Summary: Golden State Warriors 134-120 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Final
4Q | 1.26
4Q | 1.36
4Q | 2.33
4Q | 3.11
4Q | 4.51
4Q | 5.00
4Q | 6.00
4Q | 7.21
4Q | 8.46
4C | 9.58
4Q | 10.05
4Q | 11.08
4Q | 12.00
End 3rd Quarter
3Q | 0.36
3Q | 1.23
3Q | 2.46
3Q | 3.10
3Q | 4.23
3Q | 5.51
3Q | 6.37
3Q | 7.31
3Q | 8.26
3Q | 9.25
3Q | 9.54
3Q | 10.21
3Q | 12.00
Halftime
2Q | 0.36
2Q | 1.05
2Q | 1.36
2Q | 2.10
2Q | 3.04
2Q | 4.24
2Q | 5.09
2Q | 6.26
2Q | 6.59
2Q | 7.37
2Q | 8.07
2Q | 9.17
2Q | 10.56
2Q | 12.00
End of first quarter
1Q | 0.36
1Q | 1.45
1Q | 2.16
1Q | 3.52
1Q | 4.01
1Q | 5.17
1Q | 5.26
1Q | 6.26
1Q | 6.46
1Q | 7.46
1Q | 8.46
1Q | 9.34
1Q | 10.05
1Q | 11.26
Start to game
Starting Lineup- Lakers
Rui Hachimura
Lebron James
Jaxson Hayes
Austin Reaves
D'Angelo Russell
Refereeing team
Golden State vs Lakers
Zach Zarba (#15)
Justin Van Duyne (#64)
Jason Goldenberg (#35)
Replay Center: Tre Maddox, John Conley, Brandon Schwab, Sha'Rae Mitchell, Intae Hwang
Starting line-up - Warriors
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Trayce Jackson- Davis
Injury Report - Lakers
Anthony Davis C
LeBron James SF
Jarred Vanderbilt PF
Jalen Hood-Schifino SG
Christian Wood PF
Injury report- Warriors
Andrew Wiggins SF
Dario Saric PF
Gary Payton II PG
Face to face: Warriors vs Lakers
Lakers need a combination of results
Hachimura, key man in the face of absenteeism
April 8, 2024
Lakers play their last home game
Game Day!! pic.twitter.com/5SG3INrgTI— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 9, 2024
Prelude to a Play-In clash
Step Curry will see action tonight
Back in action tonight— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2024
Wardell Stephen Curry II pic.twitter.com/l27jLoISFm
Start of coverage
Follow Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers minute by minute with VAVEL
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in USA
● Time in USA: 10 p.m. ET
● U.S. TV channel: ESPN
● USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
● USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers matchfor NBA?
Grizzlies vs Warriors can be tuned in from the channels of ESPN App.
If you want to follow the result of the game online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the game in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
USA (ET): 22:00 PM in NBCSCA and Spectrum SportsNet
Spain: 4:00 AM in NBA League Pass (April 10)
Mexico: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Venezuela: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Key player of the Lakers: Rui Hachimura, the spark plug for Los Angeles
On the season, he is averaging 26.6 minutes per game, 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Key player of the Warriors: Klay Thompson, called to excel in this game
Thompson had 32 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in his team's win over Utah. The Los Angeles native averages 29.6 minutes per game, 17.6 points per game and has a 43 percent shooting percentage from the field.
Latest Lakers lineup
Rui Hachimura (Forward)
Austin Reaves (Small Forward)
Anthony Davis (Post)
D'Angelo Russell (Point Guard)
Spencer Dinwiddie (Point Guard)
Warriors' last lineup
Klay Thompson (small forward)
Draymond Green (small forward)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Post)
Chris Paul (Point guard)
Brandin Podziemski (Point Guard)