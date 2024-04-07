Best moments of Night 2 Wrestlemania 40
2:54 AM2 days ago

Highlights

1:33 AM2 days ago

Highlights Roman vs Cody

11:48 PM2 days ago

Cody Rhodes finished his story in Wrestlemania 40

10:41 PM2 days ago

Thank you Cody Rhodes, thank you VAVEL users

Cody Rhodes finished the story ladies and gentlemen, dreams can come true if you fight, you have faith, today the American nightmare ends its story in the great event of Wrestlemania, you too can finish your story, thank you for joining us all, yours truly says goodbye, with many emotions. Good evening, stay with VAVEL for much more.
10:36 PM2 days ago

🏆🤩The new champion, CODY RHODES

Crossroads, Cody Rhodes looks for another one. There are 3 claps, the story is over ladies and gentlemen, the American nightmare is the new WWE champion, this ending is crazy.
10:32 PM2 days ago

😱How crazy!

The Undertaker appears, The Rock goes to the floor. The stadium is going to collapse from so much excitement from the gentlemen and ladies.
10:31 PM2 days ago

😱How crazy!

The Rock puts an end to John Cena. The Shield's music plays. Cena on the floor, but Roman comes in to hit him with a super punch, how crazy.
10:29 PM2 days ago

😱How crazy!

🧨🏟️ The sand is going to explode with excitement

The Rock enters to put an end to John Cena, after making an attitude adjustment. Roman on the ground and Rhodes the same.

Two generations hand in hand.

10:24 PM2 days ago

🤯 Again only two | 😱How crazy!

Only Sikoa gets everything ready for Roman, another spear cannot defeat him. John Cena enters to save Cody.
10:19 PM2 days ago

🤯 Again only two

He only goes in to save Roman, he goes to lay Roman on Rhodes' body, but Cody is saved.
10:14 PM2 days ago

🤩 This is surprising

Cody Rhodes throws into the barrier, near the commentators. People grow up supporting the American nightmare.
10:09 PM2 days ago

🧨🏟️ The sand is going to explode with excitement

🤯 Again only two

Jey Uso comes in to save Cody, he takes Jimmy to the ramp, a spear to the bottom of the ramp. Cody saves himself from a spear from Roman.

10:04 PM2 days ago

😱How crazy!

Cody throws Roman. The tribal chief is saved in 2 seconds. Rhodes dominates, cross paths but Jimmy Uso enters.
9:59 PM2 days ago

🤯 Again only two

Throw that Cody stops, Roman saves himself with two seconds, Rhodes was close.
9:54 PM2 days ago

🤯 Again only two

Two slaps, Cody Rhodes is saved, after a low blow, a right hand, plus being slammed into the table.
9:49 PM2 days ago

🤯 Low blow from Roman to Rhodes

   Cody Rhodes exchanges blows with Roman Reings. The actions are going outside, the English table is going to be a victim, Rhodes takes everything away to serve the boss.
9:44 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat

🤯 The count only reaches 2
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, it was only 2 slaps. Roman applied the crossroads.
9:39 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat

😱How crazy!
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, with an exchange of blows, both on the ground.
9:34 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat

🤯 The count only reaches 2
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, but only reaches 2 slaps on the first count.
9:29 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat

😱How crazy!
Roman Reigns sends the fight to the outside of the ring, Cody Rhodes resists the blows. The tribal chief asks for space to throw Rhodes, but it is the other way around.
9:24 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat

Roman Reigns started dominating the fight, Cody Rhodes reacts, exchange of blows, Cody looks for the fourth figure.
9:19 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat | Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes | Fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

The Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes fight begins, with The Bloodline rules.
Anything goes tonight.
9:14 PM2 days ago

☝🏼Everyone standing to receive their tribal chief

The tribal chief has arrived, Roman Reigns is here. He is going to defend his reign, the record he set, as the best WWE champion.
9:09 PM2 days ago

🗣️ Whouu, let's finish the story

Enter Cody Rhodes, the American nightmare seeks to make history. Breaking the reign. This fight will be with The Bloodline rules.
9:04 PM2 days ago

Official assistance

Snoop Dogg announces attendance with 145,298 attendees for tonight 2 of Wrestlemania 40.
8:59 PM2 days ago

Are you ready?

