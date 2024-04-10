Summary: Ipswich 0-0 Watford in EFL Championship 2024
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:51 PM3 days ago

None shined bright enough

Both the first and second half passed in a very similar way, although with the distinction that in the first Ipswich showed greater dominance and generated more danger. Throughout the match Ipswich stayed in control, created the best opportunities and put effective pressure to win the ball back as Watford tried to build from the back. Despite this dominance, Ipswich found it difficult to penetrate Watford's defence, especially on set pieces. However, Watford also had a couple of dangerous chances during the match.

The result was fair, highlighting the outstanding performances of the Watford goalkeeper and the visiting team in general, who showed good resistance and executed good actions in the game without possession of the ball.

4:49 PM3 days ago

90+5' The match ends

The match in England ends with a goalless draw.
4:43 PM3 days ago

90+4' UFFFF WHAT A SAVE

Kayembe saw Hladky ahead and almost scored a great goal from midfield, Hladky managed to send it to the corner kick.
4:41 PM3 days ago

90+3' Change in Watford

⬆️: Ince

⬇️: Asprilla 

4:40 PM3 days ago

90+2'

Foul by Bonaventure, dangerous free kick for Ipswich.
4:40 PM3 days ago

90+2'

Ipswich has the ball in Watford's field but can't get in, good game without the visitor's ball.
4:38 PM3 days ago

90' We're going until 94

4 minutes are added to the match.
4:36 PM3 days ago

87'

Corner kick for Ipswich that resulted in a shot from Al Hamadi, Porteous arrived in time for the close.
4:33 PM3 days ago

85' Change in Watford

⬆️: Bayo

⬇️:  Bonaventure 

4:32 PM3 days ago

84'

A series of shots and rebounds in the Watford area, the defense managed to hopefully reject them.
4:32 PM3 days ago

83'

Dele-Bashiru's foul gives Ipswich a dangerous free kick.
4:29 PM3 days ago

81'

An Ipswich player fell in the area, the players asked for a penalty but the referee didn't blow his whistle.
4:26 PM3 days ago

78' Change in Ipswich

⬆️: Woolfenden

⬇️: Edmundson

4:25 PM3 days ago

77'

Lewis shot with his left foot, a very good response from Hladky who saved that shot.
4:24 PM3 days ago

76'

Koné was overflowing but the court was running out, goal kick for Ipswich.
4:22 PM3 days ago

74'

Foul by Bayo on Edmundson in the middle of the court, the game is partially stopped.
4:19 PM3 days ago

71' Change in Ipswich

⬆️: Al-Hamadi

⬇️: Moore

4:18 PM3 days ago

70' Change in Watford

⬆️: Koné

⬇️: Chakvetadze

4:17 PM3 days ago

69'

Hutchinson attempted the cross, it deflected and the ball ended up in Bachmann's hands.
4:14 PM3 days ago

66' Yellow card 🟨

Strong tackle by Porteous on Hutchinson.
4:13 PM3 days ago

63' Changes in Ipswich

⬆️: Luongo, Chaplin and Sarmiento

⬇️: Taylor, Jackson and Broadhead

4:11 PM3 days ago

62'

Chakvetadze looked for the shot but it went quite far.
4:07 PM3 days ago

59'

Asprilla's shot, Hladky managed to clear the ball well.
4:04 PM3 days ago

57' Yellow card 🟨

Strong foul by Moore in the middle of the court.
4:02 PM3 days ago

54'

Morsy tried from mid-range, shot from the right and finally the ball went wide.
4:00 PM3 days ago

53'

Cross from Broadhead, it went to goalkeeper Bachmann but he was attentive.
3:57 PM3 days ago

50'

Kayembe's foul on Davis in the middle of the court.
3:55 PM3 days ago

48'

The second half began with Watford wanting to have more control of the ball.
3:52 PM3 days ago

45' The second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
3:41 PM3 days ago

