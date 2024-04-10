Goals and Highlights: PSG 2-3 Barcelona in UEFA Champions League 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+4´
End of the match, Barcelona beats PSG 2-3 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
90´
Four minutes are added to the match, PSG goes all out for the equalizer.
87´
Foul! Christensen is shown the yellow card, he misses the next match due to an accumulation of cautions.
85´
Gündogan is replaced by Fermín López.
81´
Yellow card for Cubarsi and PSG have a dead ball for the moment.
80´
Last 10 minutes of the match, PSG must go for the draw in the remaining minutes of the match if they do not want to go behind on aggregate.
76´
76´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR BARCELONA! CHRISTENSEN SCORES FROM THE CORNER AND BEATS DONNARUMMA, BARCELONA WINS IT.
75´
Changes in Barcelona, Raphina leaves and Ferrán Torres enters in his place.
71´
PALMAS FOR ARAUJO! Defensive intervention by the Uruguayan to get in the way of Barcola's shot.
68´
Vitinha's foul on Lewandowski in midfield and the referee only marks a set piece for Barcelona, Vitinha is saved from a second yellow card.
65´
Yellow for Vitinha for a blatant foul on Joao Félix in the center circle.
61´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR BARCELONA! WHAT A PASS FROM PEDRI AND EVEN BETTER DEFINITION BY RAPHINA AT THE FAR POST TO SCORE THE EQUALIZER.
60´
Changes in Barceloa, Lamine Yamal leaves, Joao Félix enters. Sergi Roberto is replaced by Pedri.
57´
Vitinha's cross goes all over the box but PSG continue to lay siege to the opposition, this is a different PSG to the one in the first half.
54´
LEE KANG! The South Korean came close with his shot but the ball went over the bar.
50´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL PARIS SAINT GERMAIN! VITINHA CROSSES HIS SHOT AND BEATS MARC ANDRE TER STEGEN, THEY HAVE ALREADY TURNED THE GAME AROUND FOR CULES!
48´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR PSG! DEMBELE SCORED IN A GREAT PLAY AND THE LAW OF THE EX IS FULFILLED! THE TIE
46´
BALL RUNNING AGAIN! Barcelona and PSG face each other in France in the first leg of the quarterfinals, with the Culés winning by the slimmest of margins.
45+2´
End of the first half, PSG is down 0-1 for the moment against a dominant Barcelona in Paris.
45´
Two minutes of compensation are added to the first half.
43´
Offside after Dembelé wanted to filter a pass to Mbappé but the French center forward was advanced.
40´
After the goal, PSG has decreased the possession of the ball, Barcelona is with the Tiki Taka to comfort inside the Parc des Princes.
36´
GOAL FOR BARCELONA! RAPHINA DID IT! A great pass from Lewandoski and the Brazilian scored with great precision to send the ball into the net, and it was a win for FC Barcelona.
33´
Sergi Roberto fouls Marco Asensio in midfield and the Barcelona captain receives a yellow card, he misses the second leg for accumulation of cards.
31´
We are still 0-0, Barcelona has been playing much better but has not been able to reflect it on the scoreboard, on the other hand, PSG is hesitant in passes and can not make a dangerous play.
28´
Mbappé is in pain on the field, just starting to get back on his feet to continue the match.
25´
How beautifully Barcelona are playing! Joao Cancelo's long-range shot, but the Blaugrana are the masters of the match.
23´
Mbappé foul on Koundé, set piece for Barcelona.
22´
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THERE IS A GOALKEEPER! Great long-range shot from Raphina but Donnarumma dives to his left and sends it for a corner.
20´
SOMEONE EXPLAIN IT TO ME! Lewandowski's header is cleared off the line by Mendes and Barcelona's goal is almost scored.
18´
GO AWAY! Bruno Mendes was working his magic inside the box and when he took his shot, the ball was blocked by the defense.
15´
Good save by Ter Stengen from the corner kick and he keeps possession of the ball, however, PSG look more confident.
13´
The match restarts after Raphino received medical attention on the field.
11
ASENSIO! Powerful shot from the Spaniard but it was much better the reaction of the German goalkeeper, great Ter Stegen to stop the shot.
8´
The Culé side are looking for long possession to slow down the momentum of the home side, who are pressing high to look for another mistake from the French.
5´
GIGI GIGI GIGI GIGI HUGE! The PSG defense falls asleep and Raphina is on his way to the goal but Donnarumma plays well in his area and saves the ball.
4´
Mbappé's shot goes just wide, but the Frenchman has already tried to hit it inside the area.
3´
At the start of the match, possession of the ball was very tight, with both teams preferring to divide the ball and unable to make five passes in a row.
1´
THE MATCH KICKS OFF, BARCELONA LOOKS TO BEAT PSG AT THE PARC DES PRINCES!
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Paris Saint Germain vs Barcelona, duel corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting eleven that Paris Saint-Germain will send to the Parc des Princes to face FC Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals.
Notre XI de départ 🆚 FC Barcelone 👊🏻#PSGFCB I @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/LEz3z7FGp8— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 10, 2024
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting eleven that Football Club Barcelona sends to the pitch of the Parc des Princes to face PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals.
🚨 ALINEACIÓN 🚨#PSBBarça pic.twitter.com/Ivo1Fe7LpF— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 10, 2024
ABOUT THE NEW FORMAT
Under the new format, teams will play eight matches in the league phase, which was previously known as the group phase. They will no longer play three teams twice (home and away), but will face eight different opponents, playing half of the matches at home and half away. To determine the eight opponents, the teams will initially be divided into four groups. Each team will then play two opponents from each of these groups, playing one home and one away game against a team from each group.
