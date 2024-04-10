[MATCH POSTPONED] Dundee vs Rangers LIVE Score Updates in Scottish Premiership 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
MATCH POSTPONED
How to watch Dundee vs Rangers & Online?
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Dundee vs Rangersmatch for Scottish Premiership match 2024
AustráliabeIN SPORTS 2beIN Sports Connect
BolíviaStar+
Bósnia e HerzegovinaMoja TVArena Sport 3P
BrasilStar+
ChileStar+
ColômbiaStar+
Costa RicaStar+
PortugalSport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
RomêniaDigi Sport 4 RomaniaDigi Online
SérviaArena 3 Premium
EslováquiaPremier Sport
EslovêniaArena Sport 1 Slovenia
SuéciaV Sport FootballViaplay Sweden
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoSky Sports Main EventSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra
Estados UnidosParamount+
UruguaiStar+
VenezuelaStar+
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Probable line-up of Rangers
Probable line-up of Dundee
Speak, Philippe Clement! - Rangers coach
"But now whenever it rains in Scotland there is a problem and it's not like there are many sunny days in Scotland. I think it's a bad situation for the league, and also for Dundee themselves. I don't think they will be happy with the situation".
"I haven't seen the pitch, I haven't been on the pitch, it was clear the last time we were there that it was dangerous for both teams and it wasn't playable, so we'll see if there will be another situation like that, but in the end it won't be me who decides that. It will be the referee who will decide."
"I would prefer the decision to be made today, because you want to prepare for the games, but both the clubs and the federation are talking about it. Of course, you want that, not only for us to prepare, but if it's not possible you want to see what's the alternative, and then you need to find an alternative somewhere else because we don't have much time left because that's the split next week."