half begins. Feyenoord 3-0 Ajax.
Half Time
We go to half time, Feyenoord wins 3 goals to 0. With scores from Paixao at 34', Minteh at 35' and Hancock at 47'. Santiago Giménez had some chances on goal that he missed, Rulli saved.
47'| Feyenoord goal
Feyenoord goal. It's 3-0 on the scoreboard, with a Chilean goal from Santiago Gimenez, Hancko finishes with a header and it's the final goal that will close the first half.
45'
Last 2 more minutes in the game. Feyenoord will have the last corner kick.
38'
Santiago was looking for the 3rd goal, Gimenez shoots over the goal. The Mexican puts his hands to his face.
35' | Feyenoord goal
Goal from Feyenoord, it is the second goal in less than 1 minute, Ajax falls to pieces. Minteh scores, entering the six-yard box alone without a mark.
34' | Feyenoord goal
Feyenoord's goal was scored by the Brazilian, Igor Paixao. He did not forgive the 14th, hitting the ball to the Brazilian goalkeeper.
32'
Santiago Gimenez forgives the goal. Great save by Rulli. It could have been the first.
30'
We reach half an hour into the game, where Feyenoord is playing better, Ajax has not knocked on the door, it is constant with the passes, but the disadvantage of the home team is that it cannot finish the plays.
24'
They call for a foul, Santi falls to the ground, but the referee says there is nothing. Feyenoord owns the game, Ajax delays the game, losing time on the goal kick.
21' | It was almost a goal
Rulli is saved, Feyenoord had the goal at their feet. Again playing on the left wing, but the definition does not arrive.
15'
Wieffer commits a foul, a product of an intensity in searching for the ball. The locals are better at pressing, trying to reach Ruli's goal.
12'
There is an intense fight in the midfield, Ajax tries to come out playing the pass, but the pressure from the local team makes the visitors go to play with Ruli.
6'
Minteh gets a corner kick, with a shot on goal that he makes, instead of not passing the ball, Santi was alone.
4' |What intensity
Ruli had difficulty keeping the ball, the ball had gone out, in the final pass that the home team was trying to make.
1' | First arrival of Feyenoord
Santiago Giménez takes a shot from one side of the Argentine goalkeeper, sends it to a corner kick.
First Time
The match begins, the first 45 minutes of Ajax vs Feyenoord.
A few minutes
We are a few minutes away from starting the match between Feyenoord vs Ajax. Don't leave Vavel, we will continue with the kickoff.
special match
This game is one of the most popular and passionate in the Dutch league. But for Santiago Giménez he needs to be the best player on the Feyenoord team, because he is facing a very strong drought and the points are needed to get closer to PSV who faces AZ on this day.
probability
The odds for this game show Feyenoord as the favorite, with 66%. 20% for Ajax to win and 14% for a draw.
Warm-up
Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Feyenoord vs Ajax.
Ajax Lineup
This is Ajax lineup: Ruli, Rensech, Gaaei, Hato, Bergwijn, Taylor, Kaplan, Mannsverk, Goodts, Tahirovic, Hylnsoon.
Feyenoord Lineup
This is the Feyenoord lineup: Wellenreuther, Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Geertruida, Hancko, Wieffer, Timber, Stengs, Santi Giménez, Minteh, Paixao.
Ajax substitutes
This is Ajax bench: Pasveer, Setford, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Medic, Rijkhoff, Van de Boomen Vos, Fitz-Jim, Sutalo, Gooijer.
Feyenoord substitutes
These are the players who are on the Feyenoord bench: Lamprou, Van Sas, Read, Lopez, Van de Belt, Zerrouki, Lingar, Milambo, Jahanbakhsh, Sauer, Ueda, Ivanusec
They have arrived
Ajax and Feyenoord have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 27 match.
The fans arrived
The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Feijenoord Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes away from warming up.
Ajax's last triumph
Ajax has not beaten Feyenoord since the last Dutch Cup match, by 2 goals to 1. Last 5-04-23, those from Amsterdam won in the semifinal.
