Highlights and goals: Bristol City 5-0 Blackburn Rovers in EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

4:52 PM3 days ago

4:49 PM3 days ago

90+6' End of the match

Actions end at the Ashton Gate stadium, a resounding victory for Bristol City over Blackburn Rovers on matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
4:44 PM3 days ago

90+6' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The little hand arrived, Nahki Wells scores his double and in the last play places the final five for zero.
4:42 PM3 days ago

90+3'

The fifth goal almost fell, Andy King, who had entered, shot from the left side.
4:38 PM3 days ago

90' Added time

Six more minutes are played, Rovers will be able to score or the scoreboard will go blank.
4:36 PM3 days ago

88'

We entered the final stretch of the match, Blackburn Rovers did not show up, poor performance in defense, giving away every space.
4:33 PM3 days ago

85'

Bad game for the visiting team, Szmodics lost on offense and constantly falling offside.
4:30 PM3 days ago

82'

Total party in Bristol, the fans can't stop singing and cheering for their team after a great offensive display.
4:29 PM3 days ago

78' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Incredible game by the locals, Nahki Wells takes responsibility and makes it four to zero with her right foot.
4:27 PM3 days ago

77' Another penalty

Handball by Kyle McFadzean that ends in a penalty for the locals.
4:22 PM3 days ago

73' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Mehmeti to join the rout, defines with his right from the area, a terrible defensive mark.
4:18 PM3 days ago

72' Will there be a goal from Sammie?

Only one shot from Sammie Szmodics, 23 goals in the season, we'll see if it goes blank...
4:15 PM3 days ago

69'

Near the third, the captain, Jason Knight, fails being alone in the area.
4:12 PM3 days ago

65'

The changes do not go well into the match, Eustace changes with up to four players, but has not managed to return in the aggregate.
4:08 PM3 days ago

60'

Time of game, more than 10 fouls at the start of the second half, a very short and slow game.
4:04 PM3 days ago

56'

We will see if John Eustace makes changes, time is ticking and there is no way Blackburn can close the gap on the scoreboard.
4:00 PM3 days ago

53'

Total control of Bristol, little idea and depth of the rivals, there is no response to Blackburn's moment.
3:55 PM3 days ago

50'

The start of the complement has been paused, many fouls in a few minutes by both teams.
3:51 PM3 days ago

45' Second half

Actions resume at the Ashton Gate stadium, Blackburn looking for a draw to move away from relegation.
3:50 PM3 days ago

The descent near

With this result, La Rosa is three points away from the relegation zone, placing it in 18th position. It needs to add points today.
3:44 PM3 days ago

The MVP

Tommy Conway as the figure at the moment, two goals in the victory at the moment.
3:37 PM3 days ago

45+3' Half time

The actions of the first half end, the robins take the advantage with Conway's double, little football from the visit.
3:33 PM3 days ago

45' Added time

Three more minutes are played at the Ashton Gate stadium.
3:30 PM3 days ago

43'

Last moments of the first half, Bristol City with an offensive initiative has the advantage on the scoreboard.
3:29 PM3 days ago

40'

They want the win, Mark Sykes makes a presence in the game with an attempt from outside the area that passes close to the left side.
3:26 PM3 days ago

37' The discount is close

The roles are reversed, Szmodics assists Gallagher who misses the first of the visit with a header, the ball passes near the right side of the goal.
3:24 PM3 days ago

35' Game stopped

Actions are stopped due to medical attention for Ross McCrorie, strong tackle on the right wing.
3:21 PM3 days ago

32' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The second fell, Tommy Conway added his double by scoring from eleven steps, crossing execution to the left post.
3:19 PM3 days ago

31' Penalty for the locals

Reckless foul by Dominic Hyam on Mark Sykes, the visiting player receives the first yellow card.
3:15 PM3 days ago

27'

Szmodics, the star striker, appears with his first shot on goal.
3:12 PM3 days ago

24' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The special guest arrives, in Rovers' best moment they concede the first score. Tommy Conway with a right definition and close to the left post.
3:09 PM3 days ago

21'

The visit improved, Rankin-Costello finished from long distance, the rival goalkeeper stopped without problems when he was in the center of the goal.
3:06 PM3 days ago

18'

Poor aim, Dilan Markanday with a low shot with his left foot, first shot on goal.
3:03 PM3 days ago

15'

Nullifying the scorer, the home defense has done a great job with Sammie Szmodics, the scorer has not had contact with the ball.
3:00 PM3 days ago

12'

Joe Rankin-Costello answers the visit with a shot that is deflected by the defense and ends in a corner.
2:56 PM3 days ago

09'

In the first minutes, pressure and intensity from Manning's squad, little contact with the Blackburn ball.
2:55 PM3 days ago

