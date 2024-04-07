However, Allegri's pupils do not want to miss the opportunity to also ensure their place in the next edition of the Champions League, tournament in which they were absent in this season since the scudetto is already distant because of the wide difference in points between Inter and the bianconeri. Currently, the team of the "vecchia signora" accumulates 59 points occupying the third place in the overall table, 20 points behind the leader Inter, and 9 points behind the second place Milan. Juventus have a record of 17 wins, 8 draws and 5 defeats. Allegri s wards are in search of their 18th win in this matchday 31. Juventus is coming from a defeat in Serie A against Lazio by a score of 1-0.