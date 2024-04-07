Best moments of Night 2 Wrestlemania 40

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Highlights Roman vs Cody
Cody Rhodes finished his story in Wrestlemania 40
When you DO THE WORK, you go from UNDESIRABLE TO UNDENIABLE!#CodyRhodes rules at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/5ZzUKCdD3y — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Thank you Cody Rhodes, thank you VAVEL users
FINISHED. THE. STORY. ❤️#CodyRhodes earned that #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/U5IAnBimgv— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🏆🤩The new champion, CODY RHODES
UNDERTAKER!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zUlo3bItZu— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
SIERRA— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
HOTEL
INDIA
ECHO
LIMA
DELTA
WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/1lFRUqKbFA
The Rock enters to put an end to John Cena, after making an attitude adjustment. Roman on the ground and Rhodes the same.
Two generations hand in hand.
THE CHAMP IS HERE!!!— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
It's payback time at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/qWwkHtFp0Q
🤯 Again only two | 😱How crazy!
🤯 Again only two
🤩 This is surprising
🧨🏟️ The sand is going to explode with excitement
Jey Uso comes in to save Cody, he takes Jimmy to the ramp, a spear to the bottom of the ramp. Cody saves himself from a spear from Roman.
🤯 Again only two
🤯 Again only two
🤯 Low blow from Roman to Rhodes
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, it was only 2 slaps. Roman applied the crossroads.
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, with an exchange of blows, both on the ground.
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat
Roman Reigns covers Cody Rhodes, but only reaches 2 slaps on the first count.
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat
Roman Reigns sends the fight to the outside of the ring, Cody Rhodes resists the blows. The tribal chief asks for space to throw Rhodes, but it is the other way around.
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat
🔥🏟️ Sixth Combat | Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes | Fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Anything goes tonight.
☝🏼Everyone standing to receive their tribal chief
🗣️ Whouu, let's finish the story
Can #CodyRhodes finish the story TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL? pic.twitter.com/wVIZyhVyVS— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Official assistance
Are you ready?
DING DONG! #Bayley WINS!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2V17JQoAK— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat |Iyo Sky vs Bayley
Bayley went for the bionic elbow, closes with the finishing move, winning the WWE Championship. Iyo Sky couldn't get up anymore.
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat
#Bayley looks to dethrone #IYOSKY at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/TdF9gg3rVc— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat |Iyo Sky vs Bayley
🔥🏟️ Fifth Combat | A failed friendship
What a #WrestleMania entrance for @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/27GUATkU30— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
Logan Paul won, retains the United States championship. Plancha sapito in the middle of the ring. I send Randy Orton to the floor.
PRIME-MANIA!@LoganPaul & @ishowspeedsui keep the #USTitle in the Maverick's grasp at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/HpWl7zkL4R— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
RKO to @ishowspeedsui at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/8npyBAmsMT— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
Paul and Orton face off in the middle of the ring. Owens breaks the truce with the viper, the champion becomes great in the fight.
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship
Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship
Sami Zayn waits for Kevin Owens to wish him luck. The last one to enter is Randy Ortón, the viper is present.
BROTHERLY LOVE. ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0wpuHoSV9P— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton for the United States Championship
The first to enter is Logan Paul, with his PRIME truck.
🔥🏟️ Fourth Combat | Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the United States Championship
🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
LA Knight defeats Styles, in his first appearance at Wrestlemania. The star took the worst part with the blow below the ring.
He's FLIPPING OUT at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZPWJugCh0T— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
Styles hurts LA's knee, limping Knight. Removing the protection from the floor, the star taking the brunt, the count outside the ring reaches 9.
🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
The Knight takes the phenomenal to the post, dominating this part of the fight. A trip around the world leading Styles to a 2 count.
🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
🔥🏟️ Third Combat | LA Knight vs AJ Styles
🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeated Karion Kross and Final Testament. With an iron over the third rope by Montez Ford.
The Pride se lleva la victoria ante el Final Testament en un muy entretenido Philadelphia Street Fight, con el público metidísimo y los homenajes a ECW y los Dudley, gracias al Splash de Montez Ford.— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 7, 2024
Cortita y al pie. Me ha gustado mucho para el tiempo. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ntIryTk3V1
🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
Bobby Lashley defeats Karion Kross, the Street Profits take control of the fight, looking for more tables on the orders of Bubba Ray.
🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins show off with individual movements, Bobby stays in the ring alone with Kroos. But Scarlett saves the leader from her, the first table breaks.
🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
🔥🏟️ Second Combat | Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
🏆🤩 The new champion, Damian Priest
It's CASH-IN TIME!!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WuB9CKDDHC— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
😱How crazy!
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
Seth Rollins is not saved this time, Drew Mcintyre defeats the champion with a Claymore.
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
Seth Rollins saves himself again, Drew goes to the English broadcast table.
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
The actions take place outside the ring, Cm Punk watches, Rollins stomps him, Drew is saved.
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
Only two seconds into Drew's first attempt, the Scotsman applies his special move, Seth saves himself in two, Mcintyre takes the fight outside.
🔥🏟️ First Combat | Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre
🤩 Enter the champion, the architect
🤩 Enter the Scottish warrior
🤩 Bravo boss
🇺🇸🤩 We listen to God Bless America
💥Wrestlemania night 2 begins 🏟️🔥
🤯Minutes from the start 🔥🏟️
The best breakout star of the year?
What was the best comeback of the year?
Who was the best female superstar of the year?
How many Slammys did Rhodes win?
Also, the Mic Drop of the Year.
Who will be the referee?
Special support to Cody
Game Day. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/08ouQHnIZW— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 7, 2024
He sends his support
“Be so good that they can't ignore you because you were born to do this.”
Bayley faces Io Sky tonight for the WWE women's championship.
Be so good they can’t ignore you because yoU we’re born to do this @itsBayleyWWE— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 7, 2024
💙🌟 pic.twitter.com/Pcp4unvKzz
This is how the tribal chief prepares
Special sponsorship
Our first WWE Superstar — Welcome to the PRIME family @CodyRhodes #FinishTheStory pic.twitter.com/i3hrFqrXIK— DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) April 6, 2024
special invitation
Is your opportunity going to be effective?
What is happening in the preview?
Tonight's card for Wrestlemania 40
💥 World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
💥 Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride vs. The Final Testament
💥 The Knight vs. AJ Styles
💥 United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
💥 WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
💥 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.
Rumors
Remember that there are many comments about possible interventions in the Román vs Cody fight. Like the arrival of John Cena and Stone Cold.
Will the story end today?
Their story has captivated an entire industry for over a year. Tonight, they main event the biggest #WrestleMania EVER. No matter the outcome, after tonight… nothing will be the same.@WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes, TONIGHT at @WrestleMania XL Sunday 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/oDj9BQGNu0— Triple H (@TripleH) April 7, 2024
What happened in he Bloodline vs Team Cody Rhodes tag team match?
The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, in a duel that had everything, drama, joy, suspense, tension, that the fans enjoyed, today there will be rules of lineage in the fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship . So we expect many interventions from Roman's cousins and surprises from the boss, The Rock.
A big surprise
The champion arrived
The fans arrived
We are back
Follow here Wrestlemania 40 Updates!
How to watch WrestleMania 40 Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock and WWE Network.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.
USA Internet Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for WrestleMania 40: match for WWE?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Chile
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Spain
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Canada
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
USA
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
In Peacock and WWE Network.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Peru
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday April 7, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In WWE Network.
What can we expect from the second chapter Reigns vs Rhodes?
When was Cody Rhodes' last win at Wrestlemania?
When was the last time Roman Reings lost at Wrestlemania?
What happened in chapter 1 between Roman and Cody?
Wrestlemania 40 Night 1 Results
In the WWE Tag Team Championship ladder match, two new champions won, the teams of Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and The Awesome Truth.
Rey Mysterio with the help of Jason Kelce, defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Remember that Dragon Lee was replaced by Andrade the Idol.
For Mami's championship, Rhea Ripley retained her reign against Becky Lynch.
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL.
With the fight of brothers, Jey Uso took revenge against the same blood of Jimmy Uso.
For the International championship, the general of the ring, Gunther fought and fought against Sami Zayn in a fight with a lot of tension, drama, to be the victory of the new Canadian champion, Sami Zayn.
The main event, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, in a fight that had everything, drama, joy, suspense, tension, that the fans enjoyed, tomorrow night 2 there will be lineage rules in the fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 billboard
• Seth Rollins vs Drew Mcintyre | Fight for the world heavyweight championship
• Iyo Sky vs Bayley | Fight for the Smackdown women's championship
• LA Knight vs AJ Styles
• Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs The Final Testament
• Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton | Fight for the United States championship
• Main event: Roman Reings vs Cody Rhodes | Fight for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.