06'

One more arrival from City, Twine the most participative with an attempt from the center of the area, second warning.
2:51 PM3 days ago

03'

At the moment without important arrivals, only an attempt by Twine for the local team without goal direction.
2:46 PM3 days ago

00' Roll the ball

Actions begin at the Ashton Gate stadium, EFL Championship match between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.
2:43 PM3 days ago

Minutes from the start

2:41 PM3 days ago

The previous

This is how the robins prepare to face one more match, the current rival of Blackburn, a team with a lot of tradition in English football.
2:39 PM3 days ago

Bristol City

The local squad will try to close the season in a good way, with practically no options for promotion to the Premier League, but maintaining the category, with today's game there are five remaining dates.
2:35 PM3 days ago

Blackburn Rovers Lineup

The Rosa team and a dangerous eleven, the scorer Szmodics looking to increase his quota, in addition to the young promise on the bench, only 16 years old Tyjon.
Imabe by Blackburn Rovers
2:31 PM3 days ago

Bristol City Lineup

The local starting eleven is ready, with captain Knight and star Sykes in front. After some starts, midfielder Mehmeti will be a substitute.
Image by Bristol City
2:25 PM3 days ago

Young promise

First appearance for 16-year-old Igor Tyjon in the first team. Jewel of the team. He is on the bench.

2:16 PM3 days ago

To end the date

Later we will have two games that will end matchday 42 in the EFL Championship.

Swansea vs Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham.

The games will start at 3:00 p.m.

2:13 PM3 days ago

Other games

Birmingham vs Cardiff City

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Ipswich City Watford

All games start promptly at 2:45 p.m.

2:08 PM3 days ago

Latest results

A victory for the Bristol team in the last five games against Blackburn. At home on September 3, 2022 by score of three to two
1:56 PM3 days ago

Mid-table duel

Both teams without aspirations to achieve promotion or playoffs, Bristol City in 12th place and Blackburn Rovers in 18th position, close to the relegation zone.
1:50 PM3 days ago

Today's matches

Up to four simultaneous matches this Wednesday in the EFL Championship, an afternoon full of high-level football.
1:44 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship.
4:00 AM3 days ago

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Ashton Gate Stadium.

If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.

3:45 AM3 days ago

Key player of Blackburn Rovers

The top scorer in the tournament, Sammie Szmodics, with 23 scores in 39 games, plus four assists.

He is three ahead of Adam Armstrong and four ahead of Morgan Whittaker. The Irish striker scored a double in the win against Sunderland.

3:40 AM3 days ago

Key player of Bristol City

The Irish winger, Mark Sykes, has been the most decisive player appearing in important games throughout the season, five goals and four assists, the last in the victory against Leicester City.
3:35 AM3 days ago

Blackburn Rovers latest lineup

A. Pears; H. Pickering, S. Wharton, D. Hyam, C. Brittain; S. Tronstad, J. Rankin-Costello; T. Dolan, S. Szmodics, R. Hedges y S. Gallagher.

DT. John Eustace.

3:30 AM3 days ago

Bristol City latest lineup

M. O'Leary; C. Pring, H. Roberts, Z. Vyner, G. Tanner; A. Mehmeti, M. James, J. Knight, M. Sykes; N. Wells y S. Twine.

DT. Liam Manning.

3:25 AM3 days ago

Center referee

The referee of the match is Samuel Allison, 14 matches coached this season, three in the Premier League.

It will be the third time that he has meted out justice in a Bristol City match.

3:20 AM3 days ago

Save yourself from relegation

The "Rosa" team seeks to get away from the burn of relegation, four units away from the "dangerous zone", 16th place with 46 points, a poor season for a club with tradition in England.

Only one win in the last five games, they split points against Southampton last date. In the last 11 games they only have one victory.

3:15 AM3 days ago

Far from promotion

The "Robins" are far from the promotion and playoffs zone, in 12th position with 54 points, 13 from 6th. Place Norwich City.

They tied their visit against Sunderland without scoring, last losing three games ago against West Bromwich Albion by a score of two to zero. Their record in the last five games: three wins, one draw and one loss.

3:10 AM3 days ago

A new date

Of course, it's Championship Wednesday. Four simultaneous games for today and two later to close week 42.
3:05 AM3 days ago

The stadium

The game will be played at the Ashton Gate stadium, located in the city of Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. Its location in the southwest of the city and south of the River Avon.

Capacity for 27,000 spectators, used in the National League Play In final in 2021.

In the future the intention is to expand to 50,000 fans.

Image by Bristol City
3:00 AM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Blackburn match, corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship, the match will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium at 02:45 p.m.