ON THE UPCOMING SEASON
The current Champions League season features 32 teams in eight groups of four teams each. From the 2024/25 season, a league phase will be introduced in the Champions League, in which the 36 participating teams will compete in a single league instead of the previous group phase. This will allow four additional teams the opportunity to take on Europe's top clubs in the competition.
NOVELTY IN THE BLAUGRANA SQUAD
The Barça squad travels with an unexpected surprise: Gavi joins as part of the expedition, although he is not fit to play, to live with his teammates before the match. In addition, the list also includes Pedri, De Jong and Christensen, although they have not yet received medical clearance.
MAXIMUM ALERT
An image recently shared by the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) shows the names of the stadiums where the Champions League quarterfinals will be played, along with the phrase "kill them all."
BARCELONA PRESENT IN ALL THE KEYS
In this season's Champions League quarterfinals, there is a strong presence of the Barcelona legacy, with four of the remaining eight coaches trained under the influence of the azulgrana school. Although Pep Guardiola stands out as the most successful among them, Luis Enrique, Xavi Hernandez and Mikel Arteta all share many of the fundamental ideas of the Catalan team.
THIS IS HOW MUCH TICKETS WILL COST
Ticket Rates:
- Fans First (exclusive for team supporters): €70.04.
- Category 3: 186.77 euros
- Category 2: 501.94 euros
- Category 1: 723.73 euros
Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators cost 60 euros.
WEMBLEY WILL BE ACCESSIBLE BY CELL PHONE ONLY
Tickets will be delivered via the UEFA Tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, available for both Android and iPhone users. This app allows fans to securely download, transfer, hold and allocate their tickets anytime, anywhere.
ONLINE BOX OFFICE
Ticket sales for the next three UEFA men's finals and the UEFA Super Cup have started exclusively on the UEFA website and will remain open until 11:00 on 16 April. As in previous years, the majority of tickets will be allocated to fans of the participating teams and the general public via a draw after the end of the application period, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the Champions League is over, the best actions of the best club level tournament in Europe are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in the most relevant fields of the "Old Continent".
Tune in here PSG vs Barcelona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Barcelona match.
What time is PSG vs Barcelona match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Barcelona of 10th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 10, 2024
|
14:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 10, 2024
|
16:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 10, 2024
|
13:00
|
Brazil
|
April 10, 2024
|
16:00
|
Chile
|
April 10, 2024
|
16:00
|
Colombia
|
April 10, 2024
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 10, 2024
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
April 10, 2024
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
April 10, 2024
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
April 10, 2024
|
14:00
Watch out for this Barcelona player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Barcelona's iconic center forward Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Robert Lewandowski knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Barcelona.
Barcelona's last Champions League lineup:
M. Ter Stegen; J. Cancelo, P. Cubarsí, R. Araújo, J. Koundé; Fermín, A. Christensen, I. Gündogan; Raphael, R. Lewandowski, L. Yamal.
Watch out for this PSG player:
For this match, the player to watch will be PSG's iconic center forward Mbappé. The French striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Mbappé knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and catch the defense off guard to score the goal that tips the scales in favor of PSG at any time.
PSG's last Champions League line-up:
G. Donarumma; N. Mendes, Beraldo, Lucas, A. Hakimi; F. Pena, Vitinha, W. Zaire-Emery; O. Dembelé; K. Mbappé, B. Barcola.
Background:
Napoli and Barcelona have only met on thirteen occasions (4 PSG wins, 4 draws, 5 Barcelona wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Culé side. Their last meeting dates back to the second round of the Champions League 2020/21 where Barcelona drew 1-1 with PSG. In goal history, 24 goals have been scored in favor of PSG and 21 in favor of Barcelona.
About the Stadium
The Parc des Princes is one of the most important stadiums in France, it is the current home of PSG, a team that plays its home matches in the Ligue 1, or better known as the first division of French soccer. There was a time when the French national soccer and rugby teams used this stadium as their home, from 1972 to 1997, when the construction of the Stade de France was completed. It has a capacity to hold 47,000 spectators in its seats and has the 4 UEFA stars, that is, a top category stadium.
Will this be the good one?
How can we forget that PSG found a way to surprise the world in 2020 and reach their first UEFA Champions League final, however, after that French feat, the Parisian team did not dazzle again in Europe's biggest club tournament. However, since Luis Enrique took the reins of the ship, PSG is living an era of renewal where, with teamwork and without full of stars, is giving a good, beautiful and tasty soccer. Now, destiny puts them again with Barcelona, a team they have already eliminated in the past and will seek to repeat the dose in this first leg of the quarterfinals.
Believe until the end
The Culé team will be looking to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League after having defeated Napoli in the round of 16, Barcelona will want to give something to talk about and win against a PSG team that wants to prove that it is ready to fight any team for a place in the Champions League, also, this duel for the pupils of Xavi Hernandez and even for the fans themselves will be full of nostalgia because the only and incomparable Luis Enrique D. will be in front of them as their rival. T, who in the past led the Culés to glory in the mythical Nou Camp, and now, it will be the same Spanish tactician who will have to eliminate a Barcelona team that loved him so much in the past.
There is no tomorrow
The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 8 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a well-defined objective; to reach Wembley and fight to lift the crown on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between remaining in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their suitcases, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time
The PSG vs Barcelona match will be played at Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
