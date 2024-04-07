Highlights
94' FT
Match ends. Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina.
92' Yellow card
Beltran is cautioned.
90'
The referee adds three minutes to the match.
88' Yellow card
Yellow card for Yildiz.
86' Substitution
Juventus: Vlahovic comes off and Kean comes on.
85'
CLOSE TO AN EQUALIZER! A series of rebounds in the box where Beltran takes a shot at goal, but his teammate gets in his way and the ball bounces off him. Fiorentina misses the goal.
83' Substitution
Fiorentina: Kayode out, Dos Santos; in
80'
We are entering the final stretch of the match. Fiorentina has the ball and Juve has given all the possession and initiative to the visitors.
74' Substitution
Juventus: Cambiaso comes off and Alcaraz comes on.
73'
Szczesny! A great save by the Juve goalkeeper to keep out Nico Gonzalez's angled shot.
70'
Fiorentina came close to equalizing after a great individual play by Gonzalez, who entered the box and shot a right-footed shot that went wide.
68' Yellow card
Yellow card for Cambiaso.
65'
The hour mark has passed. Juve's game is starting to get complicated after Fiorentina's possession.
61' Substitution
Fiorentina: Barak and Kouamé are out; Nzola and Beltran are in.
60' Substitution
Juventus: Chiesa and Kostic are out, Yildiz and Iling-Junior are in.
58'
A low cross into the Fiorentina box where no Juventus player is able to close the pincer.
55'
Danilo's left-footed shot on goal goes just wide of the post.
51'
First minutes of the second half. Juventus looks comfortable with the lead, but looking for the second goal.
48' Substitution
Fiorentina: Belotti and Mandragora are out; Sottil and Lopez are in.
46' SECOND HALF
The second half begins.
45'+2 HT
First half ends. Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina.
45'
The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
40'
At the end of the first half, Juventus are looking for a goal to extend their lead before the break.
36'
That's three goals disallowed for offside for Juventus.
33' GOAL DISALLOWED
Juventus' goal is disallowed for offside.
32' GOAL!
GOAL JUVENTUS! Scored by Vlahovic.
30'
Half an hour into the match, the roles were reversed, with the visitors now in possession.
27'
After the goal, Juventus gives space and Fiorentina starts to have the ball.
The goal
Scored by Gatti
21' GOAL!
GOAL JUVENTUS! Scored by Gatti.
19'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Biraghi.
15'
We reached the first quarter of the match where Fiorentina has not yet reached the opponent's area.
11' INCREÍBLE FALLA
Vlahovic takes advantage of the rebound to score the goal, but his own teammate gets in his way and prevents the goal.
8'
After the VAR review, the goal was confirmed to be offside.
5' Goal disallowed
Juventus goal disallowed for offside.
3'
Juventus played a very attacking game in the first few minutes.
0' THE MATCH STARTS
The match starts
Lineup Fiorentina
Terracciano, Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi, Mandragora, Bonaventura, González, Barak, Kouamé, Belotti.
Lineup Juventus
Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Cambiaso, Mckennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, JKostic, Vlahovic, Chiesa.
Dressing room ready
All set in the locker room! Juventus will take the field in their traditional black and white striped home kit, while Fiorentina will wear their traditional purple uniform.
Warm up
The match is about to start. Both Juventus and Fiorentina are already on the pitch of the Juventus Stadium doing their warm-up exercises prior to this match day 31. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
Absences
For this match, Fiorentina will have a full squad, unlike Allegri's team, which will not be able to count on three players:
Paul Pogba (disciplinary sanction for doping)
A. Milik (muscle injury)
Nicolo Fagioli (disciplinary sanction for illicit betting)
The rest of the matchday 31
Today marks the end of the Dominican activity in the Italian league with this match between Juventus and Fiorentina. However, tomorrow Monday resumes with the last game of this date with Udinese vs Inter. These are some of the results of this matchday 31:
Salernitana 2-2 Sassuolo
Milan 3-0 Lecce
Roma 1-0 Lazio
Empoli 3-2 Torino
Frosinone 0-0 Bologna
Monza 2-4 Napoli
Cagliari 2-1 Atalanta
Hellas Verona 1-2 Genoa
The arrival
They have arrived! Both Juventus and Viola players have just arrived at the Juventus Stadium, which will host this match corresponding to the 31st round of the Italian league. Being home of a team with a lot of call in Italy, it is expected that this venue will be filled in its entirety to see this attractive match for their fans.