Now if you are ready, the main event: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes | Fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
8:54 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat |Iyo Sky vs Bayley

🏆🤩 The new champion

Bayley went for the bionic elbow, closes with the finishing move, winning the WWE Championship. Iyo Sky couldn't get up anymore.

8:49 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat

Bayley survives, there were 3 slaps, she is a warrior. The fans encourage him, Iyo throws himself from the third rope again.
8:44 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat

Bayley falls into Iyo's trap, where she apologized, exchanging blows in the middle of the ring.
8:39 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat

Bayley is saved from the count, she fights with her heart, she was looking to attack Iyo with the ring post. The fans chant in support of Bayley.
8:34 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat

Two claps again, Bayley looks for height, but Iyo continues to hurt her former friend's knee.
8:29 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat

Bayley starts with the 2-clap count, Iyo Sky was saved. She hurts Bayley's knee, hitting her with the post, a key inside the same post.
8:24 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat |Iyo Sky vs Bayley

The fight begins, the rivalry of friends, Iyo Sky vs Bayley.
8:19 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat | A failed friendship

Iyo Sky vs Bayley | Fight for the Smackdown women's championship.
8:14 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

🏆🤩 He is still champion
Logan Paul won, retains the United States championship. Plancha sapito in the middle of the ring. I send Randy Orton to the floor.
8:09 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

Owens is close to winning, but the count reaches 2 claps. Kevin had the glory, Logan fell to the floor and Randy lay in the ring.
8:04 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

Speed saves Logan Paul from his kick. Randy looks for the table, Speed takes an RKO.
7:59 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

KO Randy Orton, Paul with the glove knocks out Owens. An RKO comes out of nowhere from the viper.
7:54 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

Logan almost saved himself, great flight from Owens, but the champion went out of the count. Orton and Owens go at it, Kevin gets out of the RKO.
7:49 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

🤯 The count only reaches 2
Paul and Orton face off in the middle of the ring. Owens breaks the truce with the viper, the champion becomes great in the fight.
7:44 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens team up against Logan Paul. Taking the actions outside, Paul suffers receiving punishment on the table.
7:39 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship

The title fight begins.

 Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship

7:34 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship

🥹 How emotional
Sami Zayn waits for Kevin Owens to wish him luck. The last one to enter is Randy Ortón, the viper is present.
7:29 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship

🤩 This is surprising

The first to enter is Logan Paul, with his PRIME truck.

7:24 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the United States Championship

Next match Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton. Fight for the United States championship
7:19 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

🤩 This is amazing, Yeah
LA Knight defeats Styles, in his first appearance at Wrestlemania. The star took the worst part with the blow below the ring.
7:14 PM2 days ago

🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

🧨🏟️ The sand is going to explode with excitement
Styles hurts LA's knee, limping Knight. Removing the protection from the floor, the star taking the brunt, the count outside the ring reaches 9.
7:09 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

🤯 The count only reaches 2
The Knight takes the phenomenal to the post, dominating this part of the fight. A trip around the world leading Styles to a 2 count.
7:04 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

LA Knight takes the action outside the ring, hitting AJ Styles against the commentary table. The phenomenal one reacts.
6:59 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

As LA Knight and AJ Styles appear on the scene, the fight begins with Styles attacking first.
6:54 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles

The next fight will be the great rivalry between LA Knight vs AJ Styles. A good story has been built.
6:49 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

🤩 This is surprising

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeated Karion Kross and Final Testament. With an iron over the third rope by Montez Ford.

6:44 PM2 days ago

🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

😱How crazy!
Bobby Lashley defeats Karion Kross, the Street Profits take control of the fight, looking for more tables on the orders of Bubba Ray.
6:39 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

😱How crazy!
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins show off with individual movements, Bobby stays in the ring alone with Kroos. But Scarlett saves the leader from her, the first table breaks.
6:34 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

The Final Testament punishes Bobby with kendo sticks, Angelo saves the two count.
6:29 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

Bubba Ray Dudley as the guest referee, starts the fight.
6:24 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament

The second match will be the Philadelphia style extreme rules fight. Snoop Dogg enters as special commentator, Bubba Ray Dudley will be the guest referee.
6:19 PM2 days ago

🏆🤩 The new champion, Damian Priest

This was the moment of Damian Priest entering the ring, exchanging his briefcase and becoming the new World Heavyweight champion.
6:14 PM2 days ago

😱How crazy!

