Summary: Boca Juniors 1-0 Sportivo Trinidense in Copa Sudamericana 2024

Summary
Boca added its first 3 points
𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗡𝗡 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UBsEQ483pr— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 10, 2024
90+6' The match ends
90+4'
90+2'
90+1' We go until 95
90'
88'
87'
85' Yellow card 🟨
85'
83'
82'
81'
79'
76' Change in Boca
⬇️: Cavani
75'
73' Yellow card 🟨
72' Changes in Trinidense
⬇️: De la Cruz and Andrada
71' GOOOOOAL BY BOCA JUNIORS ⚽
70'
67' Change in Boca
⬇️: Pol Fernández
66'
63'
63' Change in Trinidense
⬇️: Romero
62' Yellow card 🟨
60'
59' Changes in Boca
⬇️: Taborda, Figal and Saracchi
58'
55' Change in Trinidense
⬇️: Del Valle
54'
51'
48'
Change in Trinidense
⬇️: Riveros
45' The second half begins
Analysis of the first half
45+1' We go to rest
45' We're going until 46
43'
41'
39'
38'
36'
34'
31'
30'
28'
27' Yellow card 🟨
25'
23'
21'
18'
17'
14'
13'
12'
11'
9'
7'
6'
3'
1'
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Trinidense
Line-up – Trinidense
|4-4-2
|12. V. Núñez
|2. A. Ruíz - 23. C. Benitez - 5. J. Vera - 20. W. Alonso
|18. F. Romero - 10. P. Romero - 13. J. Salcedo - 30. B. Andrada
|28. M. Riveros - 24. L. de la Cruz
Trinidense Average Age
Substitutes – Boca
Line-up – Boca
|4-4-2
|1. S. Romero
|38. A. Anselmino - 4. J. Figal - 15. N. Valentini - 3. M. Saracchi
|39. V. Taborda - 8. G. Fernández - 45. M. Benítez - 47. J. Saralegui
|10. E. Cavani - 16. M. Merentiel
Average age of Boca
Local and visitor statistics
Last five games – Sportivo Trinidense
March 17 - First Division of Paraguay: 2-1 vs Guaraní (Won)
March 27 - First Division of Paraguay: 0-1 vs Sportivo Luqueño (Lost)
April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-2 vs Fortaleza (Lost)
April 6 - First Division of Paraguay: 1-3 vs Cerro Porteño (Lost)
Last five games – Boca Juniors
March 23 - Argentine Cup: 3-0 vs Central Norte (Won)
March 30 - League Cup: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)
April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Drawed)
April 6 - League Cup: 1-3 vs Newell's (Won)
Sportivo Trinidense History
Boca's last game
Boca Juniors History
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 08:00 PM ET
USA channel: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Pereira, the strength in attack
Cavani, the one with the goals
Trinidense's latest lineup
Boca's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Nicolás Taran
Assistant #2: Pablo Llarena
Fourth referee: Javier Feres
VAR: Juan Lara
AVAR: Carlos Poblete
Trinidense seeks to score points to compete
In their last match, they faced Cerro Porteño at home and were defeated 1-3, with their only goal scored from the penalty spot by César Benítez in the 34th minute.
Boca wants to make his house a fortress
In their last match, they faced Newell's and achieved a 3-1 victory with goals from Cristian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenón. Boca Juniors played a very good game, controlled the opportunities of the match and generated constant threats for the rival.
The match will be played at La Bombonera
Its official name is Alberto J. Armando, it is the headquarters of the Club Atlético Boca Juniors. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1940 with a match against Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro, which ended with a 2-0 victory in favor of the local team. The stadium received its first official name on April 20, 1986 in honor of Camilo Cichero, the president who began construction on the stadium. In 2000, the name was changed to the current one, as a tribute to Alberto José Armando, who presided over the club during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
The Argentina national football team has played several matches in this stadium, including official cup matches, friendlies and qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup. In total, they have played 29 games, with a balance of 18 wins, 8 draws and 3 losses.