[MATCH POSTPONED] Dundee vs Rangers LIVE Score Updates in Scottish Premiership 2024 Match
Photo: VAVEL

2:05 PM3 days ago

MATCH POSTPONED

Referee Don Robertson carried out a second inspection of the Dens Park pitch this Wednesday (10) and declared that the pitch was "unplayable" after heavy rain fell in Dundee. The match has been rescheduled for next Wednesday (17), at 8pm, at The Scot Foam Stadium.
2:00 PM3 days ago

How to watch Dundee vs Rangers & Online?

If you want to watch the game Dundee vs Rangers, your options are: Paramount+

If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+.

1:55 PM3 days ago

What time is Dundee vs Rangersmatch for Scottish Premiership match 2024

1:50 PM3 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Dundee vs Rangers will be: To be confirmed.
1:45 PM3 days ago

Probable line-up of Rangers

Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Matondo, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers.
1:40 PM3 days ago

Probable line-up of Dundee

McCracken; Portales, Shaughnessy, Donnelly; McGhee, Cameron, Boateng, McCowan, Costelloe; Tiffoney, Bakayoko.
1:35 PM3 days ago

Speak, Philippe Clement! - Rangers coach

“We are going to travel there today and stay in a hotel and we still don't know for sure whether the game will happen or not. So this is a very strange situation, okay, it can happen in extreme circumstances, but I don't think this has happened in recent years, in all the major leagues."

"But now whenever it rains in Scotland there is a problem and it's not like there are many sunny days in Scotland. I think it's a bad situation for the league, and also for Dundee themselves. I don't think they will be happy with the situation".
"I haven't seen the pitch, I haven't been on the pitch, it was clear the last time we were there that it was dangerous for both teams and it wasn't playable, so we'll see if there will be another situation like that, but in the end it won't be me who decides that. It will be the referee who will decide."

"I would prefer the decision to be made today, because you want to prepare for the games, but both the clubs and the federation are talking about it. Of course, you want that, not only for us to prepare, but if it's not possible you want to see what's the alternative, and then you need to find an alternative somewhere else because we don't have much time left because that's the split next week."

1:30 PM3 days ago

Rangers

Coach Philippe Clement will not be able to count on the presence of Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes and Danilo, both injured. The first two felt muscle pain, while the third injured his knee. Ridvan Yilmaz, in turn, felt his hamstring, but will be evaluated before the match to see if he is capable of playing in the game. Sima has recovered from a thigh injury and is still fighting for a starting spot in the attack. The player scored 11 goals this season. Matondo is another player competing for the starting spot after scoring two goals in the last two matches. Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence compete for a place in midfield.
1:25 PM3 days ago

Dundee

Coach Tony Docherty knows he will be without Trevor Carson, Ryan Howley, Josh Mulligan, Curtis Main, Diego Pineda and Owen Beck. The first two, however, are more likely to recover faster from their injuries. McGhee is expected to remain at right-back, while Dara Costelloe continues on the opposite side. Malachi Boateng could be selected by the coach to play in the midfield of the starting team. The attack remains unchanged. Scott Tiffoney and Amadou Bakayoko remain Dundee's attacking duo.
1:20 PM3 days ago

Last game

In the last five games, Rangers have won three, drawn one and lost one. Dundee won two matches, drew one and lost two. Rangers are coming off a 3-3 draw with Celtic. Both teams are fighting for the Scottish Championship title. Dundee is coming off a 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell.
1:15 PM3 days ago

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fight for the Scottish Championship title. The visiting team is in second place in the table and has 74 points. Just one point less than Celtic, the competition leader, with 75. Dundee, in turn, is in sixth place, with 39 points, and is not fighting for the title.
1:10 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Dens Park

The Dundee vs Rangers match will be played at the stadium Dens Park, in Dundee, Scotland, with a capacity of 11,850 people.
1:05 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 Scottish Premiership match: Dundee vs Rangers Latest Info!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo