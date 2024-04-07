"That's obviously how things are in the Premier League. Tell me a different breed? We became champions [in 2019-20] and it was obviously decided quite early; otherwise, probably also [Manchester] City here or there, but most of the time they were close races and it looks like a close race. So if it's a close race, then the best place you can be is in it. We're in this and that's great, that's good. And now let's keep fighting, that's how it is".

"Obviously the next one is the big one, as they all are. Someone said we had the best schedule or schedule; I looked at it and I really don't know how you could have had that idea, maybe I'm too negative but it's difficult, good opponents. But we're ready and we want to be in that fight, so let's see what we can do about it."

"United is a great team playing at home, we all know that. But we can't just say: 'Let's do what we did from the 15th minute until, I don't know, 70-something'. Football is not that easy. We have to "Find a way to cause problems for United and they will try exactly the same. At that level, with this rival, at this stadium, we'd better play a really good game of football, to be honest, if we want something there."