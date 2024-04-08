Thanks
90+7' End of the match
END OF THE MATCH! TREMENDOUS VICTORY FOR INTER! The leader maintains the 14-point gap against Milan with an agonizing victory. Simone Inzaghi's Nerazzurri are one more scudetto away.
⚽ 90+5'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR INTER! DAVIDE FRATTESI! THE LEADER SCORES! The midfielder pushes the ball in front of the goal after it hits the left post following a shot by Lautaro Martinez.
🟨 90+3'
Yellow card. Lautaro Martinez is cautioned for Inter.
90'
Seven more minutes will be played in the match.
88'
Last moments of the game. Inter insists on the left flank above all, but does not do any damage. Except for the goals, it has really been a very poor game in terms of scoring chances.
85'
Last five minutes of the match. Inter is holding the ball, looking for some space in the opponent's defense, but still can't do any damage.
82'
Change in Udinese. Sandi Lovic replaces Festy Ebosele.
81'
Double change for Inter. Marko Arnautovic and Tajon Buchanan replace Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco.
🟨 78'
Yellow card for Roberto Pereyra for Udinese. It is the first of the match.
74'
Change at Inter. Alexis Sanchez replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
70'
Double change for Udinese. Martin Payero and Jordan Zemura replace Oier Zarraga and Hassane Kamara.
68'
Double change for Inter Matteo Darmian and Davide Frattesi in place of Denzel Dumfries and Henrij Mjitaryan.
65'
Time continues to elapse. The score remains tied for now and the teams continue without generating much danger.
62'
Double change for Udinese. Enter Sandi Lovric and Joao Ferreira in place of Lazar Samardzic and Kingsley Ehizibue.
58'
Udinese still did not react in the second half. Inter's goal has fallen like a bucket of cold water.
🅿️⚽ 55'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Inter! Hakan Calhanoglu! The midfielder scores the penalty with a cross shot to the right post. The match is tied!
52'
PENALTY FOR INTER! The goalkeeper Maduka Okoye came out to try to cut a cross and ended up colliding with Marcus Thuram.
50'
After several minutes of review, the VAR assistants confirmed the play: the score remained 1-0.
⚽❌ 48'
Goal disallowed for Inter. Carlos Augusto scored the equalizer after the ball was left in front of goal just after a tangle was formed following a cross from the left.
Second half begins
The match restarts. There were no changes in the teams.
45' End of the first half
The first half of the match is over. Udinese partially wins 1-0 with Samardzic's goal.
45'
Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
42'
IT COULD HAVE BEEN THE EQUALIZER! Tremendous save by Okoye from a Lautaro Martinez header in the box.
⚽ 40'
GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Udinese, Lazar Samardzic! The midfielder shot from the corner of the box on the right side, the ball deflected off an opponent and even though it was at low speed, neither Yann Sommer nor Denzel Dumfries reacted and it went into the goal.
38'
The score is still even for now. There are not many actions to highlight.
35'
Final stretch of the first half. Still 0-0 in the match, with few scoring chances so far.
33'
Inter continues to maintain, for the most part, possession of the ball and continues to look for the opening of the scoreboard.
30' INTER HAD IT!
GREAT SAVE BY OKOYE! The goalkeeper saves Udinese from the first Inter goal that almost happened after a powerful shot from Hakan Calhanoglu, after receiving a pass from Lautaro Martinez.
28'
We are approaching the half hour mark. Inter have held the ball for most of the time, but have not been able to generate enough danger to put Udinese in trouble.
24'
Inter came closer. Once again Hakan Calhanoglu tried again, but the ball went wide after his shot.
21'
Inter had it! Hakan Calhanoglu's shot from outside the box and the goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was better flying to end up saving with his left hand.
17'
Inter came close. Marcus Thuram failed to reach a cross pass from Federico Dimarco from the left.
15'
The match begins to gain pace and dynamics. Although there are no dangerous chances, the teams are already approaching each other's penalty areas.
13'
Udinese's first attempt. Roberto Pereyra stole the ball in a bad exit of the Inter defense and when he approached the area to shoot, he sent the ball over the goal.
10'
Inter tried. Federico Dimarco's shot went wide to the right.
7'
Inter's first attempt on goal. Lautaro Martinez headed a cross from a free kick, but the ball went wide to the left.
4'
The moment of possession continues for Inter, who look for spaces in Udinese's defense.
