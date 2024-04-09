Summary: Leeds 0-0 Sunderland in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
90'
87'
84'
81'
78'
75'
72'
69'
66'
63'
60'
57'
54'
51'
48'
45'
40'
36'
33'
30'
27'
24'
21'
18'
15'
12'
9'
6'
3'
Kickoff
All ready
End of warmup
Keys of match
Great Entrance
Sunderland lineup
All ready wamup
Leeds United lineup
All ready in the stadium
Fans
Don't leave here to follow Leeds vs Sunderland live
Where and how to watch Leeds vs Sunderland online and live
The Leeds vs Sunderland can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Leeds vs Sunderland match corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 11:00 am
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Leeds Statements
"I'm at my best when the sea gets rough and you have to show leadership. But football is never just a coach's game. The most important thing is the players."
"Nothing to play for is relative in football. [They've had] several coaching changes. The first coaching change, they were close to the top six. It says a lot about their ambition and where they want to end up."
"Playing against Leeds feels like a cup game for every opponent. The opponents want to be the first team to win here [at Elland Road]. You could say they can play freely with nothing to lose."
Sunderland's latest lineup
Latest Leeds lineup
How does Sunderland get there?