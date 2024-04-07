Thanks
🔟🏁 Top 10
Here is the top 10 of the Paris - Roubaix 2024:
|Top 10 - Paris Roubaix 2024
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|🥇
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|05h 25'58"
|🥈
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 03'00"
|🥉
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 03'00"
|4
|Nils Politt (Germany / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'00"
|5
|Stefan Küng (Switzerland / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'15"
|6
|Giani Vermeersch (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 03'47"
|7
|Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 03'48"
|8
|Jordi Meeus (Belgium/ BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 04'47"
|9
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 04'47"
|10
|Madis Mikhels (Estonia / Intermarché - Wanty)
|+ 04'47"
Second place for Jasper Philipsen
First and second place for Alpecin - Deceunink! The Belgian rider beat Mads Pedersen and Nils Politt.
🥇 Victory for Mathieu Van der Poel!
Second consecutive Paris Roubaix for Mathieu Van der Poel! Well-deserved victory for the Dutch rider, who attacked 60 kilometers from the finish line.
🏁 Last kilometer
The second consecutive victory for Mathieu Van der Poel is coming.
🏁 1,5 km to go
Last cobbled sector for Mathieu Van der Poel. Just cross it and he will reach the velodrome where the finish line is located.
🏁 3 km to go
Last moments of the day. Mathieu Van der Poel is missing the last pavé sector to face the last kilometer of the day.
🏁 5 km to go
Van der Poel's pursuers are Mads Pedersen, Nils Politt and Jasper Philipsen, who controlled this group all the time so that they did not reduce the distance.
🏁 7 km to go
The gap between Van der Poel and the chasers remains at 2'50".
🏁 10 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel continues to ride with great cadence. The gap to the chasers is 2'50" and he only has the last two cobbled section left.
🏁 14,8 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel entra en el sector 3 de pavé. 2'52" de diferencia ante sus perseguidores.
🏁 16 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel is 2'52" ahead of the chasers. The champion is in the last five-star pavé sector, the Carrefour de l'Arbre.
🏁 20 km to go
The end of the race is near. Mathieu Van der Poel is just short of the three-minute gap;
🏁 24 km to go
2'18" is the advantage Mathieu Van der Poel now has over the chasers. The Dutchman is approaching his second consecutive victory in the competition.
🏁 26,6 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel is already in sector 7, the Cysoing à Bourghelles, which has been classified as three-star.
🏁 30 km to go
Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ) fell on a curve... He will have to fight hard to get back.
🏁 34 km to go
For a couple of kilometers, Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek), Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Küng, Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceuninck) formed a group that pulled away from the rest of the chasing group.
🏁 39 km to go
The gap is 1'46" at this point. The ninth cobbled sector is approaching and Mathieu Van der Poel has the race practically sealed.
🏁 42 km to go
New cobbled sector. Mathieu Van der Poel enters Mérignies à Avelin.
🏁 45 km to go
Van der Poel continues to increase the gap. 1'37" is the distance between him and the chasing group, which will probably not catch him unless something extraordinary happens.
🏁 49 km to go
One minute! Van der Poel's level of performance in the last few minutes is superior and the start of sector 11, the five-star Mons-en-Pévèle, is approaching.
🏁 52 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel's lightning attack continues. 34 seconds ahead of the chasers, when it is near the end of sector 12.
🏁 54 km to go
Entering sector 12 of the pavé, Van der Poel is 20 seconds ahead at the moment.
🏁 56 km to go
Van der Poel takes 10 seconds off the pace. The next pavé sector is of four-star difficulty.
🏁 60 km to go
Mathieu Van der Poel attacks! The champion took advantage of the entrance to sector 13 and launched the attack to go solo.
🏁 62 km to go
We are approaching a new cobblestone sector. The group remains compact.
🏁 64 km to go
The peloton is now composed of 141 riders. There is a 2'25" gap to the escapees.
🏁 68 km to go
The chasing riders managed to catch the riders in the lead... There are now 28 riders leading the stage.
