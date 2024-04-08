Goals and Highlights

 

55' - End of game

Al-Hilal beats Al-Nassr 2-1, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and advances to the final of the Saudi Super Cup. Coach Jorge Jesus' team wins its 33rd consecutive match.

53' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!

Mané reduces the score. Striker inside the area and boosts Bono nets.

50' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Out: Michael
Enter: Al-Shehri

48' - Al-Hilal is offside

Malcom is caught in an irregular position.

47' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Out: Al-Bulayhi
Enter: Al-Tambakti

46' - Additions

Another 10 minutes. Let's go to 55.

43' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Laporte risks the shot, but misses his aim and throws the ball out.

43' - Al-Nassr tries to react

Ghareeb is called in close to the area, but finishes poorly and misses the chance to reduce the score.

40' - Red card for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is sent off for aggression.

39' - Game stopped

Players from both teams disagree and start confusion on the pitch.

39' - Pressure from Al-Hilal

Al-Dawsari takes a chance on the shot, but takes it badly and misses the chance to increase the score.

37' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal

Michael is called in close to the area, but he finishes for the goal and Ospina makes a good save. Goalkeeper asks for medical attention.

34' - Game stopped

Technical stop for players to hydrate.

34' - Al-Hilal looks for the third goal

Rúben Neves finishes poorly and misses the chance to increase the score.

33' - Shot blocked by Al-Hilal

Milinkovic-Savic risks the shot, but Al-Nassr's defense blocks it.

31' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Lajami
Enter: Ghareeb

29' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Out: Al-Shahrani and Al-Hamdan
Enter: Renan Lodi and Kanno

26' - AL-HILAL GOAL!

Malcom extends the score. Michael makes a perfect cross for the midfielder, who invades the area and heads the ball into the net.

26' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal

Milinkovic-Savic makes a good individual play inside the area, but finishes low and Ospina makes a good save.

23' - It's worth nothing

Ronaldo is called into action inside the box, but commits an attacking foul after trying to control the ball.

20' - Pressure from Al-Hilal

Malcom reappears inside the area, but finishes and Ospina makes another save.

20' - Ball hits the post

Malcom, from Al-Hilal, takes a risk on the edge of the area and hits Ospina's post.

19' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

With a free kick, Ronaldo finishes over Bono's goal.

15' - AL-HILAL GOAL!

Al-Dawsari opens the scoring. Milinkovic-Savic activates the striker, who dominates and finishes low past goalkeeper Ospina to fill the net.

13' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Otávio makes a perfect cross for Al-Ghannam, who heads and throws the ball out.

12' - Pressure from Al-Hilal

The home team's attack suffocates Al-Nassr's defense, which finds it very difficult to play.

08' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Lajami fouls Al-Dawsari and is cautioned.

08' - Crucial deflection

Sultan, from Al-Nassr, makes the cross from the right, but Bono anticipates it and makes the save.

06' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.

05' - Game stopped

Al-Ghannam, from Al-Nassr, receives medical attention.

03' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal

Abdulhamid crosses into the box, but Al-Hamdan heads poorly and throws the ball out.

00' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is warned for complaining.

2nd/00' - Second half begins

The ball rolls again.

50' - End of the first half

For now, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are left at zero.

48' - Al-Nassr offside

Series of offsides from the visiting team. This time, Ronaldo is caught again in an irregular position.

48' - Al-Nassr offside

Otávio receives the pass, but the referee calls the midfielder offside.

47' - Al-Hilal presses again

In the play on the right, Michael advances, but loses control of the ball and takes it across the baseline.

46' - Al-Nassr offside

Ronaldo is caught in an irregular position.

45+5' - Additions

Five more minutes. Let's go to 50.

45' - Al-Hilal offside

Al-Hamdan is called into action, but the referee points out the attacker's irregular position.

43' - Al-Nassr offside

Mané is caught in an irregular position.

42' - Game stopped

Match referee warns both team coaches due to complaints.

36' - Al-Hilal tries to open the scoring

In the play on the left, Alex Telles crosses into the area. Malcom dominates, but takes the ball poorly and finishes wide.

34' - Yellow card for Al-Hilal

Milinkovic-Savic fouls Otávio and is warned.

33' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.

31' - Game stopped

Time for a technical break for players to hydrate.

27' - Yellow card for Al-Hilal

Al-Dawsari commits a hard foul on Otávio and is warned.

24' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is activated near the area, finishes and the ball goes out.

23' - Crucial deflection

In Al-Nassr's counterattack, Sadio Mane starts at speed, but Koulibaly anticipates and makes a move to disarm the opponent.

21' - Came out with the ball

In the play on the left, Al-Dawsari invests in an individual play, but exaggerates the speed and lets the ball go through the baseline.

20' - Al-Nassr offside

Ronaldo finishes for the goal, Bono makes the save, but the referee calls number 7 offside.

19' - Game stopped

Koulibaly hunts down Ronaldo and commits a hard foul on the Portuguese striker.

17' - Al-Nassr offside

Alex Telles is caught in an irregular position.

15' - Pressure from Al-Hilal

Al-Shahrani takes his first shot, but takes it badly and the ball goes out.

12' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal

Al-Hamdan invests again in the individual play, invades the area, but dribbles past Ospina and plays it into the middle. Nobody catches up and the home team misses another chance.

11' - Al-Nassr offside

Mané is called in by Ronaldo, but the attacker is caught in an irregular position.

09' - Al-Hilal presses again

Al-Hamdan invests in the individual play, but comes out with the ball along the baseline and wastes a good chance.

