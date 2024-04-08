In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 101 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 52 victories, while Udinese has won 22, for a balance of 27 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Udinese has played Inter at home in Serie A, there are 50 matches, where the black-and-black team has the advantage with 22 wins over the 12 that the black-and-whites have won, and the 16 draws that have taken place.