25 riders pursue
The second group has grown enormously. There are now 25 riders in the chase:
Mathieu Van der Poel, Jasper Phlipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink)
Perd Strand Hagenes, Tim Van Dijke, Mick Van Dijke (Team Visma)
Mads Pedersen, Mathias Vacek (LIDL-Trek)
Lewis Askey, Laurence Pithie (Groupama - FDJ)
John Degenkolb (Team DSM)
Madis Mikhels, Hugo Page (Intermarché - Wanty)
Rasmus Tiller, Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)
Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates),
Thomas Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers)
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
Jordi Meeus (BORA - Hansgrohe)
Johan Jacobs (Movistar)
Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies)
Cedric Beullens, Liam Slock (Lotto Dstny)
Yeveniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan)
Kamil Malecki (Q36.5)
💨 The escapees
The riders leading the race are:
7- Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin - Deceunink)
31- Stefan Küng (Groupama - FDJ)
81- Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates)
Carreer status
There are 80 kilometers to go to the finish line. There are 17 sectors of pavé left for the riders to continue facing the hardness of the pavé. There is a group of three riders in the breakaway, a group of eight riders chasing and the peloton is further behind.
Welcome back
We are ready to bring you the actions of the Paris Roubaix 2024, which takes place between Compiegne and Roubaix. We invite you to follow along with us the incidents of this day.
Roubaix
Roubaix has a history and a heritage that deserve to be discovered. This history has been written and rewritten especially since the city obtained the label of "City of Art and History" in 2001. In the city, heritage is not only made up of old stones; it is also part of the everyday life of the inhabitants of Roubaix. With the museum of the swimming pool and its 250,000 visitors a year, or reinvented sites such as the Condition Publique, a veritable laboratory of culture and social, urban and environmental innovation, Roubaix keeps its promises. Other must-see sites include La Manufacture (textile design museum), the churches of Saint Joseph and Saint Martin, the Motte-Bossut factory, the town hall and Parc Barbieux, the largest urban park north of Paris.
In addition to forging ties with its textile past, of which it preserves an exceptional heritage, the former wool capital of the world is on a trajectory that elevates it to the status of a capital in many other fields: fashion, street art, zero waste, the digital industry and, of course, cycling! Welcome to the city that has converted its thousand smokestacks and old
Compiègne
The 46th start of the Paris-Roubaix from Compiègne is once again eagerly awaited this year. This 121st edition represents an opportunity to prove once again that Compiègne is a land of cycling. With an active and sporty city label of 3 standard laurels since 2018, it has obtained a level of certification that rewards its actions in favor of sport for all.
The city of Compiègne was also distinguished in 2023 with the "Tour de France Cycling City" label. This award recognizes the efforts made by the local authority to promote cycling and soft mobility. To this end, it has developed equipment and services, supported cycling clubs and associations, and launched a long-term bicycle rental service managed by VéloTIC.
Compiègne's sporting fabric, with more than 14,000 members registered in clubs or associations, has enabled it to obtain the French label of support for the Olympic Games and its facilities will enable it to host foreign delegations before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Following this global event, these facilities contribute to the development of physical activities and sports in the region.
Cobblestone sectors
These will be the 29 cobbled sectors in Paris Roubax 2024:
Paris Roubaix 2024 Route
The Paris Roubaix of 2024 has a route of 259.9 kilometers. Everything is set for the bravest to set off on this adventure from Compiegne to Roubaix. True to the custom of being the toughest race in the world, it will feature 29 cobbled sectors comprising a total of 55.7 kilometers of pavé. There are five five-star sectors: Tourée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre.
Highlights - Paris Roubaix 2023
Recent champions
2023: Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
2022: Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
2021: Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)
2019: Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
2018: Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2017: Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
2016: Mathew Hayman (Australia)
2015: John Degenkolb (Germany)
2014: Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
2013: Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
Current champion
The reigning champion of Paris Roubaix is Mathieu Van Der Poel. The Dutch rider, celebrated with Alpecin - Deceunink after completing the course and passing in first place with a time of five hours 28 minutes and 41 seconds, beating Belgian riders Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin - Deceunink and Wout Van Aert of Jumbo Visma by 46 seconds.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Paris Roubaix 2024 Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.