Last meeting
The most recent match played between Juventus and Fiorentina, was in this same season, but on November 5 of 2023. That match of the 11th matchday of Serie A, ended in a minimal victory in favor of Juventus with a solitary goal in the first minutes of the match scored by Fabio Miretti.
History
The history of matches between Juventus and Fiorentina there is a history of 33 matches played between them. In this history there is a balance in favor of the bianconeri with 20 wins to only 5 of the set of the viola. There are also only eight matches that ended in a draw.
The stadium
The venue for this match between Juventus and Fiorentina, will be the Juventus Stadium, also known for sponsorship issues as Allianz Stadium, is a football enclosure which is located in the city of Turin, in Italy. It is home of the Vecchia Signora, and has a capacity to accommodate just over 41,000 fans. It also has a natural grass pitch.
Welcome back!
Coverage begins! Welcome back to our VAVEL USA coverage. There is just under an hour to go until the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, corresponding to matchday 31 of Serie A, kicks off at the Juventus Stadium. Both teams want the three points: the Turin to consolidate their place in the Champions League; and the viola need them to get out of the mid-table. Can the locals or the visitors get the victory? Or will it end in a draw? Follow all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Juventus
Perin, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Chiesa, Vlahovic.
Last lineup Fiorentina
Terracciano, Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi, Lopez, Mandragora, Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil, Belotti.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Juventus vs Fiorentina will be Federico La Penna; Valerio Colarossi, first line; Alessandro Lo Cicero, second line; Ermanno Feliciani, fourth assistant.
How are Fiorentina coming into this match?
The Viola team, coached by Vincenzo Italiano, had a difficult season in the last edition of Serie A as they did not finish as they would have liked because they were stuck in the middle of the overall table without aspirations of playing in the Champions League, much less of winning the championship, but also without danger of relegation. Something similar is happening with Fiorentina this season as they have not been able to get out of 10th place in the standings. However, Fiorentina are still alive in the current season of the Conference League where they are about to play the first leg of the quarterfinals against Viktoria Plzn. In their most recent match, the purple team achieved a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the first leg semifinal of the Coppa Italia. In Serie A, the violets are coming from a 2-1 defeat against Milan. Currently, the Fiorentina is in tenth position in the standings with 43 points, recording 12 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats.
How are Juventus coming into this match?
The Turin team, coached by Massimiliano Allegri, has had a very good season in the Italian league, something that has become usual every season. The good performance is notorious, and they have also displayed it in the Italian Cup, where they achieved an important victory in the first leg of the semifinals against Lazio and are one game away from playing the final of the cup tournament.
However, Allegri's pupils do not want to miss the opportunity to also ensure their place in the next edition of the Champions League, tournament in which they were absent in this season since the scudetto is already distant because of the wide difference in points between Inter and the bianconeri. Currently, the team of the "vecchia signora" accumulates 59 points occupying the third place in the overall table, 20 points behind the leader Inter, and 9 points behind the second place Milan. Juventus have a record of 17 wins, 8 draws and 5 defeats. Allegri s wards are in search of their 18th win in this matchday 31. Juventus is coming from a defeat in Serie A against Lazio by a score of 1-0.
Matchday 31 of Serie A
We continue with the activity in the best leagues in the world and already came to an end this weekend and the 31st round of the Italian league. We return with the commitments of the Serie A in this fourth month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Sunday, the 31st day of the season resumes with the soccer activity in the Italian league and Turin will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different reasons in the overall table; nothing more and nothing less than Juventus hosting Fiorentina. A match between two teams that need the win, one to continue to stay at the top of the standings and secure their place in the Champions League next season, while the other wants the three points to get out of the middle of the overall table and fight for a place in the Conference or Europa League. Although the Turin side look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and the quality in the squad, Fiorentina want to give a blow on the table and thusí bring joy to their fans in this difficult match. Can the locals get the victory or will the visitors do it?
The match will be played at the Juventus stadium
The match between Juventus vs Fiorentina will be played at the Juventus Stadium, in the city of Turin, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Serie A match: Juventus vs Fiorentina Latest Info!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!