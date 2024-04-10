Summary: Ipswich 0-0 Watford in EFL Championship 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
None shined bright enough
90+5' The match ends
90+4' UFFFF WHAT A SAVE
90+3' Change in Watford
⬇️: Asprilla
90+2'
90+2'
90' We're going until 94
87'
85' Change in Watford
⬇️: Bonaventure
84'
83'
81'
78' Change in Ipswich
⬇️: Edmundson
77'
76'
74'
71' Change in Ipswich
⬇️: Moore
70' Change in Watford
⬇️: Chakvetadze
69'
66' Yellow card 🟨
63' Changes in Ipswich
⬇️: Taylor, Jackson and Broadhead
62'
59'
57' Yellow card 🟨
54'
53'
50'
48'
45' The second half begins
Match statistics
Shots on goal: Ipswich 4 - 0 Watford
Possession: Ipswich 64% - Watford 36%
Passes: Ipswich 297 - 169 Watford
Passing accuracy: Ipswich 84% - Watford 73%
Fouls: Ipswich 9 - 6 Watford
Yellow cards: Ipswich 1 - 0 Watford
Offside: Ipswich 0 - 1 Watford
Corner kicks: Ipswich 1 - 1 Watford
45+2' We go to rest
45' We're going to 47
42'
40'
38'
36'
35'
33' Yellow card 🟨
30'
27'
24'
21'
20'
19'
17'
15'
12'
10'
9'
8'
7'
5'
5'
4'
2'
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Watford
Line-up – Watford
|3-4-3
|
1. D. Bachmann
|
5. R. Porteous – 15. M. Pollock – 4. W. Hoedt
|
45. R. Andrews – 39. E. Kayembe – 24. T. Dele-Bashiru – 6. J. Lewis
|
19. V. Bayo - 19. Y. Asprilla – 16. G. Chakvetadze
Watford average age
Substitutes – Ipswich
Line-up – Ipswich
|4-2-3-1
|
31. V. Hladky
|
2. H. Clarke – 4. G. Edmundson – 15. C. Burgess – 3. L. Davis
|
5. Sam Morsy – 14. J. Taylor
|
19. K. Jackson – 20. O. Giraud-Hutchinson – 33. N. Broadhead
|
24. K. Moore
Ipswich Median Age
Home and away statistics
America present! 🌎
On the other hand, in the case of Watford, there are several players from the continent. Among them Francisco Sierralta, a 26-year-old Chilean defender with experience in the national team, who has played 29 games out of a possible 45 this season. There is also Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné, 21, who has been international with Canada and has participated in 41 of the 45 possible games. In addition, there is the Colombian playmaker Yáser Asprilla, 20 years old, international with Colombia, who has played 42 games out of 45. Finally, the Brazilian winger Matheus Martins, 20 years old, has played 39 games out of 45 this season.
Last five games – Watford
March 16 - EFC Championship: 0-1 vs Birmingham (Won)
March 29 - EFC Championship: 2-2 vs Leeds (Drawed)
April 1 - EFC Championship: 2-2 vs West Bromwich Albion (Drawed)
April 6 - EFC Championship: 0-0 vs Preston (Drawed)
Last five games – Ipswich Town
March 16 – EFC Championship: 6-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Won)
March 29 – EFC Championship: 0-1 vs Blackburn Rovers (Won)
April 1 - EFC Championship: 3-2 vs Southampton (Won)
April 6 - EFC Championship: 1-0 vs Norwich (Lost)
Last match
History Ipswich vs Watford
Follow Ipswich vs Watford Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Ipswich vs Watford Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Ipswich vs Watford match for EFL Championship?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|14:45 ET
|N/A
|Argelia
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|19:45
|N/A
|Australia
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|5:45 AEDT
|N/A
|Bangladesh
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|0:45 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|14:45
|N/A
|Brazil
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|15:45 AM
|N/A
|Canada
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|14:45 ET
|N/A
|Chile
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|15:45
|N/A
|Colombia
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|13:45
|N/A
|Ecuador
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|13:45
|N/A
|India
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|23:45 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|3:45 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|12:45
|N/A
|Morocco
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|18:45
|N/A
|New Zealand
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|7:45
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|19:45
|N/A
|Spain
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|19:45
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|22:45
|N/A
|United Kingdom
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|18:45 GMT
|SKY GO Extra and Sky Sports Red Button
|Peru
|Wednesday, 10 Apr 24
|13:45
|N/A
Rajovic, the reference in the area
Chaplin, the team's scorer
Watford's latest lineup
Latest Ipswich lineup
Watford remains in the middle
In their last home game against Preston, they drew goalless in a match in which they lacked precision in finishing the plays.
Ipswich wants to play in the Premier
In their last match, they played as visitors against Norwich and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Despite their attempt to score the goal, the team could not break the last defensive lines of the home team.
The match will be played at Portman Road
Since 1884, Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town. In addition to serving as their headquarters, this stadium has been the scene of international friendly matches for the England football team. Over the years, Portman Road has hosted a variety of sporting events, including athletics competitions and international hockey matches. It is important to note that this stadium holds the title of being the largest in capacity in all of East Anglia. Their record attendance of 38,010 was set in an FA Cup match against Leeds United in 1975.
The result was fair, highlighting the outstanding performances of the Watford goalkeeper and the visiting team in general, who showed good resistance and executed good actions in the game without possession of the ball.