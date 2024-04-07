Summary
End of game
Match ends, thank you for joining us to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, stay tuned to VAVEL for more games.
3️⃣ more points on the board! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eBxsQCM0nN— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
90+6'
Game over! Tottenham Hotspur defeats Nottingham Forest 3-1.
90+3'
Hudson-Odoi tried his luck in the air, but his cross was too strong and no one was able to get a shot off.
90'
Six minutes are added to this final stretch.
88' Change! 🔁
Tottenham's last substitution! Dane Scarlett enters the game; Brennan Johnson comes off.
86' Change! 🔁
Nottingham moves another piece! Neco William comes off; Gonzalo Montiel comes on.
84'
Nottingham tries, but Tottenham's pressure doesn't let them get into the box.
80' Change! 🔁
Nottingham changes their tactical stall! Danilo leaves the game and Giovanni Reyna enters.
78' Yellow card! 🟨
Hard foul! Danilo hits Giovani Lo Celso in the knee.
76' Changes! 🔁
Tottenham make changes! Timo Werner and James Maddison leave the pitch; Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso come on.
74'
Foul! Pierre-Emile throws his body at Nicolas Dominguez.
71' Yellow card! 🟨
Neco William is yellow carded for pulling Timo Werner and cutting off a dangerous play.
70'
Timo Werner looked in the air, but his cross was too strong and no one was able to get on the end of it.
67' Changes! 🔁
Nottingham moves its pieces! Chris Wood and Gibbs-White leave; Nicolás Domínguez and Divock Origi enter.
65'
Tottenham regained confidence after the two goals in this second half and are on top of Nottingham who do not respond.
63'
Close! Rodrigo Betancur attempts a through ball, but Murillo cuts the ball off with his right foot.
59' Yellow card! 🟨
Rodrigo Betancur sweeps Gibbs-White very hard and is cautioned.
57' Goal! ⚽
Tottenham's goal! Pedro Porro finds a ball alone in the box and crosses the ball in to extend the lead.
PEDRO PORRRROOOOO!!!!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTA2zuy0b5— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
56' Yellow card! 🟨
Gibbs-White comes at an opponent with inordinate force and is painted yellow.
55'
Hudson-Odoi gets in a volley and the ball goes just wide of the Tottemham goal.
52' Goal! ⚽
Tottenham goal! Micky van de Ven gets a left-footed shot on the edge of the box and the ball goes into the corner of the goal.
WHAT A HIT MICKY VDV!!!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kXroJV21DH— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
51'
Very close! Chris Wood gets a header very close to goal, but the ball had no power.
48'
No way! Chris Wood misses another one in front of the goalkeeper, however, he was offside.
46' Changes! 🔁
Tottenham moves two pieces! Yves Bissouma and Pape Mata leave the match; Rodrigo Betancur and Pierre-Emile come on.
45'
The second half is underway!
HALF TIME
Level at the break ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/5y1WsN6ps6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
45+4'
We're going to halftime! Tottenham and Nottingham are giving us a great match.
45'
3 minutes are added to this first part.
41'
Nottingham raise the intensity and don't let Tottenham manage to get out touching the ball.
39'
The Nottingham players are warming up, it seems that we will see changes very soon.
37'
The roles have changed! Nottingham are on top of Tottenham who are not responding to attacks.
34'
Unbelievable what Nottingham missed! Chris Wood was alone in front of goal and sent the ball against the post.
30'
Tottenham are looking for space, but Nottingham are closing their lines well.
27' Goal! ⚽
Nottingham goal! Anthony Elanga puts in a low cross and Chris Wood puts in a right-footed shot to level the game.
IT'S THAT MAN AGAIN!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hhMZoDCpv9— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 7, 2024
25' Yellow card! 🟨
Timo Werner's mistimed sweep on Anthony Elanga is shown a caution card by the referee.
23'
Yves Bissouma's shot on the edge of the area is well controlled by goalkeeper Matz Sels.
21'
Back and forth! Both teams are looking for the ball with all their might.
18'
Hudson-Odoi tries a long-range shot, but Gugliemo Vicario controls the ball with both hands.
15' Self goal! ⚽
Nottingham's own goal! Timo Werner's low cross is deflected into his own net by Murillo.
WE'RE AHEAD!!!!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/04pQwmhibw— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
13' Yellow card! 🟨
Ryan Yates is painted yellow for a foul against James Maddison.
10'
It was going to be a great goal! Murillo sends a long shot from midfield, but the ball goes just wide.
8'
Anthony Elanga puts in a low cross and Cristian Romero cuts in with his left foot.
7'
Foul! Ryan Yates inadvertently hits James Maddison.
5'
Brennan Johnson tries to put in a cross, but Ola Aina crosses to send the ball for a corner kick.
3'
Matz Sels was getting into trouble with the Tottenham striker and has to clear quickly.
2'
What intensity! Tottenham starts with a lot of high pressing.
1'
Game on! The ball is rolling at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Exit to the field
All set for Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest! Both teams take to the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
Nottingham Forest starting eleven
This is how the 'Reds' come out this afternoon looking for the away win:
Unchanged 👊— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 7, 2024
Warming
A few minutes before kickoff, both teams are already on the field stretching and touching the ball in preparation for the match.
Ready to get to work 👊— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
🛵 @getir_UK pic.twitter.com/O6uoIxKQIl
Getting set 💪 pic.twitter.com/cLseIM5b6h— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 7, 2024
Injured at Tottenham Hotspur
Richarlison will miss today's game with a slight knee discomfort following Tuesday night's draw against West Ham.
