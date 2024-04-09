Summary: Leeds 0-0 Sunderland in EFL Championship
Foto: VAVEL

4:59 PM8 hours ago

Summary

Final Score: Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland. 
4:55 PM8 hours ago

90'

The match ends in this 41st round of the EFL Championship with the final score of Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland.
4:48 PM9 hours ago

87'

Leeds United makes more changes looking to be offensive and find the goal that gives them the win.
4:47 PM9 hours ago

84'

Last minutes of the match the two teams are drawing goalless in this round of the EFL Championship.
4:42 PM9 hours ago

81'

Sunderland have dropped the intensity a bit, have stopped attacking and the end of this game is near.
4:39 PM9 hours ago

78'

The intensity of the game drops a little due to the clear dominance of Leeds United.
4:34 PM9 hours ago

75'

Leeds defends very well and prevents any arrival of Sunderland, who are looking for an equalizer at any cost.
4:33 PM9 hours ago

72'

Leeds United make changes with the intention of freshening up the team and looking to extend their lead.
4:27 PM9 hours ago

69'

Leeds United's goal is eventually disallowed and we are held to a goalless draw.
4:25 PM9 hours ago

66'

Goal for Leeds United, finally and after insisting, the scoreboard opens in favor of the locals.
4:24 PM9 hours ago

63'

Sunderland begins to fall into desperation and commits many fouls.
4:23 PM9 hours ago

60'

Sunderland makes changes with the intention of being much more offensive.
4:15 PM9 hours ago

57'

Both teams raise their players to warm up for possible moodifications.
4:10 PM9 hours ago

54'

Leeds City, as in the first half, started with more intensity in the second half looking to open the scoring as soon as possible.
4:08 PM9 hours ago

51'

Yellow card for Sunderland's Luke O'Nien.
4:07 PM9 hours ago

48'

There were no changes for the second half, with the same 22 players taking the field.
3:50 PM10 hours ago

45'

The first half ends with the score Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland.
3:39 PM10 hours ago

40'

In the last minutes of the match, everything indicates that the two teams will go to the break with a goalless draw.
3:39 PM10 hours ago

36'

Leeds United press and look to open the scoring before the break.
3:34 PM10 hours ago

33'

The intensity of the match drops and the game becomes stuck in the midfield, with many touches all over the field but very few arrivals in the match.
3:33 PM10 hours ago

30'

The scoreboard does not move and the tie remains scoreless.
3:26 PM10 hours ago

27'

Sunderland gradually tried to get the ball and go forward to create their first dangerous moves.
3:24 PM10 hours ago

24'

Very few arrivals in both areas, only 3 shots on goal.
3:24 PM10 hours ago

21'

The intensity of the match increased as the minutes passed but the score remained goalless.
3:23 PM10 hours ago

18'

Yellow card for Sunderland's Daniel Ballard.
3:15 PM10 hours ago

15'

Leed gets close to the first goal of the match, but they are unable to close the dangerous plays.
3:09 PM10 hours ago

12'

Sunderland have had very little possession and are struggling a bit to get out calmly from their own area.
3:08 PM10 hours ago

9'

The intensity is high at the start of the match, with both teams fighting for the ball in midfield.
3:07 PM10 hours ago

6'

Sunderland waits for the opponent and looks to create danger with counterattacks.
3:07 PM10 hours ago

3'

Leeds United starts with more ball possession in this match looking to go forward.
3:06 PM10 hours ago

Kickoff

The match between Leeds United vs Sunderland kicks off.
2:44 PM11 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, and the teams are ready in the tunnel waiting for the signal to take the field at the start of this match day 41 in the EFL Championship.
2:38 PM11 hours ago

End of warmup

The two teams finish warming up and return to the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before the start of the match, and in a few more minutes they will return to the field for the start of the match.
2:30 PM11 hours ago

Keys of match

The key for Leeds United is to take advantage of the most important plays in the match, as Sunderland is a very strong opponent that takes advantage of counterattacks to create danger, a match where the defenses will have to do their job to prevent the arrival of the rivals.
2:25 PM11 hours ago

Great Entrance

The stadium is a great place to be, more than half of the stadium has been filled with many more Leeds United fans for this home game, as well as a good amount of Sunderland fans who made the trip to support their team.
2:20 PM11 hours ago

Sunderland lineup

This is Sunderland lineup:

2:15 PM11 hours ago

All ready wamup

Both teams are warming up and preparing for what promises to be one of the best games of the season, with two teams that are in a great moment and are looking for the 3 points if they want to continue climbing the general table.
2:10 PM11 hours ago

Leeds United lineup

This is the lineup with which Leeds United will take the field to face Sunderland in the EFL Championship:

2:05 PM11 hours ago

All ready in the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready to warm up on the field in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
2:00 PM11 hours ago

Fans

Gradually the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium, a great entry is expected for this match that promises to be very exciting in another day of the EFL Championship, many fans on and off the field.
1:55 PM11 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Leeds vs Sunderland live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Sunderland live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Ellan Road Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
1:50 PM12 hours ago

Where and how to watch Leeds vs Sunderland online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ViX channel.

The Leeds vs Sunderland can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:45 PM12 hours ago

What time is the Leeds vs Sunderland match corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the Leeds vs Sunderland match on April 9, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

1:40 PM12 hours ago

Leeds Statements

Daniel Farke spoke before the match: "Right now we have played 41 games and it is important not to question our players too much. In some situations he could be more focused, but he doesn't." "Don't underestimate what he's doing for us. It's important that we support our key players. Now is not the time for experiments."

  "I'm at my best when the sea gets rough and you have to show leadership. But football is never just a coach's game. The most important thing is the players."

"Nothing to play for is relative in football. [They've had] several coaching changes. The first coaching change, they were close to the top six. It says a lot about their ambition and where they want to end up."

"Playing against Leeds feels like a cup game for every opponent. The opponents want to be the first team to win here [at Elland Road]. You could say they can play freely with nothing to lose."

1:35 PM12 hours ago

Sunderland's latest lineup

Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Aouchiche, Clarke, Bellingham
1:30 PM12 hours ago

Latest Leeds lineup

Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford
1:25 PM12 hours ago

How does Sunderland get there?

Sunderland could not open the scoring against Bristol City last day, being tied goalless in a match that left a lot to wait for as both teams looked for the rival goal.

1:20 PM12 hours ago

How does Leeds arrive?

Leeds failed to win in their last match against Coventry City two goals to one, the now local squad failed to tie the score despite scoring before the final stretch of the match.
1:15 PM12 hours ago

Leeds vs Sunderland match will be played at Elland Road Stadium

The Leeds vs Sunderland match will be played at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
1:10 PM12 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leeds vs Sunderland match, corresponding to Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Elland Road Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
