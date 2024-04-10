JOB DONE 👊 pic.twitter.com/fDIWJjJgY6 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 10, 2024

First appearance for 16-year-old Igor Tyjon in the first team. Jewel of the team. He is on the bench.

Swansea vs Stoke City. West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham. The games will start at 3:00 p.m.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Ipswich City Watford All games start promptly at 2:45 p.m.

This is the start time of the game in various countries: Argentina: 3:45 p.m. Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. Brazil: 3:45 p.m. Chile (Santiago): 3:45 p.m. Colombia: 1:45 p.m. Costa Rica: 12:45 p.m Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Spain: 8:45 p.m. Mexico: 12:45 p.m. Paraguay: 11:00 a.m. Peru: 1:45 p.m. Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

He is three ahead of Adam Armstrong and four ahead of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a double in the win against Sunderland. 🏆 The EFL, this afternoon, has announced the nominees for the Championship Player of the Season award.



They are as follows:



🔵 Sammie Szmodics



⚪️ Crysencio Summerville



🔵 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall



The winner will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday, April 14.#CCP |… pic.twitter.com/mXxEIXKXGn — The Championship Chat Podcast (@Champchatpod24) April 3, 2024

Mark Sykes has been voted as our Player of the Month for September! 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/bJpaJYsWc9 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) October 3, 2023

DT. John Eustace.

DT. Liam Manning.

It will be the third time that he has meted out justice in a Bristol City match.

Only one win in the last five games, they split points against Southampton last date. In the last 11 games they only have one victory.

They tied their visit against Sunderland without scoring, last losing three games ago against West Bromwich Albion by a score of two to zero. Their record in the last five games: three wins, one draw and one loss.