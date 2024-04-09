Goals and Highlights for Plymouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers: tied match in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Thank you for listening to us in this Championship match. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
END OF MATCH
QPR came out on top away from home but were held to a draw, with second-half goals and a point apiece!
51'
Willock made a foul and was yellow-carded.
48'
Substitution for QPR: Smyth out, Armstrong in.
45'
We'll have another seven minutes added on to the match.
42'
Willock shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
40' GOAL FOR PLYMOUTH
Adomah scores against the run of play to level the scores for Plymouth at 1-1!
35'
The game became lukewarm again, with no chances created.
32'
QPR made a substitution: out came Chair and in came Adomah. Soon after, Bundu headed in Mumba's cross, but to the left of the goal.
29'
Substitution for Plymouth: Phillips out, Pleguezuelo in.
28' GOAL FOR QPR
Field received the cross in the box and shot high into the net to open the scoring for QPR!
25'
The game is lukewarm, with the teams getting used to the substitutions at the moment.
21'
A double substitution for Plymouth: out came Hardie and Wright for Waine and Bundu.
17'
QPR substitution: Andersen out, Willock in.
14'
A double substitution for Plymouth: out came Houghton and Edwards for Sorinola and Forshaw.
11'
Smith received the pass inside the area and hit it hard, but into Cooper's hands.
9'
Whittaker hit a powerful shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
6'
Chair, on the left inside the area, hit a cross and sent the ball wide of the goal.
3'
And confirming that both teams will return unchanged.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
A goalless first half between Plymouth and QPR sees them draw and take home a point each!
42'
Yellow for Dykes, for a foul on Scarr.
40'
Wright, following Scarr's cross from a corner, hit the ball hard from distance and sent it over the goal.
37'
Hardie hit a powerful shot from distance, into the middle of the goal, only for Begovic to save.
36'
Chair crossed for Smyth, who hit it hard and sent the ball over the goal.
32'
The game is slow at the moment, with few chances, and shots from distance have stopped.
29'
Chair, with a pass inside the area, shot hard and was stopped by the defense.
26'
Wright received the pass and hit it hard, but over the goal from just inside the area.
23'
After a few shots from distance, the game is now lukewarm, with little happening.
19'
The game was now stopped for a few minutes for Whittaker, who was fouled in midfield.
15'
Whittaker, shooting from distance, sent the ball wide of the goal. Long shots seemed to be the way forward for both teams.
12'
Randell's free-kick from the edge of the box sent the ball over the goal.
9'
From a corner taken by Smyth, Chair received the ball on the edge of the box and shot hard, but sent the ball over the goal!
6'
Not only was the game slow, but it was fouled three times in less than six minutes.
3'
We have a slow start to the game, with the teams studying each other on the pitch.
HERE WE GO
The players have already appeared on the pitch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
Retrospect - part 3
Last but not least, in those 49 games Plymouth have scored 59 goals, compared to 78 for QPR. The last time the teams met, in the first round of this season's Championship, it was a goalless draw.
Retrospect - part 2
When hosting QPR, PLymouth played 24 times, winning 16 of them, drawing three and losing another five. In the Championship they have played nine games, with four wins, three draws and two defeats.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 49 games between Plymouth and QPR in history, with 24 wins for today's hosts, 17 for the visitors and eight draws. In the Championship there have been 19 games, with six wins for each side and seven draws.
Warm-up!
The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up.
QPR lined-up!
Plymouth lined-up!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the match between Plymouth and Queens Park Rangers, in the Championship!
Tune in here Plymouth vs QPRLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Plymouth vs QPR match.
How to watch Plymouth vs QPR Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Plymouth vs Queens Park Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Martí Cifuentes!
Martí Cifuentes, QPR's coach, analyzed what he expects from the match, as well as calling for a reaction from Rangers: "That's definitely what we want, such a fast game. That's the best thing for us, because we really want to react. All of us, the staff and the players, are disappointed with Saturday's result and performance, and there's nothing better than having another chance so soon. We hope that everyone understood before the Sheffield Wednesday game that we still have a lot of work to do. If not, it showed us what we're up against in the next five games. If anyone expected this to be easy, they're wrong. If anyone thought that all the hard work was behind us, they're wrong. I said before the Sheffield Wednesday game that it would be the toughest of the season. And now this game against Plymouth will be the hardest of the season. Everyone needs to understand that we need to perform well if we want to gain something from this game. He's obviously involved with the club and has a good knowledge of the players and how to get the best out of them. They got a win in their first game with him in charge, so they'll have good motivation for this match. Against Sheffield Wednesday, I was disappointed because it's not the kind of soccer I like my teams to play. It was one of those days when almost nothing worked. We need to move on and get that good feeling back, show that we're a team that feels comfortable when it has the ball, that can progress up the pitch, that can recover high up, that understands when it's time to defend as a unit, but above all that has the ambition and hunger to get the three points. We want Saturday's defeat to leave us hungrier than ever and for us to go out there and give something to our fans, who I know are traveling in incredible numbers once again. We need to make sure we all come away with the result we want."
Probable QPR
Queens Park Rangers' probable team for the match is: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Fox and Paal; Hayden, Field, Willock, Andersen and Chair; Dykes.
Probable Plymouth
Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Cooper, Phillips, Scarr and Gibson; Edwards, Randell, Houghton and Mumba; Whittaker, Wright and Hardie.
Absentees
Plymouth will be without the injured Gyabi. QPR will be without Rayan Kolli and Taylor Richards, who are also injured.
Championship
Plymouth are in 19th place with 44 points, level with Millwall, one point above Huddersfield and two above Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, while QPR are just above them in 17th place with 46 points, level with Blackburn and Stoke City, as well as one point behind Swansea and five points below Watford.
Last Matches: QPR
Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, have two wins and one defeat. On Friday (29), they won 2-1 at home to Birmingham, with Bacuna opening the scoring for the visitors, Cook equalizing and Dunne turning the game around. On Monday (01) the second (did you catch that bad coincidence?) win came 1-0 away to Swansea, with Cook scoring. And on Saturday (6), they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Gamassa and Musaba.
Last Matches: Plymouth
Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win in their last games. On Friday (29), the defeat was 2-1 away to Norwich, with Whittaker opening the scoring for Plymouth, while Sargent equalized and Phillips scored an own goal. And on Monday (01), the defeat was 1-0 at home to Bristol, with Wells scoring. And on Friday (5), a 1-0 win over Rotherham at their home, with a goal from Mumba.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Plymouth vs QPR Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.