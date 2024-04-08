Goals and Highlights
55' - End of game
Al-Hilal beats Al-Nassr 2-1, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and advances to the final of the Saudi Super Cup. Coach Jorge Jesus' team wins its 33rd consecutive match.
53' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!
Mané reduces the score. Striker inside the area and boosts Bono nets.
50' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Out: Michael
Enter: Al-Shehri
48' - Al-Hilal is offside
Malcom is caught in an irregular position.
47' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Out: Al-Bulayhi
Enter: Al-Tambakti
46' - Additions
Another 10 minutes. Let's go to 55.
43' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
Laporte risks the shot, but misses his aim and throws the ball out.
43' - Al-Nassr tries to react
Ghareeb is called in close to the area, but finishes poorly and misses the chance to reduce the score.
40' - Red card for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo is sent off for aggression.
39' - Game stopped
Players from both teams disagree and start confusion on the pitch.
39' - Pressure from Al-Hilal
Al-Dawsari takes a chance on the shot, but takes it badly and misses the chance to increase the score.
37' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal
Michael is called in close to the area, but he finishes for the goal and Ospina makes a good save. Goalkeeper asks for medical attention.
34' - Game stopped
Technical stop for players to hydrate.
34' - Al-Hilal looks for the third goal
Rúben Neves finishes poorly and misses the chance to increase the score.
33' - Shot blocked by Al-Hilal
Milinkovic-Savic risks the shot, but Al-Nassr's defense blocks it.
31' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Out: Lajami
Enter: Ghareeb
29' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Out: Al-Shahrani and Al-Hamdan
Enter: Renan Lodi and Kanno
26' - AL-HILAL GOAL!
Malcom extends the score. Michael makes a perfect cross for the midfielder, who invades the area and heads the ball into the net.
26' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal
Milinkovic-Savic makes a good individual play inside the area, but finishes low and Ospina makes a good save.
23' - It's worth nothing
Ronaldo is called into action inside the box, but commits an attacking foul after trying to control the ball.
20' - Pressure from Al-Hilal
Malcom reappears inside the area, but finishes and Ospina makes another save.
20' - Ball hits the post
Malcom, from Al-Hilal, takes a risk on the edge of the area and hits Ospina's post.
19' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
With a free kick, Ronaldo finishes over Bono's goal.
15' - AL-HILAL GOAL!
Al-Dawsari opens the scoring. Milinkovic-Savic activates the striker, who dominates and finishes low past goalkeeper Ospina to fill the net.
13' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Otávio makes a perfect cross for Al-Ghannam, who heads and throws the ball out.
12' - Pressure from Al-Hilal
The home team's attack suffocates Al-Nassr's defense, which finds it very difficult to play.
08' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
Lajami fouls Al-Dawsari and is cautioned.
08' - Crucial deflection
Sultan, from Al-Nassr, makes the cross from the right, but Bono anticipates it and makes the save.
06' - Game resumed
The ball rolls again.
05' - Game stopped
Al-Ghannam, from Al-Nassr, receives medical attention.
03' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal
Abdulhamid crosses into the box, but Al-Hamdan heads poorly and throws the ball out.
00' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo is warned for complaining.
2nd/00' - Second half begins
The ball rolls again.
50' - End of the first half
For now, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are left at zero.
48' - Al-Nassr offside
Series of offsides from the visiting team. This time, Ronaldo is caught again in an irregular position.
48' - Al-Nassr offside
Otávio receives the pass, but the referee calls the midfielder offside.
47' - Al-Hilal presses again
In the play on the right, Michael advances, but loses control of the ball and takes it across the baseline.
46' - Al-Nassr offside
Ronaldo is caught in an irregular position.
45+5' - Additions
Five more minutes. Let's go to 50.
45' - Al-Hilal offside
Al-Hamdan is called into action, but the referee points out the attacker's irregular position.
43' - Al-Nassr offside
Mané is caught in an irregular position.
42' - Game stopped
Match referee warns both team coaches due to complaints.
36' - Al-Hilal tries to open the scoring
In the play on the left, Alex Telles crosses into the area. Malcom dominates, but takes the ball poorly and finishes wide.
34' - Yellow card for Al-Hilal
Milinkovic-Savic fouls Otávio and is warned.
33' - Game resumed
The ball rolls again.
31' - Game stopped
Time for a technical break for players to hydrate.
27' - Yellow card for Al-Hilal
Al-Dawsari commits a hard foul on Otávio and is warned.
24' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
Ronaldo is activated near the area, finishes and the ball goes out.
23' - Crucial deflection
In Al-Nassr's counterattack, Sadio Mane starts at speed, but Koulibaly anticipates and makes a move to disarm the opponent.
21' - Came out with the ball
In the play on the left, Al-Dawsari invests in an individual play, but exaggerates the speed and lets the ball go through the baseline.
20' - Al-Nassr offside
Ronaldo finishes for the goal, Bono makes the save, but the referee calls number 7 offside.
19' - Game stopped
Koulibaly hunts down Ronaldo and commits a hard foul on the Portuguese striker.
17' - Al-Nassr offside
Alex Telles is caught in an irregular position.
15' - Pressure from Al-Hilal
Al-Shahrani takes his first shot, but takes it badly and the ball goes out.
12' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal
Al-Hamdan invests again in the individual play, invades the area, but dribbles past Ospina and plays it into the middle. Nobody catches up and the home team misses another chance.
11' - Al-Nassr offside
Mané is called in by Ronaldo, but the attacker is caught in an irregular position.
09' - Al-Hilal presses again
Al-Hamdan invests in the individual play, but comes out with the ball along the baseline and wastes a good chance.
07' - For nobody
In the play on the right, Ronaldo advances and makes a low cross into the area. Nobody catches it and the ball goes over the baseline.
07' - Crucial cut from Al-Nassr
Lajami rips up Al-Dawsari's play, who was already inside the area ready to finish.
05' - Al-Nassr tries to press
Otávio lets Ronaldo lead the attack, but sees the Portuguese star finish weakly from outside the area. Bono defends without any problems.
04' - Al-Nassr Offside
Al-Ghannam is caught in an irregular position.
02' - Al-Hilal sends it wide of the goal
Ospina gives the Al-Hilal attack a rebound, but Michael takes it badly and finishes it wide.
02' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal
Al-Dawsari takes the first shot of the game, but Ospina anticipates it and makes a good save.
1st/00' - Game begins
Ball rolling in the first half.
Warm-up
Both teams began warming up on the pitch at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Al-Nassr reserves
Raghed, Qassem, Boushal, Awad, Alhasan, Alsulaihem, Ghareeb, Alewa, Alnemer.
Al-Hilal reserves
Alowais, Tambakti, Nasser D., Alburayk, Salman F., Renan Lodi, Kanno, Alqahtani, S. Shehri.
How does Al-Nassr arrive?
Vice-leader of the Saudi Championship, Al-Nassr, led by coach Luís Castro, has 21 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in 27 rounds. The Arab team is coming off a 1-0 victory over Damac, also in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané were rested in the first stage with a view to Monday's decision.
How do you get to Al-Hilal?
Al-Hilal is coming off a 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej, in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Coach Jorge Jesus' Arab team achieved its 32nd consecutive victory. It is the longest winning streak in the history of football. Previously, the only club to come close was The New Saints in 2016, but the American team has won 26 times. Al-Hilal, from Jesus, has been winning triumphs since September 25, 2023, having scored 94 goals and conceded just 13 goals.
Line-up of Al-Nassr
Ospina, Sultan, Lajami, Fatil, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otávio, Mané, Ronaldo.
Line-up of Al-Hilal
Bono; Saud, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Y. Shahrani, Neves, Sergej, Malcom, Salem, Michael, Alhamdan.
We're back!
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face each other this Monday (08), at 13:30 pm, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match is valid for the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.
Probable line-up of Al-Nassr
David Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alex Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Sadio Mane, Al-Najei, Abdul Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Probable line-up of Al-Hilal
Yassine Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al Bulayhi, Renan Lodi; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Michael, Salem Al Dawsar, Malcom.
Speak, Jorge Jesus! - Al-Hilal coach
“I don’t know my future. I have a contract with Hilal until the end of June. In football everything changes very quickly. Now what I want most is to continue winning with Al Hilal. I don't want to talk about my contract and my future. We now have the semi-finals and we are also doing well in the (Saudi) Championship. We’ll see later,” he concluded.
Speak, Luis Castro! - Al-Nassr coach
"Even though I've never been fired in my career. I'm not afraid of layoffs. I've had a 27-year career, I've never left a club halfway through. Do you know why? Because anyone who works with me every day knows that I'm not afraid of results or the challenges that lie ahead." "The world has learned to look at people and only look at results and not look at men. Only those who have a lot are looked at with value. Only those who achieve results are looked at with value. The world is not just that. The world is work. I can win the Copa del Rey or the Super Cup, or not win. I don't deviate from my work with my players every day." "Do you want to know if I work well or badly? Ask my players. Those are the ones who know how to say it. It's not other people."
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Luis Castro
Coach Luís Castro, from Al-Nassr, is expected to leave Cristiano Ronaldo team next season, says the local press. According to the portal "365Scores Arabic", the Arab club decided to terminate the Portuguese coach's contract at the end of may after the end of the local championship.
Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr is the runner-up in the Saudi Championship. Coach Luís Castro's Arab team has 21 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in 27 rounds. Al-Nassr is coming off a slim 1-0 victory over Damac, also in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané were restrained in the first stage with a view to Monday's decision.
Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal, the home team of the match, is coming off a great 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej, in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Coach Jorge Jesus' Arab team achieved its 32nd consecutive victory. It is the longest winning streak in the history of football. Previously, the only club to come close was The New Saints in 2016, but the American team has won 26 times. Al-Hilal has been winning triumphs since September 25, 2023, having scored 94 goals and conceded just 13 goals.
Saudi Super Cup
In 2013, the Saudi Super Cup started with just two teams, but this time, it will be with four teams competing for the title. The duels will be between the champions and runners-up of the King's Cup and the Saudi League.
The match will be played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 36,186 people.