2'
First minutes of the match. Inter tries to hold the ball and impose conditions.
MATCH STARTS!
The game between Udinese and Inter is underway.
Match officials
To be confirmed.
Teams on the field
Udinese and Inter players take the field at the Bluenergy Stadium.
Substitutes - Inter
12. Raffaele Di Gennaro (GK), 77. Emil Audero (GK), 5. Stefano Sensi, 8. Marko Arnautovic, 14. Davy Klaassen, 16. Davide Frattesi, 17. Tajon Buchanan, 21. Kristjan Asllani, 31. Yann Bisseck, 36. Matteo Darmian, 50. Aleksandar Stankovic, 70. Alexis Sánchez.
Starting XI - Inter
| 2. Denzel Dumfries | | 32. Federico Dimarco |
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
Substitutes - Udinese
1. Marco Silvestri (GK), 93. Daniele Padelli (GK), 2. Festy Ebosele, 4. Sandi Lovric, 7. Isaac Success, 13. Joao Ferreira, 16. Antonio Tikvic, 27. Christian Kabasele. 30. Lautaro Giannetti, 32. Martin Payero, 33. Jordan Zemura.
Starting XI - Udinese
| 19. Kingsley Ehizibue | | 12. Hassane Kamara |
Coach: Gabriele Cioffi
Warm up!
Statements - Gabriele Cioffi (Udinese Coach)
"I expect 200% from the players, because it is the only way to leave the field with the points we need to move away from the lower areas of the table."
"We knew that this would be a difficult season, although we always expect to win every game 3-0. I think these kinds of challenges are the beauty of working as a coach. The points have to be earned by everyone: by the players, by the staff and by the club."
About the most recent games between the two teams...
The most recent game between Udinese and Inter took place last December 9, 2023, when the 'nerazzurri' defeated the 'friulani' 4-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
The last time the two teams met at Udinese's home ground was on September 18, 2022, with the 'bianconeri' winning 3-1.
The leader has arrived
The Inter squad is already present at the Bluenergy Stadium for this match.
Last five matches - Inter
April 1 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Empoli (Won)
March 17 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Napoli
March 13 - UEFA Champions League: 2-1 vs. Atlético Madrid (Lost 3-2 in penalty kicks)
March 9 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Bologna (Won)
March 4 - Serie A: 2-1 vs Genoa (Won)
Last five matches - Udinese
April 1 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Sassuolo
March 16 - Serie A: 0-2 vs Torino (Lost)
March 11 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Lazio (Won)
March 2 - Serie A: 1-1 vs. Salernitana
February 24 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Juventus (Won)
All set at the Bluenergy Stadium
The stage that welcomes us today is completely ready to host the match between Udinese and Inter in normal conditions.
Welcome back
We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Udinese vs Inter on matchday 31 of the Serie A 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
Key player - Inter
At Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The Argentine striker of 26 years is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far of Serie A where he has 23 goals and two assists in 27 games played, being a starter in 26 of them. He has 2192 minutes in total.
Key player - Udinese
In Udinese, the presence of Lorenzo Lucca stands out. The 23-year-old Italian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has seven goals and three assists in 30 games played, starting 23 of them. He has 2053 minutes in total.
Udinese vs Inter history
These two teams have met 112 times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have been victorious on 56 occasions, while Udinese have won on 24, for a total of 32 draws.
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 101 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 52 victories, while Udinese has won 22, for a balance of 27 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Udinese has played Inter at home in Serie A, there are 50 matches, where the black-and-black team has the advantage with 22 wins over the 12 that the black-and-whites have won, and the 16 draws that have taken place.
Inter wants to get closer to the title
Inter Milan are coming from a 2-0 win over Empoli, to continue their magnificent run in Serie A, where they have reached 24 matches without defeat, winning 20 of them. The team coached by Simone Inzaghi could maintain a distance of 14 points to get closer to the title that today seems to be resolved, and also to impose records with several matches to go until the end of the season.
Udinese aiming to escape relegation zone
Udinese is coming from a draw at home to Sassuolo. However, their performance is still a question mark and their intention to save themselves from relegation is not yet complete. At home they will have a chance to move further away from the bottom of the table against the leaders, looking for their fifth win of the season.
The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium
The Udinese vs Inter match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium, located in the city of Udine, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1976, has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.
