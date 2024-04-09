Goals and highlights: Southampton 2-1 Coventry in EFL Championship 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
96' FT
93'
90'
86' Substitution
83' Substitution
80'
78' Substitution
76'
73' Substitution
The 2-1
🏴 Goal: Jake Bidwell | Southampton 2-1 Coventry Citypic.twitter.com/wt7eAFpO6f— FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) April 9, 2024
68' GOAL!
65' Substitution
63'
60' Substitution
59'
55'
48'
46' SECOND HALF
45'+3 HT
45'
43' Yellow card
42'
The 2-0
GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Coventry. Che Adams! [38’] #SaintsFCpic.twitter.com/WdaNrLeHGK— JustSaints (@JustSaints_) April 9, 2024
38' GOAL!
35'
31'
29'
25'
The goal
GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Coventry. Che Adams! [19’] #SaintsFC— JustSaints (@JustSaints_) April 9, 2024
Definition of: “Off his backside” pic.twitter.com/zdjqPfTaau
19' GOAL!
15'
13'
11' FAILED!
9' PENALTY
6'
4'
2'
0' MATCH STARTS
About to start
Lineup Coventry
Lineup Southampton
Warm up
Absences Coventry
Sakamoto will not be active in this match due to a back injury that will keep him out of action until the end of the season.
Absences Southampton
Other matches
Millwall vs Leicester
Plymouth vs QPR
Preston vs Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich
Leeds vs Sunderland.
Last meeting
Background
They arrived at the stadium!
The stadium this afternoon
We start!
Follow Southampton vs Coventry Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Southampton vs Coventry Live Stream in USA?
If you want to directly stream it: no options
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Southampton
Last lineup Coventry City
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How are Coventry coming into this match?
How are Southampton coming into this match?
Round 42 of the EFL Championship
The match will be played at the St. Mary's stadium
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL. Don't move from here!