Goals and Highlights: Preston vs Huddersfield in EFL Championship (4-1)

52' - End of game
Preston beat Huddersfield 4-1 at Deepdale Stadium.
49' - Substitution at Preston
Out: Will Keane and Duane Holmes
Enter: Layton Stewart and Noah Mawene
46' - PRESTON GOAL!
In another counterattack, Osmajic is activated again and finishes in the middle of the goal to fill the net. It is the player's third goal and Preston's fourth goal.
42' - PRESTON GOAL!
In the home team's counterattack, Browne plays Osmajic deep, who finishes in the left corner and scores his second goal and Preston's third.
42' - Substitution at Huddersfield
Out: Wiles
Enter: Radulovic
39' - PRESTON GOAL!
Osmajic turns the match around. Player finishes inside the area and hits Nicholls' net.
34' - Huddersfield presses again
Wiles takes a shot from outside the box, but misses his aim and throws the ball across the baseline.
32' - Substitution at Huddersfield
Out: Burgzorg and Koroma
Enter: Ward and Jones
31' - Substitution at Preston
Out: Hughes and Riis
Enter: Browne and Osmajic
29' - Almost goal from Preston
McCann risks a shot from outside the box, but Nicholls anticipates it and makes a good save.
27' - Yellow card for Preston
Cunningham fouls Sorba Thomas and is cautioned.
25' - Preston looks for a comeback
Cunningham plays Holmes, who hits the goal from the middle of the area, but Nicholls makes a good save.
24' - Substitution at Huddersfield
Out: Alex Matos
Enter: Rhys Healey
24' - Pressure from Preston
Will Keane triggers Frokjaer, but the player finishes poorly from outside the area and the ball goes over the baseline.
21' - Almost goal from Preston
Frokjaer-Jensen passes the cross to Cunningham, but the player heads it and Nicholls makes a good save.
19' - Game played
With a draw, both teams fight for possession of the ball and commit fouls.
14' - Almost a comeback goal for Preston
After a corner kick, Frokjaer crosses the ball and plays for Lindsay. The full-back deflects his header, but the ball goes out.
12' - Hand on the ball doesn't count
Referee stops the game after Sorba Thomas, from Huddersfield, stopped the play with his hand on the ball.
08' - PRESTON GOAL!
Will Keane converts a charge into the right corner and hits the net.
06' - PENALTY FOR PRESTON
Alex Matos fouls Will Keane inside the box and is warned with a yellow card.
05' - Game truncated
In just a few minutes, the match was stopped five times because of fouls. The referee did not warn with a card this time.
02' - Preston offside
Will Keane is caught in an irregular position.
2nd/00' - Second half begins
Ball rolls again.
47' - End of the first half
For now, Huddersfield beats Preston 1-0, with a goal from Koroma.
45+2' - Additions
Two more minutes. Let's go to 47.
42' - HUDDERSFIELD GOAL!
Koroma opens the scoring. Burgzorg plays the player, who risks a shot from the middle of the area on the right and hits goalkeeper Woodman net.
36' - Shot blocked by Huddersfield
Burgzorg passes to Koroma, who finishes from the left inside the box, but Preston's defense blocks it.
35' - Game played
This time, Holmes, from Preston, creates a play and plays Brady in depth. The player finishes from outside the area, but the ball goes over the baseline.
34' - Huddersfield presses again
Koroma finishes from outside the area, but risks Woodman left corner and throws the ball out.
30' - Preston tries to press
Brady calls on Keane, who takes a shot from outside the box, but takes it poorly and misses the chance to open the scoring.
26' - Yellow card for Huddersfield
Kasumu fouls Holmes and is cautioned.
24' - Yellow card for Preston
McCann commits a harsh foul on Wiles and is cautioned.
21' - Yellow card for Preston
Holmes fouls Wiles and is cautioned.
19' - Shot blocked by Preston
This time, Frokjaer crosses into the box, but Holmes finishes and the Huddersfield defense makes the cut.
18' - Shot blocked by Preston
Cunningham deflects his header and sets up Storey, who also heads the ball towards goal and the Huddersfield defense blocks it.
17' - Game resumed
The ball rolls again.
16' - Game stopped
Lindsay, from Preston, tries to create a play, but is caught by Kasumu, who commits a foul in the attack.
12' - Almost a goal for Huddersfield
With a free kick, Sorba Thomas takes the first shot of the match, but takes it badly and throws the ball out.
