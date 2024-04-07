Summary
It's over
Sheffield United drew 2-2 against Chelsea in a Premier League match, the home team tied the game at the last minute.
90+7' Yellow card
Yellow card for Anel Ahmedhodžić
90+4' Goal by McBurnie
GOAL! by Sheffield, Oliver McBurnie found a rebound, to be left alone and push the ball in.
90+3' Change
Chelsea substitution, Cesare Casadei and Benoît Badiashile come on for Nicolas Jackson and Marc Cucurella.
90+1' Change
Sheffield Wednesday substitution, Jack Robinson off due to injury, Vinícius Souza on
90' Compensation time
5 minutes of compensation are added
89' Yellow card
Oliver Luke Arblaster sees yellow card
87' Change and yellow card
Sheffield Wednesday substitute Auston Trusty for Cameron Archer
Marc Cucurella sees yellow card
85'
Chelsea don't want to leave with a slim lead, they look for another goal
82' Change
Chelsea change, Noni Madueke comes off for Mikhail Mudryk
78'
Corner kick wasted for Sheffield Wednesday
75'
Chelsea continue to search down the flanks, but the ball goes over the bar Chelsea change, Cole Palmer off for Carney Chukwuemeka Sheffield Wednesday, Mason Holgate comes off for James McAtee
72'
Palmer took a shot from outside the box, but Ivo Grbić managed to get a hand to the ball and send it for a corner kick
69'
Sheffield is trying to take advantage of every ball and speed to generate a counter
66' Goal by Madueke
GOAL! from Chelsea, Noni Madueke manages to get past the defense on the left flank and drive the ball into the center of the goal.
65'
Blues play with the ball in midfield, as they move from this they end up giving the ball away
62'
Palmer fails to connect good passes, gives the ball away
59' Yellow card
Jack Robinson sees a yellow card
58'
The pace of the game has slowed down, both teams are not generating much in attack
55'
Sheffield looks down the wing, but his shots go over the top
52' Yellow card
Ben Brereton sees a yellow card
51'
Chelsea still on top, looking to regain their lead
48'
Chelsea continue to search down the flanks, but Sheffield Wednesday look to counter-attack
45' Second half begins
The second half kicks off, with each team currently holding a point.
45+2' Halftime
The first half is over
45' Compensation time
2 minutes of compensation are added
44'
Chelsea try to get past midfield, but they look very depleted
41' Yellow card
Trevoh Chalobah is shown a yellow card for dangerous play.
38'
Chelsea continue to look for the front, but they give the ball away and the home side generates the counter blows
35'
Sheffield tries to play from their area, but Chelsea's pressure is superior
32' Goal by Bogle
GOAL! for Sheffield United, Jayden Bogle came in from the right flank and crossed the ball in to tie the game.
29'
Blues have many errors in defense, leaving options to the home side
26'
Sheffield still can't get much of the ball, they don't get past midfield
23'
Cole Palmer had gone down the left flank, but when he shot he smashes the ball into the defense
20'
Chelsea have more of the ball, but in attack both teams are evenly matched
17'
Chelsea are losing the ball too easily, leaving the opposition free down the flank
14'
Sheffield tries to find a gap in Chelsea's midfield.
11' Goal by Silva
GOAL! for Chelsea, Thiago Silva strikes with his left foot after a cross from a corner kick, scoring the first goal.
9'
Conor Gallagher looked to finish from the left flank, but the ball goes over the top
6'
Chelsea play from the back, they play with the ball gradually
3'
Chelsea starts with possession of the ball
Match kicks off
Sheffield United vs Chelsea at Bramall Lane in a match with a great attendance.
They take to the field
Both teams take to the field for the start of this Premier League match at Bramall Lane.
Opportunity to redeem himself
Moisés Caicedo did not have a good game against Manchester United, as they had just come from behind to win an agonizing victory over the Red Devils.
However, Caicedo made a mistake that led to the opponent's reaction and almost won the game.
Despite the mistake, his coach Mauricio Pochettino maintains confidence in the midfielder, but he still needs to be at least at his best.
Sheffield Wednesday's next match
The home side are coming off a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their last game, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sat. Apr. 13, Brentford vs Sheffield United, English Premier League
Chelsea's next match
The visitors are coming off a 4-3 win over Manchester United in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Mon, Apr 15, Chelsea vs Everton, English Premier League
Sheffield United XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at Bramall Lane, duel corresponding to Premier League
Blades starting XI to face Chelsea! ⚔️🔴— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 7, 2024
Osborn and McBurnie return to the first eleven as Cameron Archer appears in a matchday squad for the first time since February. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/q4K44I3Wxg
Chelsea's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Bramall Lane in the Premier League clash
Your Chelsea team news has landed! 🗞️@ParimatchUK | #CFC | #ShuChe pic.twitter.com/Le1C7qBkoK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 7, 2024
Bramall Lane
Bramall Lane is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, a team that will play its matches from the 2023-2024 season in the Premier League. It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world. It has a capacity of 32,050 fans and was inaugurated on April 30, 1855.
Background
This will be the 86th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 28 wins for Sheffield United, 16 draws and 42 for Chelsea, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Chelsea, while Sheffield United have 1 win and the scales are very even and unfavorable for both clubs, as they have not drawn a single match in the last 5 meetings.
Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United, Mar. 21, 2021, English FA Cup
Sheffield United 1 - 2 Chelsea, Feb. 7, 2021, English Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 1 Sheffield United, Nov. 7, 2020, English Premier League
Sheffield United 3 - 0 Chelsea, Jul. 11, 2020, English Premier League
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Premier League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Watch out for this Sheffield United player.
Scotland striker, 27 year old Oliver McBurnie has been performing well, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Scotland striker, Oliver McBurnie, the striker will play his nineteenth game this season, in the past he played 12 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 18 games.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
England midfielder, 28 year old Cole Palmer has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England midfielder, Cole Palmer, the attacker will play his 27th game this season, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, currently has 16 goals in 26 games.
How is Sheffield United coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against AFC Bournemouth, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence.
Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United, Apr. 4, 2024, England Premier League
Sheffield United 3 - 3 Fulham, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Sheffield United, Mar. 9, 2024, English Premier League
Sheffield United 0 - 6 Arsenal, Mar. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Sheffield United, Feb. 25, 2024, England Premier League
How is Chelsea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Leicester City, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 4 - 3 Manchester United, Apr. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 2 Burnley, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 2 Leicester City, Mar. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Chelsea 3 - 2 Newcastle United, Mar. 11, 2024, English Premier League
Brentford 2 - 2 Chelsea, Mar. 2, 2024, English Premier League
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Chelsea Live Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, Chelsea will be looking to climb out of mid-table and Sheffield United will be looking for points to get out of the relegation zone.