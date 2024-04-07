The city of Compiègne was also distinguished in 2023 with the "Tour de France Cycling City" label. This award recognizes the efforts made by the local authority to promote cycling and soft mobility. To this end, it has developed equipment and services, supported cycling clubs and associations, and launched a long-term bicycle rental service managed by VéloTIC.

Compiègne's sporting fabric, with more than 14,000 members registered in clubs or associations, has enabled it to obtain the French label of support for the Olympic Games and its facilities will enable it to host foreign delegations before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Following this global event, these facilities contribute to the development of physical activities and sports in the region.