Drew Mcintyre was looking for CM Punk, the one from Chicago sends him to the ground, Damian Priest enters the ring, exchanges his briefcase and is the new World Heavyweight champion.
6:09 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

This is how Drew Mcintyre celebrates, looking for CM Punk, the one from Chicago applauds him, the Scotsman goes to the table to say a few words to him.
6:04 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

🏆🤩  The new champion

Seth Rollins is not saved this time, Drew Mcintyre defeats the champion with a Claymore.

5:59 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins stomps him on the English broadcast table. But there is Claymore, which only reaches two.
5:54 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Another two count
Seth Rollins saves himself again, Drew goes to the English broadcast table.
5:49 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Drew was looking for the second Claymore, but Rollins gives him another stomp and Pedigree. He was saved by the Scotsman. Now Seth gets out of the two count. Drew looks for Punk's staff, to send him to sleep.
5:44 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Just two!
The actions take place outside the ring, Cm Punk watches, Rollins stomps him, Drew is saved.
5:39 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Narrowly!
Only two seconds into Drew's first attempt, the Scotsman applies his special move, Seth saves himself in two, Mcintyre takes the fight outside.
5:34 PM2 days ago

🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

The fight for the world heavyweight championship begins, Seth Rollins vs. Drew Mcintyre.
5:29 PM2 days ago

🤩 Enter the champion, the architect

Seth Rollins enters the arena, all the fans sing his song, in the most important moment in history, retaining his championship.
5:24 PM2 days ago

🤩 Enter the Scottish warrior

The first fight will be Seth Rollins vs Drew Mcintyre for the world heavyweight championship. The challenger enters first, with a personalized entrance set in his style, at the time to take the gold.
5:19 PM2 days ago

🤩 Bravo boss

Stephanie McMahon enters to welcome us for the second night, with the new stage in the company with Triple H at the helm.
5:14 PM2 days ago

🇺🇸🤩 We listen to God Bless America

We have the moment before listening to God Bless America and then the boss Stephanie McMahon has entered.
5:09 PM2 days ago

😱 How crazy!

CM Punk comes out to the rhythm of In a cult of personality, for the first fight. Seth Rollins vs Drew Mcintyre for the world heavyweight championship
5:04 PM2 days ago

💥Wrestlemania night 2 begins 🏟️🔥

Here at VAVEL we bring you LIVE, minute by minute of every action that happens from Philadelphia.
4:59 PM2 days ago

🤯Minutes from the start 🔥🏟️

We are a few minutes away from the start of the second night of Wrestlemania 40. Follow us at VAVEL, totally LIVE.
4:54 PM2 days ago

The best breakout star of the year?

LA Knight took home the award for best new superstar of the year. The veteran will end his rivalry with AJ Styles tonight.
4:49 PM2 days ago

What was the best comeback of the year?

The best comeback of the year was for CM Punk, being the most anticipated moment of the fans, he triumphed twice this morning, the Chicago native took the OMG moment of the year.

4:44 PM2 days ago

Who was the best female superstar of the year?

Rhea Ripley was awarded as the best female superstar of the year. Additionally, she won along with Charlotte for best match of the year.
4:39 PM2 days ago

How many Slammys did Rhodes win?

Cody Rhodes won Best Entry, Male Superstar of the Year, Best Rivalry of the Year with Roman Reigns.
Also, the Mic Drop of the Year.
4:34 PM2 days ago

Who will be the referee?

