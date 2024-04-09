Summary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Its over
93' | It could have been the tying goal
90' | 7 min more
Zian Flemming, Ryan Longman.
7 more minutes in the game.
88'
Here the lions on top of the foxes, playing defensively.
One more change is coming, Harry Winks has left for Daka.
83' | Yellow card
There are movements in the table
78'
73' | Foxes changes
Vardy, Ndidi and Doyle left.
70'
Corner kick from the Foxes that was going to the first post is rejected.
67'
62'
59' | Millwall Goal
Millwall comes out on top with this goal, after not generating an intense game in this second half.
55'
51' | The honey man is gone
48'
Second Half
Halftime
45'
42'
37'
36'
28'
25'
21' | Fouls and cards
Harry Winks and George Honeyman with yellow cards.
16'
8'
4' | intense pressure
1'
0' | First time
A few minutes
Watch a live UK stream of #MILLEI 📺— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 9, 2024
Did you know?
Confirmed Foxes
Dewsbury-Hall, Yunus, Mavididi, Vardy.
Foxes bench
Millwall bench
Millwall lineup
The final duel
They are already warming up
The goat
Did you know?
Costumes
The teams arrived
In for #MILLEI 🔔 pic.twitter.com/PJQHhrgeac— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 9, 2024
The fans arrived
We came back!
The referee
Follow here Millwall vs Leiscester City with VAVEL
How to watch Millwall vs Leicester City Live Stream In USA?
USA Time: 1:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History in the last 5 games
Millwall players to watch
Players to watch for Leicester City
How is Millwall doing?
But their last defeats were against direct rivals who are fighting not to go down to the third division. Huddersfield have 43 points, Birmingham have 42, Sheffield with 42, Rotherham have 24. A defeat this afternoon would give them their 20th defeat, after 41 games with 11 draws and 11 wins. 38 goals for and 54 against. Their next 4 games will be of utmost importance, even though their rivals have nothing at stake.
The Foxes put their first place at risk, adding 9 defeats in the championship. A victory tomorrow for Ipswich and they will be the new leader of the Championship.