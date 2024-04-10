Highlights and goals: Bristol City 5-0 Blackburn Rovers in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
90+6' End of the match
JOB DONE 👊 pic.twitter.com/fDIWJjJgY6— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 10, 2024
90+6' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
90+3'
90' Added time
88'
85'
82'
78' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
77' Another penalty
73' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
72' Will there be a goal from Sammie?
69'
65'
60'
56'
53'
50'
45' Second half
The descent near
The MVP
Two for Tommy! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ghvN0HrSFe— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 10, 2024
45+3' Half time
45' Added time
43'
40'
37' The discount is close
35' Game stopped
32' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
31' Penalty for the locals
27'
24' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
21'
18'
15'
12'
09'
06'
03'
00' Roll the ball
Minutes from the start
The previous
Ready to go! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ptIbfgbibU— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 10, 2024
Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers Lineup
Bristol City Lineup
Young promise
First appearance for 16-year-old Igor Tyjon in the first team. Jewel of the team. He is on the bench.
To end the date
Swansea vs Stoke City.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham.
The games will start at 3:00 p.m.
Other games
Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Ipswich City Watford
All games start promptly at 2:45 p.m.
Latest results
Mid-table duel
Today's matches
Welcome
How to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 02:45 p.m ET
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live with VAVEL
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Costa Rica: 12:45 p.m
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Key player of Blackburn Rovers
He is three ahead of Adam Armstrong and four ahead of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a double in the win against Sunderland.
🏆 The EFL, this afternoon, has announced the nominees for the Championship Player of the Season award.— The Championship Chat Podcast (@Champchatpod24) April 3, 2024
They are as follows:
🔵 Sammie Szmodics
⚪️ Crysencio Summerville
🔵 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
The winner will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday, April 14.#CCP |… pic.twitter.com/mXxEIXKXGn
Key player of Bristol City
Mark Sykes has been voted as our Player of the Month for September! 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/bJpaJYsWc9— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) October 3, 2023
Blackburn Rovers latest lineup
DT. John Eustace.
Bristol City latest lineup
DT. Liam Manning.
Center referee
It will be the third time that he has meted out justice in a Bristol City match.
Save yourself from relegation
Only one win in the last five games, they split points against Southampton last date. In the last 11 games they only have one victory.
Far from promotion
They tied their visit against Sunderland without scoring, last losing three games ago against West Bromwich Albion by a score of two to zero. Their record in the last five games: three wins, one draw and one loss.
A new date
The stadium
Capacity for 27,000 spectators, used in the National League Play In final in 2021.
In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.