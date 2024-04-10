Goals and Summary: Swansea City 3-0 Stoke City in 2023-24 EFL Championship
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

8:38 PM2 days ago

Summary

4:57 PM3 days ago

End of game

Match ends, thank you for watching Swansea City vs Stoke City, stay tuned to VAVEL for more games.
4:52 PM3 days ago

90+5'

Game over! Swansea City beat Stoke City 3-0.
4:50 PM3 days ago

90+3'

It's all happiness in the stands! The Swansea City fans are cheering on their players.
4:48 PM3 days ago

90'

5 minutes are added to the final stretch.
4:47 PM3 days ago

89' Yellow card! 🟨

It was almost a penalty! Jordan Thompson knocks down Aimar Govea from behind.
4:45 PM3 days ago

87'

André Vidigal tries a strong shot on the edge of the area, but Carl Rushworth saves with his arms to avoid a rebound.
4:42 PM3 days ago

85'

Stoke City tries! Jordan Thompson sends a ball through the air, but none of his teammates are able to finish.
4:40 PM3 days ago

84' Change! 🔁

Last change for Swansea City! Liam Cullen goes off to applause from the fans and Chalie Patino comes on.
4:39 PM3 days ago

82'

Jamal Lowe tries to strike from long range but the ball goes just wide of the goal.
4:37 PM3 days ago

79' Change! 🔁

Another Stoke City substitution! Enda Steven goes off and in his place comes Lewis Baker.
4:36 PM3 days ago

76' Changes! 🔁

Three Swansea City substitutions! Jay Fulton, Josh Kay and Jamie Peterson come off; Aimar Govea, Liam Walsh and Azeem Abdulai come on.
4:31 PM3 days ago

73' Goal! ⚽

Swansea City goal! Jamal Lowe puts in a great pass for Josh Kay comes from behind and defines strong with his left foot.
4:26 PM3 days ago

69' Change! 🔁

Swansea City substitution! Oliver Cooper comes off the pitch and in his place comes Jamal Lowe.
4:24 PM3 days ago

67' Yellow card! 🟨

Liam Cullem is painted yellow for a foul and claims to the referee.
4:23 PM3 days ago

66'

The game is hot! Both teams are fighting for the ball with excessive force.
4:21 PM3 days ago

63' Changes! 🔁

Three substitutions for Stoke City! Niall Ennis, Million Manhoef and Wouter Burger leave; Tyrese Campbell, Mehdi Léris and Jordan Thompson come on.
4:18 PM3 days ago

60' Yellow cards! 🟨

Harry Darling and Million Monhoef got into an argument and shoving match.
4:15 PM3 days ago

58'

Very close! Liam Cundle shoots with his left foot and the ball goes wide of the left post.
4:14 PM3 days ago

56'

Foul! Oliver Cooper fights for the ball, but reloads behind Luke Cundle.
4:10 PM3 days ago

53' Goal! ⚽

Swansea City goal! Matt Grimes defines powerfully to the left of the goalkeeper.
4:09 PM3 days ago

52' Penalty!

Luke McNally brings down Oliver Cooper in the area.
4:08 PM3 days ago

51'

They go for the equalizer! Stoke City fights with intensity for the ball.
4:06 PM3 days ago

48'

Swansea City tries! Liam Cullem gets in a cross, but his teammates are unable to finish and the ball goes wide.
4:03 PM3 days ago

46' Change! 🔁

First change of the game! Bae Jun-Ho exits the match and Luke Cundle enters.
4:02 PM3 days ago

45'

The whistle blows! The second half begins.
3:54 PM3 days ago

HALF TIME

3:47 PM3 days ago

45+1'

It's halftime! Swansea City is leading 1-0.
3:45 PM3 days ago

45'

1 minute is added to this first part.
3:45 PM3 days ago

43' Yellow card! 🟨

Jamie Peterson gets the caution card for a sweep on Wouter Burger.
3:43 PM3 days ago

42'

Swansea City manager sends bench players to warm up, we could see substitutions in the second half.
3:39 PM3 days ago

39' Yellow card! 🟨

First card of the game! Enda Steven is yellow carded for cutting out a dangerous Swansea City move.
3:37 PM3 days ago

