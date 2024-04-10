SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!

Thank you for tuning into the minute-by-minute of Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers. We thank all our readers and the invitation is open to continue with VAVEL content, see you soon.

April 10, 2024 4:52 PM ET

90+6' End of the match

Actions end at the Ashton Gate stadium, a resounding victory for Bristol City over Blackburn Rovers on matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.

April 10, 2024 4:49 PM ET

90+6' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The little hand arrived, Nahki Wells scores his double and in the last play places the final five for zero.

April 10, 2024 4:44 PM ET

90+3'

The fifth goal almost fell, Andy King, who had entered, shot from the left side.

April 10, 2024 4:42 PM ET

90' Added time

Six more minutes are played, Rovers will be able to score or the scoreboard will go blank.

April 10, 2024 4:38 PM ET

88'

We entered the final stretch of the match, Blackburn Rovers did not show up, poor performance in defense, giving away every space.

April 10, 2024 4:36 PM ET

85'

Bad game for the visiting team, Szmodics lost on offense and constantly falling offside.

April 10, 2024 4:33 PM ET

82'

Total party in Bristol, the fans can't stop singing and cheering for their team after a great offensive display.

April 10, 2024 4:30 PM ET

78' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Incredible game by the locals, Nahki Wells takes responsibility and makes it four to zero with her right foot.

April 10, 2024 4:29 PM ET

77' Another penalty

Handball by Kyle McFadzean that ends in a penalty for the locals.

April 10, 2024 4:27 PM ET

73' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Mehmeti to join the rout, defines with his right from the area, a terrible defensive mark.

April 10, 2024 4:22 PM ET

72' Will there be a goal from Sammie?

Only one shot from Sammie Szmodics, 23 goals in the season, we'll see if it goes blank...

April 10, 2024 4:18 PM ET

69'

Near the third, the captain, Jason Knight, fails being alone in the area.

April 10, 2024 4:15 PM ET

65'

The changes do not go well into the match, Eustace changes with up to four players, but has not managed to return in the aggregate.

April 10, 2024 4:12 PM ET

60'

Time of game, more than 10 fouls at the start of the second half, a very short and slow game.

April 10, 2024 4:08 PM ET

56'

We will see if John Eustace makes changes, time is ticking and there is no way Blackburn can close the gap on the scoreboard.

April 10, 2024 4:04 PM ET

53'

Total control of Bristol, little idea and depth of the rivals, there is no response to Blackburn's moment.

April 10, 2024 4:00 PM ET

50'

The start of the complement has been paused, many fouls in a few minutes by both teams.

April 10, 2024 3:55 PM ET

45' Second half

Actions resume at the Ashton Gate stadium, Blackburn looking for a draw to move away from relegation.

April 10, 2024 3:51 PM ET

The descent near

With this result, La Rosa is three points away from the relegation zone, placing it in 18th position. It needs to add points today.

April 10, 2024 3:50 PM ET

The MVP

Tommy Conway as the figure at the moment, two goals in the victory at the moment.

April 10, 2024 3:44 PM ET

45+3' Half time

The actions of the first half end, the robins take the advantage with Conway's double, little football from the visit.

April 10, 2024 3:37 PM ET

45' Added time

Three more minutes are played at the Ashton Gate stadium.

April 10, 2024 3:33 PM ET

43'

Last moments of the first half, Bristol City with an offensive initiative has the advantage on the scoreboard.

April 10, 2024 3:30 PM ET

40'

They want the win, Mark Sykes makes a presence in the game with an attempt from outside the area that passes close to the left side.

April 10, 2024 3:29 PM ET

37' The discount is close

The roles are reversed, Szmodics assists Gallagher who misses the first of the visit with a header, the ball passes near the right side of the goal.

April 10, 2024 3:26 PM ET

35' Game stopped

Actions are stopped due to medical attention for Ross McCrorie, strong tackle on the right wing.

April 10, 2024 3:24 PM ET

32' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The second fell, Tommy Conway added his double by scoring from eleven steps, crossing execution to the left post.

April 10, 2024 3:21 PM ET

31' Penalty for the locals

Reckless foul by Dominic Hyam on Mark Sykes, the visiting player receives the first yellow card.

April 10, 2024 3:19 PM ET

27'

Szmodics, the star striker, appears with his first shot on goal.

April 10, 2024 3:15 PM ET

24' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The special guest arrives, in Rovers' best moment they concede the first score. Tommy Conway with a right definition and close to the left post.

April 10, 2024 3:12 PM ET

21'

The visit improved, Rankin-Costello finished from long distance, the rival goalkeeper stopped without problems when he was in the center of the goal.

April 10, 2024 3:09 PM ET

18'

Poor aim, Dilan Markanday with a low shot with his left foot, first shot on goal.

April 10, 2024 3:06 PM ET

15'

Nullifying the scorer, the home defense has done a great job with Sammie Szmodics, the scorer has not had contact with the ball.

April 10, 2024 3:03 PM ET

12'

Joe Rankin-Costello answers the visit with a shot that is deflected by the defense and ends in a corner.

April 10, 2024 3:00 PM ET

09'

In the first minutes, pressure and intensity from Manning's squad, little contact with the Blackburn ball.

