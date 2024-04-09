Goals and highlights: Southampton 2-1 Coventry in EFL Championship 2024
Photo: VAVEL

4:43 PM9 hours ago

96' FT

Match ends. Southampton 2-1 Coventry.
4:40 PM9 hours ago

93'

Last minutes of the match. Coventry go all out for the equalizer.
4:38 PM9 hours ago

90'

The referee adds six minutes to the match.
4:35 PM9 hours ago

86' Substitution

Coventry: Salen O' Hare y Kitching; entran Dasilva y Blinks.
4:33 PM9 hours ago

83' Substitution

Southampton: Airbo, Adams and Smallbone out; Rothwell, Charles, Armstrong in.
4:28 PM9 hours ago

80'

We enter the final stretch of the match. Southampton starts to press again to keep their lead.
4:25 PM9 hours ago

78' Substitution

Southampton: Armstrong out, Mara in.
4:24 PM9 hours ago

76'

Adams' cross shot is deflected by the visiting goalkeeper.
4:20 PM9 hours ago

73' Substitution

Coventry: Eccles out, Torp in.
4:19 PM9 hours ago

The 2-1

Scored by Bidwell.
4:15 PM9 hours ago

68' GOAL!

GOAL COVENTRY! Scored by Bidwell.
4:14 PM9 hours ago

65' Substitution

Southampton: Brooks out, Fraser in.
4:13 PM9 hours ago

63'

We passed the hour mark. The visitors are slowly starting to arrive and it seems that their goal is close.
4:08 PM9 hours ago

60' Substitution

Coventry: Ewijk out, Tavares in.
4:07 PM9 hours ago

59'

CLOSE! O'Hare's shot passes close to the right corner of the goal.
4:05 PM9 hours ago

55'

First minutes of the second half. Coventry starts with an offensive approach.
4:04 PM9 hours ago

48'

No changes in the second half. The same men on the field.
4:02 PM9 hours ago

46' SECOND HALF

The second half begins.
3:35 PM10 hours ago

45'+3 HT

First half ends. Southampton 2-0 Coventry.
3:33 PM10 hours ago

45'

The referee adds three minutes to the first half.
3:32 PM10 hours ago

43' Yellow card

Yellow cards for Eccles and Downes.
3:31 PM10 hours ago

42'

Final stretch of the first half. Coventry want a goal to bring them closer on the scoreboard before the break.
3:30 PM10 hours ago

The 2-0

Scored by Che Adams.
3:25 PM10 hours ago

38' GOAL!

GOAL SOUTHAMPTON! Scored by Che Adams.
3:22 PM10 hours ago

35'

Coventry is already struggling to get into the last quarter of the court. The locals were well positioned in defense.
3:19 PM10 hours ago

31'

We reached the half hour mark. The locals, more comfortable with the advantage, are looking for the second goal.
3:17 PM10 hours ago

29'

Southampton goal disallowed for offside.
3:12 PM10 hours ago

25'

Smallbone's shot straight at goal, but it bounces off the defense.
3:09 PM10 hours ago

The goal

Scored by Walker-Peters
3:06 PM10 hours ago

19' GOAL!

GOAL SOUTHAMPTON! Scored by Walker-Peters
3:05 PM10 hours ago

15'

We reached the first quarter of the game where Coventry looked unfocused after the missed penalty.
3:04 PM10 hours ago

13'

Southampton are still looking for a goal after their penalty error.
2:57 PM10 hours ago

11' FAILED!

Coventry penalty miss. Wright crashes the ball against the crossbar.
2:57 PM10 hours ago

9' PENALTY

The referee awards a penalty kick to Coventry.
2:56 PM10 hours ago

6'

Coventry's Latibeaudiere is cautioned.
2:55 PM10 hours ago

4'

First minutes of the first half where both teams show an offensive face.
2:53 PM10 hours ago

2'

Southampton wear their traditional red and white striped uniform while Coventry wear a blue uniform.
2:50 PM11 hours ago

0' MATCH STARTS

The match has started!
2:46 PM11 hours ago

About to start

The match between Southampton and Coventry is about to kick off and the kick-off protocol has already begun. Stay tuned for VAVEL Mexico's coverage.
2:45 PM11 hours ago

Lineup Coventry

Collins, Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eggles, Sheaf, O'Hare, Simms, Wright.
2:43 PM11 hours ago

Lineup Southampton

Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bree, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, Brooks, Adams, Armstrong.
2:33 PM11 hours ago

Warm up

Both teams are about to finish their warm-up exercises on the St. Mary's pitch and head to the locker room. The match is just minutes away from kickoff.

2:29 PM11 hours ago

Absences Coventry

On the other hand, Coventry, managed by Mark Robins, will have only two absentees and they are Jamie Allen, Coventry's midfielder who has a cheekbone injury. He is expected to return in the middle of this month.

