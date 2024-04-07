Summary

April 7, 2024 5:46 PM ET

April 7, 2024 2:31 PM ET

It's over

Sheffield United drew 2-2 against Chelsea in a Premier League match, the home team tied the game at the last minute. 

April 7, 2024 2:26 PM ET

90+7' Yellow card

Yellow card for Anel Ahmedhodžić

April 7, 2024 2:21 PM ET

90+4' Goal by McBurnie

GOAL! by Sheffield, Oliver McBurnie found a rebound, to be left alone and push the ball in.

April 7, 2024 2:16 PM ET

90+3' Change

Chelsea substitution, Cesare Casadei and Benoît Badiashile come on for Nicolas Jackson and Marc Cucurella.

April 7, 2024 2:11 PM ET

90+1' Change

Sheffield Wednesday substitution, Jack Robinson off due to injury, Vinícius Souza on

April 7, 2024 2:06 PM ET

90' Compensation time

5 minutes of compensation are added

April 7, 2024 2:01 PM ET

89' Yellow card

Oliver Luke Arblaster sees yellow card

April 7, 2024 1:56 PM ET

87' Change and yellow card

Sheffield Wednesday substitute Auston Trusty for Cameron Archer
Marc Cucurella sees yellow card

April 7, 2024 1:51 PM ET

85'

Chelsea don't want to leave with a slim lead, they look for another goal

April 7, 2024 1:46 PM ET

82' Change

Chelsea change, Noni Madueke comes off for Mikhail Mudryk

April 7, 2024 1:41 PM ET

78'

Corner kick wasted for Sheffield Wednesday

April 7, 2024 1:36 PM ET

75'

Chelsea continue to search down the flanks, but the ball goes over the bar Chelsea change, Cole Palmer off for Carney Chukwuemeka Sheffield Wednesday, Mason Holgate comes off for James McAtee

April 7, 2024 1:31 PM ET

72'

Palmer took a shot from outside the box, but Ivo Grbić managed to get a hand to the ball and send it for a corner kick

April 7, 2024 1:26 PM ET

69'

Sheffield is trying to take advantage of every ball and speed to generate a counter

April 7, 2024 1:21 PM ET

66' Goal by Madueke

GOAL! from Chelsea, Noni Madueke manages to get past the defense on the left flank and drive the ball into the center of the goal.

April 7, 2024 1:16 PM ET

65'

Blues play with the ball in midfield, as they move from this they end up giving the ball away

April 7, 2024 1:11 PM ET

62'

Palmer fails to connect good passes, gives the ball away

April 7, 2024 1:06 PM ET

59' Yellow card

Jack Robinson sees a yellow card

April 7, 2024 1:01 PM ET

58'

The pace of the game has slowed down, both teams are not generating much in attack 

April 7, 2024 12:56 PM ET

55'

Sheffield looks down the wing, but his shots go over the top

April 7, 2024 12:51 PM ET

52' Yellow card

Ben Brereton sees a yellow card

April 7, 2024 12:46 PM ET

51'

Chelsea still on top, looking to regain their lead

April 7, 2024 12:41 PM ET

48'

Chelsea continue to search down the flanks, but Sheffield Wednesday look to counter-attack

April 7, 2024 12:36 PM ET

45' Second half begins

The second half kicks off, with each team currently holding a point.

April 7, 2024 12:31 PM ET

45+2' Halftime

The first half is over

April 7, 2024 12:26 PM ET

45' Compensation time

2 minutes of compensation are added

April 7, 2024 12:21 PM ET

44'

Chelsea try to get past midfield, but they look very depleted

April 7, 2024 12:16 PM ET

41' Yellow card

Trevoh Chalobah is shown a yellow card for dangerous play.

April 7, 2024 12:11 PM ET

38'

Chelsea continue to look for the front, but they give the ball away and the home side generates the counter blows

April 7, 2024 12:06 PM ET

35'

Sheffield tries to play from their area, but Chelsea's pressure is superior

April 7, 2024 12:01 PM ET

32' Goal by Bogle

GOAL! for Sheffield United, Jayden Bogle came in from the right flank and crossed the ball in to tie the game. 

April 7, 2024 11:56 AM ET

29'

Blues have many errors in defense, leaving options to the home side 

April 7, 2024 11:51 AM ET

26'

Sheffield still can't get much of the ball, they don't get past midfield

April 7, 2024 11:46 AM ET

23'

Cole Palmer had gone down the left flank, but when he shot he smashes the ball into the defense 

April 7, 2024 11:41 AM ET

20'

Chelsea have more of the ball, but in attack both teams are evenly matched

April 7, 2024 11:36 AM ET

17'

Chelsea are losing the ball too easily, leaving the opposition free down the flank 

April 7, 2024 11:31 AM ET

14'

Sheffield tries to find a gap in Chelsea's midfield.