Match statistics

Shots: Ipswich 10 - 3 Watford

Shots on goal: Ipswich 4 - 0 Watford

Possession: Ipswich 64% - Watford 36%

Passes: Ipswich 297 - 169 Watford

Passing accuracy: Ipswich 84% - Watford 73%

Fouls: Ipswich 9 - 6 Watford

Yellow cards: Ipswich 1 - 0 Watford

Offside: Ipswich 0 - 1 Watford

Corner kicks: Ipswich 1 - 1 Watford

3:36 PM3 days ago

45+2' We go to rest

The match in Ipswich ends with a partial draw.
3:33 PM3 days ago

45' We're going to 47

2 minutes are added to the match.
3:31 PM3 days ago

42'

Jackson's center, Moore arrived for the header and there was a great save from Bachmann.
3:29 PM3 days ago

40'

Foul by Yáser Asprilla, another dangerous free kick for Ipswich.
3:26 PM3 days ago

38'

Taylor finished alone, his shot hitting his teammate Broadhead.
3:25 PM3 days ago

36'

Broadhead appeared again with spaces between the lines, this time the stick saved Watford.
3:24 PM3 days ago

35'

Broadhead tried with his right foot on the edge of the area, the ball went into the middle of goalkeeper Bachmann.
3:21 PM3 days ago

33' Yellow card 🟨

Strong foul in Clarke's half of the court.
3:19 PM3 days ago

30'

Ipswich is the one that attacks the most in the match, recovers quickly and looks for Watford's goal
3:16 PM3 days ago

27'

Moore missed the first of the game after a great pass from Jackson, finished poorly and sent it wide.
3:13 PM3 days ago

24'

Great play by Hutchinson who got into the area, the Watford defense managed to clear it.
3:10 PM3 days ago

21'

The game resumed with a transition to Watford's attack that failed to finish well.
3:09 PM3 days ago

20'

Game stopped, Hutchinson is on the floor.
3:07 PM3 days ago

19'

Corner kick for Watford, the first of the game.
3:06 PM3 days ago

17'

Broadhead's shot after a great play by Ipswich, Moore left it to him, Broadhead shot and finally the goalkeeper kept it.
3:03 PM3 days ago

15'

Hutchinson got into the area, Hoedt rejected it in time.
3:01 PM3 days ago

12'

Asprilla foul on Broadhead, free kick close to the Watford area.
2:59 PM3 days ago

10'

The cross from the free kick resulted in Moore's header going over the top.
2:58 PM3 days ago

9'

Foul by Andrews on Davies, free kick for Ipswich.
2:56 PM3 days ago

8'

Asprilla saw the goalkeeper ahead and tried to score from the middle of the field, he went over the end line.
2:55 PM3 days ago

7'

Watford went on the attack but Lewis was offside when Bayo had the ball for the shot inside the area.
2:54 PM3 days ago

5'

Another foul, this time from Hoedt on Moore.
2:53 PM3 days ago

5'

Foul by Jackson on Porteous.
2:53 PM3 days ago

4'

At the moment there are no chances, the teams divide control of the ball.
2:51 PM3 days ago

2'

Foul in the middle of the field in favor of Watford while they were fighting for the ball.
2:48 PM3 days ago

0' The match starts

The ball rolls in England.
2:32 PM3 days ago

Substitutes – Watford

Francisco Sierralta, Tom Ince, Jake Livermore, Mileta Rajovic, Ismaël Koné, Emmanuel Dennis, Ben Hamer, Matheus Martins and James Morris
2:32 PM3 days ago

Line-up – Watford

3-4-3

1. D. Bachmann

5. R. Porteous – 15. M. Pollock – 4. W. Hoedt

45. R. Andrews – 39. E. Kayembe – 24. T. Dele-Bashiru – 6. J. Lewis

19. V. Bayo - 19. Y. Asprilla – 16. G. Chakvetadze
 

2:27 PM3 days ago

Watford average age

The average age in Watford is 25.5 years. The oldest player is English goalkeeper Ben Hamer, 36, who joined the club in 2022. In contrast, the youngest player is English full-back Ryan Andrews, who has come through the club's youth system and was promoted to the first team in 2023.
2:22 PM3 days ago

Substitutes – Ipswich

Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Jeremy Sarmiento, Massimo Luongo, Lewis Travis and Axel Tuanzebe.
2:22 PM3 days ago

Line-up – Ipswich

4-2-3-1

31. V. Hladky

2. H. Clarke – 4. G. Edmundson – 15. C. Burgess – 3. L. Davis

5. Sam Morsy – 14. J. Taylor

19. K. Jackson – 20. O. Giraud-Hutchinson – 33. N. Broadhead

24. K. Moore
 

2:16 PM3 days ago

Ipswich Median Age

The average age in Ipswich is 26.3 years. The oldest player is Sone Aluko, the 35-year-old Nigerian winger, who has been at the club since 2021. On the other hand, the youngest are the English forward Jesse Nwabueze, the Jamaican winger Omari Hutchinson and the English midfielder Cameron Humphreys, all 20 years old.
2:07 PM3 days ago

Home and away statistics

This season, Ipswich Town has had a good performance at home, winning 17 games, drawing 4 and losing 3 at home. This has allowed them to add 55 points out of a possible 72, which is equivalent to an effectiveness percentage of 76.3% at home. On the other hand, Watford have had a more variable performance as visitors. They have won 7 games, drawn 8 and lost 7 away from home, which translates into 29 points out of a possible 66. This represents an effectiveness percentage of 43.9% outside their stadium.
2:02 PM3 days ago

America present! 🌎

In Ipswich, there is an Ecuadorian player worth following: Jeremy Sarmiento, a 21-year-old winger who has already played games for the national team. This season, Sarmiento has participated in 38 of the 44 possible games with the team.

On the other hand, in the case of Watford, there are several players from the continent. Among them Francisco Sierralta, a 26-year-old Chilean defender with experience in the national team, who has played 29 games out of a possible 45 this season. There is also Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné, 21, who has been international with Canada and has participated in 41 of the 45 possible games. In addition, there is the Colombian playmaker Yáser Asprilla, 20 years old, international with Colombia, who has played 42 games out of 45. Finally, the Brazilian winger Matheus Martins, 20 years old, has played 39 games out of 45 this season.

1:57 PM3 days ago

Last five games – Watford

March 9 – EFC Championship: 1-2 vs Coventry (Lost)

March 16 - EFC Championship: 0-1 vs Birmingham (Won)

March 29 - EFC Championship: 2-2 vs Leeds (Drawed)

April 1 - EFC Championship: 2-2 vs West Bromwich Albion (Drawed)

April 6 - EFC Championship: 0-0 vs Preston (Drawed)

1:52 PM3 days ago

Last five games – Ipswich Town

March 9 - EFC Championship: 2-1 vs Cardiff (Lost)

March 16 – EFC Championship: 6-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Won)

March 29 – EFC Championship: 0-1 vs Blackburn Rovers (Won)

April 1 - EFC Championship: 3-2 vs Southampton (Won)

April 6 - EFC Championship: 1-0 vs Norwich (Lost)

1:47 PM3 days ago

Last match

The last game in Ipswich took place during the 2014-2015 season on matchday 17, where the home team won 1-0 thanks to a single goal from Tommy Smith. The last confrontation between both teams took place on matchday 21 of this season. In that match, held at Watford's stadium, Ipswich won with a score of 2-1. Ipswich's goals were scored by George Hirst and Sam Morsy, while Yáser Asprilla scored for the home team.
1:42 PM3 days ago

History Ipswich vs Watford

Both teams have met 49 times, with 18 wins for Ipswich, 12 draws and 19 wins for Watford. These matches have taken place in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, League Cup and Championship. In terms of goals, both teams have scored 70 goals each. The last time they met in the Premier League was in the 1985-86 season. In the League Cup, they met in the quarter-finals of the 1981-82 season, where Ipswich managed to advance to the next round. As for the FA Cup, they faced each other in the first and second rounds, as well as in the round of 16, where Watford managed to advance only in the latter instance.
1:37 PM3 days ago

Follow Ipswich vs Watford Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our Ipswich vs Watford live coverage, as well as the latest information emerging from Portman Road. Do not miss a detail of the match Ipswich vs Watford live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:32 PM3 days ago

How to watch Ipswich vs Watford Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Wednesday, April 10