Tottenham Hotspur starting eleven
This is how the 'Spurs' come out this morning looking for the home win:
Up the Spurs! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hyg2UwMzwX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
Statements at Nottingham Forest
Coach Nuno Espirito Santo expects a difficult test against Tottenham.
It will be very difficult, not only for us, but also because we will be facing a very good team. 'Spurs' are a team full of great players with talent, they have a very good coach and they are in a good moment.
Statements at Tottenham Hotspur
Coach Ange Postecoglou has no confidence in Nottingham.
They are fighting for every point, every goal. You'll notice in every game everyone is fighting for something, whether it's up, down or in the middle.
It will be the same at the weekend. For Forest, everything is crucial at the moment, so they won't come here and give us anything. We will have to earn everything and it will be up to us to do it.
Fans
The home and away fans are slowly beginning to arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this match of the 32nd matchday in the Premier League, a large entry is expected.
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pic.twitter.com/DaCL03s4L3— Spurs Army (@SpursArmyTweets) April 7, 2024
Referees
Simon Hooper will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, his assistants will be Adrian Holmes and Simon Long, as fourth official will act Thomas Bramall and in the VAR will be Michael Salisbury accompanied by James Mainwaring.
Last confrontations
En los últimos cinco encuentros el Tottenham Hotspur llega con una gran ventaja sobre el Nottingham Forest con cinco victorias al hilo.
Premier League 15/12/2023 | Nottingham 0-2 Tottenham
Premier League 11/03/2023 | Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham
EFL Cup 09/11/2022 Nottingham 2-0 Tottenham
Premier League 28/08/2022 Nottingham 0-2 Tottenham
EFL Cup 24/09/2014 Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham
Nottingham Forest players arrived
The away team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready before warming up.
Checking in 👋 pic.twitter.com/eC0NmpG1LR— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 7, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur players arrived
The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
Afternoon, lads 👋 pic.twitter.com/PvTj5Dv97W— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2024
We continue
Thank you very much for following along with us in the Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest broadcast, this afternoon we are expecting a great match of the Premier League 2023-24. Stay tuned because it's almost kicking off.
Stay tuned to follow Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the game between Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest on April 7 in several countries:
Germany: 7:00 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 2:00 PM (WOW / Sky Sport Premier League / Sky Go)
Bolivia: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 12:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM (Paramount+)
Ecuador: 12:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 1:00 PM (SiriusXM / UNIVERSO NOW / Telemundo Deportes / NBC Sports App / USA Network)
Spain: 7:00 PM (Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones)
United Kingdom: 6:00 PM (Sky Ultra HD / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / UNIVERSO / SKY GO Extra)
Mexico: 11:00 AM (Paramount+)
Paraguay: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 12:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 6:00 PM (Eleven Sports 1 Portugal / DAZN Portugal)
Uruguay: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Nottingham Forest player to watch
On the 'Reds' side we will take into account Anthony Elanga, a 21 year old young striker who has managed to score 5 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Chris Wood. His tackling, speed and unmarked runs could unbalance Tottenham's defense.
Tottenham Hotspur player to watch
In the 'Spurs' squad, the player to watch is Son Heung-Min, a 31-year-old experienced striker who has 15 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very active in attacking plays alongside Dejan Kulusevski. His tackling, speed and dribbling make him a danger for Nottingham.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
This is how Nottingham lined up against Fulham on Matchday 31 of the Premier League:
M. Sels (P); Murillo, A. Omobamidele, O. Aina, N. Williams, R. Yates, Danilo, A. Elanga, M. Gibbs-White, C. Hudson-Odoi and C. Wood.
Coach: Nuno Espirito Santo.
Latest Tottenham Hotspur lineup
This is how Tottenham faced West Ham on Matchday 31 of the Premier League:
G. Vicario (P); C. Romero, M. van de Ven, P. Porro, D. Dougie, R. Betancur, Y. Bissouma, J. Madison, B. Johnson, T. Werner and S. Heung-Min.
Coach: Ange Postecoglou.
How does Nottingham Forest arrive?
The 'Reds' in their last five games have had an average performance, their best result coming on Matchday 31 of the Premier League against Fulham, with a run of two defeats, two draws and one win.
Premier League 02/04/2024 | Nottingham 3-1 Fulham
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Nottingham 1-1 Crystal
Premier League 16/03/2024 | Luton 1-1 Nottingham
Premier League 10/03/2024 | Brighton 1-0 Nottingham
Premier League 02/03/2024 | Nottingham 0-1 Liverpool
How does Tottenham Hotspur arrive?
The 'Spurs' in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming against Aston Villa on Matchday 28 of the Premier League, with a run of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Premier League 02/04/2024 : West Ham 1-1 Tottenham
Premier League 30/03/2024 | Tottenham 2-1 Luton
Premier League 16/03/2024 | Fulham 3-0 Tottenham
Premier League 10/03/2024 | Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham
Premier League 02/03/2024 | Tottenham 3-1 Crystal
Stadium
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for this match of Matchday 32 of the Premier League, located in the city of London, England. Tottenham Hotspur plays its home matches there. It is built on the same site as the old White Hart Line stadium and has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators. The venue was officially inaugurated in 2019 with a match between Tottenham against Crystal Palace. In addition, it has also hosted several NFL games.
The Premier League continues
The First Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that live very different realities. Tottenham is in fifth position in the table with 57 points and a good chance of qualifying for the Europa League or Champions League. On the other hand, Nottingham is fighting in seventeenth position with 25 points and the possibility of relegation, their last matches are of vital importance to stay in the Premier League.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest corresponding to Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.