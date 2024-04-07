Salah's goal
GOL DE EMPATE DO SALAH. VAMO !pic.twitter.com/69MPpahA8l — Mo Salah¹¹ Brasil 🇧🇷 (@MoSalahBR) April 7, 2024
97' It's over!
Elliot had the last one with a shot at goal, but Onana kept the ball and they ended up dividing units with this tie.
96'
Antony hits Kelleher's goal, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
95'
Good intervention by Gomez, preventing United from shooting at goal.
93'
Díaz arrived with danger, but they ended up sanctioning the play.
90'
Seven minutes are added to the regular time.
88'
Good intervention by Quansah, preventing Salah from shooting in search of the third.
87'
The match became quite fast, both teams sought to reach the rival goal.
85'
Díaz was looking to shoot the center, but Fernándes takes the ball away from him.
83' Goal, goal, goal for Liverpool!
Salah appeared, from the eleven steps, tying the match with a great shot.
81' Penalty for Liverpool!
Wan-Bissaka knocks down Elliot with his left leg, the whistler does not hesitate to signal the maximum penalty.
80'
Center from Gomez, but Casemiro jumps well and ends up taking the ball.
76'
Liverpool passes the ball, the visitor wants to tie the match.
73'
Garnacho's shot towards the goal, but Kelleher ends up preventing the shot from going in.
71'
Liverpool is now looking for the tie, the locals surprised the visitors.
68' Liverpool changes
Endó and Núñez leave for Elliot and Gakpo.
67' Goal, goal, goal from Manchester United!
Mainoo appeared with a powerful shot at the goal from the edge of the area after taking a turn and tying the scores.
65' Changes from both teams.
For Liverpool, Szobozslai and Bradley replace Jones and Gomez.
Rashford enters United's place in place of Antony.
62'
Szoboszlai was looking for the second, but the defense rejected the ball.
60'
The visitor is looking for the second, they keep looking to cross the defensive line.
58'
Few arrivals with real danger, both teams seek to get the ball.
56'
Szoboszlai crosses, but the ball is thrown out by Casemiro.
54'
Darwin Núñez could not put the second for his team after a defensive deviation.
52'
Garnacho arrived with danger, but Kelleher ended up deflecting the ball.
50' Manchester United goal!
After an error in the start of Quansah, Bruno Fernandes takes advantage almost from half court to shoot at the goal and Kelleher cannot prevent the ball from entering.
47'
Rashford arrived with danger, however Quansah took the ball away from him in a good way.
45+2' Halftime
The first half of the match ends, the score is in favor of Liverpool by the minimum.
45+1' Incredible!
Wan-Bissaka avoided the second through Bradley, sliding to send the shot wide.
44'
Back and forth in the final minutes, both teams search for the rival goal.
42'
Bruno Fernandes was looking to cross deep, but his ball went too long.
41'
Great intervention by Dalot, preventing Díaz's stroke from reaching his goal.
40'
The match stops a bit, Luis Díaz is treated on the field, however he gets up and continues in the match.
37'
Rashford arrived with danger from the wing, but ended up taking the ball without realizing it.
35'
Once again Liverpool looks for the second, however Salah's shot goes into the stands.
33'
Díaz looked for the goal again, but Onana deflected that line again.
32' Onana!
Luis Díaz gave the ball to Salah, he hits the ball on goal, but the local goalkeeper dives in and avoids the second.
30'
The game calmed down, the fight for the ball is in the middle of the field in search of maintaining possession.
28'
Kambwala recovered in great form and prevented Darwin Nuñes' shot from reaching the goal.
26' What thing!
Casemiro tried to re-center the ball with his head, but no one appeared in the area to hit the ball in search of the equalizer.
24'
Maguire intervenes correctly with a header, to take the ball out of his area.
22' Liverpool goal!
After Nuñes's cross, Luis Díaz launches himself and, with scissors, hits the ball to score the first of the night.
21'
Kambwala prevents Liverpool's shot from prospering in search of opening the scoring.
19'
Good coverage from Quansah, preventing them from reaching Kelleher's goal.
17'
McAllister and Szoboszlai try to shoot at the goal, but the defense prevents the ball from reaching the area.
16'
Bruno Fernandes tried to filter the ball, but the defense intervened in a great way.
14'
Liverpool puts pressure on the locals, looking to open the scoring.
12'
Good intervention by Dalot, preventing Nués' shot from coming with force.
10' Very close!
Powerful shot by Szoboszlai, but the ball ends up going over the goal.
8'
Center into the visiting area, but Nuñes heads away.
6'
Kelleher keeps the ball that Nuñes was looking for in his area.
5'
Round trip match, both teams look for the rival goal, generating a lot of danger.
3' What a match!
The game started off fast, this time it was Szoboszlai who shot at the goal, but the ball was blocked by Onana.
1' Does not count!
Garnacho put the locals ahead, but they signaled offside.
0' roll the ball
Actions between United and Liverpool begin.
Liverpool: LineUp
Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Díaz, Núñez.
Manchester United: LineUp
Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund.
To the court
Both squads already took the field to warm up before the start of the match.
Not going
Trent-Arnold will not be in this match, the player is injured and may have minutes until further notice.
Presents.
Manchester United is already at Old Trafford, the local squad will go all out to enjoy this match in front of their fans and seek another victory
They arrived
The Liverpool squad has already made an appearance at Old Trafford, they will seek to continue their positive streak and give everything.
What a fact!
There are six victories in the last seven games that Liverpool have played away from home, so the visit will go all out for victory.
Is very close!
There is less than half an hour until this match starts, 90 minutes are coming full of many emotions.
Much difference!
It is the sixth place in which Manchester United is, the Devils accumulate only 48 points, the result of 15 victories, three draws and 12 losses.
Be careful with this
There are 21 games that Liverpool have won, in turn, they have achieved seven draws and have only lost twice, so they arrive in second position with seventy points, just one below Arsenal.
Last meeting
These teams had seen each other very recently in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, in that match, United beat Liverpool four goals to three.
What information!
Of the last 11 matches that these teams have played, United has only managed to emerge victorious in one, in the rest they have four draws and six defeats.
We came back!.
We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. We will shortly share the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups
Don't leave here to follow Manchester United vs Liverpool live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Liverpool live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Old Trafford Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online and live
The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
Manchester United vs Liverpool can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Manchester United vs Liverpool match corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Premier League?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on April 7, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hours
Bolivia: 05:30 hours
Brazil: 08:30 hours
Chile: 08:30 hours
Colombia: 09:30 hours
Ecuador: 10:30 am
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:30 hours
Paraguay: 06:30 hours
Peru: 06:30 hours
Uruguay: 06:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 5:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 02:30 hours
South Africa: 01:30 hours
Australia: 4:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:30 hours
Liverpool Statements
Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media before facing Manchester United: "It's super important. There are different aspects. One is that, honestly, I don't listen to it when I'm on the sidelines. After the game I heard that it happened and that's obviously not good at all. In general, it's helpful for us to educate our children on specific things: respect, understanding, all that kind of stuff. I just look at it that way, two of the biggest football clubs in the world, let's show a little class right now .So, don't sing this or that, just show class. Fight on the field, let's play football, if you want to be happy if we lose or whatever, that kind of thing, it's fine. But other than that, show a a little bit of class. That would really be my wish for all of us."
"That's obviously how things are in the Premier League. Tell me a different breed? We became champions [in 2019-20] and it was obviously decided quite early; otherwise, probably also [Manchester] City here or there, but most of the time they were close races and it looks like a close race. So if it's a close race, then the best place you can be is in it. We're in this and that's great, that's good. And now let's keep fighting, that's how it is".
"Obviously the next one is the big one, as they all are. Someone said we had the best schedule or schedule; I looked at it and I really don't know how you could have had that idea, maybe I'm too negative but it's difficult, good opponents. But we're ready and we want to be in that fight, so let's see what we can do about it."
"United is a great team playing at home, we all know that. But we can't just say: 'Let's do what we did from the 15th minute until, I don't know, 70-something'. Football is not that easy. We have to "Find a way to cause problems for United and they will try exactly the same. At that level, with this rival, at this stadium, we'd better play a really good game of football, to be honest, if we want something there."
Liverpool's latest lineup
Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Díaz, Núñez.
Manchester United's latest lineup
Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool has had a great season, the visiting team comes from beating Sheffield three goals to one in a quite entertaining match where they managed to add three from the away team.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United failed to beat Chelsea in their last match played in this Premier League, in that match the Red Devils squad fell with a score of four goals to three.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium
The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium at 8:30 am.