In the final fight of Cody Rhodes vs Roma Reigns, the designated referee will be Charles Robinson.
4:29 PM2 days ago

Special support to Cody

Brandi Rhodes, wife of Cody Rhodes, is ready to go out to support her husband, the American Nightmare. In this photo outside the parking lot, next to Cody's bus you can see a special outfit: “The Nightmare Family.” .
4:24 PM2 days ago

He sends his support

Mercedes Moné, known in WWE as Sasha Banks, her boss sends her special support to her lifelong friend, Bayley.
“Be so good that they can't ignore you because you were born to do this.”
Bayley faces Io Sky tonight for the WWE women's championship.
4:19 PM2 days ago

This is how the tribal chief prepares

Roman Reigns thus prepares for the second night of Wrestlemania with gym work.
4:14 PM2 days ago

Special sponsorship

Cody Rhodes teamed up with Logal Paul and KSI. To be the first WWE superstar to be an ambassador for the PRIME drink. Remember that this product is part of the UFC, WWE and some football, basketball and baseball teams. Yesterday we saw the PRIME logo in the middle of the ring.
4:09 PM2 days ago

special invitation

Remember that in the fight for the world heavyweight championship, between Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. The special guest at the commentary table will be CM PUNK.
4:04 PM2 days ago

Is your opportunity going to be effective?

Damian Priest is the current owner of the bank money briefcase, it is rumored that the Puerto Rican will cash in on his opportunity in the Seth vs Drew match.
3:59 PM2 days ago

What is happening in the preview?

Inside the live Wrestlemania preview outside the Lincoln Financial Field, there is a great atmosphere at the specialist table, with Cm Punk, Big E, Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Wade Barret. Commenting on tonight's fights, reviewing the stories.

3:54 PM2 days ago

Tonight's card for Wrestlemania 40

This is the billboard for night 2 of Wrestlemania 40, with great emotions and drama awaits us.
💥 World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
💥 Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride vs. The Final Testament
💥 The Knight vs. AJ Styles
💥 United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
💥 WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
💥 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.
3:49 PM2 days ago

Rumors

There are many rumors within this Wrestlemania night. Also, from the next day's RAW. The most recent rumor is of MJF spotted at the Philadelphia airport. In addition, Jacob Fatu would have signed with WWE, according to Fightfut Select. Entering a possible intervention in the main event.
Remember that there are many comments about possible interventions in the Román vs Cody fight. Like the arrival of John Cena and Stone Cold.
3:44 PM2 days ago

Will the story end today?

Triple H published a video on Twitter, as a preview of the great rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns. Where it is expected to catch fans with the drama of this great story that has been in the making for more than 1 year.
3:39 PM2 days ago

What happened in he Bloodline vs Team Cody Rhodes tag team match?

Yesterday was crazy, the fight that The Bloodline and the American nightmare team gave us was unique.
The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, in a duel that had everything, drama, joy, suspense, tension, that the fans enjoyed, today there will be rules of lineage in the fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship . So we expect many interventions from Roman's cousins and surprises from the boss, The Rock.

3:34 PM2 days ago

A big surprise

Yesterday Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were protagonists in Rey Mysterio's fight, helping the San Diego native to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.
3:29 PM2 days ago

The champion arrived

Logan Paul has arrived at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, the champion defends his championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.
3:24 PM2 days ago

The fans arrived

Fans from the WWE universe have already arrived at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium. It will be full again, after the success of night 1 in which great emotions were experienced.
3:19 PM2 days ago

We are back

We are back for the minute by minute of Wrestlemania 40. We will shortly share relevant data about the fights and tonight's card.
3:14 PM2 days ago

Follow here Wrestlemania 40 Updates!

In a few moments we will share with you all the information related to the Wrestlemania 40 live, as well as all the news from the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, such as interesting facts. Don't miss any detail of the Royal Rumble with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.
3:09 PM2 days ago

How to watch WrestleMania 40 Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Sunday April 7, 2024

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock and WWE Network. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.

USA Internet Commentary: VAVEL

3:04 PM2 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for WrestleMania 40: match for WWE?

This is the start time of the fight WrestleMania 40: of Sunday April 7, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

In WWE Network.

Bolivia

Sunday April 7, 2024

19:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

Brazil

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

Chile

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

In WWE Network.

Colombia

Sunday April 7, 2024

18:00 hrs

In WWE Network.

Ecuador

Sunday April 7, 2024

18:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

Spain

Sunday April 7, 2024

11:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

Canada

Sunday April 7, 2024

18:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

USA

Sunday April 7, 2024

18:00 hrs

In Peacock and WWE Network.

Mexico

Sunday April 7, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.

Paraguay

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

In WWE Network.

