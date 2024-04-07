End of the transmission
We finish the coverage of the Connecticut Huskies 86 to 72 home win over Alabama Crimson Tide in a game corresponding to the final four of the NCAAB 2024, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
End of the game
Connecticut Huskies won 86 to 72 over Alabama Crimson Tide at State Farm Stadium.
2 | 0:23
Three-point basket in the game, scored by Tristen Newton of Connecticut Huskies.
2 | 1:51
Individual free throw scoring in the game, the basket was made by Mark Sears of Alabama Crimson Tide.
2 | 3:28
Alabama Crimson Tide's Grant Nelson gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.
2 | 5:47
Timeout in the game, this time it was called by Alabama Crimson Tide.
2 | 7:28
Connecticut Huskies' Cam Spencer gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
2 | 9:38
Three-point basket in the game, the basket was scored by Samson Johnson of Connecticut Huskies.
2 | 11:41
Timeout in the game, called by Alabama Crimson Tide.
2 | 13:58
Three-point basket attempt missed by Rylan Griffen of Alabama Crimson Tide, the ball is taken by the opponent and he starts his attack.
2 | 15:34
Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were made by Donovan Clingan of Connecticut Huskies.
2 | 17:28
Three-point basket in the game, the score was made by Aaron Estrada of Alabama Crimson Tide.
2 | 19:18
Stephon Castle of the Connecticut Huskies gets a rebound on defense and initiates the offense for his team by setting up the play.
Second quarter begins
Connecticut Huskies hope to continue to hold the lead.
End of the first quarter
Connecticut Huskies 44 - 40 Alabama Crimson Tide
1 | 0:38
New timeout in the game, this time it was called by Connecticut Huskies.
1 | 1:44
Two-point basket at the timeout after a long Connecticut Huskies possession, the basket scored by Donovan Clingan.
1 | 3:21
Tristen Newton of Connecticut Huskies gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
1 | 5:24
Timeout in the game, it was called by Alabama Crimson Tide.
1 | 7:35
Three-point basket in the contest, scored by Alabama Crimson Tide's Rylan Griffen.
1 | 9:28
Alabama Crimson Tide's Mark Sears gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team by building the play.
1 | 11:41
New double free throw scoring in the commitment, this time the baskets were scored by Cam Spencer of Connecticut Huskies.
1 | 13:41
Connecticut Huskies' Alex Karaban grabs an offensive rebound and scores a two-point basket.
1 | 15:31
Timeout in the game, it was called by Alabama Crimson Tide.
1 | 17:55
Double free throw scoring in the match, the baskets were scored by Alex Karaban of Connecticut Huskies.
1 | 19:19
First three-point basket of the game, scored by Grant Nelson Makes of Alabama Crimson Tide.
Game on!
The game is underway between Connecticut Huskies and Alabama Crimson Tide
Everything is ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game at State Farm Stadium.
Connecticut Huskies starters
Alabama Crimson Tide starters
Last five Alabama Crimson Tide games
Alabama Crimson Tide 88 - 102 Florida (NCAAB D - I game)
Alabama Crimson Tide 109 - 96 Charleston (NCAAB D - I match)
Alabama Crimson Tide 72 - 61 Grand Canyon (NCAAB D - I match)
North Carolina 87 - 89 Alabama Crimson Tide (NCAAB D - I match)
Alabama Crimson Tide 89 - 82 Clemson (NCAAB D - I match)
Last five Connecticut Huskies games
Connecticut Huskies 73 - 57 Marquette (NCAAB D - I game)
Connecticut Huskies 91 - 52 Stetson (NCAAB D - I match)
Connecticut Huskies 75 - 58 Northwestern (NCAAB D - I game)
Connecticut Huskies 82 - 52 San Diego State (NCAAB D - I game)
Connecticut Huskies 77 - 52 Illinois (NCAAB D - I game)
Arrival of Connecticut Huskies at the Stadium
The defending champs have arrived 👀#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/SfPHIlVnvi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024
Arrival of Alabama Crimson Tide at the Stadium
The Tide is rollin' into State Farm Stadium 🐘#MarchMadness @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/loyNpz0Gtu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024
Get ready!
We are now ready to bring you the rebroadcast of the Connecticut Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game corresponding to the NCAAB 2024 final four game.
Key player in Alabama Crimson Tide
One of the most outstanding players in Alabama Crimson Tide is Mark Sears, the 22 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 23 points.
Key player for Connecticut Huskies
One of the players to watch out for in Connecticut Huskies is Donovan Clingan, the 20-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 25, 2022 in the framework of the regular season of the NCAAB D - I 2022-2023, where Connecticut Huskies managed to win by a score of 82 points against 67 of Alabama Crimson Tide.
The player who scored the most points for Connecticut Huskies in that game was Adama Sanogo with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Alabama Crimson Tide in that game was Brandon Miller with 18.
History Connecticut Huskies vs Alabama Crimson Tide
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Connecticut Huskies, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Alabama Crimson Tide have won two. In total games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Connecticut Huskies who have scored 413 points compared to 384 for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Actuality - Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide has been having a good performance in the 2024 NCAAB season, as they reached the Final Four after leaving Clemson on the road by a score of 89 - 82.
Actuality - Connecticut Huskies
Connecticut Huskies has been having a good performance in the actuality of the NCAAB season, as they reached the final four after leaving Illinois in the road by a score of 77 to 52.
The match will be played at the State Farm Stadium
The match between Connecticut Huskies and Alabama Crimson Tide will take place at the State Farm Stadium in the city of Glendale (United States), this stadium is where the Arizona Cardinals team plays its home games, it was built in 2003 and has a capacity for approximately 63,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Connecticut Huskies vs Alabama Crimson Tide game in real time, valid for NCAAB 2024 final four game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.