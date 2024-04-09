Summary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City in EFL Championship
Photo: VAVEL

4:47 PM9 hours ago

Its over

Historic victory for Millwall, breaking a negative streak, 1-0 against Leicester City. Longman scored the only goal in the 59th minute.
The Foxes put their first place at risk, adding 9 defeats in the championship. A victory tomorrow for Ipswich and they will be the new leader of the Championship.
4:45 PM9 hours ago

93' | It could have been the tying goal

Saved on the line, the lions save the Foxes' goal from falling, shot by Iheanacho.
4:40 PM9 hours ago

90' | 7 min more

Two other movements from the lions are going to be added, Brooke Norton and Casper De Norre enter.

Zian Flemming, Ryan Longman.

7 more minutes in the game.

4:35 PM9 hours ago

88'

The Foxes bench pending what happens in the Leeds game, they are still 0-0.

Here the lions on top of the foxes, playing defensively.

One more change is coming, Harry Winks has left for Daka.

4:30 PM9 hours ago

83' | Yellow card

George Saville gets the yellow card, the Foxes come forward with a free kick, which leads to nothing, they didn't take advantage of it.
4:25 PM9 hours ago

There are movements in the table

There are movements in the table, Leeds are second in the table, Ipswich Town are third both with 87 points. Leicester is first with 88 points.
4:20 PM9 hours ago

78'

The visitors are hurrying, they don't have much time, if Leicester City loses tonight, they put their leadership at risk. Leeds draws their game against Sunderland.
4:15 PM9 hours ago

73' | Foxes changes

Foxes' trade window, James Justin, Dennis Praet, Iheanacho came in.

Vardy, Ndidi and Doyle left.

4:10 PM9 hours ago

70'

Once again Mads prevents the second goal of the game. Hermansen angry with his colleagues.

Corner kick from the Foxes that was going to the first post is rejected.

4:05 PM9 hours ago

67'

The lions go back, they play behind, they almost scored the second goal. Obafemi shoots but Mads covers the ball.
4:00 PM9 hours ago

62'

Changes are being prepared for the Foxes, with Abdul Fatawu coming in for Akgun.
3:55 PM9 hours ago

59' | Millwall Goal

Goal from the lions. Ryan Longman makes an otherworldly shot, a great goal that breaks the zero close to 60 minutes. Shot from outside the area, to the goalkeeper's right post.

Millwall comes out on top with this goal, after not generating an intense game in this second half.

3:50 PM10 hours ago

55'

Touch game the Foxes open the field, advancing ranks, playing on the wings. They get a corner kick.
3:45 PM10 hours ago

51' | The honey man is gone

Honeyman is injured, he can't take it anymore, he left with a yellow card. His place was taken by Romain Esse.
3:40 PM10 hours ago

48'

The Foxes seem to have changed their mentality, now they are the ones who come out of their defensive zone to start playing for real.
3:35 PM10 hours ago

Second Half

The second half begins, remember that we are 0-0. The goal has not yet arrived.
3:30 PM10 hours ago

Halftime

We go into halftime at 0-0. Without danger, goalkeeper Hermansen is the Foxes' best element. The forwards of both teams have not had important chances.
3:25 PM10 hours ago

45'

About 2 more minutes are added to the game.
3:20 PM10 hours ago

42'

The Foxes do not put pressure, they know what is at stake, they give a lot of opening for the lions to arrive, but they do not pose any danger on goal.
3:15 PM10 hours ago

37'

The Foxes move within their zone, they do not pressure the lions, they open their field. Preventing them from scoring the goal that breaks the tie.
3:10 PM10 hours ago

36'

The Foxes are desperate not to reach the goal, Vardy has had no dangerous chances.
3:05 PM10 hours ago

28'

Pause for rehydration, there is a possible injury for the lions, strong entry by Ricardo, the player Honeyman hurts a lot.
3:00 PM10 hours ago

25'

The lions cannot take advantage of corner kicks, goalkeeper Hermansen is the best element of the first half.
2:55 PM10 hours ago

21' | Fouls and cards

Coaches complain about fouls, there are more arguments and fouls than goals.

Harry Winks and George Honeyman with yellow cards.

2:50 PM11 hours ago

16'

The Foxes can't find a way to enter, playing the pass, opening spaces, Hermansen has to come out to touch the ball with his defenders.
2:45 PM11 hours ago

8'

Touch back, there is no depth for the lions, they have gone back, playing on the counter. The Foxes do not generate arrivals on goal.
2:40 PM11 hours ago

4' | intense pressure

The Foxes put pressure on the lions to leave, but the visitors' defensive errors lead to corner kicks for the home team.
2:35 PM11 hours ago

1'

It was almost a goal, the scoring almost opened, a header saved by the Foxes goalkeeper. Fouls begin to break the rhythm of the game.
2:30 PM11 hours ago

0' | First time

The first half begins from the Then Stadium.
2:25 PM11 hours ago

A few minutes

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the Millwall vs Leicester City game completely LIVE from The Den Stadium.
2:20 PM11 hours ago

Did you know?