Peru

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

In WWE Network.

Uruguay

Sunday April 7, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.

Venezuela

Sunday April 7, 2024

19:00 hrs

 In WWE Network.
2:59 PM2 days ago

What can we expect from the second chapter Reigns vs Rhodes?

If night 1 was crazy with the main event, few of us expected this magnitude of fight, the Roman vs Cody confrontation on the second evening of Wrestlemania, will be a total success, where the fans will leave happy, whatever the result. With the bets on the side of the American nightmare. But the Tribal Chief's reign may continue for a while longer, making it the longest in history. We will see many interventions in the fight, from all of The Bloodline, complicating the story for Cody Rhodes, but in my opinion we may be seeing tomorrow from Philadelphia the fall of the Roman Empire, to make room for the new king, Rhodes will not have an easy time winning , but he will find a way to achieve it, there are many rumors, with interventions from several historical figures who help Cody, the only thing left to do is enjoy every minute of this event that promises a lot.
2:54 PM2 days ago

When was Cody Rhodes' last win at Wrestlemania?

The last victory of the American nightmare won in his return to WWE, Wrestlemania 38 was the venue when he faced Seth Rollins, being his surprise rival and winning in a great fight against the architect.
2:49 PM2 days ago

When was the last time Roman Reings lost at Wrestlemania?

Roman Reings was defeated for the last time at Wrestlemania 34, for the universal championship against Brock Lesnar. By count of 3. In the same Wrestlemania 31 he lost to the beast, due to the interference of Seth Rollins exchanging his money briefcase at the bank.
2:44 PM2 days ago

What happened in chapter 1 between Roman and Cody?

Cody Rhodes started this story heading to Wrestlemania 39, winning the Royal Rumble. Roman Reings being his rival, the event was held at the Sofi Stadium, from Los Angeles, California. The main event was this great fight, the two top WWE stars gave us one of the best moments in the history of the showcase of the immortals. A fight full of adrenaline and shared emotions, drama, joy and anger. Where Cody had everything to become the new champion, but the interventions impacted this fight. Only Sikoa gave Roman the victory, with his presence, after the American nightmare had everything ready to apply the last move, but a spear broke Rhodes, that day the Cody sequence began to seek to culminate their story in a rematch with the tribal chief.

2:39 PM2 days ago

Wrestlemania 40 Night 1 Results

Night one of the great event of Wrestlemania 40 was a total success. We had results that few of us imagined, the fans were satisfied with the stellar event, all the fights were worthy of the showcase of the immortals. Night 2 can't wait any longer. These were the results of the billboard of the first chapter of Wrestlemania.
In the WWE Tag Team Championship ladder match, two new champions won, the teams of Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and The Awesome Truth.
Rey Mysterio with the help of Jason Kelce, defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Remember that Dragon Lee was replaced by Andrade the Idol.
For Mami's championship, Rhea Ripley retained her reign against Becky Lynch.
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL.
With the fight of brothers, Jey Uso took revenge against the same blood of Jimmy Uso.
For the International championship, the general of the ring, Gunther fought and fought against Sami Zayn in a fight with a lot of tension, drama, to be the victory of the new Canadian champion, Sami Zayn.
The main event, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, in a fight that had everything, drama, joy, suspense, tension, that the fans enjoyed, tomorrow night 2 there will be lineage rules in the fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
2:34 PM2 days ago

Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 billboard

This will be the billboard for night 2 of Wrestlemania 40, the big main event will be the big fight, the chapter that closes the story of the rivalry between Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes.

• Seth Rollins vs Drew Mcintyre | Fight for the world heavyweight championship
• Iyo Sky vs Bayley | Fight for the Smackdown women's championship
• LA Knight vs AJ Styles
• Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
• Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton | Fight for the United States championship
• Main event: Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes | Fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

2:29 PM2 days ago

Where will Wrestlemania be?

Wrestlemania 40 will be completely Live from Philadelphia, the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium with a capacity for 68,532 thousand spectators. For 20 years this stadium has been the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFL team. This will be the first time that Wrestlemania will be held in that city.
2:24 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Wrestlemania 40 Match: Cody Rhodes vs RomanReings Live Updates

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre- fight analysis, score updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL.