05' - Preston offside
Duane Holmes is caught in an irregular position.
03' - Game truncated
In just a few minutes, the match was stopped twice due to fouls.
1st/00' - Game begins
Ball rolling in the first half.
How do they arrive?
Preston is in tenth place and has 60 points. The home team has a difference of seven points over Norwich City, sixth placed, with 67, who are competing for the last place in the playoffs to try to qualify for the Premier League. Huddersfield Town, in turn, is in a delicate situation. The visiting team is in 21st place and has 43 points.
Warm-up
Both teams are warming up on the pitch at Deepdale Stadium.
Huddersfield reserves
Maxwell; Radulovic, Headley, Edwards, Turton, Ward, Jones, Iorpenda, Healey.
Preston reserves
Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Browne, N. Mawene, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans.
Line-up of Huddersfield
Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas, Spencer, Kasumu, Matos, Wiles, Jackson.
Line-up of Preston
Woodman; Cunningham, Lindsay, Keane, Frokjaer, Brady, McCann, Storey, Hughes, Riis, Holmes.
We're back!
Preston North End and Huddersfield Town face each other this Tuesday (09), at 12:45 pm, at Deepdale Stadium. The match is valid for the 42nd round of the EFL Championship.
Probable line-up of Huddersfield
Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik, Jackson; Thomas, Matos, Kasumu, Koroma; Healey, Radulovic.
Probable line-up of Preston
Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough; Brady, McCann, Holmes, Hughes; Keane; Riis, Osmajic.
Speak, Ryan Lowe! - Preston North End coach
"Massively alive, yes. We have two important games and an opportunity to get six points, because we are at home. So, with the support of our fans, I put the responsibility on the players to go and do some work for next week, and see what happens. You saw the results today, they're crazy.
"And they will do that in the next six games. If we can win on Tuesday night and give ourselves the opportunity to win on Saturday - every game will be 50/50. If we go out on the field with the right mindset, which we hope we will, we can win any game - as has been proven. That will be the case next week."
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town will be:
Referee: Lewis Smith
Assistant Referees: Sam Lewis and James Wilson
Fourth Official: Aaron Jackson
Huddersfield
Coach André Breitenreiter will still be without Radinio Balker, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels and Tom Lees. Both players are in the medical department. In addition to them, midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni are also out of the match. The German coach must choose the same team that beat Millwall. Rhys Healey, in turn, could appear in the starting lineup, thanks to his goal against Millwall last Saturday. Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas remain on the wings. The midfield quartet of David Kasumu, Alex Matos, Matty Pearson and Michal Helik will remain in the starting lineup.
Preston
Preston continues to miss Ched Evans. The striker suffered an injury last Tuesday and is out of the match against Huddersfield. Midfielder Ryan Ledson and full-back Brad Potts will also be out of the game. On the left side, Liam Millar was left out of the match against Watford and is expected to remain absent. Andrew Hughes and Robbie Brady could remain on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough could return to a three-man defensive line with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay after replacing Ali McCann in midfield. Coach Ryan Lowe, in turn, doesn't have many options to move the midfield. Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman are out of the match. Duane Holmes and Noah Mawene, both young, should form the midfield trio with Ali McCann. Will Keane, Emil Riis Jakobsen and Milutin Osmajic remain in the starting lineup. Will Keane is Preston's top scorer with 12 goals this season.
Last game
Last Saturday, Preston visited the Vicarage Road Stadium to face Watford, but the game ended in a draw. In the last five games, Preston have won two, drawn one and lost two. Huddersfield hosted Millwall at The John Smith's Stadium, and won the game 1-0. In their last five games, Huddersfield have won one, drawn two and lost two games.
EFL Championship
Preston North End is in tenth place and has 60 points. The home team has a difference of 7 points over Norwich City, sixth placed, with 67, who are competing for the last place in the playoffs to try to qualify for the Premier League. The first two move up, while the third to sixth play in the playoffs.
Huddersfield Town, in turn, is in a delicate situation. Tuesday's visiting team occupies 21st place and has 43 points. Huddersfield needs victory to escape the last four places that relegate to League One, England's third division.
The match will be played at the Deepdale
The Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town match will be played at the stadium Deepdale, England, with a capacity of 23,408 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Championship match: Preston vs Huddersfield Live Updates!
My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.