Sakamoto will not be active in this match due to a back injury that will keep him out of action until the end of the season.

2:23 PM11 hours ago

Absences Southampton

For this match, Russell Martin, Southampton's manager, will not be able to count on the participation of his player, Ross Stewart, a 28-year-old Scottish player who will be absent from the squad due to a muscle injury. He is expected to return to the field at the end of April.
2:15 PM11 hours ago

Other matches

Today we will have more activity in the EFL Championship with this match between Southampton and Coventry, but the agenda for today Tuesday is wide with games like:

Millwall vs Leicester

Plymouth vs QPR

Preston vs Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich

Leeds vs Sunderland.

2:10 PM11 hours ago

Last meeting

The most recent match played between Southampton and Coventry City, was in this same Championship season, but on December 13 of 2023. That match of the 21st matchday ended in a one-goal draw where Coventry started winning in the 50th minute, but the equalizer would come 17 minutes later by Samnuel Edozie to draw the scoreboard.
2:05 PM11 hours ago

Background

Being two historical and long-lived teams in English soccer, the history of clashes between these two teams is extensive, and the balance favors the Coventry team with 35 wins to Southampton's 33. Only 34 draws have been recorded. Undoubtedly, a fairly even record.
2:00 PM11 hours ago

They arrived at the stadium!

They are here! The protagonists of this match are already at St. Mary's. Both Southampton and Coventry City players have already arrived at the Saints' stadium for this match corresponding to the 42nd round of the EFL Championship.

1:55 PM11 hours ago

The stadium this afternoon

The venue for this matchday 42 match between Southampton and Coventry is St Mary's Stadium, a soccer stadium located in the city of Southampton, England. It was inaugurated in 2001 and is home to the Southampton club. It has a capacity to accommodate just over 32 thousand fans and also has a natural grass pitch.

1:50 PM12 hours ago

We start!

Coverage begins! Welcome back to our VAVEL USA coverage. There is just under an hour to go until the match between Southampton and Coventry City, corresponding to the 42nd round of the EFL Championship, kicks off at St. Mary's Stadium. Both teams want the three points, however, Southampton need them urgently to try to aspire to play a playoff for promotion to the Premier League, something that, mathematically, Coventry could no longer achieve. Will the home side or the visitors get the win, or will the match end in a draw? Follow all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
1:45 PM12 hours ago

Follow Southampton vs Coventry Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the latest news from our live coverage of Southampton vs Coventry, as well as the latest information coming from the home of Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium;
1:40 PM12 hours ago

How to watch Southampton vs Coventry Live Stream in USA?

If you want to watch the game Southampton vs Coventry, your options are: no options

If you want to directly stream it: no options

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:35 PM12 hours ago

Last lineup Southampton

Bazanu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Brooks, Adams, A. Armstrong. 
1:30 PM12 hours ago

Last lineup Coventry City

Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles, Palmer. O'Hare; Simms Wright.
1:25 PM12 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Southampton vs Coventry will be James Linington; Hristo Karaivanov first line; Graham Kane, second line; Charles Breakspear, fourth assistant.
1:20 PM12 hours ago

How are Coventry coming into this match?

On the other hand, Coventry City have not had the best soccer performance in this edition of the EFL Championship and mathematically, they no longer aspire to promotion so they will have to try next season. Coventry come into this match on the back of a 2-1 home win over Leeds. They are currently in seventh place in the standings with 63 points from 17 wins, 12 draws and 11 defeats.

1:15 PM12 hours ago

How are Southampton coming into this match?

Southampton had a difficult season in the last edition of the Premier League as they were the worst team in the competition and their season ended with the relegation to the EFL Championship in this new soccer year. Now, the Saints will have the complicated task of returning to the first division of England, so they will have to take advantage of these last rounds of the EFL Championship and play at least the playoff game that could give them their ticket to the Premier League. However, the task is complicated as they are nine points behind third place Leeds United, which is why they must take advantage of their home games. In their most recent game, Southampton drew goalless against Blackburn to record their ninth draw of the season. They are currently in fourth place with 75 points.

1:10 PM12 hours ago

Round 42 of the EFL Championship

We continue with the activity in the tournaments of the old continent and this week we will have a double matchday in the EFL Championship of England, where some English teams still want to have the chance to play their playoff for promotion as Southampton, contrary to their rival this matchday, Coventry, which no longer has aspirations of promotion, but will not finish the competition relegated.Southampton and Coventry will face each other in this 42nd round of the Championship. Will the locals be able to win or will the visitors do it?
1:05 PM12 hours ago

The match will be played at the St. Mary's stadium

The match Southampton - Coventry will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
 
1:00 PM12 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 EFL Championship match: Southampton vs Coventry Latest Info! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