Millwall has not beaten the Foxes since 2017 in the FA Cup, but in the league since 2013. In the most recent games from 2021 to the present, they are victories for Leicester City.
2:15 PM11 hours ago

Confirmed Foxes

Confirmed Foxes line-up: Hermansen, Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle, Ndidi, Winks,
Dewsbury-Hall, Yunus, Mavididi, Vardy.
2:10 PM11 hours ago

Foxes bench

Foxes bench: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Choudhrury, Albrighton, Praet, Fatawu, Iheanacho, Daka.
2:05 PM11 hours ago

Millwall bench

Millwall bench: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Emakhu, De Norse, Esse, Harding.
2:00 PM11 hours ago

Millwall lineup

Confirmed Millwall lineup: Sarkic, McNamara, Cooper, Taganga, Mitchell, Flemming, Longman, Obafemi, Saville, Honeyman.
1:55 PM11 hours ago

The final duel

The standings are on fire, there is a lot of pressure on the top 3 places, two are going directly to the Premier League. Leicester City is the leader with 88 points, Ipswich Town, who had been unbeaten, are second in the table with 87. A positive result tonight puts the Foxes on 91 points. Watford faces Ipswich tomorrow. Remember that the difference is 1 point between 1 and 2. Leeds is third with 86 points.
1:50 PM12 hours ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises prior to the start of the game between Millwall and Leicester City in the Championship.
1:45 PM12 hours ago

The goat

Jamie Vardy, at 37 years old, seeks to reach the first division of England, again with this team that has seen him as a legend, he has 29 games, 14 goals, every 97 minutes he scores a goal and 1 assist. Great numbers for the veteran captain.
1:40 PM12 hours ago

Did you know?

In the last game they had in the FA Cup, Ricardo Pereira and Cesare Casadei scored two goals in the first half. Thomas Cannon closed the victory for Leicester City. Vardy, captain of the club, did not participate in this game.
1:35 PM12 hours ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
1:30 PM12 hours ago

The teams arrived

Millwall and Leicester City have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 41 match.
1:25 PM12 hours ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at The Den Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes before they go out to warm up.
1:20 PM12 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the Millwall vs Leicester City match. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
1:15 PM12 hours ago

The referee

The referee for this Millwall vs Leicester City will be the Englishman, Sunny Singh Gill, with an average of 3.58 yellow cards, 0.08 red cards per game.
1:10 PM12 hours ago

Follow here Millwall vs Leiscester City with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Millwall vs Leiscester City live, as well as the latest information from the The Den Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
1:05 PM12 hours ago

How to watch Millwall vs Leicester City Live Stream In USA?

USA Date: Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

USA Time: 1:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

1:00 PM12 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Millwall vs Leicester City: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Leicester City: of Tuesday, April 8th, 2024, in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Bolivia

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

14:45 hrs

No transmission

Brazil

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Chile

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Colombia

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

13:45 hrs

No transmission

Ecuador

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Spain

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

17:45 hrs

No transmission

Canada

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

13:45 hrs

No transmission

USA

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

13:45 hrs

No transmission

Mexico

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

12:45 hrs

No transmission

Paraguay

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Peru

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

13:45 hrs

No transmission

Uruguay

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

15:45 hrs

No transmission

Venezuela

Tuesday, April 8th, 2024

14:45 hrs

No transmission
12:55 PM12 hours ago

History in the last 5 games

In the last 5 games the numbers show us the following statistics, with 4 wins for Leicester City, 1 win for Millwall. In the most recent game they had on January 6, 2024, in the FA CUP, Leicester won by 3 goals to 2. Playing at home, Millwall has not won since February 18, 2017 in the FA Cup.
12:50 PM13 hours ago

Millwall players to watch

Here is the star of this team, Zian Flemming, although he has few goals and assists, he is the top scorer and assister, 7 goals, 4 assists in 41 games. Kevin Nisbet has 5 goals, Tom Bradshaw has 4 goals. George Saville has 4 assists, being the club's second best assister.
12:45 PM13 hours ago

Players to watch for Leicester City

Jaime Vardy is the most experienced player in the squad, with 29 games he has 14 goals, being the best scorer, Stephy Mavididi is second with 12 goals in 40 games. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has 12 goals in 39 games and we add an important fact, that he has 13 assists, being the leader, despite Fatawu Issahaku having 10 assists.
12:40 PM13 hours ago

How is Millwall doing?

Millwall has just lost its last two games, against Rotherham and Huddersfield Town. It is currently in 20th position with 44 points, far from relegation.
But their last defeats were against direct rivals who are fighting not to go down to the third division. Huddersfield have 43 points, Birmingham have 42, Sheffield with 42, Rotherham have 24. A defeat this afternoon would give them their 20th defeat, after 41 games with 11 draws and 11 wins. 38 goals for and 54 against. Their next 4 games will be of utmost importance, even though their rivals have nothing at stake.
12:35 PM13 hours ago

How is Leicester City doing?

Leicester City is the leader with 88 points, after 40 rounds, with 5 games remaining, seeking to achieve promotion. 28 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses. 79 goals for and 36 against. They have not lost since Friday, March 29 against Bristol City. Leicester City won 3 goals to 1 against Norwich, against Birmingham City they won 2 to 1, being their last victory. Their next 5 rivals are teams that no longer have anything at stake to go directly, they are only going for reclassification.
12:30 PM13 hours ago

The Championship

After 40 games, Ipswich Town is no longer the leader of the second division, now Leicester City is the new monarch, with a minimum difference of 1 point. Total madness in the Championship with Leeds pushing to qualify for the first two places, one point away from second place. There are only 5 games left to see who goes to the Premier League. The 3 that are fighting not to be relegated are Birmingham City, Sheffield, Rotherham. The direct fight continues between the 22nd and 23rd, with Huddersfield on the tightrope.
12:25 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Championship Match Millwall vs Leicester City LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