April 10, 2024 2:56 PM ET

06'

One more arrival from City, Twine the most participative with an attempt from the center of the area, second warning.

April 10, 2024 2:55 PM ET

03'

At the moment without important arrivals, only an attempt by Twine for the local team without goal direction.

April 10, 2024 2:51 PM ET

00' Roll the ball

Actions begin at the Ashton Gate stadium, EFL Championship match between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

April 10, 2024 2:46 PM ET

Minutes from the start

Don't miss every detail and minute by minute of Bristol City against Blackburn Rovers on VAVEL.

April 10, 2024 2:43 PM ET

The previous

This is how the robins prepare to face one more match, the current rival of Blackburn, a team with a lot of tradition in English football.

April 10, 2024 2:41 PM ET

Bristol City

The local squad will try to close the season in a good way, with practically no options for promotion to the Premier League, but maintaining the category, with today's game there are five remaining dates.

April 10, 2024 2:39 PM ET

Blackburn Rovers Lineup

The Rosa team and a dangerous eleven, the scorer Szmodics looking to increase his quota, in addition to the young promise on the bench, only 16 years old Tyjon.

Imabe by Blackburn Rovers

April 10, 2024 2:35 PM ET

Bristol City Lineup

The local starting eleven is ready, with captain Knight and star Sykes in front. After some starts, midfielder Mehmeti will be a substitute.

Image by Bristol City

April 10, 2024 2:31 PM ET

Young promise

First appearance for 16-year-old Igor Tyjon in the first team. Jewel of the team. He is on the bench.

April 10, 2024 2:25 PM ET

To end the date

Later we will have two games that will end matchday 42 in the EFL Championship.

Swansea vs Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham.

The games will start at 3:00 p.m.

April 10, 2024 2:16 PM ET

Other games

Birmingham vs Cardiff City

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Ipswich City Watford

All games start promptly at 2:45 p.m.

April 10, 2024 2:13 PM ET

Latest results

A victory for the Bristol team in the last five games against Blackburn. At home on September 3, 2022 by score of three to two

April 10, 2024 2:08 PM ET

Mid-table duel

Both teams without aspirations to achieve promotion or playoffs, Bristol City in 12th place and Blackburn Rovers in 18th position, close to the relegation zone.

April 10, 2024 1:56 PM ET

Today's matches

Up to four simultaneous matches this Wednesday in the EFL Championship, an afternoon full of high-level football.

April 10, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.

April 10, 2024 1:44 PM ET

How to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Stream in USA?

USA DATE: Wednesday, April 10th

USA Time: 02:45 p.m ET

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

April 10, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Follow Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.

April 10, 2024 3:55 AM ET

Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live? These are the TV and online Transmission options

If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.

This is the start time of the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Brazil: 3:45 p.m.

Chile (Santiago): 3:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:45 p.m

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

April 10, 2024 3:50 AM ET

Key player of Blackburn Rovers

The top scorer in the tournament, Sammie Szmodics, with 23 scores in 39 games, plus four assists.

He is three ahead of Adam Armstrong and four ahead of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a double in the win against Sunderland.

April 10, 2024 3:45 AM ET

Key player of Bristol City

The Irish winger, Mark Sykes, has been the most decisive player appearing in important games throughout the season, five goals and four assists, the last in the victory against Leicester City.

April 10, 2024 3:40 AM ET

Blackburn Rovers latest lineup

A. Pears; H. Pickering, S. Wharton, D. Hyam, C. Brittain; S. Tronstad, J. Rankin-Costello; T. Dolan, S. Szmodics, R. Hedges y S. Gallagher.

DT. John Eustace.

April 10, 2024 3:35 AM ET

Bristol City latest lineup

M. O'Leary; C. Pring, H. Roberts, Z. Vyner, G. Tanner; A. Mehmeti, M. James, J. Knight, M. Sykes; N. Wells y S. Twine.

DT. Liam Manning.

April 10, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Center referee

The referee of the match is Samuel Allison, 14 matches coached this season, three in the Premier League.

It will be the third time that he has meted out justice in a Bristol City match.

April 10, 2024 3:25 AM ET

Save yourself from relegation

The "Rosa" team seeks to get away from the burn of relegation, four units away from the "dangerous zone", 16th place with 46 points, a poor season for a club with tradition in England.

Only one win in the last five games, they split points against Southampton last date. In the last 11 games they only have one victory.

April 10, 2024 3:20 AM ET

Far from promotion

The "Robins" are far from the promotion and playoffs zone, in 12th position with 54 points, 13 from 6th. Place Norwich City.

They tied their visit against Sunderland without scoring, last losing three games ago against West Bromwich Albion by a score of two to zero. Their record in the last five games: three wins, one draw and one loss.

April 10, 2024 3:15 AM ET

A new date

Of course, it's Championship Wednesday. Four simultaneous games for today and two later to close week 42.

April 10, 2024 3:10 AM ET

The stadium

The game will be played at the Ashton Gate stadium, located in the city of Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. Its location in the southwest of the city and south of the River Avon.

Capacity for 27,000 spectators, used in the National League Play In final in 2021.

In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.

Image by Bristol City

April 10, 2024 3:05 AM ET

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Blackburn match, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship, the match will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium at 02:45 p.m.

April 10, 2024 3:00 AM ET