What happened in the last game?
In the last game played between Ajax and Feyenoord, it was last 09-27-2023. Where Santiago Giménez scored a hat trick and Paixao scored the winning goal. Being a rout by those from Rotterdam.
The referee
Tonight's referee will be the Dutchman, Danny Desmond with an average of 3 yellow cards per game and 0.22 red cards.
Costumes
Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Ajax vs Feyenoord. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Follow here Feyenoord vs Ajax Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Feyenoord vs Ajax live, as well as the latest information from the Feijenoord Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Feyenoord vs Ajax: match for the in Eredivisie Match?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Ajax: of Sunday 7 April 2024 in several countries:
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
8:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
7:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
10:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
12:30 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
7:30 hrs
|
In Fubo TV.
|
USA
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
7:30 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
6:30 hrs
|
In Star + and ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
8:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday 7 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
What's wrong with Santiago Giménez?
The baby can't have the worst season, after being a champion with this team. He has had a major goal drought, although he is competing with AZ's Vangelis with 24 goals and PSV's Lukk de Jong with 22 goals. Santiago has 21 goals in 26 games, he has not been able to score in the last 3 league games, with Mexico he did not have much activity either. He had two good weeks, against Heracles and PSV scored 2 goals. The 22-year-old Mexican needs to wake up before thinking about big plans for the future.
Feyenoord players to watch
The Mexican Santiago Giménez has not had the best luck, he has good numbers, but a significant drought of goals, failing on goal, with 26 games he has had 21 goals, being the best element of his club. Igor Paixao has 7 goals in the last 25 games. Yankuba Minteh has 21 games and 7 goals. Calvin Stengs is the top assists leader with 9 goals, Quinten Timber has 8, Hartman has 5 assists in 26 games.
Ajax players to watch
Ajax has Steven Berghuis as the assists leader with 8 in the last 17 games. Brian Broubbey has 25 games and 16 goals. Chuba Akpom has 19 games and 9 goals. Steven Bergwijin has 8 goals in 18 games, plus 7 assists.
Recent history of the last 5 matches between Ajax and Feyenoord
Feyenoord won the last game by a landslide of 4 goals to 0 on September 27, 2023. In Ajax's last visit it was a victory for those from Amsterdam by 2 goals to 1. But in the numbers there are 2 victories for Ajax, 2 for Feyenoord and 1 draw. Ajax's recent departures to Rotterdam have been positive, vice versa with Feyenoord.
How is Ajax coming?
Ajax comes in fifth position, after a crazy season, where they have accumulated 7 losses, 12 wins and 9 draws, with 61 goals for and 49 against. Their last game was tied against Go Ahead Eagles by 1 goal. They won against Zwolle by 3 goals to 1. In the Europa League they were eliminated by 4 goals to 0 against Aston Villa, Ajax aspires to rescue their season, winning 5 of 6 games, they only have the opportunity to lose one or tie it . With 7 points difference with AZ, 12 points with Twente to go to European positions.
How is Feyenoord doing?
An alternate reality is in Feyenoord, they tied 0-0 against Volendam, they were eliminated from Europe, the Champions League and Europa Leauge. The league looks complicated to win a two-time championship. In 28 games they have scored 66 points, with 20 wins, 6 draws, 2 losses, 70 goals for and 23 against. They have not lost since December 3, 2023 against PSV in the league. They have 5 games left, and the Dutch Cup against NEC, they can rescue the league, but it seems difficult, because PSV has not lost much, only one game, the game that can define everything is against AZ, give it a light to Feyenoord. Reducing the difference 3 points.
New champion in sight
The Dutch league is completely crazy, with PSV getting close to being champions again, Feyenoord is going down, but maintains position 2 with 66 points, PSV has 75 points. With 9 points difference, 4 wins difference, the classic against Ajax could give PSV the definitive victory, if Feyenoord loses this weekend.
The stadium
The Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, it will be the venue for this match on matchday 22 of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Eredivisie Match Feyenoord vs Ajax Updates!
My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL