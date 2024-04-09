Goals and Highlights for Plymouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers: tied match in EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

4:49 PM9 hours ago

Thanks!

Thank you for listening to us in this Championship match. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
4:47 PM9 hours ago

END OF MATCH

QPR came out on top away from home but were held to a draw, with second-half goals and a point apiece!
4:47 PM9 hours ago

51'

Willock made a foul and was yellow-carded.
4:46 PM9 hours ago

48'

Substitution for QPR: Smyth out, Armstrong in.
4:45 PM9 hours ago

45'

We'll have another seven minutes added on to the match.
4:44 PM9 hours ago

42'

Willock shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
4:36 PM9 hours ago

40' GOAL FOR PLYMOUTH

Adomah scores against the run of play to level the scores for Plymouth at 1-1!
4:33 PM9 hours ago

35'

The game became lukewarm again, with no chances created.
4:25 PM9 hours ago

32'

QPR made a substitution: out came Chair and in came Adomah. Soon after, Bundu headed in Mumba's cross, but to the left of the goal.
4:24 PM9 hours ago

29'

Substitution for Plymouth: Phillips out, Pleguezuelo in.
4:23 PM9 hours ago

28' GOAL FOR QPR

Field received the cross in the box and shot high into the net to open the scoring for QPR!
4:22 PM9 hours ago

25'

The game is lukewarm, with the teams getting used to the substitutions at the moment.
4:21 PM9 hours ago

21'

A double substitution for Plymouth: out came Hardie and Wright for Waine and Bundu.
4:12 PM9 hours ago

17'

QPR substitution: Andersen out, Willock in.
4:11 PM9 hours ago

14'

A double substitution for Plymouth: out came Houghton and Edwards for Sorinola and Forshaw.
4:09 PM9 hours ago

11'

Smith received the pass inside the area and hit it hard, but into Cooper's hands.
4:08 PM9 hours ago

9'

Whittaker hit a powerful shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
4:07 PM9 hours ago

6'

Chair, on the left inside the area, hit a cross and sent the ball wide of the goal.
4:07 PM9 hours ago

3'

And confirming that both teams will return unchanged.
4:05 PM9 hours ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
3:40 PM10 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

A goalless first half between Plymouth and QPR sees them draw and take home a point each!
3:33 PM10 hours ago

42'

Yellow for Dykes, for a foul on Scarr.
3:29 PM10 hours ago

40'

Wright, following Scarr's cross from a corner, hit the ball hard from distance and sent it over the goal.
3:28 PM10 hours ago

37'

Hardie hit a powerful shot from distance, into the middle of the goal, only for Begovic to save.
3:28 PM10 hours ago

36'

Chair crossed for Smyth, who hit it hard and sent the ball over the goal.
3:27 PM10 hours ago

32'

The game is slow at the moment, with few chances, and shots from distance have stopped.
3:27 PM10 hours ago

29'

Chair, with a pass inside the area, shot hard and was stopped by the defense.
3:22 PM10 hours ago

26'

Wright received the pass and hit it hard, but over the goal from just inside the area.
3:22 PM10 hours ago

23'

After a few shots from distance, the game is now lukewarm, with little happening.
3:13 PM10 hours ago

19'

The game was now stopped for a few minutes for Whittaker, who was fouled in midfield.
3:10 PM10 hours ago

15'

Whittaker, shooting from distance, sent the ball wide of the goal. Long shots seemed to be the way forward for both teams.
3:09 PM10 hours ago

12'

Randell's free-kick from the edge of the box sent the ball over the goal.
3:01 PM10 hours ago

9'

From a corner taken by Smyth, Chair received the ball on the edge of the box and shot hard, but sent the ball over the goal!
3:00 PM10 hours ago

6'

Not only was the game slow, but it was fouled three times in less than six minutes.
2:57 PM10 hours ago

3'

We have a slow start to the game, with the teams studying each other on the pitch.
2:45 PM11 hours ago

HERE WE GO

The players have already appeared on the pitch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
2:30 PM11 hours ago

Retrospect - part 3

Last but not least, in those 49 games Plymouth have scored 59 goals, compared to 78 for QPR. The last time the teams met, in the first round of this season's Championship, it was a goalless draw.
2:29 PM11 hours ago

Retrospect - part 2

When hosting QPR, PLymouth played 24 times, winning 16 of them, drawing three and losing another five. In the Championship they have played nine games, with four wins, three draws and two defeats.
2:26 PM11 hours ago

Retrospect - part 1

There have been 49 games between Plymouth and QPR in history, with 24 wins for today's hosts, 17 for the visitors and eight draws. In the Championship there have been 19 games, with six wins for each side and seven draws.
2:21 PM11 hours ago

Warm-up!

The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up.
2:21 PM11 hours ago

QPR lined-up!

2:16 PM11 hours ago

Plymouth lined-up!

2:11 PM11 hours ago

Welcome!

We now open the broadcast of the match between Plymouth and Queens Park Rangers, in the Championship!
2:06 PM11 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Plymouth vs QPR match.
2:01 PM11 hours ago

How to watch Plymouth vs QPR Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Plymouth vs Queens Park Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:56 PM11 hours ago

Martí Cifuentes!

Martí Cifuentes, QPR's coach, analyzed what he expects from the match, as well as calling for a reaction from Rangers: "That's definitely what we want, such a fast game. That's the best thing for us, because we really want to react. All of us, the staff and the players, are disappointed with Saturday's result and performance, and there's nothing better than having another chance so soon. We hope that everyone understood before the Sheffield Wednesday game that we still have a lot of work to do. If not, it showed us what we're up against in the next five games. If anyone expected this to be easy, they're wrong. If anyone thought that all the hard work was behind us, they're wrong. I said before the Sheffield Wednesday game that it would be the toughest of the season. And now this game against Plymouth will be the hardest of the season. Everyone needs to understand that we need to perform well if we want to gain something from this game. He's obviously involved with the club and has a good knowledge of the players and how to get the best out of them. They got a win in their first game with him in charge, so they'll have good motivation for this match. Against Sheffield Wednesday, I was disappointed because it's not the kind of soccer I like my teams to play. It was one of those days when almost nothing worked. We need to move on and get that good feeling back, show that we're a team that feels comfortable when it has the ball, that can progress up the pitch, that can recover high up, that understands when it's time to defend as a unit, but above all that has the ambition and hunger to get the three points. We want Saturday's defeat to leave us hungrier than ever and for us to go out there and give something to our fans, who I know are traveling in incredible numbers once again. We need to make sure we all come away with the result we want."
1:51 PM12 hours ago

Probable QPR

Queens Park Rangers' probable team for the match is: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Fox and Paal; Hayden, Field, Willock, Andersen and Chair; Dykes.
1:46 PM12 hours ago

Probable Plymouth

Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Cooper, Phillips, Scarr and Gibson; Edwards, Randell, Houghton and Mumba; Whittaker, Wright and Hardie.
1:41 PM12 hours ago

Absentees

Plymouth will be without the injured Gyabi. QPR will be without Rayan Kolli and Taylor Richards, who are also injured.
1:36 PM12 hours ago

Championship

Plymouth are in 19th place with 44 points, level with Millwall, one point above Huddersfield and two above Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, while QPR are just above them in 17th place with 46 points, level with Blackburn and Stoke City, as well as one point behind Swansea and five points below Watford.
1:31 PM12 hours ago

Last Matches: QPR

Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, have two wins and one defeat. On Friday (29), they won 2-1 at home to Birmingham, with Bacuna opening the scoring for the visitors, Cook equalizing and Dunne turning the game around. On Monday (01) the second (did you catch that bad coincidence?) win came 1-0 away to Swansea, with Cook scoring. And on Saturday (6), they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Gamassa and Musaba.
1:26 PM12 hours ago

Last Matches: Plymouth

Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win in their last games. On Friday (29), the defeat was 2-1 away to Norwich, with Whittaker opening the scoring for Plymouth, while Sargent equalized and Phillips scored an own goal. And on Monday (01), the defeat was 1-0 at home to Bristol, with Wells scoring. And on Friday (5), a 1-0 win over Rotherham at their home, with a goal from Mumba.
1:21 PM12 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Plymouth vs QPR Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

