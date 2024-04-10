Summary: Tigres (3) 1-1 (4) Columbus Crew in CONCACAF Champions Cup
Summary

It's over

Columbus tied Tigres 1-1 in a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The locals had several opportunities, but errors in the penalty kicks gave the Americans the victory. 
Fifth round

Tigres: Angulo scored
Columbus: Arfsten misses penalty kick
Tigres: X X ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓
Columbus: ✓ ✓ ✓ X ✓
Fourth round

Tigres: Cordova scored
Columbus: Hernandez misses penalty kick
Tigres: X X ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓
Columbus: ✓ ✓ ✓ X
Third shootout

Tigres: Herrera scored
Columbus: Matan scored
Tigres: X X ✓
Columbus: ✓ ✓ ✓
Second shootout

Tigres: Pizarro misses penalty kick
Columbus: Russell-Rowe scored
Tigres: X X
Columbus: ✓ ✓
First batch

Tigres: Gignac misses penalty kick
Columbus: Rossi scored
Tigres: X
Columbus: ✓
Penalty shootout

Gignac will be the first to shoot and will contest the shootout in the right goal. 
120' To penalties

Second extra time is over, we go to penalties
118'

Tigres only plays defensively, seems to be determined to play for penalties
115' Change

Tigres substitution, Samir Caetano comes off for Juan José Purata
114'

Samir Caetano lies down with muscle pain, already receiving medical attention 
111'

Tigres is being severely depleted and is suffering in defense
108'

Rossi had a goal, but the defense deflected the ball and a dangerous opportunity was missed 
105'

Second half of overtime begins
105' First half

First overtime is over
102' Yellow card

Luis Quiñones kicked his opponent without any context. 
99'

Tigres called for a handball in the area, but the ball had hit the defender's torso.
96'

Columbus looks with the long ball, but it is sent off the field
93'

Tigres looks for the left flank, but the play is overthought and has to retreat backwards 
90'

First overtime begins
90+4'

Regular time is over, we go to extra time
90+3'

Both teams seem determined to play extra time, as they play slowly and calmly 
90' Compensation time

4 minutes of compensation are added
88' Change

Tigres substitution, Fernando Gorriarán comes out and Marcelo Flores for Juan Pablo Vigón and Jonathan Herrera
86'

Both teams fight for the ball, but the ball still doesn't go in
83'

Tigres still looking to get out of the midfield, where the ball goes through the goalkeeper
80' Change

Columbus substitute Marino Hinestroza for Jacen Russell-Rowe
79' Change

Tigres substitution, Juan Brunetta is replaced by Sebastián Córdova
78'

Tigres looks for some space
75' Change

Columbus substitution, Rudy Camacho replaces Malte Amundsen
71'

Tigres is taking advantage of every ball and speed to generate a counterattack
68'

Fouls become more evident and cut the pace of the game 
65' Missed opportunity

Gignac was all alone in front of goal, but sent the ball into the stands in an action that looked like a goal 
62'

Columbus looks better, looking for a goal to give them the lead
59' Goal by Rossi

GOAL! by Columbus, Diego Rossi received the ball, shot it with his right foot and put it in the left post. 
56'

Corner kick for Columbus who play short, but crash the ball into the defense
53'

Tigres looks for space on the right flank, but as they can't find it, they look for space in the center.
50'

Columbus struggles to create plays in the midfield and they do not send good passes
47'

Brunetta tries to shoot from outside the area, but the ball ends up in the stands
45' Second half begins

The second half of this match begins and Tigres are currently in the next phase.
45+3' Halftime

The first half is over
45+2' Yellow card

Steven Moreira came from behind to Gorriaran and committed a foul, receiving a yellow card. 
45' Compensation time

3 minutes of compensation are added
43' Another offside

Gignac pushed the ball again, alone after a mistake by the goalkeeper, but he was offside.
40'

Tigres tries to play from their own area, but Columbus pressure is greater
37' Clear error

Marcelo Flores was all alone on the left flank, but he thought too much about the play and Patrick Schulte, with his hand, cleared the ball.
In the end, the flagman flagged the ball out of place. 
34'

The MLS team keeps looking for openings, but crashes the ball into the Mexican defense 
31'

Tigres plays from the back, they play at a slow pace
28'

Columbus is still on top of Tigres, but Tigres makes good use of counterattacks 
25'

Columbus Crew has the ball the most, staying on top and coming down the wings
22'

Columbus looks for shots outside the box, but the ball goes over the top
19'

Columbus keeps searching, causing Tigres to be trapped in their own area
16' Yellow card

Guido Pizarro commits a sweep and takes the opponent with him, ending with a yellow card.
15'

Tigres is looking very withdrawn, losing the ball drastically 
12'

Columbus is starting to look better, starting to get through on the flanks
9' VAR

After almost two minutes of review, VAR disallows the goal
7' Goal disallowed

Goal disallowed for Tigres, Fernando Gorriarán was ahead of schedule. 
6'

Tigres starts with possession of the ball and is looking for another defensive error
3' Goal by Gignac

GOAL! by Tigres, André-Pierre Gignac took advantage of a mistake by the goalkeeper to take the ball away from him and was left alone with an open goal, pushing the ball in.
Match kicks off

The match between Tigres vs Columbus Crew is ready to begin at the Estadio Universitario in a match with a large attendance.
They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this CONCACAF Champions Cup match at the Universitario Stadium.
They got into a fight

Prior to the duel between Pachuca and Tigres, a group of Tigres fans got into a fight with a group of security guards.
On the outskirts of the Universitario Stadium, around 100 fans fought against security guards, six of whom were riding horses at the time of the brawl.
Videos of the fight went viral on social networks. In them, Tigres fans can be seen surrounding the police officers, even throwing objects, while the police horses went on the rampage.
In spite of everything, the fight did not escalate, no one was arrested and everything continued as normal.
Columbus XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Estadio Universitario, a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Tigres' XI

This is the starting XI with which the home team will take the field at the Estadio Universitario, a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Tigres' next match

The locals are coming off a 3-0 loss to Pachuca in their last game, but still have several games left to play.
Sat. Apr. 13, Monterrey vs Tigres UANL, Liga MX
Columbus Crew's next match

The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against D.C. United in their last match, but still have a number of matches remaining.
Sat. Apr. 13, Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Universitario Stadium - UANL

The Estadio Universitario, also known as El Volcán, is a soccer stadium located on the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. It has a capacity for 42,500 fans and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967.
Statistics from ......

France striker, André-Pierre Gignac, will play his tenth game this season, in the past he played 15 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 11 goals in the Mexican league and 4 assists, currently he has 3 goals in 9 games, in this international tournament he scored 3 goals in 5 games. 
Statistics from ......

Colombia attacker Cucho Hernandez, the attacker will play his seventh game this season, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 21 goals in the U.S. league and 8 assists, currently has 3 goals in 5 games, in this international tournament he scored 1 goal in 2 games.
They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans

The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this CONCACAF Champions Cup match.
They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Background

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 0 wins for both clubs, making the scales very even, as in the previous duel they tied at one goal.
Columbus Crew 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, Apr. 2, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Watch out for this Tigres player

France striker André-Pierre Gignac, 38 years old, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Columbus Crew player

Columbus Crew attacker, 24 year old Cucho Hernandez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Columbus Crew coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against New York Red Bulls, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence.
Columbus Crew 1 - 1 D.C. United, Apr. 6, 2024, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Columbus Crew 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, Apr. 2, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Nashville SC 2 - 2 Columbus Crew, Mar. 30, 2024, USA Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC 2 - 0 Columbus Crew, Mar. 23, 2024, USA Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 3 - 0 New York Red Bulls, Mar. 16, 2024, USA Major League Soccer
How are Tigres doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was 5-1 against Mazatlán FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tigres UANL 0 - 3 Pachuca, Apr. 6, 2024, Liga MX
Columbus Crew 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, Apr. 2, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Puebla 2 - 3 Tigres UANL, Mar. 29, 2024, MX League
Tigres UANL 5 - 1 Mazatlan FC, Mar. 16, 2024, MX League
Tigres UANL 4 - 2 Orlando City SC, Mar. 12, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