USA Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

1:27 PM3 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Ipswich vs Watford match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Ipswich vs Watford of 10 April 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 14:45 ET N/A
Argelia Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 19:45 N/A
Australia Thursday, 11 Apr 24 5:45 AEDT N/A
Bangladesh Thursday, 11 Apr 24 0:45 IST N/A
Bolivia Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 14:45 N/A
Brazil Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 15:45 AM N/A
Canada Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 14:45 ET N/A
Chile Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 15:45 N/A
Colombia Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 13:45 N/A
Ecuador Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 13:45 N/A
India Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 23:45 IST N/A
Japan Thursday, 11 Apr 24 3:45 AM N/A
Mexico Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 12:45 N/A
Morocco Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 18:45 N/A
New Zealand Thursday, 11 Apr 24 7:45 N/A
Nigeria Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 19:45 N/A
Spain Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 19:45 N/A
United Arab Emirates Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 22:45 N/A
United Kingdom Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 18:45 GMT SKY GO Extra and Sky Sports Red Button
Peru Wednesday, 10 Apr 24 13:45 N/A
1:22 PM3 days ago

Rajovic, the reference in the area

The standout player for Watford is 24-year-old Danish striker Mileta Rajovic. This season, he has scored 11 goals in 39 games, becoming his team's top scorer. All of his goals have been scored inside the area, take advantage of his height (1.89 meters). Rajovic averages 15 touches per game and has a passing effectiveness rate of 64%. In addition, he has made a total of 35 shots, of which 15 were on goal. Of these 15 shots on goal, 11 ended in goals.
1:17 PM3 days ago

Chaplin, the team's scorer

The standout player for Ipswich Town is 27-year-old English playmaker Conor Chaplin. So far this season, he has been involved in 21 goals in 43 games, scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists. His performance places him in the top 10 of the EFL Championship's top scorers, with a scoring average of 0.32 and an average of 3.2 shots per game. Furthermore, he is a versatile player who displays his talent in various areas of the field, from the right wing to midfield. Likewise, he registers an average of 40 touches per game, with 73% effectiveness in passing and 50% effectiveness in dribbling.
1:12 PM3 days ago

Watford's latest lineup

In their last match, Watford opted for a 3-4-3 formation. The lineup was as follows: Bachmann occupied the goal; the defensive line was made up of Porteous, Sierralta and Hoedt; In the center of the field were Andrews, Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru and Lewis; while up front they formed Bayo, Asprilla and Dennis as an offensive trident.
1:07 PM3 days ago

Latest Ipswich lineup

In their last game, Ipswich lined up a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the following formation: Hladky as goalkeeper; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess and Davis in the defensive line; Morsy and Luongo as a double pivot in the center of the field; Giraud-Hutchinson, Chaplin and Broadhead in the midfield line; while Moore occupied the sole striker position.
1:02 PM3 days ago

Watford remains in the middle

The team occupies the 14th position in the table with 51 points. With 5 rounds left to play, they are 17 points away from sixth place, which means they no longer have the chance to qualify for the play-offs, and are 8 points away from the relegation zone. Their performance has not improved and is similar to that of the previous season.

In their last home game against Preston, they drew goalless in a match in which they lacked precision in finishing the plays.

12:57 PM3 days ago

Ipswich wants to play in the Premier

The team is in third position in the Championship, with 87 points, just 1 point less than the leader. So far, they have won 26 games, drawn 9 and lost 6. It should be noted that the team managed to be promoted to the Championship last season after having been in the third division.

In their last match, they played as visitors against Norwich and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Despite their attempt to score the goal, the team could not break the last defensive lines of the home team.

12:52 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at Portman Road

The Ipswich vs Watford match will be played at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England with a capacity of 30,311 people.

Since 1884, Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town. In addition to serving as their headquarters, this stadium has been the scene of international friendly matches for the England football team. Over the years, Portman Road has hosted a variety of sporting events, including athletics competitions and international hockey matches. It is important to note that this stadium holds the title of being the largest in capacity in all of East Anglia. Their record attendance of 38,010 was set in an FA Cup match against Leeds United in 1975.

Photo: Ipswich Town
Photo: Ipswich Town
12:47 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Ipswich vs Watford Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the previous information that arises from Portman Road.
VAVEL Logo