Goals and Summary: Swansea City 3-0 Stoke City in 2023-24 EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of game
GET IN 🤩#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/m2V7mmFxfY— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
90+5'
90+3'
90'
89' Yellow card! 🟨
87'
85'
84' Change! 🔁
82'
79' Change! 🔁
76' Changes! 🔁
73' Goal! ⚽
JOSH KEY!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 3-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/dUacTOlDd2
69' Change! 🔁
67' Yellow card! 🟨
66'
63' Changes! 🔁
60' Yellow cards! 🟨
58'
56'
53' Goal! ⚽
The skipper converts from the spot 😍 2-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/5dprJp2HP7
52' Penalty!
51'
48'
46' Change! 🔁
45'
HALF TIME
The Potters trail by a single goal at the break. pic.twitter.com/nZlCkk6OAo — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
45+1'
45'
43' Yellow card! 🟨
42'
39' Yellow card! 🟨
36'
34'
32'
29'
27'
25'
22'
21'
19' Goal! ⚽
CULLENNNNNNN!!!!! 1-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/22g3VFOnfX
18'
15'
13'
10'
8'
6'
4'
3'
1'
Entrance to the field
Stoke City starting eleven
The boys in blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/4ZKKazJoQ0— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
Swansea City starting eleven
⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
Here's how the #Swans line up for this evening's @SkyBetChamp fixture 🆚 @stokecity.
Brought to you in partnership with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/5XXcNUMGvB
Warming
Fans
Referees
Swansea City players arrived
Statements - Steven Schumacher, Stoke City manager
"Only a few weeks ago we saw Swansea play Cardiff at home and they were excellent. I know they have had a couple of difficult results since then, but they are a top team and the way they pass the ball and the way they move is really difficult to understand and stop (...) Every game is important now for a lot of teams, so everyone has to be ready. It will be another tough game at Swansea on Wednesday and another important game at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. There are a couple of important games to come and we're looking forward to them."
Stoke City players arrived
Potters in South Wales 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NP4ZHZudK— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
Statements - Harry Darling, Swansea City defender
"We have two home games coming up, so we really need to deliver performances that the fans and the manager can be proud of (...) We need to be more analytical at the top of the pitch, make the most of our crossing opportunities and create better chances for our strikers."
Last confrontations
EFL Championship 12/12/2023 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 21/02/2023 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
EFL Championship 31/08/2022 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 08/02/2022 |
Stoke 3-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 17/08/2021 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
We continue
Stay tuned for Swansea City vs Stoke City live
What time is the game and where to watch?
Germany: 9:00 PM (Sportdigital FUSSBALL)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
Spain: 9:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / SKY GO Extra)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Stoke City player to watch
Swansea City player to watch
Latest Stoke City lineup
D. Iversen (P); M. Rose, L. McNally, E. Stevens, K. Hoever, J. Laurent, J. Thompson, M. Manhoef, B. Joon-Hoo, S. Haksabanovic and R. Mmaee.
Coach: Steven Schumacher.
Latest Swansea City lineup
C. Rushworth (P); H. Darling, N. Wood-Gordon, J. Tymon, J. Key, M. Grimes, J. Fulton, J. Peterson, J. Lowe, Ronald and J. Yates.
Coach: Luke Williams.
How does Stoke City arrive?
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Stoke 2-2 West Brom
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Hull 0-2 Stoke
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Stoke 0-3 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 |
Preston 1-2 Stoke
How does Swansea City arrive?
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Swansea 0-1 Queens Park
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Swansea 2-0 Cardiff
EFL Championship 10/03/2024 |
Bristol 1-0 Swansea
Stadium
The EFL Championship continues
Welcome
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.