36'

Foul! Niall Ennis sweeps in a mistimed foul and takes out Ben Cabango.
3:35 PM3 days ago

34'

Stoke City try! Million Manhoef gets in front of Carl Rushworth's right-hand post with a cross-shot.
3:33 PM3 days ago

32'

Stoke City manage to regain some possession and begin to approach the Swansea City box.
3:31 PM3 days ago

29'

Controversial play! The Swansea City goalkeeper loses the ball when he collides with Niall Ennis who shoots at goal, but the referee says that the goal is not valid. 
3:29 PM3 days ago

27'

Wouter Burger jumps and heads the ball, however, the ball does not have good direction and goes over the side of the goal.
3:27 PM3 days ago

25'

Stoke City tries in the air, but Niall Ennis fails to finish and Carl Rushworth controls the ball with both hands.
3:23 PM3 days ago

22'

Hard tackle! Ki-Jana Hoever is knocked down by Harry Darling with a push that sends him off the court.
3:22 PM3 days ago

21'

The second goal almost came! Liam Cullem volleys a shot from the edge of the box that goes just wide of the Stoke City goal.
3:20 PM3 days ago

19' Goal! ⚽

Swansea City goal! Liam Cullen gets on the end of a cross and shoots with his right foot to put the ball into the goal.
3:19 PM3 days ago

18'

What a sweep! Ben Cabango goes all out and takes the ball away from Ronald who was already trying to get a shot on goal for Stoke City.
3:17 PM3 days ago

15'

Million Manhoef was looking to get into the Swansea City box, but Harry Darling's cover is better and he steals the ball.
3:14 PM3 days ago

13'

It hit the post! Jamie Paterson pulls a ball back for Jay Fulton, who shoots left-footed, but the ball refused to go in.
3:10 PM3 days ago

10'

Daniel Iversen was getting into trouble under pressure from Liam Cullem and has to clear the ball out of bounds.
3:09 PM3 days ago

8'

Unbelievable! Stoke City have failed to finish a single move in Swansea City's half.
3:06 PM3 days ago

6'

Swansea City owns the ball, they play from one side to the other preventing Stoke City from stealing the ball.
3:04 PM3 days ago

4'

First approach from Swansea City! Jay Fulton shoots from long range, but the ball was not going with much direction and goes wide of the goal.
3:02 PM3 days ago

3'

They're going all out! Swansea City players keep the pressure on.
3:00 PM3 days ago

1'

Game on! The ball is rolling at Swansea Stadium.
2:55 PM3 days ago

Entrance to the field

All set for Swansea City vs Stoke City! Both teams take the field at the Swansea.com Stadium with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
 
2:50 PM3 days ago

Stoke City starting eleven

This is how the 'Potters' come out this afternoon looking for the away win:
2:45 PM3 days ago

Swansea City starting eleven

This is how the 'Jacks' come out this afternoon looking for a home win:
2:40 PM3 days ago

Warming

The match is about to begin. Both the Swansea City and Stoke City squads are already on the field at the Swansea.com Stadium doing their warm-up exercises prior to this EFL Championship match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
 
Sky Sports
Sky Sports
2:35 PM3 days ago

Fans

The home and away fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium for this matchday 32 in the EFL Championship, a large entry is expected.
 
2:30 PM3 days ago

Referees

Keith Stroud will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Swansea City vs Stoke City, his assistants will be Matthew Smith and Nigel Lugg, as fourth official will act Josh Smith.
Photo: swanseacityfc.com
Photo: swanseacityfc.com
2:25 PM3 days ago

Swansea City players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
2:20 PM3 days ago

Statements - Steven Schumacher, Stoke City manager

The manager is not complacent about Swansea City poor form.
"Only a few weeks ago we saw Swansea play Cardiff at home and they were excellent. I know they have had a couple of difficult results since then, but they are a top team and the way they pass the ball and the way they move is really difficult to understand and stop (...) Every game is important now for a lot of teams, so everyone has to be ready. It will be another tough game at Swansea on Wednesday and another important game at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. There are a couple of important games to come and we're looking forward to them."
2:15 PM3 days ago