07' - For nobody

In the play on the right, Ronaldo advances and makes a low cross into the area. Nobody catches it and the ball goes over the baseline.

07' - Crucial cut from Al-Nassr

Lajami rips up Al-Dawsari's play, who was already inside the area ready to finish.

05' - Al-Nassr tries to press

Otávio lets Ronaldo lead the attack, but sees the Portuguese star finish weakly from outside the area. Bono defends without any problems.

04' - Al-Nassr Offside

Al-Ghannam is caught in an irregular position.

02' - Al-Hilal sends it wide of the goal

Ospina gives the Al-Hilal attack a rebound, but Michael takes it badly and finishes it wide.

02' - Almost goal from Al-Hilal

Al-Dawsari takes the first shot of the game, but Ospina anticipates it and makes a good save.

1st/00' - Game begins

Ball rolling in the first half.

Warm-up

Both teams began warming up on the pitch at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Al-Nassr reserves

Raghed, Qassem, Boushal, Awad, Alhasan, Alsulaihem, Ghareeb, Alewa, Alnemer.

Al-Hilal reserves

Alowais, Tambakti, Nasser D., Alburayk, Salman F., Renan Lodi, Kanno, Alqahtani, S. Shehri.

How does Al-Nassr arrive?

Vice-leader of the Saudi Championship, Al-Nassr, led by coach Luís Castro, has 21 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in 27 rounds. The Arab team is coming off a 1-0 victory over Damac, also in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané were rested in the first stage with a view to Monday's decision.

How do you get to Al-Hilal?

Al-Hilal is coming off a 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej, in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Coach Jorge Jesus' Arab team achieved its 32nd consecutive victory. It is the longest winning streak in the history of football. Previously, the only club to come close was The New Saints in 2016, but the American team has won 26 times. Al-Hilal, from Jesus, has been winning triumphs since September 25, 2023, having scored 94 goals and conceded just 13 goals.

Line-up of Al-Nassr

Ospina, Sultan, Lajami, Fatil, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otávio, Mané, Ronaldo. 

Line-up of Al-Hilal

Bono; Saud, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Y. Shahrani, Neves, Sergej, Malcom, Salem, Michael, Alhamdan.

We're back!

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face each other this Monday (08), at 13:30 pm, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match is valid for the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr & Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, your options are: Fox Soccer Plus If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Fox Soccer Plus If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Hilalvs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Super Cup match 2024

Austrália10 Play

ÁustriaDAZN2DAZN Austria

BangladeshSony LIV

BrasilCanal GOAT

CamarõesCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueStarTimes App

CanadáDAZN Canada

AlemanhaDAZN DeutschlandDAZN2

ÍndiaJioTVSony LIV

InternacionalShahid

PortugalSport TV3Sport TV Multiscreen

Porto RicoFox Sports 2

Arábia SauditaSSC

Emirados Árabes UnidosAbu Dhabi Sports 2

Reino UnidoDAZN

Estados UnidosFOX Sports AppFOX DeportesFox Sports 2Foxsports.com

Probable line-up of Al-Nassr

David Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Alex Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Sadio Mane, Al-Najei, Abdul Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Probable line-up of Al-Hilal

Yassine Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al Bulayhi, Renan Lodi; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcom, Michael, Salem Al Dawsar, Malcom.

Speak, Jorge Jesus! - Al-Hilal coach

“I don’t know my future. I have a contract with Hilal until the end of June. In football everything changes very quickly. Now what I want most is to continue winning with Al Hilal. I don't want to talk about my contract and my future. We now have the semi-finals and we are also doing well in the (Saudi) Championship. We’ll see later,” he concluded.

Speak, Luis Castro! - Al-Nassr coach

"Even though I've never been fired in my career. I'm not afraid of layoffs. I've had a 27-year career, I've never left a club halfway through. Do you know why? Because anyone who works with me every day knows that I'm not afraid of results or the challenges that lie ahead." "The world has learned to look at people and only look at results and not look at men. Only those who have a lot are looked at with value. Only those who achieve results are looked at with value. The world is not just that. The world is work. I can win the Copa del Rey or the Super Cup, or not win. I don't deviate from my work with my players every day." "Do you want to know if I work well or badly? Ask my players. Those are the ones who know how to say it. It's not other people."

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr will be: to confirm

Luis Castro

Coach Luís Castro, from Al-Nassr, is expected to leave Cristiano Ronaldo team next season, says the local press. According to the portal "365Scores Arabic", the Arab club decided to terminate the Portuguese coach's contract at the end of may after the end of the local championship.

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is the runner-up in the Saudi Championship. Coach Luís Castro's Arab team has 21 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in 27 rounds. Al-Nassr is coming off a slim 1-0 victory over Damac, also in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané were restrained in the first stage with a view to Monday's decision.

Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal, the home team of the match, is coming off a great 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej, in the 27th round of the Saudi Championship. Coach Jorge Jesus' Arab team achieved its 32nd consecutive victory. It is the longest winning streak in the history of football. Previously, the only club to come close was The New Saints in 2016, but the American team has won 26 times. Al-Hilal has been winning triumphs since September 25, 2023, having scored 94 goals and conceded just 13 goals.

Saudi Super Cup

In 2013, the Saudi Super Cup started with just two teams, but this time, it will be with four teams competing for the title. The duels will be between the champions and runners-up of the King's Cup and the Saudi League.

The match will be played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 36,186 people.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Saudi Super Cup match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

