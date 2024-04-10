Summary: Boca Juniors 1-0 Sportivo Trinidense in Copa Sudamericana 2024
Photo: Boca Juniors

ADVERTISEMENT

10:16 PM3 hours ago

Summary

9:59 PM3 hours ago

Boca added its first 3 points

It was a match in which Boca deservedly took the victory. The visitors resisted the tie for 70 minutes thanks to very good defensive work and the interventions of their goalkeeper, Samudio. Boca was the dominant team for most of the match and constantly looked for the goal until they finally got it with a powerful header from Anselmino in the 71st minute. From that moment on, Boca continued to press in search of the second goal, but the visitors They also began to look for a tie. Trinidense had some arrivals in the area towards the end of the game and even starred in a controversial play in which they claimed a penalty that was not sanctioned. The visitor came with the intention of scoring a goal or taking the tie and was doing so successfully, until Boca finally found precision in finishing in front of the goal, an aspect in which they had been lacking during the match. Credit must be given to the Paraguayan team for having stood alone in a difficult scenario such as La Bombonera.
9:54 PM3 hours ago

90+6' The match ends

The match in Buenos Aires ends with a victory for Boca Juniors by the slightest difference.
9:52 PM4 hours ago

90+4'

Benítez shot from outside the area after a rebound left by Samudio.
9:50 PM4 hours ago

90+2'

Foul by Valentini on Pereira in the middle of the field.
9:49 PM4 hours ago

90+1' We go until 95

5 minutes are added to the match.
9:48 PM4 hours ago

90'

Corner kick for Trinidense that does not result in a dangerous attack.
9:47 PM4 hours ago

88'

Rayer fell in the area before defining when he had already beaten Romero.
9:46 PM4 hours ago

87'

Román's right-footed shot on the edge of the area went just wide.
9:44 PM4 hours ago

85' Yellow card 🟨

Card for Giménez for protesting.
9:42 PM4 hours ago

85'

The referee decides that there is no penalty.
9:41 PM4 hours ago

83'

The referee goes to the VAR for a possible penalty for Trinidense.
9:40 PM4 hours ago

82'

Several rebounds and headers inside the Boca area ended up being cleared by a Xeneize player.
9:39 PM4 hours ago

81'

Corner kick for Trinidense who seeks to take advantage of the numerical advantage.
9:37 PM4 hours ago

79'

Anselmino leaves on a stretcher, Boca has no more changes.
9:34 PM4 hours ago

76' Change in Boca

⬆️: Equi Fernández

⬇️: Cavani

9:34 PM4 hours ago

75'

Very good play by Boca after a great recovery by Cavani, Zenón did not manage to arrive and Samudio kept the ball.
9:31 PM4 hours ago

73' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Benítez on Cavani.
9:30 PM4 hours ago

72' Changes in Trinidense

⬆️: Giménez and Rayer

⬇️: De la Cruz and Andrada

9:29 PM4 hours ago

71' GOOOOOAL BY BOCA JUNIORS ⚽

Blanco's center, Anselmino got up and with a header, put the first goal for Boca.
9:28 PM4 hours ago

70'

Very good ball from Zenón for Cavani, Samudio saved once again.
9:25 PM4 hours ago

67' Change in Boca

⬆️: Benedetto

⬇️: Pol Fernández 

9:25 PM4 hours ago

66'

Boca is constantly on the attack but in clear shots Samudio is well positioned.
9:22 PM4 hours ago

63'

Valentini's header in the area, Samudio saved and sent the corner kick.
9:21 PM4 hours ago

63' Change in Trinidense

⬆️: Pereira

⬇️: Romero 

9:20 PM4 hours ago

62' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by De la Cruz on Zenón.
9:19 PM4 hours ago

60'

Foul on the recently entered Zenón in the middle of the field.
9:17 PM4 hours ago

59' Changes in Boca

⬆️: Zenón Advíncula and Blanco

⬇️: Taborda,  Figal  and Saracchi

9:16 PM4 hours ago

58'

Another corner kick for Trinidense from the right zone, the player finished off with his back and it was a goal kick.
9:14 PM4 hours ago

55' Change in Trinidense

⬆️: Román

⬇️: Del Valle

9:12 PM4 hours ago

54'

Corner kick from the left for Trinidense.
9:09 PM4 hours ago

51'

Cavani was offside in a good Boca attack that didn't work.
9:06 PM4 hours ago

48'

Foul by Pol Fernández on De la Cruz, he hit him in the face with his arm.
9:03 PM4 hours ago

Change in Trinidense

⬆️: Jara

⬇️: Riveros

9:02 PM4 hours ago

45' The second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
8:52 PM5 hours ago

Analysis of the first half

In the first half, the home team showed clear dominance. Boca controlled much of the match, with possession in the center of the field and in the last third of the rival field. He was always looking to open the scoring, with several approaches and arrivals into the area, although without generating very clear goal plays; seems to be lacking definition at the crucial moment. On the other hand, Trinidense barely managed to retain the ball for a short time and had few approaches to the rival area. If the game continues in this way, Boca should secure the victory with relative ease.
8:48 PM5 hours ago

45+1' We go to rest

The first half ends with a tie in Buenos Aires.
8:46 PM5 hours ago

45' We're going until 46

1 minute is added to the match.
8:44 PM5 hours ago

43'

Boca returns to touch the ball, the spaces are closed more than at the beginning of the match.
8:42 PM5 hours ago

41'

Trinidense is more encouraged to go on the attack, finding spaces in Boca's defense.
8:40 PM5 hours ago

39'

Del Valle's center that deviated and almost got into Boca's goal, Romero sent it to the corner kick.
8:39 PM5 hours ago

38'

Figal's left-footed shot inside the area went just wide of goalkeeper Samudio's left post.
8:37 PM5 hours ago

36'

Foul on Merentiel in attack.
8:36 PM5 hours ago

34'

Boca continues to control the ball and looks for the wings, still unable to finish.
8:32 PM5 hours ago

31'

Andrada's shot went wide, also into the hands of Sergio Romero.
8:31 PM5 hours ago

30'

Anselmino headed the cross that came from the corner and went over the top.
8:29 PM5 hours ago

28'

Saralegui's mid-range shot deflected and went into the goalkeeper's middle.
8:28 PM5 hours ago

27' Yellow card 🟨

Strong foul by Riveros on Taborda, dangerous free kick for Boca.
8:25 PM5 hours ago

25'

Benítez's long-distance shot went wide.
8:24 PM5 hours ago

23'

Cavani was offside when he approached the edge of the left area.
8:22 PM5 hours ago

21'

Boca obviously controls the game and tries to find the two forwards, they lack more creativity in the last half.
8:19 PM5 hours ago

18'

Valentini's mid-range shot, the goalkeeper managed to deflect the ball into the corner kick.
8:19 PM5 hours ago

17'

Boca is getting closer after Trinidense's moment of lucidity.
8:15 PM5 hours ago

14'

The free kick resulted in a left-footed cross from Saracchi, Valentini did not arrive.
8:14 PM5 hours ago

13'

Foul by De la Cruz on Benítez, free kick for Boca.
8:13 PM5 hours ago

12'

Double rebound in the Trinidad area, Figal was the last to touch it and Samudio sent it to the corner kick.
8:12 PM5 hours ago

11'

Corner kick for Boca Juniors from the left side of the field.
8:10 PM5 hours ago

9'

Romero was alone and unleashed a shot that was easy for Sergio Romero.
8:08 PM5 hours ago

7'

Cavani entered the area and attempted a left-footed pass, but goalkeeper Samudio took it out.
8:07 PM5 hours ago

6'

The Paraguayan team has tried to play one-on-one against Boca but loses the ball in its shot attempts.
8:04 PM5 hours ago

3'

Saralegui's shot from a distance with his right foot went over the top.
8:01 PM5 hours ago

1'

Foul on Figal in the middle of the field.
8:00 PM5 hours ago

0' The match starts

Roll the ball at La Bombonera.
7:52 PM6 hours ago

Substitutes – Trinidense

Wilson Quiñonez, David Villalba Jacquet, Jorge Alejandro Jara González, Óscar Guillermo Giménez Irala, Julián Bonetto, Joel Román, Axel Rolando Cañete Ortiz, Mauro Fabián Rodas Servín, Tomás Ezequiel Rayer, Christian Iván Martínez Giménez, Alan Gustavo Pereira Guillén and José Luis Sinisterra.
7:49 PM6 hours ago

Line-up – Trinidense

4-4-2
12. V. Núñez
2. A. Ruíz - 23. C. Benitez - 5. J. Vera - 20. W. Alonso
18. F. Romero - 10. P. Romero - 13. J. Salcedo - 30. B. Andrada
28. M. Riveros - 24. L. de la Cruz
 
7:42 PM6 hours ago

Trinidense Average Age

The average age in the Paraguayan team is 27.9 years. The oldest player is goalkeeper Víctor Samudio, 36 years old, who joined the club in 2022. On the other hand, the youngest are interior Marcos Machuca and midfielder Christian Martínez, both 19 years old.
7:42 PM6 hours ago

Substitutes – Boca

Cristian Lema, Ezequiel Bullaude, Marcos Rojo, Darío Benedetto, Lucas Janson, Leandro Brey, Luis Advíncula, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Ezequiel Fernández, Kevin Zenón, Lautaro Blanco and Norberto Briasco.
7:37 PM6 hours ago

Line-up – Boca

4-4-2
1. S. Romero
38. A. Anselmino - 4. J. Figal - 15. N. Valentini - 3. M. Saracchi
39. V. Taborda - 8. G. Fernández - 45. M. Benítez - 47. J. Saralegui
10. E. Cavani - 16. M. Merentiel
 
7:31 PM6 hours ago

Average age of Boca

The average age of the Argentine team's squad is 27.2 years. The oldest players are goalkeepers Javier García and Sergio Romero, as well as Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, all 37 years old. On the other hand, the youngest player is Aaron Anselmino, an 18-year-old defender who emerged from the club's youth system.
7:20 PM6 hours ago

Local and visitor statistics

This season, in all competitions, Boca has won 4 games and tied 2 at home, with one undefeated team at La Bombonera. He accumulated 14 points out of a possible 18 and achieved an average effectiveness of 77.7%. In contrast, Sportivo Trinidense as a visitor has won 3 games and lost 5, for a total of 9 points out of a possible 24 and an average effectiveness of 37.5%.
7:15 PM6 hours ago

Last five games – Sportivo Trinidense

March 13 - Copa Libertadores Qualifier: 1-2 vs Colo Colo (Lost)

March 17 - First Division of Paraguay: 2-1 vs Guaraní (Won)

March 27 - First Division of Paraguay: 0-1 vs Sportivo Luqueño (Lost)

April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-2 vs Fortaleza (Lost)

April 6 - First Division of Paraguay: 1-3 vs Cerro Porteño (Lost)

7:10 PM6 hours ago

Last five games – Boca Juniors

March 17 - League Cup: 0-0 vs Estudiantes (Suspended)

March 23 - Argentine Cup: 3-0 vs Central Norte (Won)

March 30 - League Cup: 2-1 vs San Lorenzo (Won)

April 3 - Copa Sudamericana: 0-0 vs Nacional Potosí (Drawed)

April 6 - League Cup: 1-3 vs Newell's (Won)

7:05 PM6 hours ago

Sportivo Trinidense History

The Paraguayan team has never played against an Argentine team in its history. This is because the club just entered a Conmebol competition this year. Initially he participated in the Copa Libertadores, where he was eliminated by Colo Colo, which later allowed him to access the Copa Sudamericana.
7:00 PM6 hours ago

Boca's last game

The Argentine team's last match in Paraguay occurred during the group stage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores, where they faced Libertad, Eduardo Salvio scored the two goals of the match that resulted in a victory for Boca. Of the eleven starters in that match, only Pol Fernández and Jorman Campuzano remain in the club.
6:55 PM6 hours ago

Boca Juniors History

Boca has played 36 games against Paraguayan teams, achieving 20 wins, 9 draws and only 7 losses. They have never faced Sportivo Trinidense. Cerro Porteño has been its most frequent rival, followed by Olimpia, Libertad, Guaraní and Deportivo Capiatá. He has scored 65 goals and conceded 36.
6:50 PM7 hours ago

Follow Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from La Bombonera. Do not miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
6:45 PM7 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Tuesday, April 8

USA Time: 08:00 PM ET

USA channel: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:40 PM7 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense match for Copa Sudamericana?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense of 8 Abril 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 20:00 ET beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argelia Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 1:00 beIN Sports Arabia 8
Australia Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 11:00 AEDT beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 6:00 IST N/A
Bolivia Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 20:00 Star+
Brazil Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 21:00 AM Paramount+
Canada Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 20:00 ET beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada and beIN SPORTS XTRA
Chile Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 21:00

ESPN and Star+
Colombia Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 19:00 Star+
Ecuador Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 19:00 Star+
India Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 5:00 IST N/A
Japan Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 9:00 AM N/A
Mexico Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 18:00 Star+
Morocco Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 0:00

beIN Sports Arabia 8
New Zealand Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 13:00 N/A
Nigeria Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 1:00 N/A
Spain Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 1:00 LaLiga+ Spain
United Arab Emirates Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 4:00 beIN Sports Arabia 8
United Kingdom Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 0:00 GMT N/A
Peru Tuesday, 09 Apr 24 19:00 Star+
6:35 PM7 hours ago

Pereira, the strength in attack

The standout player for Sportivo Trinidense is 24-year-old Paraguayan striker Alan Pereira. So far this season, Pereira has scored a total of 4 goals in 15 games played, which consolidates him as the team's top scorer. His contribution is especially significant considering that the club has scored only 14 goals in the first division season, meaning that Pereira has been responsible for approximately 28.5% of the team's goals in the local tournament.
6:30 PM7 hours ago

Cavani, the one with the goals

The standout player in Boca is the 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, Edinson Cavani. So far this season, Cavani has scored 7 goals in 10 games played. His average of 1.8 shots per game and a goal frequency every 96 minutes consolidate him as the team's attacking reference. Not only does he stand out for his scoring ability, but also for his ability to contribute to the team's play, with 22 touches per game and a 77% effectiveness rate in his passing.
6:25 PM7 hours ago

Trinidense's latest lineup

In their last match, Sportivo Trinidense opted for a 4-4-2 formation. The starting lineup included Núñez in goal, with Ruiz, Benitez, Flores and Alonso on the defensive line. In the midfield, there were Román, de la Cruz, Jara and Andrada. The forward line was made up of Giménez and Pereira, which formed a double nine.
6:20 PM7 hours ago

Boca's latest lineup

In their last game, Boca formed a 4-4-2 formation and lined up Brey in goal. The defensive line was made up of Advíncula, Lema, Rojo and Blanco. In the center of the field, Medina, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández and Zenón were located. Up front, Langoni and Merentiel were the two starting attackers.
6:15 PM7 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Central: Gustavo Tejera

Assistant #1: Nicolás Taran

Assistant #2: Pablo Llarena

Fourth referee: Javier Feres

VAR: Juan Lara

AVAR: Carlos Poblete

6:10 PM7 hours ago

Trinidense seeks to score points to compete

The Paraguayan team is in fourth position in group D in the Copa Sudamericana, without having added points after a 2-0 home defeat. So far, the team has failed to win the Copa Sudamericana. In the Paraguayan first division, they are in eleventh place with 7 points, just 1 point from last place. So far this season, they have won 2 games, tied 1 and lost 9.

In their last match, they faced Cerro Porteño at home and were defeated 1-3, with their only goal scored from the penalty spot by César Benítez in the 34th minute.

6:05 PM7 hours ago

Boca wants to make his house a fortress

The Argentine team is in second position in group D in the Copa Sudamericana, after obtaining 1 point after a goalless draw in Bolivia. In the Argentine League Cup, they occupy fourth place in group B with 22 points, the result of 6 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.

In their last match, they faced Newell's and achieved a 3-1 victory with goals from Cristian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenón. Boca Juniors played a very good game, controlled the opportunities of the match and generated constant threats for the rival.

6:00 PM7 hours ago

The match will be played at La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense match will be played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina with capacity for 54,000 people.

Its official name is Alberto J. Armando, it is the headquarters of the Club Atlético Boca Juniors. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1940 with a match against Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro, which ended with a 2-0 victory in favor of the local team. The stadium received its first official name on April 20, 1986 in honor of Camilo Cichero, the president who began construction on the stadium. In 2000, the name was changed to the current one, as a tribute to Alberto José Armando, who presided over the club during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

The Argentina national football team has played several matches in this stadium, including official cup matches, friendlies and qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup. In total, they have played 29 games, with a balance of 18 wins, 8 draws and 3 losses.

Photo: @tato_aguilera
Photo: @tato_aguilera
5:55 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Sudamericana match: Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the previous information that arises from La Bombonera.
VAVEL Logo