Toluca is the new leader
Match of two teams with very different realities. Toluca without making much effort overcame an Atlas that gave off some sparks. Those led by Renato Paiva are new leaders of the tournament by goal difference.
The match ends
The Devils beat Atlas 4-1 and are leaders of the tournament.
93' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR TOLUCA!
'Gacelo' López did it! They leaked the ball and Gacelo did a great job to extend the lead.
90'
It is announced that 6 minutes will be made up.
87' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR TOLUCA!
Rivaldo Lozano! He beat the Toluca defenders, controlled and finished inside the area.
In case you missed it
Great collective play by the Scarlets that Jesús Angulo finished.
¡Cayó el tercero! ¡Gooool del Tolucaaaaaa! 😈— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 7, 2024
😈 Toluca 3-0 Atlas 🦊
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/oZeNTkgKi5
🟠📺 TUDN #DomingoDeFutEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/dTqs2vMngX
84' 🔁 Atlas changes
⬆️ Entered: Brayan Trejo and Jesús Serrato
⬇️ Out: Eduardo Aguirre and Jhon Murillo
82' 🔁 Toluca changes
⬆️ Entered: Adrián Mora and Robert Morales
⬇️ Left: Juan Escobar and Brian García
79'
Toluca begins to move the ball throughout the field against a practically liquidated Atlas.
75'
Shot by Vega that Camilo Vargas covers to send one way. Toluca continues playing and does not lower its arms.
73' 🔁 Atlas change
⬆️ Entered: Israel Larios
⬇️ Exited: Mateo García
69' 🔁 Toluca changes
⬆️ Entered: Tomás Belomte and Maximiliano Araújo
⬇️ Left: Marcel Ruiz and Juan P. Domínguez
67' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR TOLUCA!
'Canelo' Angulo did it! Center from Vega and Angulo finished with all the time in the world.
65' Atlas is close!
El Mudo finished as best he could with a popcorn and Volpi kept the ball!
63'
Zapata's shot that surprises from above!
62' 🔁 Toluca change
⬆️ Entered: Édgar López
⬇️ Exited: Jean Meneses
60'
Although Atlas begins to take the ball, Toluca does not sleep either. He presses high and forces the red-and-blacks to play first to force the error.
56'
The Atlas is already reacting. He positions himself in the rival field, while Toluca gives up the initiative and retreats.
53'
Murillo went overboard, sent the center and Volpi came out to keep the ball.
Small sparks of red and black.
50'
Toluca calmly touches the ball in the low zone.
🔁 Changes in the Atlas
⬆️ Entered: Rivaldo Lozano and Juan Manuel Zapata
⬇️ Out: Jéremy Márquez and Víctor Ríos
The second half begins
The match resumes at the Nemesio Diez.
They return to the field
The players are already on the field to resume.
Analysis of the first half
Without pushing the accelerator too much, the Toluca comfortably surpasses the Atlas. Hard blow for the foxes at the beginning of the game with Pereira's goal; Then they had advanced lines, Reyes joined the attack more, Aguirre had a couple of approaches, but without being very convincing.
On the other hand, Toluca had slowed down, Paiva was upset, but they took advantage of a mistake by 'Hueso' to make it 2-0.
In case you didn't see it
This was the second scarlet goal, the work of Alexis Vega.
¡Goooooool de Alexis Vegaaaaaaaa! 😈— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 7, 2024
😈 Toluca 2-0 Atlas 🦊
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/oZeNTkgKi5
🟠📺 TUDN #DomingoDeFutEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/QTOq3tjHU7
First half ends
Toluca beat Atlas 2-0 with authority with goals from Federico Pereira at 4' and Alexis Vega at 35'.
45+2
Yellow card for Jéremy Márquez after a kick. The first of the game.
45'
The assistant referee announces that 3 minutes will be made up.
44'
Meneses put in a cross that was rejected.
40'
Mudo Aguirre had recovered a lost ball, but did not know what to do against three rivals who pressured him.
37'
When the people from Guadalajara were encouraged to touch the ball more, Toluca accelerated and scored the second.
35' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR TOLUCA!
Alexis Vega put it in! Great service from Meneses on the left, Vega anticipated well to finish with a header.
31'
Toluca has lowered its intensity a little, while Atlas is slowly joining the game.
28'
Timely shot by Luis Reyes on the left. He sent the center where the Mute appeared, he turned it on, but it went one way.
26'
It was a promising play against Toluca, but the red and black team retreated in a good way and the locals' attempt was lost.
23' Tiago Volpi in the background!
Eduardo Aguirre attempted a shot, but the Brazilian goalkeeper made a good save to block the red-and-black attempt.
20'
Long ball for Domínguez, but it was long; He could no longer command the center.
17'
Shot by Jesús Angulo that goes over the top. He hit him with the instep of his left leg.
15'
After the goal the game dropped a little in intensity. Toluca dictates the pace and does not rush.
10'
This was And'res Pereira's goal that put Toluca ahead
¡¡Goooool del Tolucaaaaa!! 😈— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 7, 2024
😈 Toluca 1-0 Atlas 🦊
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/oZeNTkgKi5
🟠📺 TUDN #DomingoDeFutEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/Y87JKOX716
10'
The scarlet player received medical attention and leaves the field for final check-ups. They apply the concussion protocol.
8'
Marcel Ruiz is knocked down and is bleeding from the face.
7'
Jean Meneses is left lying on the field. The Chilean complains of a blow to the face.
5' ⚽️ ¡GOAL FOR TOLUCA!
Andres Pereira's header after a corner kick. Header to the far post, he appeared alone and Toluca opened the scoring.
2'
First arrival of Toluca. Juan Pablo Domínguez reached the baseline, put in the center and Nervo sent it to the corner.
Starts the match!
Karen Hernández blows her whistle and starts the game between Toluca and Atlas from the Nemesio Diez.
The anthem plays!
The players are already taking the field for the initial protocol of the Liga MX.
Almost there
There is less and less left until the start of the game. The players have already returned to the locker room to prepare and receive the latest instructions from the coaching staff.
Atlas lineup
This is the lineup for Beñat San José. The Spaniard moves him to his eleven. Nervo instead of the suspended Santamaría, Idekel on the right wing and Jéremy returns to the starting lineup. Solari and Zapata go to the bench.
A miracle in hell?
The red and black team has not won in the tournament since Matchday 5 against Santos, that is, they have not been able to win for just over two months. Despite everything, Beñat's team is confident of adding as much as possible.
The Devils recover players
The tournament is reaching its final stretch, the best is coming, and the good news for Toluca is that players who were injured are slowly recovering.
Maxi Araújo and Robert Morales have already trained the rest of the team. The Uruguayan is slowly recovering. Both are now available in case Renato Paiva requires them.
On the other hand, the Chilean Valber Huerta has already done gym work, although he has not yet worked with the rest of the group. He is not available today.
They are already in the stadium
Each with their own style, the players from both squads are already at the Nemesio Diez for the field reconnaissance in this afternoon's match.
For the leadership
With a win this afternoon, Toluca can take the lead for the first time in the tournament. The Devils can take advantage of yesterday's defeat by Rayados and América's draw against Santos Laguna.
Toluca lineup
These are the eleven footballers that Renato Paiva sends for this afternoon in search of leadership. Claudio Baeza returns after his suspension; Tomás Belmonte, the sacrificed one.
Came back
After completing his suspension game due to the accumulation of yellow cards, the Chilean midfielder, Claudio Baeza, returns to the squad for the game against Atlas.
Keep making history
Karen Hernández was appointed for this match as the central judge. It will be the second time that she has to whistle in a Liga MX match, she had previously done it in León vs Puebla.
Hernández will be accompanied by Alberto Morín Méndez and Erik Durón Martínez as assistant one and two, respectively. Mario Terrazas Chávez is the fourth referee. Jesús Rafael López and Diana Stephania Pérez Borja will be on the VAR.
Karen Hernández became the second referee to whistle in the men's category of Liga MX and the third to do so in the men's First Division.
The summoned of Atlas
Raymundo Fulgencio out due to injury.
Anderson Santamaría suspended for his expulsion last game against Querétaro.
Jordy Caicedo was left out due to a technical decision. The Ecuadorian missed a crucial penalty last game that could have meant the red and black victory, however, in a press conference, coach Beñat San José said that he gave the indication that Aldo Rocha take the maximum penalty.
We're back!
We are back to cover Toluca vs Atlas for Matchday 14 of the Liga MX from the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Stay tuned, we will keep you informed of everything that happens in a few moments.
Don't leave here to follow Toluca vs Atlas in the Liga MX live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Toluca vs Atlas live for Matchday 14 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that arises.
How to watch Toluca vs Atlas Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday 7, April
USA Time: 14:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English):
USA TV channel (Spanish): TUDN / VIX
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Toluca vs Atlas in the Liga MX?
This is the start time of the Toluca vs Atlas match in the Liga MX, Saturday, April 6 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM
Latest lineups
Volpi; Orrantia, Escobar, Pereira, B. García; Belmonte, Marcel, J. Domíguez, Meneses, Angulo; Vega.
Camilo; Murillo, Santamaría, Robles, Reyes; Rocha, Ríos, Solari, Fulgencio, Zapata; Aguirre.
New manager at Atlas
According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Germán Brunatti will be the new sports director of Atlas. He has 11 years of experience in 'City Group'. In addition to working as sports director of Uruguay's Torque, he previously worked as a scout. In the next few days it would be announced.
Aguirre's statements
Eduardo Aguirre expressed in a press conference that as long as there is an opportunity to get into the Play-Inn, they will not lower their arms to achieve it.
“As long as there are possibilities, you have to fight for everything. We know that we have great rivals and I think we have shown with these rivals that we can get points. Maybe it favors us because of the percentage issue, we have to make as many points as possible. Finishing with ten points is not the same as finishing with twenty-two. “Get the points we have left and as long as we can mathematically, we have to fight for everything.”
Regarding the relationship, the Spanish coach said that they are “totally full with him.”
“I can tell you a thousand things here, but the way to back it up and demonstrate it is going to be on the field.”
Atlas last five games
The foxes have not won since February 4 when they beat Santos Laguna 3-0 on the Jalisco Stadium field. Subsequently, there have been five defeats and three draws.
March 31 - Atlas 2-3 Querétaro
March 17 - Atlas 1-2 Monterrey
March 8 - Puebla 2-2 Atlas
March 2 - Atlas 1-5 America
February 24 - Tigres 1-1 Atlas
Toluca last five games
After the defeat in Concacaf against Herediano, the Devils have had five wins, two draws and no defeats.
March 30 - Pachuca 2-3 Toluca
March 17 – Toluca 3-0 Pumas
March 8 - Juárez 1-1 Toluca
March 2 - Toluca 2-1 Tigres
February 25 - Toluca 2-0 Xolos
How does Atlas arrive?
The red and black team are not having a good tournament, neither in terms of football nor in terms of results. The Spanish Beñat San José arrived for this tournament with the mission of recovering the team's mystique, but today they occupy fifteenth position with 10 points. The club-fan relationship is not good. And the structure of the board continues to move, even though there were changes before the beginning of the semester.
They come from a comeback in the last minutes against Querétaro at the Jalisco Stadium. They took the lead after just 4 minutes with Jhon Murillo, but an expulsion of Anderson Santamaría came to destabilize everything that had been achieved; Pablo Barrera and Etson Ayón were the heroes of the afternoon. As if that were not enough, Jordy Caicedo missed what could have meant the victory in the 87th minute when the match was still 2-2.
How does Toluca get there?
The devils are rebuilding their path in the 2024 Clausura of the MX League. After a difficult start where they tied with Querétaro, Puebla, they fell against Chivas and, later, were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup in an unusual way.
The team led by Renato Paiva got their act together, took action, and today they are one of the teams fighting for the top spots and have not lost since their visit to Guadalajara on Matchday 4.
They are currently in third place with 26 points and are one of the best offenses in the championship with 38 goals.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of Toluca vs Atlas live, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Nemesio Diez Stadium at 12:00 hrs ET.
My name is Ángel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.