Summary: West Bromwich 2-0 Rotherham in EFL Championship

Marcador Final
93' It's over!
The match ends in favor of the locals who maintain their hegemony over Roterham.
90'
Good block by Chalobah, preventing the ball from entering the area.
88'
Rinomhota seeks to generate forward, the visiting player will go all out to shoot the goal.
86'
Ferguson looked for the rival goal, but the defense intervened in a good way.
83' Change by team
Eaves joins Rotherham for Nombe. Bromwich take out Thomas-Asante for Maja.
81' Rotherham triple change
Clucas, Bramall and Peltier leave for Appiah, Seriki and Ferguson.
79'
Thomas-Asante's shot at the goal, but the ball ends up going into the stands.
77'
Humphreys was looking to create danger in the area, but Furlong moved the ball away, avoiding the shot.
75' Bromwich Substitution
Phillips enters for Fellows
74'
The locals were looking for Ajayi in the area, however the player was offside.
71'
The visiting squad fights for the ball in the middle of the field, little by little they seek to take control of it.
69'
Clucas takes advantage of a serve from Odofin, but the former does not give the ball the correct direction.
66'
Humphreys manages to block a shot, avoiding the third.
64' Bromwich changes
Diangana, Chalobah and Ajayi enter for Johnston, Yokuslu and Kipré
63'
After Johnston's cross, Thomas-Asante shoots at goal, but the ball goes wide.
60'
Good deflection by Palmer, preventing the ball from entering the goal and opening the scoring for the visit.
58'
Rotherham seeks to create danger up front, but the hosts avoid any attack from the squad.
56'
Rinomhota deflects a shot towards the goal, avoiding the third.
54'
Revan was looking for a shot from outside the area, but the ball was deflected by the defense.
52'
Good intervention by Yokuslu, preventing danger from being generated in the area.
50'
Back and forth in the match, both Bromwich and Rotherham look for the goal.
47'
Peltier crosses, Revan hits the goal, but the ball goes far.
45' Start the plugin!
The second half of this Championship match is already being played.
45+2' Halftime!
After forty-five very hectic minutes, the whistler determines that he has finished the first half and sends the players to the locker room for 15 minutes.
45+1' Goal, goal, goal for Bromwich!.
Whiplash from Swift's penalty spot, the second arrives for the locals
45' Penalty for Bromwich!
After a handball inside the area, the whistler signals the maximum penalty.
43'
Johansson crosses, but Bramall fails to hit the ball.
41'
Powerful shot of Cafe & aacute; It reaches the local area, but the ball does not reach the goal.
39'
Powerful shot from Reach, but Bramall ends up deflecting the ball.
37'
Humphreys was looking for Clucas, but the latter ends up receiving a foul.
34'
Furlong seeks to generate danger up front, however the defense is weak. well stopped.
32'
Great intervention by Johansson preventing the second from falling.
29'
Palmer crossed for M'Vila, but the latter was again in an advanced position.
27'
Good serve from Peltier, but Odofin fails to deflect in a great way.
25'
Great shot by Nombe, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
23' Goal, goal from Bromwich!
Cross that Thomas-Asante finished in great way to open the scoring.
21'
Swift crosses Thomas-Asante, but the ball goes wide.
19'
Odofin's shot, but Clucas deflects the ball, preventing it from reaching the goal.
17'
Good intervention by Rathbone, preventing them from reaching the area.
15' The visit is saved!
Bartley hits the goal, however his ball goes wide of the goal.
12' ¡Se salva la visita!
Reach looks to create danger up front, but Revan takes the ball away from him.
8'
Bromwich dominates the match, the visiting squad has achieved little.
6'
Once again M'Vila tried to be present in the area, but the player was offside.
4'
M'Vila hits the goal, however the ball goes wide.
2'
Reach was looking to create danger, but the defense took the ball.
0' Play!
The ball rolls in Bromwich, an exciting 90 minutes are coming.
