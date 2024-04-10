Summary: Hull City 2-2 Middlesbrough in EFL Championship
Summary

It's over

Hull City drew 2-2 against Middlesbrough, in a match corresponding to the EFL Championship, the locals had several chances, but were unsuccessful.
90+1' Yellow card

Jaden Philogene-Bidace sees yellow card
90' Compensation time

3 minutes of compensation are added
89' Change

Hull City substitution, Jean Michaël Seri replaces Aaron Connolly
87' Yellow card

Fábio Carvalho receives a yellow card
84' Yellow card

Ryan Giles receives a yellow card
83' Substitution

Hull City substitute Ozan Tufan for Billy Sharp
80'

Corner kick for Hull City wasted
77'

Hull City try to play from their own area, but Middlesbrough's pressure is superior
74' Change

Middlesbrough substitution, Sam Greenwood off for Samuel Silvera
71' Goal by Azaz

GOAL! for Middlesbrough, Finn Isaac Azaz received a cross on the edge of the box, to shoot and fortunately the ball was deflected wide. 
70'

Sam Greenwood commits a foul in the middle of the field at Regan Slater
67'

The home side continue to play very defensively, looking for a counter-attack.
64'

Hull City still can't get much of the ball, they don't get past the midfield
61'

Hull City are losing the ball too easily, leaving the opposition free down the flank
58'

Middlesbrough try to find a hole in the Hull City midfield
55'

Hull City start to slow down, they play quietly in their own area
52'

Hull City continue to search down the flanks, but Middlesbrough look to counter-attack
49'

Hull City came out with a lot of purpose, coming out on the flanks to get to the visitors' goal 
46' Change

Hull City substitution, Lewie Coyle off for Ryan Giles
45' Second half begins

The second half of this match begins and the home team currently has the 3 points.
45+2' Halftime

First half is over
45' Compensation time

2 minutes of compensation are added
41' Goal by Seri

GOAL! by Hull City, Jean Michaël Seri took advantage of a bad clearance by the goalkeeper, to recover the ball and be in front of the goal to open the scoring and turn it around. 
39'

The game starts to slow down
36'

Hull City continue to get on top of Middlesbrough, putting the defense under pressure
33'

Corner kick for Middlesbrough
30' Goal! Bidace

GOAL! by Hull City, Jaden Philogene-Bidace sent a cross to Ozan Tufan, who failed to finish, but was fortunate that the ball ended up on the right post to tie the match.
28'

The visitors look to extend the lead, but are unable to reach the home side's penalty area 
25'

Middlesbrough are suffering defensively, taking the ball out of the box
22'

Middlesbrough have the ball the most, but both teams are starting to even out in attack.
19'

Hull City continue to look to break out from midfield, but passes are not very accurate 
16'

Middlesbrough play out from the back, looking for an opening to reopen their scoring 
13'

Hull City can't reach the opponent's area, they look for the flanks
10'

Both clubs are in full swing and are from one area to the other.
7'

Hull City are keeping the ball, but they are not driving the attack 
4' Goal Latte Lath

GOAL! for Middlesbrough, Emmanuel Latte Lath received the ball and decided to cross it to the left post. 
3'

Jaden Philogene-Bidace looked to get forward, but was offside and misses a chance 
Match kicks off

Hull City vs Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field

Both teams take to the field to kick off this EFL Championship match at MKM Stadium.
Voting for Boro's Player of the Year award

As Michael Carrick's side look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run away to Hull City, fans have the opportunity to have their say on which player they think deserves our prestigious Player of the Season award.
Last season, Chuba Akpom won the award, along with the Player of the Season award. 
Stadium

This is what the MKM Stadium looks like before the match.
Delay

Kick-off delayed by 15 minutes due to heavy traffic in and around the city. It will now kick off at 1pm Mexico time, 3pm US time.
He could arrive at Hull City

Several aspects are considered by Hull City for the arrival of Yuriel Celi to England. The first is to prove that he is up to the level of Universitario de Deportes.
In the match against Alianza Atletico, Celi made it clear that he can become the left-footed player that Universitario needs.
Participating in a continental tournament will give him international exposure. Another crucial requirement that will be taken into account is that he is called up to the Peruvian National Team.
Middlesbrough XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at MKM Stadium, a duel corresponding to the EFL Championship.
The XI of Hull City

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at MKM Stadium, a duel corresponding to the EFL Championship.
Hull City's next match

The home side are coming off a 1-3 win over Cardiff City in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat. Apr. 13, Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers, English Championship
Middlesbrough's next match

The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win over Swansea in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Sat. Apr. 13 Ipswich Town vs Middlesbrough, English Championship
MKM Stadium

The MKM Stadium, formerly known as Taabouni Stadium or simply KC, in the city of Kingston upon Hull, England. Conceived in the late 1990s, it was completed on December 18, 2002 at a cost of approximately 44 million pounds, with a capacity of 25,586 fans.
Antecedents

This will be the 71st meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 30 wins for Middlesbrough, 19 draws and 21 for Hull City, leaving the balance very uneven. 
Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Hull City, while Middlesbrough have 2 victories and a very even scales and not very favorable to the visitors, as they do not have a single draw in the last 5 meetings. Middlesbrough 1 - 2 Hull City, Dec. 13, 2023, English Championship Middlesbrough 3 - 1 Hull City, Apr. 19, 2023, English Championship Hull City 1 - 3 Middlesbrough, Nov. 1, 2022, English Championship Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Hull City, Apr. 9, 2022, English Championship Hull City 2 - 0 Middlesbrough, Oct. 2, 2021, English Championship
They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this EFL Championship match.
They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Follow Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live Score with VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Middlesbrough match in the EFL Championship.
How to watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Wednesday, April 10
USA Time: 14:45 hours
USA TV channel (English): Sky
USA TV channel (Spanish): Sky
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Hull City vs Middlesbrough match for USA?

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Middlesbrough of 10th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 PM
Bolivia: 13:45 PM
Brazil: 14:45 PM
Chile: 13:45 PM
Colombia: 12:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
United States (ET): 14:45 PM
Spain: 17:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 12:45 PM
Uruguay: 14:45 PM
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player.

Ivory Coast striker, 25 year old Emmanuel Latte Lath has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......

Ivory Coast striker, Emmanuel Latte Lath, the striker will play his 26th game this season, in the past he played 21 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the Swiss league and 0 assists, he currently has 10 goals in 25 games.
Watch out for this Hull City player

England attacker, 22 year old Jaden Philogene has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......

England attacker, Jaden Philogene, the attacker will play his 27th game this season, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 26 games.
How is Hull City coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence.
Cardiff City 1 - 3 Hull City, Apr. 6, 2024, English Championship
Leeds United 3 - 1 Hull City, Apr. 1, 2024, England Championship
Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke City, Mar. 29, 2024, England Championship
Hull City 2 - 2 Leicester City, Mar. 9, 2024, English Championship
Hull City 1 - 1 Birmingham City, Mar. 5, 2024, 2024, English Championship
How is Middlesbrough coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Swansea City, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Swansea City, Apr. 6, 2024, English Championship
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2024, England Championship
Southampton 1 - 1 Middlesbrough, Mar. 29, 2024, English Championship
Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Mar. 16, 2024, English Championship
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Middlesbrough, Mar. 12, 2024, English Championship
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 EFL Championship match: Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!

My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, In addition, Middlesbrough and Hull City are in eighth and ninth place respectively, looking to move up the table.
