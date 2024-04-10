SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+6' End of the match
Actions end at the Ashton Gate stadium, a resounding victory for Bristol City over Blackburn Rovers on matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
90+6' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The little hand arrived, Nahki Wells scores his double and in the last play places the final five for zero.
90+3'
The fifth goal almost fell, Andy King, who had entered, shot from the left side.
90' Added time
Six more minutes are played, Rovers will be able to score or the scoreboard will go blank.
88'
We entered the final stretch of the match, Blackburn Rovers did not show up, poor performance in defense, giving away every space.
85'
Bad game for the visiting team, Szmodics lost on offense and constantly falling offside.
82'
Total party in Bristol, the fans can't stop singing and cheering for their team after a great offensive display.
78' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Incredible game by the locals, Nahki Wells takes responsibility and makes it four to zero with her right foot.
77' Another penalty
Handball by Kyle McFadzean that ends in a penalty for the locals.
73' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Mehmeti to join the rout, defines with his right from the area, a terrible defensive mark.
72' Will there be a goal from Sammie?
Only one shot from Sammie Szmodics, 23 goals in the season, we'll see if it goes blank...
69'
Near the third, the captain, Jason Knight, fails being alone in the area.
65'
The changes do not go well into the match, Eustace changes with up to four players, but has not managed to return in the aggregate.
60'
Time of game, more than 10 fouls at the start of the second half, a very short and slow game.
56'
We will see if John Eustace makes changes, time is ticking and there is no way Blackburn can close the gap on the scoreboard.
53'
Total control of Bristol, little idea and depth of the rivals, there is no response to Blackburn's moment.
50'
The start of the complement has been paused, many fouls in a few minutes by both teams.
45' Second half
Actions resume at the Ashton Gate stadium, Blackburn looking for a draw to move away from relegation.
The descent near
With this result, La Rosa is three points away from the relegation zone, placing it in 18th position. It needs to add points today.
The MVP
Tommy Conway as the figure at the moment, two goals in the victory at the moment.
45+3' Half time
The actions of the first half end, the robins take the advantage with Conway's double, little football from the visit.
45' Added time
Three more minutes are played at the Ashton Gate stadium.
43'
Last moments of the first half, Bristol City with an offensive initiative has the advantage on the scoreboard.
40'
They want the win, Mark Sykes makes a presence in the game with an attempt from outside the area that passes close to the left side.
37' The discount is close
The roles are reversed, Szmodics assists Gallagher who misses the first of the visit with a header, the ball passes near the right side of the goal.
35' Game stopped
Actions are stopped due to medical attention for Ross McCrorie, strong tackle on the right wing.
32' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The second fell, Tommy Conway added his double by scoring from eleven steps, crossing execution to the left post.
31' Penalty for the locals
Reckless foul by Dominic Hyam on Mark Sykes, the visiting player receives the first yellow card.
27'
Szmodics, the star striker, appears with his first shot on goal.
24' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The special guest arrives, in Rovers' best moment they concede the first score. Tommy Conway with a right definition and close to the left post.
21'
The visit improved, Rankin-Costello finished from long distance, the rival goalkeeper stopped without problems when he was in the center of the goal.
18'
Poor aim, Dilan Markanday with a low shot with his left foot, first shot on goal.
15'
Nullifying the scorer, the home defense has done a great job with Sammie Szmodics, the scorer has not had contact with the ball.
12'
Joe Rankin-Costello answers the visit with a shot that is deflected by the defense and ends in a corner.
09'
In the first minutes, pressure and intensity from Manning's squad, little contact with the Blackburn ball.
06'
One more arrival from City, Twine the most participative with an attempt from the center of the area, second warning.
03'
At the moment without important arrivals, only an attempt by Twine for the local team without goal direction.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at the Ashton Gate stadium, EFL Championship match between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.
Minutes from the start
Don't miss every detail and minute by minute of Bristol City against Blackburn Rovers on VAVEL.
The previous
This is how the robins prepare to face one more match, the current rival of Blackburn, a team with a lot of tradition in English football.
Bristol City
The local squad will try to close the season in a good way, with practically no options for promotion to the Premier League, but maintaining the category, with today's game there are five remaining dates.
Blackburn Rovers Lineup
The Rosa team and a dangerous eleven, the scorer Szmodics looking to increase his quota, in addition to the young promise on the bench, only 16 years old Tyjon.
Bristol City Lineup
The local starting eleven is ready, with captain Knight and star Sykes in front. After some starts, midfielder Mehmeti will be a substitute.
Young promise
First appearance for 16-year-old Igor Tyjon in the first team. Jewel of the team. He is on the bench.
To end the date
Later we will have two games that will end matchday 42 in the EFL Championship.
Swansea vs Stoke City.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham.
The games will start at 3:00 p.m.
Other games
Birmingham vs Cardiff City
Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Ipswich City Watford
All games start promptly at 2:45 p.m.
Latest results
A victory for the Bristol team in the last five games against Blackburn. At home on September 3, 2022 by score of three to two
Mid-table duel
Both teams without aspirations to achieve promotion or playoffs, Bristol City in 12th place and Blackburn Rovers in 18th position, close to the relegation zone.
Today's matches
Up to four simultaneous matches this Wednesday in the EFL Championship, an afternoon full of high-level football.
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
Follow Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
Key player of Blackburn Rovers
The top scorer in the tournament, Sammie Szmodics, with 23 scores in 39 games, plus four assists.
He is three ahead of Adam Armstrong and four ahead of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a double in the win against Sunderland.
Key player of Bristol City
The Irish winger, Mark Sykes, has been the most decisive player appearing in important games throughout the season, five goals and four assists, the last in the victory against Leicester City.
Blackburn Rovers latest lineup
A. Pears; H. Pickering, S. Wharton, D. Hyam, C. Brittain; S. Tronstad, J. Rankin-Costello; T. Dolan, S. Szmodics, R. Hedges y S. Gallagher.
DT. John Eustace.
Bristol City latest lineup
M. O'Leary; C. Pring, H. Roberts, Z. Vyner, G. Tanner; A. Mehmeti, M. James, J. Knight, M. Sykes; N. Wells y S. Twine.
DT. Liam Manning.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Samuel Allison, 14 matches coached this season, three in the Premier League.
It will be the third time that he has meted out justice in a Bristol City match.
Save yourself from relegation
The "Rosa" team seeks to get away from the burn of relegation, four units away from the "dangerous zone", 16th place with 46 points, a poor season for a club with tradition in England.
Only one win in the last five games, they split points against Southampton last date. In the last 11 games they only have one victory.
Far from promotion
The "Robins" are far from the promotion and playoffs zone, in 12th position with 54 points, 13 from 6th. Place Norwich City.
They tied their visit against Sunderland without scoring, last losing three games ago against West Bromwich Albion by a score of two to zero. Their record in the last five games: three wins, one draw and one loss.
A new date
Of course, it's Championship Wednesday. Four simultaneous games for today and two later to close week 42.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Ashton Gate stadium, located in the city of Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. Its location in the southwest of the city and south of the River Avon.
Capacity for 27,000 spectators, used in the National League Play In final in 2021.
In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Blackburn match, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship, the match will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium at 02:45 p.m.