Rotherham: LineUp
V. Johansson; H. Odoffin, C. Humphreys, S. Revan; L. Peltier, A. Rinomhota, S. Clucas, O. Rathbone, C. Bramall; Cafú, S. Nombe.
Bromwich: LineUp
A. Palmer; D. Furlong, K. Bartley, C. Kipre, A. Reach; O. Yokuslu, Y. M'Vila; T. Fellows, J. Swift, M. Ohnston, B. Thomas-Asante.
Presents
The Rotherham team is already in the stadium, they will seek the complex task of emerging victorious and adding their fifth victory of the competition.
What thing!
Rotherham have conceded ten goals in their last five games, they will seek to improve their defense and score goals.
At home
Bromwich is already in the stadium, they will look to give everything and add three, give everything in front of their people.
Almost there!
There is less than half an hour until this match starts, 90 minutes are coming full of many emotions and a lot of football.
It is urgent to lift
Rotherham arrives after only scoring on 32 occasions, the visiting team will go all out to add more goals and thus go for the victory.
To give it all!
Bromwich has accumulated 64 goals in this competition, the local squad will go all out to score three in this match.
What thing!
Rotherham comes into this match with three defeats, one victory and one draw, so they will go all out to rescue three points.
Be careful here!
Bromwich has achieved three draws and two victories in its last five games, the local squad will go all out to add three in this match.
Last meetings
Bromwich has won four games against this rival, while Rotherham has only won one.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Bromwich and Rotherham. We will shortly share the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned to follow West Brom vs Rotherham in real time on match day 41 of the EFL Championship 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you all the information about the West Brom vs Rotherham match in real time on Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship 2024, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Others games tomorrow
In addition to this match between West Brom and Rotherham, Birmingham vs Cardiff, Bristol City vs Blackburn, Ipswich vs Watford, Hull City vs Middlesbrough and Swansea vs Stoke City, are the matches to be played tomorrow at the close of Matchday 41 in the EFL Championship 2024.
Where and how to watch West Brom vs Rotherham online and in real time on EFL Championship match day 41
The West Brom vs Rotherham match will not be broadcast on television.
West Brom vs Rotherham will not be broadcast on streaming.
If you want to watch West Brom vs Rotherham live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
West Brom vs Rotherham will not be broadcast on streaming.
If you want to watch West Brom vs Rotherham live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be very close will be the English central referee Geoff Eltringham, with his experience both nationally and internationally will seek to bring this match to a successful conclusion in a match that promises to have many frictions, this will be the referee for tomorrow's match.
What time is West Brom vs Rotherham live on EFL Championship match day 41 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the West Brom vs Rotherham match on April 10, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
Spain: 8:00 p.m.
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria 23:00 hours
South Africa: 23:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom: 20:00 hours
France: 20:00 hours
Italy: 20:00 hours
Netherlands: 8:00 p.m.
Belgium: 8:00 p.m.
Germany: 8:00 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
Background
These two teams have met on 7 occasions leaving a record of 5 games won by West Brom, one game that ended in a draw and only one win for Rotherham, so tomorrow the locals will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this match that promises to be very entertaining.
How does Rotherham arrive?
Rotherham on the other hand lives a very different moment since it is in the last position of the EFL Championship, comes from suffering another 1-0 defeat against Plymouth, is at the bottom of the overall table with 23 points and a record of 4 games won, 11 draws and 26 games with defeat, being undoubtedly the worst team, will seek to rescue a point against West Brom, game where undoubtedly will be the victim, in this way the two teams come to this match that seems to be very exciting.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom in the last day comes from a 2-2 draw against Stoke City, a match that had everything, many arrivals in both areas but in the end had to share units, West Brom is in 5th position with 69 points and a record of 19 games won, 12 draws and 10 games with defeat, will seek the 3 points tomorrow to continue in this position being one of the best tournaments in a long time for them, this is how West Brom arrives to tomorrow's match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the West Brom vs Rotherham live stream, match day 41 of the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium at 13:00.