Stoke City players arrived

The away team has shown up! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up.
2:10 PM3 days ago

Statements - Harry Darling, Swansea City defender

The team captain believes that the team's players must take responsibility for the poor results and improve in their clashes against Stoke City and Rotherham United:
"We have two home games coming up, so we really need to deliver performances that the fans and the manager can be proud of (...) We need to be more analytical at the top of the pitch, make the most of our crossing opportunities and create better chances for our strikers."
2:05 PM3 days ago

Last confrontations

In the last five matches Stoke City comes in with a big lead over Swansea City with three wins and two draws.
EFL Championship 12/12/2023 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 21/02/2023 | 
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
EFL Championship 31/08/2022 | 
Stoke 1-1 Swansea 
EFL Championship 08/02/2022 | 
Stoke 3-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 17/08/2021 | 
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
2:00 PM3 days ago

We continue

Thank you very much for following along with us on the Swansea City vs Stoke City broadcast, a great EFL Championship 2023-24 match awaits us this afternoon. Stay tuned because it's almost starting.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for Swansea City vs Stoke City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from the Swansea.com Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
1:50 PM3 days ago

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the kick-off time for the game between Swansea City vs Stoke City on April 10 in various countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM (Sportdigital FUSSBALL)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
Spain: 9:00 PM 
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / SKY GO Extra)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
1:45 PM3 days ago

Stoke City player to watch

On the 'Potters' side, we will take into account Ki-Jana Hoever, a young 22-year-old winger who has managed to score 3 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Million Manhoef and his tackling, speed and dribbling could unbalance the Swansea City defense.
Photo: stokecityfc.com
Photo: stokecityfc.com
1:40 PM3 days ago

Swansea City player to watch

In the 'Jacks' squad the player to watch is Liam Cullen, a 24 year old young striker who has 6 goals and 4 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Jamal Lowe. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Stoke City.
Photo: swanseacity.com
Photo: swanseacity.com
1:35 PM3 days ago

Latest Stoke City lineup

This is how Stoke lined up against Bromwich Albion on Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship:
D. Iversen (P); M. Rose, L. McNally, E. Stevens, K. Hoever, J. Laurent, J. Thompson, M. Manhoef, B. Joon-Hoo, S. Haksabanovic and R. Mmaee.
Coach: Steven Schumacher.
1:30 PM3 days ago

Latest Swansea City lineup

This is how Swansea faced Middlesbrough on Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship:
C. Rushworth (P); H. Darling, N. Wood-Gordon, J. Tymon, J. Key, M. Grimes, J. Fulton, J. Peterson, J. Lowe, Ronald and J. Yates.
Coach: Luke Williams.
1:25 PM3 days ago

How does Stoke City arrive?

The 'Potters' in their last five games have had a consistent performance, their best result coming on Matchday 39 of the EFL Championship against Hull City, with a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Stoke 2-2 West Brom
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | 
Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Hull 0-2 Stoke
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 | 
Stoke 0-3 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 |
Preston 1-2 Stoke
1:20 PM3 days ago

How does Swansea City arrive?

The 'Jacks' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming against Cardiff City on Matchday 38 of the EFL Championship, with a run of three defeats, one win and one draw.
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Swansea 0-1 Queens Park 
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Swansea 2-0 Cardiff
EFL Championship 10/03/2024 | 
Bristol 1-0 Swansea
1:15 PM3 days ago

Stadium

The Swansea.com Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) will be the venue for this match of Day 42 of the EFL Championship, is located in the city of Swansea, Wales. It is home to Swansea City Association Football Club and Swansea Rugby Football Club. The stadium was officially inaugurated on July 10, 2005 and has a capacity for 20,532 spectators.
Photo: Swansea City Football Club (Facebook)
Photo: Swansea City Football Club (Facebook)


 

1:10 PM3 days ago

The EFL Championship continues

The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are very evenly matched. Swansea City is in the fifteenth position of the table with 47 points and in danger of relegation. On the other hand, Stoke City is fighting in nineteenth position with 46 points and also in danger of relegation. Their last matches are of vital importance to stay in the EFL Championship.
1:05 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Swansea City vs Stoke City corresponding to Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo