Goals and Highlights: Preston vs Huddersfield in EFL Championship (4-1)
Image: VAVEL

4:42 PM9 hours ago

52' - End of game

Preston beat Huddersfield 4-1 at Deepdale Stadium.
4:37 PM9 hours ago

49' - Substitution at Preston

Out: Will Keane and Duane Holmes
Enter: Layton Stewart and Noah Mawene
4:32 PM9 hours ago

46' - PRESTON GOAL!

In another counterattack, Osmajic is activated again and finishes in the middle of the goal to fill the net. It is the player's third goal and Preston's fourth goal.
4:27 PM9 hours ago

42' - PRESTON GOAL!

In the home team's counterattack, Browne plays Osmajic deep, who finishes in the left corner and scores his second goal and Preston's third.
4:22 PM9 hours ago

42' - Substitution at Huddersfield

Out: Wiles
Enter: Radulovic
4:17 PM9 hours ago

39' - PRESTON GOAL!

Osmajic turns the match around. Player finishes inside the area and hits Nicholls' net.
4:12 PM9 hours ago

34' - Huddersfield presses again

Wiles takes a shot from outside the box, but misses his aim and throws the ball across the baseline.
4:07 PM9 hours ago

32' - Substitution at Huddersfield

Out: Burgzorg and Koroma
Enter: Ward and Jones
4:02 PM9 hours ago

31' - Substitution at Preston

Out: Hughes and Riis
Enter: Browne and Osmajic
3:57 PM9 hours ago

29' - Almost goal from Preston

McCann risks a shot from outside the box, but Nicholls anticipates it and makes a good save.
3:52 PM10 hours ago

27' - Yellow card for Preston

Cunningham fouls Sorba Thomas and is cautioned.
3:47 PM10 hours ago

25' - Preston looks for a comeback

Cunningham plays Holmes, who hits the goal from the middle of the area, but Nicholls makes a good save.
3:42 PM10 hours ago

24' - Substitution at Huddersfield

Out: Alex Matos
Enter: Rhys Healey
3:37 PM10 hours ago

24' - Pressure from Preston

Will Keane triggers Frokjaer, but the player finishes poorly from outside the area and the ball goes over the baseline.
3:32 PM10 hours ago

21' - Almost goal from Preston

Frokjaer-Jensen passes the cross to Cunningham, but the player heads it and Nicholls makes a good save.
3:27 PM10 hours ago

19' - Game played

With a draw, both teams fight for possession of the ball and commit fouls.
3:22 PM10 hours ago

14' - Almost a comeback goal for Preston

After a corner kick, Frokjaer crosses the ball and plays for Lindsay. The full-back deflects his header, but the ball goes out.
3:17 PM10 hours ago

12' - Hand on the ball doesn't count

Referee stops the game after Sorba Thomas, from Huddersfield, stopped the play with his hand on the ball.
3:12 PM10 hours ago

08' - PRESTON GOAL!

Will Keane converts a charge into the right corner and hits the net.
3:07 PM10 hours ago

06' - PENALTY FOR PRESTON

Alex Matos fouls Will Keane inside the box and is warned with a yellow card.
3:02 PM10 hours ago

05' - Game truncated

In just a few minutes, the match was stopped five times because of fouls. The referee did not warn with a card this time.
2:57 PM10 hours ago

02' - Preston offside

Will Keane is caught in an irregular position.
2:52 PM11 hours ago

2nd/00' - Second half begins

Ball rolls again.
2:47 PM11 hours ago

47' - End of the first half

For now, Huddersfield beats Preston 1-0, with a goal from Koroma.
2:42 PM11 hours ago

45+2' - Additions

Two more minutes. Let's go to 47.
2:37 PM11 hours ago

42' - HUDDERSFIELD GOAL!

Koroma opens the scoring. Burgzorg plays the player, who risks a shot from the middle of the area on the right and hits goalkeeper Woodman net.
2:32 PM11 hours ago

36' - Shot blocked by Huddersfield

Burgzorg passes to Koroma, who finishes from the left inside the box, but Preston's defense blocks it.
2:27 PM11 hours ago

35' - Game played

This time, Holmes, from Preston, creates a play and plays Brady in depth. The player finishes from outside the area, but the ball goes over the baseline.
2:22 PM11 hours ago

34' - Huddersfield presses again

Koroma finishes from outside the area, but risks Woodman left corner and throws the ball out.
2:17 PM11 hours ago

30' - Preston tries to press

Brady calls on Keane, who takes a shot from outside the box, but takes it poorly and misses the chance to open the scoring.
2:12 PM11 hours ago

26' - Yellow card for Huddersfield

Kasumu fouls Holmes and is cautioned.
2:07 PM11 hours ago

24' - Yellow card for Preston

McCann commits a harsh foul on Wiles and is cautioned.
2:02 PM11 hours ago

21' - Yellow card for Preston

Holmes fouls Wiles and is cautioned.
1:57 PM11 hours ago

19' - Shot blocked by Preston

This time, Frokjaer crosses into the box, but Holmes finishes and the Huddersfield defense makes the cut.
1:52 PM12 hours ago

18' - Shot blocked by Preston

Cunningham deflects his header and sets up Storey, who also heads the ball towards goal and the Huddersfield defense blocks it.
1:47 PM12 hours ago

17' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.
1:42 PM12 hours ago

16' - Game stopped

Lindsay, from Preston, tries to create a play, but is caught by Kasumu, who commits a foul in the attack.
1:37 PM12 hours ago

12' - Almost a goal for Huddersfield

With a free kick, Sorba Thomas takes the first shot of the match, but takes it badly and throws the ball out.
1:32 PM12 hours ago

05' - Preston offside

Duane Holmes is caught in an irregular position.
1:27 PM12 hours ago

03' - Game truncated

In just a few minutes, the match was stopped twice due to fouls.
1:22 PM12 hours ago

1st/00' - Game begins

Ball rolling in the first half.
1:17 PM12 hours ago

How do they arrive?

Preston is in tenth place and has 60 points. The home team has a difference of seven points over Norwich City, sixth placed, with 67, who are competing for the last place in the playoffs to try to qualify for the Premier League. Huddersfield Town, in turn, is in a delicate situation. The visiting team is in 21st place and has 43 points.
1:12 PM12 hours ago

Warm-up

Both teams are warming up on the pitch at Deepdale Stadium.
1:07 PM12 hours ago

Huddersfield reserves

Maxwell; Radulovic, Headley, Edwards, Turton, Ward, Jones, Iorpenda, Healey.
1:02 PM12 hours ago

Preston reserves

Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Browne, N. Mawene, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans.
12:57 PM12 hours ago

Line-up of Huddersfield

Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas, Spencer, Kasumu, Matos, Wiles, Jackson.

12:52 PM13 hours ago

Line-up of Preston

Woodman; Cunningham, Lindsay, Keane, Frokjaer, Brady, McCann, Storey, Hughes, Riis, Holmes. 

12:47 PM13 hours ago

We're back!

Preston North End and Huddersfield Town face each other this Tuesday (09), at 12:45 pm, at Deepdale Stadium. The match is valid for the 42nd round of the EFL Championship.
12:42 PM13 hours ago

Probable line-up of Huddersfield

Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik, Jackson; Thomas, Matos, Kasumu, Koroma; Healey, Radulovic.
12:27 PM13 hours ago

Probable line-up of Preston

Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough; Brady, McCann, Holmes, Hughes; Keane; Riis, Osmajic.
12:22 PM13 hours ago

Speak, Ryan Lowe! - Preston North End coach

"Massively alive, yes. We have two important games and an opportunity to get six points, because we are at home. So, with the support of our fans, I put the responsibility on the players to go and do some work for next week, and see what happens. You saw the results today, they're crazy.

"And they will do that in the next six games. If we can win on Tuesday night and give ourselves the opportunity to win on Saturday - every game will be 50/50. If we go out on the field with the right mindset, which we hope we will, we can win any game - as has been proven. That will be the case next week."

12:17 PM13 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town will be:

Referee: Lewis Smith
Assistant Referees: Sam Lewis and James Wilson
Fourth Official: Aaron Jackson

12:12 PM13 hours ago

Huddersfield

Coach André Breitenreiter will still be without Radinio Balker, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels and Tom Lees. Both players are in the medical department. In addition to them, midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni are also out of the match. The German coach must choose the same team that beat Millwall. Rhys Healey, in turn, could appear in the starting lineup, thanks to his goal against Millwall last Saturday. Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas remain on the wings. The midfield quartet of David Kasumu, Alex Matos, Matty Pearson and Michal Helik will remain in the starting lineup.
12:07 PM13 hours ago

Preston

Preston continues to miss Ched Evans. The striker suffered an injury last Tuesday and is out of the match against Huddersfield. Midfielder Ryan Ledson and full-back Brad Potts will also be out of the game. On the left side, Liam Millar was left out of the match against Watford and is expected to remain absent. Andrew Hughes and Robbie Brady could remain on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough could return to a three-man defensive line with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay after replacing Ali McCann in midfield. Coach Ryan Lowe, in turn, doesn't have many options to move the midfield. Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman are out of the match. Duane Holmes and Noah Mawene, both young, should form the midfield trio with Ali McCann. Will Keane, Emil Riis Jakobsen and Milutin Osmajic remain in the starting lineup. Will Keane is Preston's top scorer with 12 goals this season.
12:02 PM13 hours ago

Last game

Last Saturday, Preston visited the Vicarage Road Stadium to face Watford, but the game ended in a draw. In the last five games, Preston have won two, drawn one and lost two. Huddersfield hosted Millwall at The John Smith's Stadium, and won the game 1-0. In their last five games, Huddersfield have won one, drawn two and lost two games.
11:57 AM13 hours ago

EFL Championship

Preston North End is in tenth place and has 60 points. The home team has a difference of 7 points over Norwich City, sixth placed, with 67, who are competing for the last place in the playoffs to try to qualify for the Premier League. The first two move up, while the third to sixth play in the playoffs.

Huddersfield Town, in turn, is in a delicate situation. Tuesday's visiting team occupies 21st place and has 43 points. Huddersfield needs victory to escape the last four places that relegate to League One, England's third division.

11:52 AM14 hours ago

The match will be played at the Deepdale

The Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town match will be played at the stadium Deepdale, England, with a capacity of 23,408 people.
11:47 AM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Championship match: Preston vs Huddersfield Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