April 7, 2024 11:26 AM ET

11' Goal by Silva

GOAL! for Chelsea, Thiago Silva strikes with his left foot after a cross from a corner kick, scoring the first goal. 

April 7, 2024 11:21 AM ET

9'

Conor Gallagher looked to finish from the left flank, but the ball goes over the top

April 7, 2024 11:16 AM ET

6'

Chelsea play from the back, they play with the ball gradually 

April 7, 2024 11:11 AM ET

3'

Chelsea starts with possession of the ball

April 7, 2024 11:06 AM ET

Match kicks off

Sheffield United vs Chelsea at Bramall Lane in a match with a great attendance.

April 7, 2024 11:01 AM ET

They take to the field

Both teams take to the field for the start of this Premier League match at Bramall Lane.

April 7, 2024 10:56 AM ET

Opportunity to redeem himself

Moisés Caicedo did not have a good game against Manchester United, as they had just come from behind to win an agonizing victory over the Red Devils. 
However, Caicedo made a mistake that led to the opponent's reaction and almost won the game.
Despite the mistake, his coach Mauricio Pochettino maintains confidence in the midfielder, but he still needs to be at least at his best.

April 7, 2024 10:51 AM ET

Sheffield Wednesday's next match

The home side are coming off a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their last game, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sat. Apr. 13, Brentford vs Sheffield United, English Premier League

April 7, 2024 10:46 AM ET

Chelsea's next match

The visitors are coming off a 4-3 win over Manchester United in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Mon, Apr 15, Chelsea vs Everton, English Premier League

April 7, 2024 10:41 AM ET

Sheffield United XI

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at Bramall Lane, duel corresponding to Premier League

April 7, 2024 10:36 AM ET

Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, a team that will play its matches from the 2023-2024 season in the Premier League. It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world. It has a capacity of 32,050 fans and was inaugurated on April 30, 1855.

April 7, 2024 10:26 AM ET

Background

This will be the 86th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 28 wins for Sheffield United, 16 draws and 42 for Chelsea, leaving the balance very uneven. 

April 7, 2024 10:21 AM ET

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Chelsea, while Sheffield United have 1 win and the scales are very even and unfavorable for both clubs, as they have not drawn a single match in the last 5 meetings.
Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United, Mar. 21, 2021, English FA Cup
Sheffield United 1 - 2 Chelsea, Feb. 7, 2021, English Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 1 Sheffield United, Nov. 7, 2020, English Premier League
Sheffield United 3 - 0 Chelsea, Jul. 11, 2020, English Premier League

April 7, 2024 10:16 AM ET

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.

April 7, 2024 10:11 AM ET

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Premier League match.

April 7, 2024 10:06 AM ET

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.

April 7, 2024 10:01 AM ET

April 7, 2024 9:56 AM ET

April 7, 2024 9:46 AM ET

Watch out for this Sheffield United player.

Scotland striker, 27 year old Oliver McBurnie has been performing well, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in the season.

April 7, 2024 9:41 AM ET

Stats from......

Scotland striker, Oliver McBurnie, the striker will play his nineteenth game this season, in the past he played 12 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 18 games.

April 7, 2024 9:36 AM ET

Watch out for this Chelsea player

England midfielder, 28 year old Cole Palmer has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.

April 7, 2024 9:31 AM ET

Stats from......

England midfielder, Cole Palmer, the attacker will play his 27th game this season, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, currently has 16 goals in 26 games.

April 7, 2024 9:26 AM ET

How is Sheffield United coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against AFC Bournemouth, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence.
Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United, Apr. 4, 2024, England Premier League
Sheffield United 3 - 3 Fulham, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Sheffield United, Mar. 9, 2024, English Premier League
Sheffield United 0 - 6 Arsenal, Mar. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Sheffield United, Feb. 25, 2024, England Premier League

April 7, 2024 9:21 AM ET

How is Chelsea coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Leicester City, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 4 - 3 Manchester United, Apr. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 2 Burnley, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 2 Leicester City, Mar. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Chelsea 3 - 2 Newcastle United, Mar. 11, 2024, English Premier League
Brentford 2 - 2 Chelsea, Mar. 2, 2024, English Premier League

April 7, 2024 9:16 AM ET

April 7, 2024 9:11 AM ET